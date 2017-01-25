Discussie: infectie fanli90.cn

Weergegeven resultaten: 1 t/m 10 van 10

infectie fanli90.cn

    infectie fanli90.cn

    ik heb een browserhijack vast....gekregen vlak na een verse install van win7.

    AdwCleaner, Malewarebytes en AVG bijten er zich stuk op....

    Graag jullie hulp om deze te verwijderen.




    Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.5
    Scan saved at 21:17:15, on 25/01/2017
    Platform: Windows 7 SP1 (WinNT 6.00.3505)
    MSIE: Internet Explorer v11.0 (11.00.9600.17840)

    FIREFOX: 50.1.0 (x86 nl)
    Boot mode: Normal

    Running processes:
    C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamtray.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguix.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\On eDrive.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\HijackThis.exe

    R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,SearchAssistant = www.google.com
    R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Bar = www.google.com
    R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = www.google.com
    R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = www.google.com
    R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/p/?LinkId=255141
    R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
    R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
    R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/p/?LinkId=255141
    R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,Default_Search_URL = www.google.com
    R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,SearchAssistant =
    R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,CustomizeSearch =
    R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Local Page = C:\Windows\SysWOW64\blank.htm
    R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Toolbar,LinksFolderName =
    F2 - REG:system.ini: UserInit=userinit.exe,
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [AVGUI.exe] "C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe" /nogui
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [IJNetworkScannerSelectorEX] C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe /FORCE
    O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [OneDrive] "C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\O neDrive.exe" /background
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [] (User 'SYSTEM')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'SYSTEM')
    O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [] (User 'Default user')
    O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'Default user')
    O8 - Extra context menu item: &Verzenden naar OneNote - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office15\ONBttnIE.dll/105
    O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xporteren naar Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office15\EXCEL.EXE/3000
    O11 - Options group: [ACCELERATED_GRAPHICS] Accelerated graphics
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Alg.exe,-112 (ALG) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\alg.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: AVG Antivirus - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGSvc.exe
    O23 - Service: AVG Firewall Service (AVG Firewall) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\afwServ.exe
    O23 - Service: avgbIDSAgent - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\x64\aswidsagenta.exe
    O23 - Service: AVG Service (avgsvc) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avgsvca.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\efssvc.dll,-100 (EFS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\fxsresm.dll,-118 (Fax) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\fxssvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ieetwcollectorres.dll,-1000 (IEEtwCollectorService) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\IEEtwCollector.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: iThemes5 - Unknown owner - rundll32.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @keyiso.dll,-100 (KeyIso) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management and Security Application Local Management Service (LMS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\LMS\LMS.exe
    O23 - Service: Malwarebytes Service (MBAMService) - Malwarebytes - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamservice.exe
    O23 - Service: Mozilla Maintenance Service (MozillaMaintenance) - Mozilla Foundation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Maintenance Service\maintenanceservice.exe
    O23 - Service: @comres.dll,-2797 (MSDTC) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\msdtc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\System32\netlogon.dll,-102 (Netlogon) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Origin Client Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginClientService.exe
    O23 - Service: Origin Web Helper Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginWebHelperService.exe
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\psbase.dll,-300 (ProtectedStorage) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\Locator.exe,-2 (RpcLocator) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\locator.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\samsrv.dll,-1 (SamSs) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\snmptrap.exe,-3 (SNMPTRAP) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\snmptrap.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\spoolsv.exe,-1 (Spooler) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\spoolsv.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\sppsvc.exe,-101 (sppsvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\sppsvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: UC??????? (UCBrowserSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\UCService.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ui0detect.exe,-101 (UI0Detect) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\UI0Detect.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management & Security Application User Notification Service (UNS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\UNS\UNS.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vaultsvc.dll,-1003 (VaultSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vds.exe,-100 (vds) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\vds.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\vssvc.exe,-102 (VSS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\vssvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Wat\WatUX.exe,-601 (WatAdminSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\Wat\WatAdminSvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\wbengine.exe,-104 (wbengine) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbengine.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%Systemroot%\system32\wbem\wmiapsrv.exe,-110 (wmiApSrv) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbem\WmiApSrv.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%PROGRAMFILES%\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe,-101 (WMPNetworkSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe (file missing)

    --
    End of file - 7826 bytes
    Beter ten halve gekeerd dan helemaal verkeerd.
    Hey g_man,

    je hebt AdwCleaner en MalwareBytes op je systeem staan? Zoja, verwijder eerst volgende van je systeem : fanli90.cn (uit het register, bestanden, mappen,.....). Doe dan met AdwCleaner e MBAM een nieuwe scan en post deze logs hier.
    Ik heb menig maal opnieuw moeten scannen en opstarten en scannen en opstarten met beiden.... resultaat is denk ik dat het weg is nu maar adwcleaner vindt bij elke scan er nog 3 en dat zijn steeds dezelfde

    # AdwCleaner v6.043 - Logbestand aangemaakt 27/01/2017 op 21:14:40
    # Bijgewerkt op 27/01/2017 door Malwarebytes
    # Database : 2017-01-27.1 [Lokaal]
    # Besturingssysteem : Windows 7 Professional Service Pack 1 (X64)
    # Gebruikersnaam : M_C_M - M_C_M_LAPTOP
    # Gestart vanuit : C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner_6.043(1).exe
    # Mode: Verwijderen
    # Ondersteuning : https://www.malwarebytes.com/support



    ***** [ Services ] *****

    [-] Service verwijderd: ucdrv


    ***** [ Mappen ] *****



    ***** [ Bestanden ] *****



    ***** [ DLL ] *****



    ***** [ WMI ] *****



    ***** [ Snelkoppelingen ] *****



    ***** [ Geplande Taken ] *****

    [-] Taak verwijderd: UCBrowserSecureUpdater


    ***** [ Register ] *****



    ***** [ Browsers ] *****



    *************************

    :: "Tracing" sleutels verwijderd
    :: Winsock instellingen gereset

    *************************

    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C0].txt - [12313 bytes] - [23/01/2017 19:17:50]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C2].txt - [1783 bytes] - [23/01/2017 22:18:21]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C3].txt - [4561 bytes] - [27/01/2017 12:47:08]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C4].txt - [1557 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:41:45]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C5].txt - [2324 bytes] - [27/01/2017 15:43:18]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C6].txt - [3114 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:20:04]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C7].txt - [2077 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:56:45]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C8].txt - [2192 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:05:35]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C9].txt - [1486 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:14:40]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S0].txt - [11155 bytes] - [23/01/2017 18:43:48]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S1].txt - [1936 bytes] - [23/01/2017 22:17:10]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S2].txt - [4462 bytes] - [27/01/2017 12:46:21]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S3].txt - [1782 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:37:58]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S4].txt - [2632 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:57:40]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S5].txt - [3360 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:18:51]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S6].txt - [2231 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:38:48]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S7].txt - [2302 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:52:49]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S8].txt - [2460 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:05:05]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S9].txt - [2594 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:14:10]

    ########## EOF - C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C9].txt - [2290 bytes] ##########
    Beter ten halve gekeerd dan helemaal verkeerd.
    Verwijder deze eens. Verbreek de verbinding met internet en doe beide scans (AdwCleaner en MBAM), maak opnieuw verbinding met internet en post de resultaten van de scans hier.
    Fanli90.cn is trouwens ook weer terug van weg geweest.....
    Heb gescand zonder internet en ook verwijderd zonder internet
    Malwarebytes vindt geen bedreigingen.
    logje van adwcleaner:

    # AdwCleaner v6.043 - Logbestand aangemaakt 28/01/2017 op 12:29:04
    # Bijgewerkt op 27/01/2017 door Malwarebytes
    # Database : 2017-01-27.1 [Lokaal]
    # Besturingssysteem : Windows 7 Professional Service Pack 1 (X64)
    # Gebruikersnaam : M_C_M - M_C_M_LAPTOP
    # Gestart vanuit : C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner_6.043(1).exe
    # Mode: Verwijderen
    # Ondersteuning : https://www.malwarebytes.com/support



    ***** [ Services ] *****

    [-] Service verwijderd: ucdrv


    ***** [ Mappen ] *****



    ***** [ Bestanden ] *****



    ***** [ DLL ] *****



    ***** [ WMI ] *****



    ***** [ Snelkoppelingen ] *****

    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Google Chrome.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Mozilla Firefox.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Google Chrome.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Mozilla Firefox.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Internet Explorer.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Google Chrome.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Launch Internet Explorer Browser.lnk
    [-] Snelkoppeling gedesinfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Mozilla Firefox.lnk


    ***** [ Geplande Taken ] *****

    [-] Taak verwijderd: UCBrowserUpdaterCore
    [-] Taak verwijderd: UCBrowserSecureUpdater


    ***** [ Register ] *****

    [-] Sleutel verwijderd: HKLM\SOFTWARE\Classes\UCHTML


    ***** [ Browsers ] *****



    *************************

    :: "Tracing" sleutels verwijderd
    :: Winsock instellingen gereset

    *************************

    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C0].txt - [12313 bytes] - [23/01/2017 19:17:50]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C10].txt - [1992 bytes] - [28/01/2017 12:29:04]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C2].txt - [1783 bytes] - [23/01/2017 22:18:21]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C3].txt - [4561 bytes] - [27/01/2017 12:47:08]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C4].txt - [1557 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:41:45]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C5].txt - [2324 bytes] - [27/01/2017 15:43:18]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C6].txt - [3114 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:20:04]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C7].txt - [2077 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:56:45]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C8].txt - [2192 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:05:35]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C9].txt - [2369 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:14:40]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S0].txt - [11155 bytes] - [23/01/2017 18:43:48]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S10].txt - [3802 bytes] - [28/01/2017 12:28:22]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S1].txt - [1936 bytes] - [23/01/2017 22:17:10]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S2].txt - [4462 bytes] - [27/01/2017 12:46:21]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S3].txt - [1782 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:37:58]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S4].txt - [2632 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:57:40]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S5].txt - [3360 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:18:51]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S6].txt - [2231 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:38:48]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S7].txt - [2302 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:52:49]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S8].txt - [2460 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:05:05]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S9].txt - [2594 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:14:10]

    ########## EOF - C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C10].txt - [3455 bytes] ##########
    Beter ten halve gekeerd dan helemaal verkeerd.
    opnieuw gescand en alle infecties zijn weer terug....




    # AdwCleaner v6.043 - Logbestand aangemaakt 28/01/2017 op 13:36:15
    # Bijgewerkt op 27/01/2017 door Malwarebytes
    # Database : 2017-01-27.1 [Lokaal]
    # Besturingssysteem : Windows 7 Professional Service Pack 1 (X64)
    # Gebruikersnaam : M_C_M - M_C_M_LAPTOP
    # Gestart vanuit : C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner_6.043(1).exe
    # Mode: Scannen
    # Ondersteuning : https://www.malwarebytes.com/support



    ***** [ Services ] *****

    Geen kwaadaardige services gevonden.


    ***** [ Mappen ] *****

    Geen kwaadaardige mappen gevonden.


    ***** [ Bestanden ] *****

    Geen kwaadaardige bestanden gevonden.


    ***** [ DLL ] *****

    Geen kwaadaardige DLLs gevonden.


    ***** [ WMI ] *****

    Sleutel gevonden : \root\subscription\\ActiveScriptEventConsumer [ASEC]


    ***** [ Snelkoppelingen ] *****

    Snelkoppeling geïnfecteerd: C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Google Chrome.lnk ( hxxp://fanli90.cn/ )
    Snelkoppeling geïnfecteerd: C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Google Chrome.lnk ( hxxp://fanli90.cn/ )
    Snelkoppeling geïnfecteerd: C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Mozilla Firefox.lnk ( hxxp://fanli90.cn/ )
    Snelkoppeling geïnfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Internet Explorer.lnk ( hxxp://fanli90.cn/ )
    Snelkoppeling geïnfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Google Chrome.lnk ( hxxp://fanli90.cn/ )
    Snelkoppeling geïnfecteerd: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Launch Internet Explorer Browser.lnk ( hxxp://fanli90.cn/ )


    ***** [ Geplande Taken ] *****

    Taak gevonden: UCBrowserUpdaterCore
    Taak gevonden: UCBrowserSecureUpdater


    ***** [ Register ] *****

    Waarde gevonden: [x64] HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run Once [ucdrv_repair]


    ***** [ Internetbrowsers ] *****

    Geen kwaadaardige op Firefox gebaseerde browser items gevonden.
    Geen kwaadaardige op Chromium gebaseerde browser items gevonden.

    *************************

    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C0].txt - [12313 bytes] - [23/01/2017 19:17:50]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C10].txt - [3535 bytes] - [28/01/2017 12:29:04]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C2].txt - [1783 bytes] - [23/01/2017 22:18:21]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C3].txt - [4561 bytes] - [27/01/2017 12:47:08]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C4].txt - [1557 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:41:45]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C5].txt - [2324 bytes] - [27/01/2017 15:43:18]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C6].txt - [3114 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:20:04]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C7].txt - [2077 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:56:45]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C8].txt - [2192 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:05:35]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[C9].txt - [2369 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:14:40]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S0].txt - [11155 bytes] - [23/01/2017 18:43:48]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S10].txt - [3802 bytes] - [28/01/2017 12:28:22]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S11].txt - [2929 bytes] - [28/01/2017 13:36:15]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S1].txt - [1936 bytes] - [23/01/2017 22:17:10]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S2].txt - [4462 bytes] - [27/01/2017 12:46:21]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S3].txt - [1782 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:37:58]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S4].txt - [2632 bytes] - [27/01/2017 13:57:40]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S5].txt - [3360 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:18:51]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S6].txt - [2231 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:38:48]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S7].txt - [2302 bytes] - [27/01/2017 20:52:49]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S8].txt - [2460 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:05:05]
    C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S9].txt - [2594 bytes] - [27/01/2017 21:14:10]

    ########## EOF - C:\AdwCleaner\AdwCleaner[S11].txt - [3660 bytes] ##########
    Beter ten halve gekeerd dan helemaal verkeerd.
    g_man,


    Schakel uw antivirussoftware tijdelijk uit en downloadZoek.exe naar het bureaublad.

    Wanneer Internet Explorer of een andere browser of virusscanner melding geeft dat dit bestand onveilig zou zijn kun je negeren, dit is namelijk een onterechte waarschuwing.


    Zoek.exe uitvoeren
    Wanneer u problemen ondervindt bij het uitvoeren van dit programma of bepaalde foutmeldingen te zien krijgt laat dit dan even weten in uw bericht.

    Sluit eerst alle openstaande programma's en browsers.
    Dubbelklik vervolgens op Zoek.exe om de tool te starten.
    Windows Vista, 7, 8 en 10 gebruikers dienen de tool als "administrator" uit te voeren door middel van de rechtermuisknop en kiezen voor Als Administrator uitvoeren.
    Kopieer nu onderstaande code en plak die in het grote invulvenster:
    Note: Dit script is speciaal bedoeld voor deze computer, gebruik dit dan ook niet op andere computers met een gelijkaardig probleem.

    firefoxlook;
    torpigcheck;
    emptyfolderscheck;delete
    chromelook;
    standardsearch;
    filesrcm;
    services-list;
    autoclean;
    startupall;

    Klik nu op de knop "Run script".
    Wacht nu geduldig af tot er een logje opent (dit kan na een herstart zijn als deze benodigd is).
    Mocht na de herstart geen logje verschijnen, start zoek.exe dan opnieuw, de log verschijnt dan alsnog.
    Voeg nu het geopende logbestand in het volgende bericht. (Dit logbestand kunt u tevens terug vinden op de systeemschijf als C:\Zoek-results.log.)
    Zoek.exe v5.0.0.1 Updated 19-September-2016
    Tool run by M_C_M on wo 01/02/2017 at 10:31:37,80.
    Microsoft Windows 7 Professional 6.1.7601 Service Pack 1 x64
    Running in: Normal Mode Internet Access Detected
    Launched: C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\zoek.exe [Scan all users] [Script inserted]

    ==== System Restore Info ======================

    1/02/2017 10:34:16 Zoek.exe System Restore Point Created Successfully.

    ==== Torpig Check ======================

    HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shellex\CopyHookHandle rs\FileSystem {217FC9C0-3AEA-1069-A2DB-08002B30309D} %SystemRoot%\system32\shell32.dll
    HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shellex\CopyHookHandle rs\Sharing {40dd6e20-7c17-11ce-a804-00aa003ca9f6} %SystemRoot%\system32\ntshrui.dll


    ==== Empty Folders Check ======================

    C:\Program Files\log deleted successfully
    C:\PROGRA~3\Canon IJ Network Tool deleted successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Firetrust deleted successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\PowerMonitor deleted successfully

    ==== Deleting CLSID Registry Keys ======================


    ==== Deleting CLSID Registry Values ======================


    ==== Running Processes ======================

    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGSvc.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\afwServ.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\LMS\LMS.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguix.exe
    C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamtray.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\On eDrive.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Java\Java Update\jusched.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\UCService.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\UNS\UNS.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\6.0.1471.813\UCAgent.e xe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\zoek.exe
    C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe
    C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe
    C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

    ==== Services(whitelist) ======================
    Powered by E Dev

    R2 - [avgsvc] - AVG Service - c:\program files (x86)\avg\framework\common\avgsvca.exe
    R2 - [LMS] - Intel(R) Management and Security Application Local Management Service - c:\program files (x86)\intel\intel(r) management engine components\lms\lms.exe
    R2 - [MBAMService] - Malwarebytes Service - c:\program files\malwarebytes\anti-malware\mbamservice.exe
    R2 - [UCBrowserSvc] - UCæµè§ˆå™¨åŸºç¡€æœåŠ¡ - c:\program files (x86)\ucbrowser\application\ucservice.exe
    R2 - [UNS] - Intel(R) Management & Security Application User Notification Service - c:\program files (x86)\intel\intel(r) management engine components\uns\uns.exe
    R2 - [WMPNetworkSvc] - Windows Media Player Network Sharing Service - c:\program files\windows media player\wmpnetwk.exe
    R2 - [WSearch] - Windows Search - c:\windows\system32\searchindexer.exe
    R3 - [osppsvc] - Office Software Protection Platform - c:\program files\common files\microsoft shared\officesoftwareprotectionplatform\osppsvc.ex e
    S2 - [clr_optimization_v4.0.30319_32] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v4.0.30319_X86 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework\v4.0.30319\msco rsvw.exe
    S2 - [clr_optimization_v4.0.30319_64] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v4.0.30319_X64 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v4.0.30319\ms corsvw.exe
    S2 - [gupdate] - Google Update-service (gupdate) - c:\program files (x86)\google\update\googleupdate.exe
    S2 - [Origin Web Helper Service] - Origin Web Helper Service - c:\program files (x86)\origin\originwebhelperservice.exe
    S2 - [sppsvc] - Software Protection - c:\windows\system32\sppsvc.exe
    S3 - [ALG] - Application Layer Gateway Service - c:\windows\system32\alg.exe
    S3 - [avgbIDSAgent] - avgbIDSAgent - c:\program files (x86)\avg\antivirus\x64\aswidsagenta.exe
    S3 - [COMSysApp] - COM+ System Application - c:\windows\system32\dllhost.exe
    S3 - [ehRecvr] - Windows Media Center Receiver Service - c:\windows\ehome\ehrecvr.exe
    S3 - [ehSched] - Windows Media Center Scheduler Service - c:\windows\ehome\ehsched.exe
    S3 - [Fax] - Fax - c:\windows\system32\fxssvc.exe
    S3 - [FontCache3.0.0.0] - Windows Presentation Foundation Font Cache 3.0.0.0 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v3.0\wpf\pres entationfontcache.exe
    S3 - [gupdatem] - Google Update-service (gupdatem) - c:\program files (x86)\google\update\googleupdate.exe
    S3 - [IEEtwCollectorService] - Internet Explorer ETW Collector Service - c:\windows\system32\ieetwcollector.exe
    S3 - [Microsoft SharePoint Workspace Audit Service] - Microsoft SharePoint Workspace Audit Service - c:\program files\microsoft office\office14\groove.exe
    S3 - [MozillaMaintenance] - Mozilla Maintenance Service - c:\program files (x86)\mozilla maintenance service\maintenanceservice.exe
    S3 - [MSDTC] - Distributed Transaction Coordinator - c:\windows\system32\msdtc.exe
    S3 - [msiserver] - Windows Installer - c:\windows\system32\msiexec.exe
    S3 - [Origin Client Service] - Origin Client Service - c:\program files (x86)\origin\originclientservice.exe
    S3 - [ose64] - Office 64 Source Engine - c:\program files\common files\microsoft shared\source engine\ose.exe
    S3 - [PerfHost] - Performance Counter DLL Host - c:\windows\syswow64\perfhost.exe
    S3 - [RpcLocator] - Remote Procedure Call (RPC) Locator - c:\windows\system32\locator.exe
    S3 - [SNMPTRAP] - SNMP Trap - c:\windows\system32\snmptrap.exe
    S3 - [TrustedInstaller] - Windows Modules Installer - c:\windows\servicing\trustedinstaller.exe
    S3 - [vds] - Virtual Disk - c:\windows\system32\vds.exe
    S3 - [VSS] - Volume Shadow Copy - c:\windows\system32\vssvc.exe
    S3 - [WatAdminSvc] - Windows Activation Technologies-service - c:\windows\system32\wat\watadminsvc.exe
    S3 - [wbengine] - Block Level Backup Engine Service - c:\windows\system32\wbengine.exe
    S3 - [wmiApSrv] - WMI Performance Adapter - c:\windows\system32\wbem\wmiapsrv.exe
    S4 - [aspnet_state] - ASP.NET-statusservice - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v4.0.30319\as pnet_state.exe
    S4 - [clr_optimization_v2.0.50727_32] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v2.0.50727_X86 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework\v2.0.50727\msco rsvw.exe
    S4 - [clr_optimization_v2.0.50727_64] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v2.0.50727_X64 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v2.0.50727\ms corsvw.exe

    ==== Deleting Services ======================


    ==== FireFox Fix ======================

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Profiles\Nuvesy.def ault

    user.js not found
    ---- Lines searchengine removed from prefs.js ----
    user_pref("browser.search.searchengine.uid", "MicronXM500DCXMTFDDAK480MBB_14190C20F0B50C20F0B5" );
    ---- Lines searches removed from prefs.js ----
    user_pref("browser.urlbar.suggest.searches", true);
    ---- Lines browser.startup.page removed from prefs.js ----
    user_pref("browser.startup.page", 1);
    ---- FireFox user.js and prefs.js backups ----

    prefs_20170102_1056_.backup

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Pro files\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727

    user.js not found
    ---- FireFox user.js and prefs.js backups ----

    prefs_20170102_1056_.backup

    ==== Deleting Files \ Folders ======================

    C:\Windows\syswow64\appdata deleted
    C:\PROGRA~3\Package Cache deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\tasks\WinZip Update Notifier deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\tasks\WinZipBackGroundToolsTa sk deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\GroupPolicy\Machine deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\GroupPolicy\User deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\GroupPolicy\GPT.INI deleted
    C:\Windows\Syswow64\GroupPolicy\gpt.ini deleted

    ==== System Specs ======================

    Windows: Windows 7 Professional Edition (64-bit) Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)
    Memory (RAM): 3887 MB
    CPU Info: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3 CPU M 350 @ 2.27GHz
    CPU Speed: 2261,4 MHz
    Sound Card: Luidsprekers (Realtek High Defi |
    Display Adapters: Intel(R) HD Graphics | Intel(R) HD Graphics | RDPDD Chained DD | RDP Encoder Mirror Driver | RDP Reflector Display Driver
    Monitors: 1x; Algemeen PnP-beeldscherm |
    Screen Resolution: 1366 X 768 - 32 bit
    Network: Network Present
    Network Adapters: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller | 802.11bgn 1T1R Mini Card Wireless Adapter
    CD / DVD Drives: 1x (D: | ) D: HL-DT-STDVDRAM GT32N
    Ports: COM Ports NOT Present. LPT Port NOT Present.
    Mouse: 5 Button Wheel Mouse Present
    Hard Disks: C: 447,1GB
    Hard Disks - Free: C: 363,7GB
    Manufacturer *: American Megatrends Inc.
    BIOS Info: AT/AT COMPATIBLE | 05/26/10 | MSI_NB - 6222004
    Time Zone: Romance (standaardtijd)
    Motherboard *: Micro-Star International CR620
    Country: Belgi‰
    Language: NLB

    ==== System Specs (Software) ======================

    AV: Malwarebytes *Enabled/Updated* {23007AD3-69FE-687C-2629-D584AFFAF72B}
    AV: AVG Antivirus *Disabled/Updated* {4D41356F-32AD-7C42-C820-63775EE4F413}
    SP: Malwarebytes *Enabled/Updated* {98619B37-4FC4-67F2-1C99-EEF6D47DBD96}
    SP: Windows Defender *Disabled/Updated* {D68DDC3A-831F-4fae-9E44-DA132C1ACF46}
    SP: AVG Antivirus *Disabled/Updated* {F620D48B-1497-73CC-F290-58052563BEAE}
    FW: AVG Antivirus *Disabled* {757AB44A-78C2-7D1A-E37F-CA42A037B368}
    Default Browser: Firefox 51.0.1
    Internet Explorer Version: 11.0.9600.18537
    Mozilla Firefox version: 51.0.1 (x86 nl)
    Google Chrome version: 56.0.2924.76
    Sun Java version: 1.8.0_121 (32-bit)
    Sun Java version: 1.8.0_121 (64-bit)

    ==== Files Recently Created / Modified ======================

    2017-01-19 19:31:23 784F4F0A39F2A8B4B630822E36750238 321024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNC_BLL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:31:23 4196A88D3295D360F157F26B4D43BA23 98048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNC176BD.TBL
    2017-01-19 19:31:23 165A32D25A89D95C89108395A8D7E875 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNC_BLU.dll
    2017-01-19 19:30:17 985EA86390FA6F306AE4B2926D602CA4 366592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNMNPPM.DLL
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 FDDC4D6EC3B2BD3B5A04C22881305621 74064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SFCOM.dll
    2017-01-18 13:42:45 2AB1B18CC889677DF25177AEA6225D1F 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CSVer.dll
    ====== C:\Windows\SysWOW64\drivers =====
    ====== C:\Windows\Sysnative =====
    2017-01-27 14:53:27 C01DC60229F41D33AF2DF4162EDA0F44 7077376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mstscax.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:27 2686F572B3CAF633C4A350A3671835F2 429568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wksprt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 CDA122FCC691D14D3971A83AB035156D 62976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsgqec.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 35A97817FDA4C8F421D8478DCCF045B1 1057792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdvidcrl.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:22 C17021807EEDE0695C1389EDDF06E425 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 9A61B81B35B13ECAF2965B4371AF75C8 91136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSetupUI.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 8D85C1A3A9ABBF017E91CCE4F7B5C8EB 3156480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wucltux.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 82BADDAAC75360E26A0401EDEB11A1B8 709120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuapi.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 34356D8A4183B33E8097A3D80833FAAE 140288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuauclt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 32F45ACEAEE42571D073B5B7BB472C99 98816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wudriver.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 31F32E0C1A8BA9A37EEC23DE5F27F847 2607104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuaueng.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 06D4BE9539D4CC0236272782E2257401 192512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuwebv.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 9BA64DDB52B87FAC36C46886CFCA4C2B 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wups2.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 4079968F0045D92422F720BB51C79F9F 12288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wu.upgrade.ps.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 23257822EAF8FC8CD4D683A1A82AA3AF 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wups.dll
    2017-01-27 14:52:55 AC69F6A26A7AAA42E62BBCD52D843626 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RdpGroupPolicyExtension.dll
    2017-01-27 14:52:55 5A856B0FBB74E353973A9AEE105B604A 3180544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcorets.dll
    2017-01-27 14:52:55 45B77AA9D455A8291D957CEDADDB08C1 243200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpudd.dll
    2017-01-27 14:50:51 2A9C3ADBC3B9D061CACDEFFBED67683C 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TSWbPrxy.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:31 DDED7C5558B3AE09F568945281A9A6D1 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsUsbGDCoInstaller.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 FEC6178962DFF33074D39CA907971405 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsUsbRedirectionGroupPolicyEx tension.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 108C257D765AAD2E6EC46557DA0B02BD 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsUsbRedirectionGroupPolicyCo ntrol.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 8E75B1112C374EBDF18FD640DA2F0655 1147392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 7BD2E6E2458A5B95F8341244C7FC7DD4 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wksprtPS.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 149A388C17F04AD1F99B477A43BE1A9F 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MsRdpWebAccess.dll
    2017-01-27 11:23:04 D346E07D62E3D4BEAB040939744EC31B 228864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpendp_winip.dll
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 E77440D732DA943BA77C38BD9C8FF75D 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kbdgeoqw.dll
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 8A4415ED740AA7303FDC98853F7DF6C2 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDAZEL.DLL
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 307C6A4E1A08B232E6E6A1A0839C5616 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDAZE.DLL
    2017-01-27 11:20:48 2CE2E6C71FD01B1DF8992EE5768A8CAD 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icaapi.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 BE67D99EDA34A68B827868371B5529AD 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTAT.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 80EDA24B00478FA795F90DFA09C12E86 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDRU1.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 353C4A38042819CA83AEFC6F2E7051CD 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDRU.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:14 EA21295A386C6DB2A2A90E657B37C5F4 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDYAK.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:14 920B5C1CC0BAB6E574297BC3D945DA31 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDBASH.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 EF4D61F4AFEE3DBB12A2A2EA30009DF4 575488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\devinv.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 D74DEBDEF73B93B2215AC63016B2C306 1226752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aeinv.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 A363951E94FFA936AC56553A00D97F7B 129024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\acmigration.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 896CD1F56C3D604BB82BC8E8DE8A4D23 1629184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appraiser.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 7150E809474BBD4D4AD24B13FA2454E5 1239720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aitstatic.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 4D2F66A8775AB4A35A2C4093852D706B 224256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aepic.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 2233899980C339A50D58ECB671F26A0A 586752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\generaltel.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 1196C89EC7B5F9C7EA223C3B987510E1 77032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CompatTelRunner.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 0EACDF59A4FFE08C7585596926D0A51C 273408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\centel.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:12 89A83A2E2E47508AD5CB9F9A572B6DF4 314368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\invagent.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:07 C676E5EA388AF7C4C031F56F9B42E362 3928064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d2d1.dll
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 6804A0B4AAF1F65277FB8A58DE40EABC 96768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 522B0466ED967A0762E9AF5B37D8F40A 2565632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\esent.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:22 A54381C84F3CEBF4D339778339D141F0 2777088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msmpeg2vdec.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 FF5D49FAA86DBD9033DABC1ABCEA3429 1232896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMADMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 DB018B9F38BC34E9AE21C01448E810D2 1575424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMSPDMOE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 D66AE152C1EE7DA2548EC2AF4203025D 653824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MP4SDECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 BF9CFEE3D22CE61E5B57C9B8A14F172D 1026048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpmde.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 BEFEDC65A88D44153983455C699F81C8 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MP3DMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 B7CBAC1F4175C1D59B197020268A290B 1153024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMADMOE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 B62CEF4A731EE983D440804A2B9DA0B1 642048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVXENCD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 A64D697EA82530530693AA2102FCA420 292352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VIDRESZR.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 9A2DCBE0A803AF0DF58D8B3EB041065E 447488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVSENCD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 9524717B1B183A066E0516BFF2888D51 70144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfvdsp.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 91E1D7BE8513032B5CCA26AFD0BF0ADC 666112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVSDECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 759DF4479855EED0D78249798325D373 1955328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVENCOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 65BA8738CC3C21C62E746A1DDF04EC74 223744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MP43DECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 60957C2BD1C03CF395006FDBC29D2569 189952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\COLORCNV.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 5EA57A6AD59D0785C9A390DF14736899 978944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMSPDMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 5BAEB6D045DA253787F3F1984B712835 1888768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVDECOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 55C3F89354C086EFFF1C5AAD1E808134 1160192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSMPEG2ENC.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 530B3A72692DB253DE8BB8E8C11468DD 1010688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mcmde.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 2F0BA9348CB8D62FF8C28B4B83D57FA3 378880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SysFxUI.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 2A8760952F296D6208FE5FC358ECD59A 484864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MFWMAAEC.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 294B7F30B70E0D7867F5EB69E630884A 225792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RESAMPLEDMO.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 27221616A71A25E0B7065926FCC417A7 1307136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msmpeg2adec.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 18A11A96B3C1C9E2FD1E6137C8BD4018 224768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MPG4DECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:20 D624DE0DED716916F69D495807C9D787 254464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qasf.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:20 ACA7F078CAD7D225D4F2D973C9812225 250880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ksproxy.ax
    2017-01-26 16:43:20 6D21051C8EA17C1DD0A6FD07CCAB8232 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ksuser.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 81A6D62B2EE125437F561ADFDA3230E5 2896384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iertutil.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 34FDA9F3BC789514D4759411C225F7FA 114688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieetwcollector.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 297628B7B2FDF81743795D90C64250C7 34304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iernonce.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 287BB1C23B1295329A96C15FB7CB801C 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieetwproxystub.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 C08A0A6FAC9AC084E98488AFF152A348 725504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ie4uinit.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 A714F9929B0E2704DC1B2D94D126B362 107520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inseng.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:13 3C71D43A7A02A60B95C8B958507E70A9 77824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\JavaScriptCollectionAgent.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:12 19713264CC441BE4001D635CA8FA8733 152064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\occache.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 E594B2C9DB43441524D7E70C096ACD58 394448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iedkcs32.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 BF340EDE35941C88C86A14215270D98F 1543680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\urlmon.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 922ED80A1AA9441FB9E9EDF6C8009D9C 4096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieetwcollectorres.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 3B112E6CB92FF4C3D39F9DC172D0DE8B 968704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MsSpellCheckingFacility.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 8F72C06D4BE07E7EB5D13F7A82C4B416 315392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxtrans.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 50CB53984F493C05A06CA91D521D63FB 806912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msfeeds.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:09 CA1A040202A9D836291F2D85302CC542 800768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieapfltr.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:09 98B463C6A516410459EBE43FEBE68DC7 66560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iesetup.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:08 5A297B37F246F5DF68DDF8803AB1D615 2131456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetcpl.cpl
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 DEE7F131FB55F8809AB3806BC4366E34 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 DD60F2870E1569107498A54FF78AC355 576000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vbscript.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 A8793DC0961C32744793C4602BBFE9D5 54784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jsproxy.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:06 0C23659D499AEFABB162ED85050772AC 489984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxtmsft.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:05 B6DCB1497E2516F771A92A7659AAF238 15257088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieframe.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:05 2763831DD0914226A33F3D2A7506526B 615936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieui.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:04 E3CBF48C921170D3110051B325E1EE53 1359360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtmlmedia.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:04 C3350B4EF99D3EFC28103256FED7C1EB 92160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtmled.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:03 3D34C73BD327C86BDE0357F2AECAE356 262144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\webcheck.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:02 B6135EC4807ECAE321E3C706D1D92098 817664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jscript.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:01 D2FBCAE25B66A63B52687A17C145357E 6049280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jscript9.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:01 8957B2E4F8FFF0BFE5A6F1BD8196B123 814080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jscript9diag.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:00 105954F9BEAD700A6DF4B5B489FCCB4B 2920960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wininet.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:59 BC753B8789CED6C26876014D807FC77F 417792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\html.iec
    2017-01-25 19:37:58 D0C71B1D9DD6D5691B947A639DAF1319 88064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MshtmlDac.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:58 CE18D981152392C46CDB4D8906C09FA1 199680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msrating.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:57 27242553CF6CC1E4B6BD10231E43C0B8 25759744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtml.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:54 700A5373FA66F1DAAECBD2CFB88C73ED 1180160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FntCache.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:54 6B09D4030878D2E54F9E0B455235A08B 1648128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DWrite.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:53 7F0729442EADB6425634505B743398F0 221184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UIAnimation.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:53 0F2067587B1943D0A14C2B533D23DB73 2724864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtml.tlb
    2017-01-25 19:36:45 D4FB2E00F49711C9DD3E2C2646D7C767 2565120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10warp.dll
    2017-01-25 19:36:43 DF1D2F062B9D41650221C3786DB7EFDE 647680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10level9.dll
    2017-01-25 19:34:09 7B1377FEF37A1A05B964660025D6FC76 1424896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WindowsCodecs.dll
    2017-01-25 19:34:08 CBA2694BFC61F371181F2BE2BCD66C40 465920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMPhoto.dll
    2017-01-25 18:18:37 52ED64BF80D360B0EA2B6E5F1504CDFF 124624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationCFFRasterizerNati ve_v0300.dll
    2017-01-25 18:11:36 2D01F001F8E45924E57B7BB77CF96BC2 28368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IEUDINIT.EXE
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 8F7FBD0177F79727CF945ABDA657A0AC 235008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\elshyph.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 6F1AF8E1206E92256459E3012C20472A 942592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jsIntl.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 4399857346DD183683332921500046B1 86016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 E4A6577D74B2439974C8018AB5F1BFEA 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 D31AE751B6DACAFD0D7CC99EAE9606C2 131072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IEAdvpack.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 CE8831D2DCB5803A4CBC8EDCCBBC2A05 77312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tdc.ocx
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 C92173481A58935BE15172079CF122B8 235520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\url.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 C17139EAF939964142C7A1AEEE02DC81 616104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieapfltr.dat
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 5141B67F14E2B6CBB6ADF851ABE364A5 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 2EBD0C5B090125AECF017C57344C45AB 247808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msls31.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 2CBD6D22499EB13A2666F62EF33D00E2 16303 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieuinit.inf
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 2405D24AA28CCC4CC7E0CC0AE008746F 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtmler.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 0FBEBD36FEFFEE5AF25FDAEE5E35EE99 105984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iesysprep.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 0A9D5716CB1F3AFA73703F39647BB8C2 81408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icardie.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 038ABC9BCC86DFF9E181D44E43E2CEBA 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msfeedsbs.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 E70D4270C43CE6C46841B684315B9EFF 62464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pngfilt.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 ADA5C3D49A12CED9F07913DC00E547A8 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imgutil.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 9675B272086CF5D22B83B541FAA8D4EA 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\licmgr10.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 95828D670CFD3B16EE188168E083C3C5 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 46FD16F9B1924A2EA8CD5C6716CC654F 167424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 1FCBE949A67939ADEAE7279E423AA684 135680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iepeers.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 1EA6500C25A80E8BDB65099C509AF993 143872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 FB4045578F5180BDB1963AB352B78548 5632 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-shlwapi-l2-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 FA428BDBCFAB9DC3D58F0BD2CCD50EA2 1682432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\XpsPrint.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 F5CEF064C7E6D95DA86B9D064A56A969 3584 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-advapi32-l2-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 F49E92B50CED5C9F1725D3C0329FD933 10752 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-advapi32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 AFC3DB5C6EB8CA8017DDB81D6C0AD02A 9728 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-shlwapi-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 9108540E866F75C7AF2B91DD921A8091 3072 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-shell32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 9094039A00485F71C4DE64BF51F64C46 3072 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-version-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 8DFB5752FCE145A6B295093C0A8BE131 363008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxgi.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 72723D3E4781BADC62C3180C137E7B23 4096 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-user32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 6F623BD09CBB4C3F97374F12976E5EA5 522752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\XpsGdiConverter.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 64A4AB126E24FD3F58EBE64852773DB5 2560 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-normaliz-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 0E6FBF19D9DFBB77316C23DF91F8A101 5632 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-ole32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 F1C19F0AA151B90A7416FA1D50DDB582 245248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WindowsCodecsExt.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 B2CA1AC17E78D986B22FD6C2261CD84F 1238528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 AFB73882AE41E1629A63E6713FE30FB9 296960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10core.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 9AE80F6A66B30E3ED8CDF858CF28B11B 194560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10_1.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 63F72417CA38D8FC8F53709649B589E3 333312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10_1core.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:14 5083CC5456FE8A5D21ECF9E32ACC779F 1943696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dfshim.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:14 2D6C77A3DB3D8EE00FB55834A67E4073 156312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscorier.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:13 50EC828370CB5F5E9FF08B10F1B701C8 73880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscories.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:27 B20F051B03A966392364C83F009F7D17 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFSvc.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:27 B1DF2D87DC8BF6072699AC8301B37796 194048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFPlatform.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:21 F1617F1014D51987D517A4C37A7C733B 45056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFCoinstaller.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:20 8ABFE00F213F2571498F1B8FD7939A98 229888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFHost.exe
    2017-01-24 19:50:20 25AE683DCB4AE7E6F1B193A0CB9DB35F 744448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFx.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:52 9C44FB5B3A8A192FCE1103AC9BA4E576 171160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\infocardapi.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:52 8A08BB0D12BE40DC09632CD5D04A48A0 1389208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icardagt.exe
    2017-01-24 18:28:49 EE415EC9288182BCFB6E6896A376EA53 8856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icardres.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:34 E4312738B500577BABC232A49F67A67D 35480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsWpfWrp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:40:33 AA7079AD52B8BFBAE94167D54C32F84F 29696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\powertracker.dll
    2017-01-23 18:40:32 D713D6446DDBB474D801F361B4B186EA 950272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\perftrack.dll
    2017-01-23 18:40:32 C6F7473B55510F0B93961DA03D8E3B38 91136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 73DC9840FE246158ECCBC8270847CCBC 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mapistub.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 73DC9840FE246158ECCBC8270847CCBC 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 2FFBA1EAE28B45A92E2EA70C61C66F14 17920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fixmapi.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:50 A575C471CCFC7CBF32F446FA305E7341 156672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mtxoci.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:45 71C85477DF9347FE8E7BC55768473FCA 328704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\services.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:41 622C96AFB07BB82C8650B47172137AC4 511488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rpcss.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:41 40686B59C127F0C93B4234E4A1E3472A 1110016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schedsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:38 F8A05F48B79CB5C087F089BA6C0659FB 1885696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml3.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:38 D303AC584429678DB27DEBD4282CA1DF 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml3r.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:34 10F466EF4048CA32CAF98FE4A3A16982 2084864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ole32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 E20BF3FA89DE67B00ED713B5254C0BF0 47104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\typeperf.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 858F04B3C39239972959E9EE97CACAE4 43008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\relog.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 6703266C1E56157B5965F9AC868A20AC 404992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tracerpt.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 4F90A7A0FCBC0ED18E573917860062FF 113664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sechost.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 210E7D1EA34369194BE09493784E27BE 104448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\logman.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:20 1B93381366141875D8EE7EC1085236B9 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diskperf.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 EBA98AF7BA9FC4696BFD3F03D43CE07B 13664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-filesystem-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 E9C7DF2BC9C5157F2195737948DBFA0B 19808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-multibyte-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 D8F7A8440C5B23A587D981E7B9A4892C 15712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-convert-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 CB20CCF93E34CC08AB4B58A344E76DD1 14176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-time-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 CAB18EAC01B9FCF6A0CA74E95FADB8B7 20832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 C2F694722F8D98990B218ECAB729B0FE 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-heap-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 A98EC7EDB339CD967E5CBD5EEC174CEB 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-conio-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 A4FA9CA07855A7F237D1908E62B5B1C7 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-process-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 92375150AD3F19431B49793DC7111962 63840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 6A2C655BC6B7E2EDFC98B632B521697D 17760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-string-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 62ED9DA33AFE5624A08D9427527536FE 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-locale-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 4CDCE034568C1177325799A60F987F27 16224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 1EB17F650462EEA820F4CD727D2D3AB1 994760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ucrtbase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 1EA4F3D5312C15A64904A6E9E457612D 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-utility-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 0753722E5BD0AF130C1B465F2981477C 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-environment-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 020E0DCC82A7C5AFDEE3FBA57C5F30D3 17760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:37:33 60696836CAD56F1B47059E1BA739787D 254976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cewmdm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:55 6F8B48F3D343E4B186AB6A9E302B7E16 199680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\xmllite.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:39 AC38EC8D0C1B4C783CA6A24D239A71B7 335360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msieftp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 F4F36FEABB4F86ACA6FFD8819D7642C5 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbccr32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 D10E13E494C5B4437549BE6A4987125E 163840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbccp32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 97DC40842B54AD4E961DECC9345F16FC 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbccu32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 935AE3DFF21465D600185305479A03F7 212992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbctrac.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 30B1489F2DCD8DC1AB6BB60CA6093615 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wwanprotdim.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 25FBDEF06C4D92815B353F6E792C8129 404480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\umpnpmgr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 04F82965C09CBDF646B487E145060301 228864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wwansvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:10 3CC16A849E6092E43909F48EF0E60306 226816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dhcpcore6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:10 3C06D5A929B798D0B13F6481242A0FD2 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dhcpcsvc6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:08 A5AE40808B72A25379A5499AD9977743 1118720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sbe.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:07 1E452D8F44D82BFC256E02D0D6FD9608 259072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mpg2splt.ax
    2017-01-23 18:36:00 2E730941CC5BF6200A4F56D1E9C24AAD 1743360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysmain.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:47 037A719DAD50603202C978CD802623E4 509952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntshrui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 F58223A8B772E419330A7A8BB7575647 166400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetpp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 6F9807DF2A447FD6214269F43C6C7138 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpnpinst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 6148007CCB981A9B8E26B0B878F9048F 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetppui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 4B119D9E0DA564BB62CA42CBA479A1EE 970240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\localspl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 3625F8F8CB796745FE6E94BCD899F3CE 344576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntprint.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 172E44C1ECEB2293B6AB4758C6DC57C2 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntprint.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:45 E0B340996A41C9A75DFA3B99BBA9C500 591872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchIndexer.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:45 7568CC720ACE4D03B84AF97817E745EF 2223616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssrch.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:45 589DF683A6C81424A6CECE52ABF98A50 2315776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tquery.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 E503E15C88B4BBDA3F6345E34FED3E92 778752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssvp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 D9E21CBF9E6A87847AFFD39EA3FA28EE 249856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchProtocolHost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 4C219239ED8CC35CA41AD26B33A15624 288256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssphtb.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 49A3AD5CE578CD77F445F3D244AEAB2D 113664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchFilterHost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 48041BAEB60CE5F34F13CC2A1361E49C 491520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssph.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:43 093747DAE1C1A7F6DEA8D16E26D4F648 75264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msscntrs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:30 EFF3FF9D9E5BFD2A05390D959A1C3AD0 1031168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TSWorkspace.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:27 B6A58491307B4CADA572583D863DC602 210432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\profsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 B8542140074D2B51FDC55E6907996CC4 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dwmapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 502237267638281B1365D1F20082AECF 1632256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dwmcore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 1075AB2C077B415760C0E948856B5126 484864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wer.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 C00DB14550E4BD49737F311C644E45FF 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 B4F29F65AD3114051F01E9403346047F 81408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imagehlp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:15 008CD4EBFABCF78D0F19B3778492648C 683520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\termsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:03 168EA9CD9BD6056BB6F60B57D5304BBE 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\basesrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:55 FB10715E4099AF9FA389C71873245226 515584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\timedate.cpl
    2017-01-23 18:34:54 8B301D474B478E9A92823BAB50A7BC49 303616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nlasvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:38 A064A1D9CBD7F6959AAEAEAFF96DB2E9 692736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\osk.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:37 678A360CC45EADC5D3DAB4908A2A5583 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cdd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:32 1FB81632476857E8451DDA8A456EF3CE 215552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ubpm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:31 E5404072A5A9E0B452ADDF1D1339176C 2543104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpdshext.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:29 8563BA40DF4F1E93A61B70E2C8B60CF8 190464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SmartcardCredentialProvider.d ll
    2017-01-23 18:34:28 4403D5ECE7D8323CAF1207D1AA38FA01 197120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\credui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:24 7E1CF52C347D8755E5CA5ED0E99B401E 1395712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfc42.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:24 19F9B524A525D202194247E96656CB88 1359872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfc42u.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 D99F8968C0C5CAD46A6B93A1FA6738B2 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fveapibase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 D1035B8EFC83165612F7AAB1816A81B4 451080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fveapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 8F39E301AD8B219DADF83BD7DBE9842E 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tbs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 DC6DD779F35BB42E2E76FDFEC565C251 123392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc_ssp_isv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 C6AC2C91541D24F9E236A670C0CA793D 528384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdrm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 B41B1FEDEBBD955B4E25676B42087885 123392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc_ssp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 5693212AB2EBCACBBE05EC3A642113E2 485888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc_isv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 399FC1B75790EE606A6FD9F2FB4C891C 488448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 297926B15AE5390409F1007EB28A8EFB 552960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate_ssp_isv.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 1B3741488AA7E237961A29D1E7A44C0A 626176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 17CF3B3F68272BD40C878D4DBAB0EBC9 658432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate_isv.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 03F8F411F118CFDA508E77C747BB05EA 553984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate_ssp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:13 4C92EB7535CAA1681A77D928FBF9771F 1887232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d11.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:09 51F89CE2D0FEC66070354504E6C4C3E4 633856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\comctl32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:59 1539E704316A2E9576F8557AD58B8764 14632960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:58 A4BEE5EE486E2C458B0B3FF19167D1F9 5547752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntoskrnl.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 FB442A0B6833A871BDDE927A9E72E063 842240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\blackbox.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 EE9954237F15BE4DD9304D12E4D305ED 1386496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diagtrack.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 C679AAD000EC16FEDEA563DAF1830D31 3219456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\win32k.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 A81EFD2BF60C73A090C276AEC02A68D1 1202176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drmv2clt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 A661B5183C88B8E6F8F54973D26BFE91 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UtcResources.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 9BFD7573A63315FE03FE636D9B739729 4121600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 6CCAD181B5120CD5822D91A5583907F1 3649536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSVidCtl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 EBDA1B0F15CB9B2CBCC6C94824E4E054 2023424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmSvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 BEB3102A720070645849B9EBB9C1238F 1573888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\quartz.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 BBF25B345B457322618E28585B6AD93C 461312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scavengeui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 5C5243BA42188F31CF6BF9667011E94F 1732864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntdll.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 439B0973C025FF5663A07D76FAB85EE2 3244032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 379B8ACC7646F1309559F2AFB0AD48F0 1483264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\crypt32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 F60CF28E4BE56C813755777CDFD63DE4 631176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winresume.efi
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 E7FF09DA4AEE1E006343F5FB861C02DA 880640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\advapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 D1D2AFEA0DD07916515B82D78D65306C 730624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kerberos.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 C44560F142B85256707D688EEA23AC61 1941504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\authui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8A76D3248C253BA8E47E0E9F00ACBDE6 1212928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rpcrt4.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8567C536C923941859615E0377EFF06A 877056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oleaut32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8170DC98A586807273E2B8AE4353B91D 782848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmdrmsdk.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 7AED4A1659AAA0EC8F4C7AE58B8C560A 756736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\win32spl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 77A271A950ADA116D6D740AC1466F520 633296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winload.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 67C717EC24FCAAE7B518D9E06AD036AB 680448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\audiosrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 4ADD5DBC4156B51DC0A72DD9CEF9EB45 1460736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsasrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 27BACCB4856BEC0DD4A794531BB13AAA 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msctf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 21C24895F8F29F55C0F3BA1FAFE35AC3 706792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winload.efi
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 0B5A8B1E0A3CF06802CEF191FC802736 1163264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kernel32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 FA778FD134FCF78C6B8553034A30EB09 345600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schannel.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 EE841B6D1F2B9508D3ABAE52AC05A94F 263680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WebClnt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 D9AC95554394C596E909FD1A45519FCC 419840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KernelBase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 D02200FD73974A81F4C082C10B8A4C62 347136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSManMigrationPlugin.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 C6F9222F39A035540D6D53C139C5740C 499712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AUDIOKSE.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 BEAF50AC3812C2D5809BAD0E2D04303E 310784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmWmiPl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 A967FC1415366B4493EF45D4020836EE 976896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetcomm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 8D81291A03E00B76A14A4324FACE8487 878080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IMJP10K.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 88B02459B2E7FB56A9C64B36545D6AB8 632320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\evr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 879F46C608C08E5FC24E0B9952E7E60E 497664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drmmgrtn.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 848F036116D69AC4B2EA9F5D19519C9A 457400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ci.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 6F9E5FFDB3D22D6DF6D60C99D4DA2DBA 546656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winresume.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 6F075F832A8DAED15A1D780339040BD0 316928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msv1_0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 67BACF78C7034AA407933BAD373B35FF 382696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\atmfd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 34BA256FBF83457F9D5E51A56DB54542 1009152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\user32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 FBE484A6F52433170CAE73EC61A6018E 440320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AudioEng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 F620F03630DD4BEAB76AC7246CB1B563 182272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmAuto.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 E947878385B88B3D1050E6D026945CBD 802304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\usp10.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 DA9178604B988BF067BED58A3AB5D981 141824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptnet.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 ABE3A0BCB2D57A5FE2B11545C066E148 108544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\davclnt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 A6305DC5442E3C31CA405FD4923FB297 362496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wow64win.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 8D7E3D8832E810C476C8122660A75C1B 148480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidpolicyconverter.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 8BF9B33C595DD7382068F5BA5D372C5C 371712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qdvd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 79FED832C161DFA33201352891478D7F 419648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\locale.nls
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 774A965EE0932641E0ABE88EB3FE7D12 295936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AudioSes.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 727BFA9DA828063D6117DB003AC02FE6 190464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rpchttp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 6D336EFEEC96A80FC3532F6201730104 229376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wintrust.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 5D00514114842A7AB3F4AD6910FBA0FE 404992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gdi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 5837A94C88991C5506D7BE0FC9A5683D 503808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srcore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 571DA0C23404613A97FD06F940C81959 266752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSManHTTPConfig.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3D67C27DD17B254D7915FA16A5AE3573 370920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\clfs.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3CD83692C43D87088E85E3C916146FFB 187904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcasvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3B5411975BE627B9A705F76B82E0DA87 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 2FA456BF912F3D55D61B8696D2624B9A 338432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\conhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 2C6632CECFDBBE793FDA8AF9CA55A9CC 190976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 2188DE5FA5C741FB2B81EB9F37D26BA7 433152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfplat.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 D24E542075CEDE62E665D2BD0B05BF75 312320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ncrypt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 BDDD20CEB520E59863C62BA74CDBA997 114408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\consent.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 B5DC814BC4CEA7333F87AEE9085BF281 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wow64.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 AC2E7152124CEED36846BD1B6592A00F 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msiexec.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 A5D19345AE598AAB59F7160B0A8EE206 12574720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmploc.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 96444A8B9376FA8154C0564E2577B7D8 284672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EncDump.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 93E5D2B763374F484918A0909724B3EB 215552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 67FB2FF173E0C6890D667322B9A243F5 463872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certcli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 67A57A47EB806E1064A81A9B2291BD7A 346112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcdedit.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 06175F9EC59D198B6EE35C78339588C3 690688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\adtschema.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 F6DA7E54AC3B749F1627244575A7BE4C 59904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 EBDF13A76F776A46D8ACC6D9A9FA6E29 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 E75C0FEF3E9DF899A58657C2D1115DB7 81920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptsp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 DE23E052E557580674785CDF45B613F3 70144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appinfo.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 D204193AE858F18F901EF2B004A01CD6 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\audiodg.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 CDA14CCE4D7495BB2FC4D7D664C4FD93 297984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcryptprimitives.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 CA260EFA523C65B90AD646826B8601B7 123904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcrypt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 C5D926B411F7D1AF7933D93CAD77A4F0 1148416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IMJP10.IME
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 C1EDF38682613357B9B6393BDA8C7F4B 132608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 A71ADA4E6F61E0EA5E6FC45F020AEB1D 112640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\smss.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 9880BD74BE764D04F303C03DB821FD7A 107520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\adsmsext.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 906414D610D234B69B9C000C5293A42C 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 8921E1D8AE5171691F186A7C5B98B630 34816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 876CAB310F5DDC3C4031B09C6505B815 210432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdigest.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6BA042AF0ED8A41AD8CE3598AB437C91 44032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\csrsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 62589BC2175B1B7025FD679EDB60213C 176128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 55123EEC2DD8769E1425A2F5C920AE2B 206848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfps.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 526E62DEF3A178FF5BD920486A1E3FE8 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\quick.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 4B913C4E7EACC3A2441C78864DFA6D17 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chajei.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 47CF5397595827DD5E63D6E4115171DE 246784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\input.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 356008B6E9E550880CC671FE968D4A87 86528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TSpkg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 0622A1F4DBC57DB61D9C6F137E3188AE 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\phon.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 FFBA0B0CD143EFB3EF4E5EF2ECC5F200 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\atmlib.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 FAF3A8ED74438524DD041DFC8F705E8F 457216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imkr80.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 FA5DB1F2D5E849E683C2DDDBF0CDE8E7 641024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msscp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 EB076BC497AEBB367B6FDCA38B759956 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hlink.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 E13C6738D73F92AC0165C9F8FE95FF0C 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srclient.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 CBD0E56A0B75697C55933C32DB28588D 55808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rrinstaller.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 C6E26D95BEE05EDC8192D4EA582BBC0D 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\asycfilt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 C6CA690108CD85F91D11EC49340D651F 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcalua.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 C416416F8AFA6A88BC8C9D0A63FA82D2 296960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rstrui.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 BC39870DE7CE2C2D8995C024F6152480 504320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msihnd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 AA1511B6284FA984305DA2D673B86ABE 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfpmp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A302E5E06464CF850CB7A0E034E411FA 135680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sspicli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A2F18D0131FDA834AEEA6C46759B3752 17920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidcertstorecheck.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A2D4C84FB6D01FCCF26C896C170AE117 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcadm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A27BD16585219577C70FD8CDE22A5742 22016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\credssp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 9266E0DD597F313882AC3BE3D0A4FFB5 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcawrk.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 909B071A015DFBC4247D7501E638DF4C 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntvdm64.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 7C028FA9C9FDDE04E4924F6D30CEC6E8 146432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msaudite.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 74033C3E75522F7707DFFAB1A169561B 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nlsbres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 5BB200BCAB35AF071C041FD478699358 325632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msnetobj.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 4C4134E04984DA651B9DFFF2F553668B 28160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secur32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 4AB1E1E0ECF0BD2686574A0AD7DD4AA6 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsmprovhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 30D8D88B22F969C923BD563D1F9D5C05 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptbase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 1F9335A2C68B65E7D95985FA50968EA0 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsass.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 1D83AB813D47DC253F543AC94229DBDE 63488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\setbcdlocale.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 1038294D707409DC510AED77BA65DE8B 64000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\auditpol.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 EAB56B1ABB511154630D149938359C88 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fontsub.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 D198B3EB6CA58D957F1791596A0A9221 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwmp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 B1869960D1CECD49995494372AD72774 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wow64cpu.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 AE1E16AACBFA9EC432C1E65847CB077A 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dciman32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A75960CA7EEA8E23F97986984BB67899 8704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcaevts.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A5BCBA42E3D095EA64A46BE8336E32C0 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdxm.ocx
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A5BCBA42E3D095EA64A46BE8336E32C0 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxmasf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A0B5A130AFE29CCF62889808B0120515 54272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmRes.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 72164450A57F51D1100D982D84A9C976 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lpk.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 541862A51B3B4C1758B21DC38F782A1C 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\apisetschema.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 4D8A6E702F5715003D8C8BCF0C4E255D 28672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sspisrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 4D7B44D937F9B927E8DD8FCCE395E886 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msmmsp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 3311BD3B38C290B1D5CBFAA65881627A 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\INETRES.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 32F5B725B0A52DE93B62A0F7B4197957 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mferror.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0F988A3924AAF91267BF5E5E331BBD2B 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tzres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0E7257A86BB4BD0D61271BE578981737 25088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msimsg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0DDDBF9B5EB614966C82069C1A30E5C4 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsmplpxy.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 01E934271840EFA62D90C79A8B9D4054 60416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msobjs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 51DFBD18A435BAEC1F71A692373ECE4F 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Wdfres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 2DA9EB73046595D79ADE306BC22B02C4 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshrm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:25 E385472FF300F2BFD323B667EBAE93C7 1735680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\comsvcs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:25 75DFE3CE6A8BFC995CC1D615B74DF8B0 525312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\catsrvut.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:23 D4FAC263861BAE06971C7F7D0A8EBF15 216576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ncsi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 DC4382E93770B3BF0774DB7FE46C8239 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netevent.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 59B3BE37BAFBD40715F45D580783738B 246272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netcorehc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 46BB91A169B9B31FF44EB04C48EC1D41 70656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nlaapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 08C2957BB30058E663720C5606885653 569344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iphlpsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:19 C63EFDE6CA3BA3FEFA4943DDF2051D4B 381440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfds.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 C7AC9A4D827774B19221D5FE068BF190 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnscacheugc.exe
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 492D07D79E7024CA310867B526D9636D 357888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnsapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 16835866AAA693C7D7FCEBA8FFF706E4 183296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnsrslvr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 374CE9DAB2F0CB173B8FCF3AB8DB5D1B 478208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpnet.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:50 48AF282E07C70E053D4E3EE2C732AD0D 760320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\samsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:49 C91E969FDEB819E63E7D6BECF5A8B8D0 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\samlib.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:42 89EF1CE0CE43AB8F55247D746739A321 722944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\objsel.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 CF13522172342AD8196B329C15D68E23 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dimsroam.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 BDA8B14AFE99A0C52BFEA64C5AC62171 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpapiprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 9D942180B5B6CE1C882B9CC54EA1F275 57344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cngprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 9A3C6D8593F29A9F66744A3D4E6309B2 39936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wincredprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 692E9886B2A475684F7E3294BF66E97D 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\adprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 4959DE74643CBC4B83E5BC99486A4FC9 53760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\capiprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 E9DE8D0A3A7306AF26B25F52F13A9234 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdbinst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 BBD257696E3FB0B8B1D3C115072116C6 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shimeng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 262D7C87D0AC20B96EF9877D3CA478A0 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aelupsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 07EAEA9D3E09340E64918EED526A5FFE 342016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\apphelp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:31 A236B1646E96AB06BE0F8D592B6D9A0D 245760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OxpsConverter.exe
    2017-01-23 18:31:24 3B5D6CAC765E86BE07AA7959A35D553C 879104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tdh.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:37 B32189BDFF6E577A92BAA61AD49264E6 193536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\notepad.exe
    2017-01-23 18:30:16 BA4107750C9F39D1FB9F65FC5C9E3E97 483840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\StructuredQuery.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 EBB73E4E8CA01089CF74ECE506EB7607 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\csrr.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 C4B0793E4B97AA36A2A8C81A7AA1979A 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegibbfc.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 A2E0F1E01A0983E9C94565BBEC862BF7 40960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cob-au.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 997938D423CE830161CB6059434E3C9F 45568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oflc-nz.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 5C48A43FC30FC61ECB1335DC646686BC 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\usk.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 54B11BB2AFBC3D5EBA9C96F0C1820B9B 46592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fpb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 6D540AF9B183FC97DC4CC54369561548 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegi-pt.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 661AE5EAC62C4598DD01795CEB915BAE 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegi.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 65A8302C7551CFE45FAA2BC085C9E7E2 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\djctq.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 4489D5D2CB4BA0799F3FB4625DE181CF 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\grb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 2BCBA6052374959A30BD7948444DBB79 2746368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gameux.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 027675ED9B34EE1B91505C3B8752649F 441856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Wpc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:09 9BB05674E013C35F4DAED51F5015355D 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegi-fi.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:09 51D25C805A01A2C4F930F9720CF51FFE 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\esrb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 D0C01412FBF59C1C25630C49F0C1B803 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cero.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 4773EB5962548068547214A620E9ACC3 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oflc.rs
    2017-01-23 18:29:59 78394F2B354BDC28C5C61837872DD132 108032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\psisrndr.ax
    2017-01-23 18:29:59 050AF06F8B0463417E4AED9DA5816A65 613888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\psisdecd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:50 D33DF59002203FED8DE6087256DFDE89 624640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qedit.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:50 6C6CF29B05DBCA772AED1551AF0DF6DF 76288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\devenum.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:31 1306E6A1BF4D506CD687DF9F947270F2 241152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pku2u.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:47 A19623BDD61E66A12AB53992002B4F3A 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\seclogon.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:43 F7961998A082806CF71CF63F0E81EAC8 14183424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shell32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:42 BCFAF911FE43F80124C3A68BB07130A9 1867776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ExplorerFrame.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 1F34470A484B001CC95B66CFE4753960 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iologmsg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:36 8699D17DFCFCD327784034DB6BD3A422 95744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\synceng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:35 CDD0C92A653CAC881D780003E0C4E813 17792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kdcom.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:35 722258D597A0CC4EEFF3AF338681E5B6 19328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kd1394.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:35 539AA23C29FAC72FB29D58F33E6931B1 20352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kdusb.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:33 FDE5C7F271A8424B019EEFDAFD8CBD75 2004480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:33 3940461513FE8C7D94D76CCDBC783B93 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml6r.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:25 23B001185B7C3CB1F4BDEB143E6B45B7 197120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shdocvw.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:22 36E5E9D0400475230A7F57F274B88321 165888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\charmap.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 FBE1086227040618A569C27F74A12F3D 296448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ws2_32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 DD7C31F12936795C0516BB6C59CBCCD8 424448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rastls.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 963D7FA2110EB9E03AB0D200E6AE2614 327168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mswsock.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 D375BC432646A4B7324A8F6CC31301C7 25088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netbtugc.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 B2ED0DC061D3C83A1AF47626E1F23B78 444928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winhttp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:11 EC51D04CF0ED31C8B0FDEB00A7155596 723968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EncDec.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:11 3D0AB0FA5B425420B6F6AD261874200D 961024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CPFilters.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 E9032AF448904A9FA6F05AB3E542B6F8 105472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winipsec.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 E4AE497857409127ED57562AF913A903 794624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 B0759657CB9718C2CA21A7C239C93676 96256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 AA63A902CF5AB1061EBF330DD85EE3B8 32768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpscript.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 8DDCEFC1270DEF544F0BE148532F698E 373760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\polstore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 80D6B0563ED2BF10656B1D4748331082 502272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IPSECSVC.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 3B6769F724C179C18CA5C114F825512B 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 366463C59B3D6D705403231DCE06D580 793088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpprefcl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 2150D5ACD6A55F606134665E3795C193 75776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FwRemoteSvr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:53 639774C9ACD063F028F6084ABF5593AD 68608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:47 C06FAAF13E37CE482F612AFF2D2331F3 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptdlg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:24 934735F508E297504460935B71E99F0B 77824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\packager.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:24 1351A63BEC87BF81E540251966648C5D 396800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\webio.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:18 8CEBD9D0A0A879CDE9F36F4383B7CAEA 455168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winlogon.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 C23B6D9D16FD86F446BE607CA18389D9 235520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winsta.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 9E5D9177660A76FC8DECDC37A91A5B0D 9216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdrmemptylst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 0374D83D003043E7DE33036294A2EFAE 150528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcorekmts.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:16 6D5DCC1579B3961D791ABDE286A1CB5E 77312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpwsx.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 EEEA40F0EDB0A6E5359E539E15D0BC77 73216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 05F5A0D14A2EE1D8255C2AA0E9E8E694 136704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\browser.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 012787CEB35505EB78DF82E0A0072888 59392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\browcli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:29 5FAC5F264D61D99EE8961480818B9DEF 31232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prevhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:29 3CDA7F5C412D07AA8BC04694AA21402D 275456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\InkEd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:28 81A85BA8B536B70E035A9976F9D42873 267776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSCOVER.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:27 C391FC68282A000CDF953F8B6B55D2EF 634880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msvcrt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:26 FE72C89986E1BA32AD926A820491F23F 406528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scesrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:25 218D2848CDDE80DD9AF72D5DD78F225C 241664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\els.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:23 4586B77B18FA9A8518AF76CA8FD247D9 1192448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certutil.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:22 189B0BAE1B0EDD51CEF1CD3F4CDEE02E 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certenc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 ECB021CA3370582F0C7244B0CF06732C 156160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 731131A477F69476F2D739B0DB6A9281 202752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scrrun.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 05D80FF3483BD8F268B01703C859198A 150016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshom.ocx
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 045451FA238A75305CC26AC982472367 168960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:08 CF636C92B762B26F0B39B38E92380A09 331776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oleacc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:06 745DE455E02693423B1B78F448D52961 79360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\clfsw32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:59 1FEB1694B13247A451B274E114AFAC45 1133568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cdosys.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 D07EB640618F96490DB88C3CE58DB608 324096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FWPUCLNT.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 660C06F663F27760F565FD567B57625C 830464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nshwfp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 344789398EC3EE5A4E00C52B31847946 859648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IKEEXT.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:00:03 126EB6B7C25D25ADB55D555E36EB4ABC 142336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\poqexec.exe
    2017-01-23 17:50:06 4474A8AEABD056DF636FD4FBEF49353B 1031680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:42:27 0F02C3FF97EAB0D8295854D6C4F82BEE 48976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netfxperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:58 A08C010D859F8EB42BDD7E1D55B8CA27 444752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscoree.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:57 9E3C848BBDB5521271B3B038ECE8CC88 3205120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mmcndmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:56 3D840598CECAAE8470804918EE5A00B5 3008000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\xpsservices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:52 364E7E33289341D4EB83CFA95D7B23AF 263168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwizui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:51 BAAFAF9CEAEC0B73C2A3550A01F6CECB 1197056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskschd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:50 B24450E38722F69F338533A36ECFFC29 1556992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RacEngn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:50 6011714C8C5C55CBFFAD24D61E879FBD 1646080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wevtsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:50 4449D23E8F197862F1B16F1E6C89C36C 1340416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diagperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:49 0E2F58F6E698EDCB9E58FAD0CBCD0567 1753088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vssapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:49 01E2855FB06C422E721D890AF201C2D7 1326080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\NaturalLanguage6.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:48 739BDC031DF0790FF8BB1AB244152C50 3860992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UIRibbon.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:48 06CBA28981689B96B1E6A16F463F2260 299392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mcupdate_GenuineIntel.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:47 5EC92F0EAE3CA59F647C3CA5AA7CB053 347904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\systemsf.ebd
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 9864D52F15AD32094A636C6B5281D9E7 3027968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVCORE.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 8A1846C0817513AD18BA48B4427771FC 320352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationHost.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 33E4AFE6DCBC638771AFD25D556D8E5D 109928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationHostProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 86CC31F0A3D05C1DBD587552FF2DADFF 3957760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSAT.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 704CD4CAC010E8E6D8DE9B778ED17773 301568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spreview.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 54FFC9C8898113ACE189D4AA7199D2C1 828416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MPSSVC.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 29C1D5B330B802EFA1A8357373BC97FE 598016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spinstall.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 263B26106606A010CF877472B535E4BB 1975296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CertEnroll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 0BF4362E18DFC52382F418278DCC52C4 274944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpdd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:44 4C3DAEE652B005B483F16B8E9131C99D 2067456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d9.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:43 B0F69B9DE0AEBFD7E4CEADE6758DF627 867840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchFolder.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:43 1BC6D282FF30D768515EAE0431F91552 5066752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AuthFWSnapin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:42 B60BA0BC31B0CB414593E169F6F21CC2 1600512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VSSVC.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:42 990EA3103E06D68CE0E755A9C3D70107 3391488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dbgeng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:39 E6F0F82788E8BD0F7A616350EFA0761C 958464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\actxprxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:39 1EA7969E3271CBC59E1730697DC74682 849920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:38 D92420AC58F49F173D7E1CAE32629F3E 1244160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imapi2fs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:38 27B9E163740A226B65E4B9E186117911 244736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sqmapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 F06BB4E336EA57511FDBAFAFCC47DE62 1212416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\propsys.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 AA339DD8BB128EF66660DFBBB59043D3 695808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netlogon.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 5D8E6C95156ED1F79A63D1EADE6F9ED5 1900544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\setupapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 582AC6D9873E31DFA28A4547270862DD 476160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QAGENTRT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 F9959237F106F2B2609E61A290C0652E 1281024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\werconcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 7FF8E121AFA05BDAB23B9FEDCDAB7A33 720896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbc32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 78F4E7F5C56CB9716238EB57DA4B6A75 1504256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wbengine.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 65EA57712340C09B1B0C427B4848AE05 464384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskeng.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 0C4DED0FF69B4EBCC487295C68EDB1AA 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PushPrinterConnections.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:35 F1B205F932F62F94506A5F332C895DAF 577536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSDApi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:35 43D808F5D9E1A18E5EEB5EBC83969E4E 317952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dhcpcore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:34 A293DCD756D04D8492A750D03B9A297C 214528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\umrdp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:34 60EB9DB7A449FC083D2F02B0A0425104 1796096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 EAF32CB8C1F810E4715B4DFBE785C7FF 448512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shlwapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 E64D9EC8018C55873B40FDEE9DBEF5B3 758272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PortableDeviceApi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 D971173B54CA16810F138518A08F9566 299520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsmf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 80F720E3C6B85A5FA9F359F881510880 1509888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdtctm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 A42F2C1EB3B66C54FB3C7B79D30C1A6D 2652160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netshell.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 9F4EA339FD6315CBDC4E543B2A222F45 524288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmicmiplugin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 1484B9EBF567346582DE571B0E164AE0 295936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\framedynos.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 03706015DB44368375AEBE6339490E66 519680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netcfgx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 DDA6773DACE0774160AAA927ECF8ADCD 479232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 9835E63E09F824D22B689D2BB789BAB9 594432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\comdlg32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 9662EE182644511439F1C53745DC1C88 343040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsm.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 355A138ABDFD43FBABCAE3A1B06AB93D 481280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 FF2B106909EED48C536DA04742C0324A 2055680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Query.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 82974D6A2FD19445CC5171FC378668A4 705024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\BFE.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 6B851E682A36453E1B1EE297FFB6E2AB 266240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QAGENT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 356E96B2FE133373116D1AEBBCA896A3 422912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drvstore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 0ADD464D92D6189A7697C0C5BBEE1909 897536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\azroles.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 F8297797CC1993E25B8967D6032BFB31 1098240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Vault.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 DD72849FE94E6F49732E1E9A6484FBAF 281600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DShowRdpFilter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 5746BD7E255DD6A8AFA06F7C42C1BA41 345088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cmd.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 50D28F3F8B7C17056520C80A29EFE17C 653312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lpksetup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:28 3AB183AB4D2C79DCF459CD2C1266B043 692224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:28 25D284EB2F12254C001AFE9A82575A81 210944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpclip.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 9CEAD32E79A62150FE9F8557E58E008B 582656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sxs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 8CA406EF4805B7097D3E5CED50540A50 272896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mcbuilder.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 6DC4A7242F565C9E9C9CCC7BB0FA75C7 473600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskcomp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 4E4FFB09D895AA000DD56D1404F69A7E 312832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Wldap32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 234AFA322624B3203A2E720F08292B03 240640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscobj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 F145002386400162C9F66DD29702976F 167424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpendp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 ED3AF52CE4FFBE152BD27D0B6CE676F5 584192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ipsmsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 C55516D98DD5D8F0153C2A9B4227DA86 1158656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\webservices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 A0524499F4C63CADA7E1529FC77F5DC1 235008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hgprint.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 10F815BE90A66AAFC6C713D1BD626064 1808384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pnidui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 0B6231BF38174A1628C4AC812CC75804 121856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SessEnv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 F9AFD12BB4B1CFA5FCC0A5B37C604FD2 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3api.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 B96C17B5DC1424D56EEA3A99E97428CD 559104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spoolsv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 AAEF1B0563D6EDD324E834F64D0A0ED5 933888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sqlsrv32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 B86399C64A19EB45519466413FA5E361 1441280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlanpref.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 B862B1040C5D9843678ECEA8EB4099C0 288256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSNP.ax
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 A1CDE92DDC170D307DB3C5BAA348811B 183808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prncache.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 97E0EC3D6D99E8CC2B17EF2D3760E8FC 285696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schtasks.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 2383B9314592FEC47900BC5A6C7AEC83 1243136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMNetMgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 7A17485DC7D8A7AC81321A42CD034519 109056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\userenv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 19A6EDD4236403AE9869D12BEDF2B11E 409600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\photowiz.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 0FE5CD5F9C9248F42D1EF56E495B182E 263168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vpnike.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 DBEFD454F8318A0EF691FDD2EAAB44EB 689152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSSVC.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 62D2B05F7426D4735F50DC207D569281 279040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\framedyn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 612F1A6DA62A004128943A184123D184 605696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpeffects.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 2B373B5F7E36B5ED5DA176D4400EF091 1082880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppobjs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 105B83027DD0C664242CFD74EE70C11D 2072576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMPEncEn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 101797BA603D227946B4B5109867EB19 2262528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SyncCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 E8706A051BFFC9DA9E9B935AAA432AAC 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfreadwrite.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 D9F42719019740BAA6D1C6D536CBDAA6 236032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srvsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 AAF932B4011D14052955D4B212A4DA8D 370688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shsvcs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 79E14B291CA96A02F1EB22BD721DECCD 244224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmicsvc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 4947AB26D8C3E402B153B3A5BB615495 200192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tscfgwmi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 0A98C4E4975F5D735F8361FFEBF2793D 171520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fde.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 F4EA461A9DDF4861A0BDE2B0DD5645BA 324096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netdiagfx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 C3761661C17C2248A9379A8FB89E3DE1 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\stobject.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 8130391F82D52D36C0441F714136957F 503296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imapi2.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 77FD3C1F628FDA66DEA1D8234CEC7E52 551936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\localsec.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 021287C2050FD5DB4A8B084E2C38139C 501248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSATAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 DD853B7E91F22F842B8C8CB5096EE3B3 223232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QSHVHOST.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 B7AC66C1CCD87D7C49256B5451DED4FA 244224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 55DE45B116711881C852D2841E4C84DD 253440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tcpipcfg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 32802C0F6FC7C8F561B9D91F52A46421 498688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 2F1A635997A0E86AAF99F974E72905B1 165376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netid.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 20FACCF61372C1C6BBAAA5CE413875EA 504320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\biocpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 F62B62E3CAAB44E6C6056955954AE86F 303616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scansetting.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 D291620D4C51C5F5FFA62CCDC52C5C13 378880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msinfo32.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 C7CF6A6E137463219E1259E3F0F0DD6C 1389056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pla.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 BA0F80C7878558C28B1B298E94D259FF 1050624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\printui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 B0951D9AF84D9639CF81BC99BE4084C0 477696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PhotoScreensaver.scr
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 5A9290C6413880C3C109522124AB0981 571904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mspbda.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 DDB88D0BB116D468B2B3EFBB6E3D6D06 122880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aitagent.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 D38535978F93F9FC9F28BE6093A87DBE 552960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdri.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 C15B3D813F4382ADE98F1892350F21C7 307200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wusa.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 C0EB0E804F596CC1C7283D2D7FF980E7 577024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AdmTmpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 8DD52E8E6128F4B2DA92CE27402871C1 580096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wiaservc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 8D6B481601D01A456E75C3210F1830BE 533504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vds.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 2B81776DA02017A37FE26C662827470E 145920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IPHLPAPI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 1834B31C749B86DAC233BBBA1C03BC48 625664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscms.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 6F1AC6100B372F22709B24CFC9E2CC16 934912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FirewallControlPanel.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 57528A746F7A1026B41FB8447F9591B5 229888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\XpsRasterService.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 4E39FFB3BEB58A232429E44C60ED1264 199168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PkgMgr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 066DA0F1237E3AFD48792739EEEEC03D 186368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ocsetup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 02E20372D9D6D28E37BA9704EDC90B67 405504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wisptis.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 0015ACFBBDD164A8A730009908868CA7 442368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winspool.drv
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 F6F22291024906E43D135A4B1705FEAC 418816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppwinob.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 76CB184041C6D21838BC1DF903E3C155 161792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ocsetapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 42A9CB6906D9A8BEDC83B57163E62924 459776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DXP.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 2477A28081BDAEE622CF045ACF8EE124 207872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cfgmgr32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 CF1A231594E1B7D59D9279FAA38AD4C2 348160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eapp3hst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 93221146D4EBBF314C29B23CD6CC391D 117248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpdbusenum.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 7368A2AFD46E5A4481D1DE9D14848EDD 367104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wcncsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 2DF29664ED261F0FC448E58F338F0671 221184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mprapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 CFB8C673F9188F99466E76C6972191E0 263040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hal.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 96DB78C9C50CEED9DA5050EFFEE272A2 264192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\upnp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 87356377F31DA5F20A833811CD59499C 303616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eapphost.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 649F5F47EA85C08AEE9353CEEF810233 850944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mmsys.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 24F4B480F335A6C724AF352253C5D98B 112640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\thumbcache.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 0A551CCDEF9D6F99A008B5B075354650 128000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Robocopy.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 040B198DA82AC2C4DB22E088BBAFD10B 148992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\t2embed.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 FCFCD1101C5DA23B4B95F93D02B2C169 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dwmredir.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 ED78427259134C63ED69804D2132B86C 232960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scecli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 DE418798DA91AAA067A2EF41D8A7B886 429568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\puiobj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 DC8560036F238C904DC9FBCEA7796D54 658432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PerfCenterCPL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 D7111757FCB56070D15D37DAD910CC35 1457664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DxpTaskSync.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 884415BD4269C02EAF8E2613BF85500D 46592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msasn1.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 047AD05DE61C166A1BED4CF5A9083ED8 217088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iasrad.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 73FCB7919DEE80EE556F2E498594EBAE 235520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\onex.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 5CBB682DF172AC4D818E2E49DA2B4A19 568832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scrptadm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 3D991793E642D063508503FE68907BA4 675328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DXPTaskRingtone.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 2C647ABE9A424E55B5F3DAE4629B4277 2851840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\themeui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:10 6E26EE228F60D75C732D209688FB546C 1363968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 F7E418D5BB71996347A8C431E6DC778C 462336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wiadefui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 EE867A0870FC9E4972BA9EAAD35651E2 344064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rasmans.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 C4DF22EC976FF51A8A4057BE3C3D3F03 475136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlangpui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 9EDB0A8337529D69F96DD1B2E70FA2F7 691200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VAN.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 6D3E70937228FD90F2A7185D33D4C46E 239616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dskquoui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 56BEB546F3F6EEAAAD5759E0B32E7C58 1689600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netcenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 1EAC1A8CA6874BF5B15E2EFB9A9A7B86 799744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msftedit.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 11C405A2DCF38E098316FD904A4FB662 1120768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdengin2.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 FC51229C7D4AFA0D6F186133728B95AB 67584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\samcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 E3C61FD7B7C2557E1F1B0B4CEC713585 92672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TabSvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 E377BBA01F34E4183C32E5BBD688CE83 95232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\regapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 C3489639EC8E181044F6C6BFD3D01AC9 273920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SndVol.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 B9F0A4020AA98B7A20287BF7FE99A1FD 107520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QUTIL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 A6F309DD01DC5BD7BFB3E3C1C413573F 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iasacct.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 8569E35D00F45972E506502EEE622BA4 340992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srchadmin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 218A400108F280428FA22282D3268BBC 63488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wscapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 F731DB7489A0994F682D68A2B21AA5AE 684032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TabletPC.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 C6B0B5AA20C8E51234A039472ABA75B2 88576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\setupcl.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 587BB0FA7D11F81251539A630C097C8C 726528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appwiz.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 EFDFB3DD38A4376F93E7985173813ABD 232448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ListSvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 E19D102BAF266F34592F7C742FBFA886 300032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msconfig.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 98BB7E40685F7F79C20E2ABA93818346 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mimefilt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 6A5C1A8AC0B572679361026D0E900420 332288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hgcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 40F0849F65D13EE87B9A9AE3C1DD6823 316928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tapisrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 1473768973453DE50DC738C2955FC4DD 217088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdmaud.drv
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 0FE14E3B3C0DAA77DFB5B60E1D274D6F 215552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netiohlp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 E5E13FCBD1D247BF4CCD8BE3C7D8A5EA 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fdeploy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 D95AD0B6A27A14DCD31B3E5BAF635898 166784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\basecsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 988121D083B7AB61D4A7E244290BAAB0 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsmproxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 8956BA8E83F83ED3B54B292CEB42F219 726528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AuxiliaryDisplayCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 81749E073AC5857B044A686B406E5244 314368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\clusapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 ACB4F32174EB5066D4684369CEA925E9 372736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mtxclu.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 A943D670747778C7597987A4B5B9A679 974336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WFS.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 850BD2D2D9CB5894935C3B6333CAD6FD 633344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\riched20.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:02 7881A5557CD9A9D40D994A57D24001AB 118272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnscmmc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 FEB91B4DA0D540865260A33838654FA3 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nci.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 CFA6B4D4A70D67C6387C29FA6FD703D0 2193920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\themecpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 C2A8CB1275ECB85D246A9ECC02A728E3 65536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RpcRtRemote.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 B4296172C4766788BA1D087941372E54 357888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sharemediacpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 B3F03B594E7A6353273D43F6E7EA1D25 2250752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SensorsCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 8FFE297B8449386E7B6851458B6E474E 186880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\logoncli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 55EDFADBEFB5B1C28DCE340DDCD2206E 486400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\powercpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 35E397D6CA8407B86D8A7972F0C90711 359936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eudcedit.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 F152755F131ADFE452D534F4E9383590 355328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Faultrep.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 C6505DE3561537BA1004D638C2F93F2F 188928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netjoin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 AFA10DB13B9A0537297AEEF2CD66352F 1077248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Narrator.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 851A1382EED3E3A7476DB004F4EE3E1A 118784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wkssvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 77B5035BC6EDF4D1B6265391AECEE4C0 38912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vpnikeapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 067FA52BFB59A56110A12312EF9AF243 232448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppcomapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 DB55D6EA72B92C8F8268A5B795156433 139264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cabview.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 C3F3509C9127B1EFF9012CBC152ADF56 793088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autoconv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 3B536A8BEC3B4F23FFDFD78B11A2AB93 777728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autochk.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 04FAFCAF36632E03B6BFC48275178349 763904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autofmt.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 F5F9D892E8196C074C3A159569EEB886 156160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prntvpt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 F41831D2A3D6E2152525EA3F75316ACD 611840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpd_ci.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 E62E6C6E0ECE74CD8345808F5A5F9F00 414208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlanui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 CDEBD55FFBDA3889AA2A8CE52B9DC097 1264640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdclt.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 A6585E85184E3E6B45AE833536CAA282 168448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcdsrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 97BA1A7979EB66F4E8E95270854DFBDC 455168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nshipsec.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 431DC374BB338D99400B24FAC576D7D1 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shsetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 36F3D6CF6842573E5955D0B7CD2BF281 222720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wwanconn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 345BC7CADBE91E78B52497EF3B0D910B 116224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fms.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 B26F4F737E8F9DF4F31AF6CF31D05820 162816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 9613BEA1E1509884EC472A10858EC61D 861184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fontext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 4BE691DE828BFC1CB1EBBC767586D73A 933376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SmiEngine.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 FA4C36B574BF387D9582ED2C54A347A8 957440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mblctr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 F832EEEA97CDDA1AF577E721F652A0D1 749568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\batmeter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 F0074CEB72EA93608037C98A1F187DB5 1066496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Display.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 A6BF31A71B409DFA8CAC83159E1E2AFF 114688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AxInstSv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 621B74BFCE49F9372AED2859FD87343C 211456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mprddm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 DC50B0FE1C3F654AC25B5484BF3A458C 1202176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DiagCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 B53C4B69B695EDA1B7E41D35CA4244E2 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rtutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 AE57DB2CCE48C85D0AD1EB38AE67EAA3 223232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpsrcwp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 908ACB1F594274965A53926B10C81E89 187904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\provsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 887EB84BB2EC3F4C1510C98E8C1ADFC0 625664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\usercpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 26653D1C26E9E2AA5DD596354BA9FAF3 2217856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bootres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 E17E0188BB90FAE42D83E98707EFA59C 3524608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppsvc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 BE306D6E345A5FD8A049726C6F9DE6F8 98304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSTPager.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 A717A35120DBAB5AB707AB40662AF9DD 211456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rasppp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 89C92686DED63EEAF1DB03F97A1898F2 433512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MCEWMDRMNDBootstrap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 01073F2BA36792C9BFD1BD622A6247B3 812032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpccpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 D7F1EF374A90709B31591823B002F918 225280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SndVolSSO.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 7C58DEFD1306691C43837CEC18BC64A3 279552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxdiagn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 7A09F960C73A63D68293EFDFD843A5FF 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3cfg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 CF6850A72BEB4845A3BFFB3F5E8014B2 300032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pdh.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 C8FDF0FA9E97E2FAAF3F814716AAA881 115200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WPDShServiceObj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 C6C83C0DF40E11FA1F06625E95E41DE7 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\proquota.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 C418F8085C61D3B6911EE82157CA3775 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hbaapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 2D2A6EC8EAD30EC3ACE2FD6FB1B3E122 416256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prnfldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 09F7401D56F2393C6CA534FF0241A590 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskmgr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 FD28E3B46F63337EAF905120F1E00070 3745792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\accessibilitycpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 BAFE84E637BF7388C96EF48D4D3FDD53 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\userinit.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 B4CE0CAB186EBF4DF54BD34B4F0C0A06 403968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\untfs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 8699D60D780483F2A1B6B35EF967A78A 268288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSAC3ENC.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 C5CE5CE799387E82B7698A0EE5544A6D 349696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\slui.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 BBAAE027C176402E221CADBFCAEB5407 366080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\zipfldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 894B39B50E4FD1580884085D59352839 233984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\defaultlocationcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 EC84D7DCAE6AE0FE87EE5D4F0D50DC55 769536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sud.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 B1FB3DDCA0FDF408750D5843591AFBC6 252416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3svc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 4C2C4640BF23AAFCF90519E0F34436CE 508928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DeviceCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 14DBF43745F54326CBBC7211750B6D20 104960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Mpeg2Data.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 F0112F2DDAC14DFD4B3A69BB0164D005 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskbarcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 DAAF9C77603F77988D3B0E74400F5038 352768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysdm.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 D2D30DAC4DE4EC8BF09564BB51915263 2146816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\networkmap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 C4E28504E92F7D34C830C9D767B9948D 221696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OnLineIDCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 92DBF0A4C9239169010FC6E07859C82E 780800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ActionCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 534D84434D9DB1D1E1E865F64E52AA8E 172544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\twext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 2C2FBB6DC3CE8FAF4AB2F7C6C5071C4C 373248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\intl.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 FCF433BFE9F44C8FD2FAF1E8DED23D72 898560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OobeFldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 F8051F06E1C4AA3F2EFE4402AF5919B1 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\isoburn.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 DD48B7D93771674F330763613AA7C095 472064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\azroleui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 BC4A4569F5E50EE9993E9DD9784C2FE3 95232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cca.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 A3D570EEADFFA62D3DC8AB10E281FF8B 701440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dsuiext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 713B611F6B796EECDA6F9970ACD9845B 154624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\uxlib.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 2F6DA6A2C092BC61F0324E3C52935252 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\recovery.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 F7A256EC899C72B4ECDD2C02CB592EFD 721408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bthprops.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 F3B306179F1840C0813DC6771B018358 238080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\recdisc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 E7B1B5D5A1D1E4C77AE995D725A1FEE5 762368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 BCEA9AB347E53BC03B2E36BE0B8BA0EF 45056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\httpapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 BB074F35B49EB2EA416962B596281E1E 419840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\systemcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 A10B048B681C38E26CA90CD1BC123604 200192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\syncui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 7F8E83B9466A0A002D4AB15C104062A7 304128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\efscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 67B6B783979C8CF96DCCC2813CB21C10 24064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sisbkup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 4A6305A5386DA8293E218F60B0BA12FA 451072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shwebsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 4659DD732B02A7593469882ACEF1BFF6 193024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netplwiz.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 4179D7F2872EA3BCB6A2BE95340D2FAA 345600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MediaMetadataHandler.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 3DC58E2CA9A146A65F2066F2DC983898 196096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VBICodec.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 29B19D564600319FD3746C48F888717C 58368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tzutil.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 1FB6588DDF991124D49475C99BBC9C5B 155136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autoplay.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 AE67E6224419C1A88800DF29E6A95F88 135680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AuxiliaryDisplayServices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 A648C4A06DE367065B24056D067B4460 414720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlanmsm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 7D067C851FD270E7C3495788AD487CDE 549888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ActionCenterCPL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 6EA4234DC55346E0709560FE7C2C1972 170496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdrsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 6A1B51F414E2F83ECC2B9AFA0121FEF6 207360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysclass.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 69A4347A8EAD86185EFF2F75755176E6 38912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msvidc32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 6140A1493EC6FFFE2DF350EA0E9A7D8B 66048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ncryptui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 5F7C94678DAE6EF130CDDC1BBDC1738E 66048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ksxbar.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 FF71E16F8F5672A77F4B8689AA50D38A 474112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysmon.ocx
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 CA4166E8424EA3E8053876B47603DBE6 445952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwizeng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 B6F9B45112E56992EF3EFA369FB7F047 185856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vdsutil.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 AAFAF68D1A450325DA58D9EAD997B427 240640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MFPlay.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 2F794096269B32C1611B29341AD4A599 421888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\termmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 BC566D17914B07ABAAB3A5A385CC3300 129536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntlanman.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 9C75CB8B98610F0CD85D99BB5876308B 446976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sqlcese30.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 8CE1C165396F2453012B3E23ADD9DF76 313856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ReAgent.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 3BCB70DA9B5A2011E01E35ED29A3F3F3 279040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sethc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 FA2F60F09DDF459CB4AA9DE8A83B65B3 68096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpd3d.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 EAFA08FDE52AF3C564D2D4D7B8BF66E3 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UserAccountControlSettings.dl l
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 D2A0FFA75AB181B19B5EB93BB29C7686 321536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\unimdm.tsp
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 B6D6886149573278CBA6ABD44C4317F5 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\slwga.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 8DEDB880C3CB1B7024F2C8EE2F3E1151 333824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ssText3d.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 5CE9241C030C004FF92037DF8F7401B0 54272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iyuv_32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 56840D971042FA448E9F75062BB26DAD 282624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iTVData.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 40308014B44489795DA132D3F2CC13DA 281088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iprtrmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 3A9C9BAF610B0DD4967086040B3B62A9 128000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srvcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 AC2170D1DDEEA5CEDE106DA188F18138 173568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\powercfg.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 A3D4197E5DC267D488C467133E8407DF 270848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srrstr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 A302DA1404664CEF1D416ED4DE49EA2B 133632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\NAPHLPR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 8B22B0CF8912F810B28AFBFC8B42727F 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\acppage.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 891C5270AFE8A69366702C88F3E24768 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nslookup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 60E8C91E58AB800C3879BE11DD8D6BD5 225280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DevicePairingFolder.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 4A3B1F516F2CD426CA0562DDABE3C6B9 255488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wavemsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 3A66846F45BE2E46F7EA16B2F7D2EF34 175616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcdboot.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 FA43D418BC945D27D0625B697B8442B5 94720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cabinet.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 F17D1D393BBC69C5322FBFAFACA28C7F 80384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certprop.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 405F4D32D2185F1F1BD753D8EEAFFB3A 1672704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\networkexplorer.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 2A796B7E73673B960B1EA963A70DBC4F 102400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppnp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 C7301A1D3DB09DE86528D9D916069859 606208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dfrgui.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 C07CEEF7737E9101E06CD656192B4BCB 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ftp.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 A6F8D318F6041334889481B472000081 176640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationSettings.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 9EB716B82B5CB2E26524BC3A37FB7BA2 358400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpdxm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 9498656CAE8A5047B9CD4C69075FF66B 153088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\remotepg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 90C06682302B3F911EA22211A2FFC6ED 102912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kstvtune.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 7D5645EE0EA77D539828433D9B95F5EB 217600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSCard.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 3C91392D448F6E5D525A85B7550D8BA9 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wkscli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 FFF9D00CF16397C64317F213484F94BD 67072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsnmp32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 B94D3DACCF5882B697A1C53D00BE643A 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msyuv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 8FAFCA21FE9B20C420CE9D4DC50A7169 293888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsqmcons.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 5088595871D94EAD05CFD9351002B589 594432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 423982DD851406A52B6399DDB196C606 636416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmdrmdev.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 3B6928BC39E5530CEAD1E99269E7B1EE 152064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\net1.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 285DEA88F17836A6D5EE2C2116750982 26112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WerFaultSecure.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:37 515F6B0BBC6E3A09B57C5AE6C41765D2 899584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Bubbles.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:37 03DC34242009D26061A4B1E91DF51C9B 1911808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OpcServices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 E060CAF6D6C303A2C9BC13435F7F81A1 180736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ifsutil.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 D45BE8BAED0B82F6BBC9D9421FA8FA1C 241664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Ribbons.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 CEED624D1291081B1B7D921FBB9C61D9 14848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsbyuv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 6E90B7A6C66355AA8DDC5CABF6073DE1 497664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\main.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 45989C268EC2CC9EEA80030AF96CDA5A 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msrle32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 2472BDF30C62F3E81AE27A968C25608C 73216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\unimdmat.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 22D98BF27F3DAE2B3E9559B9C40D49A1 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iscsium.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 2102EE1AC5A82401C93DDEE67B66EE67 363520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diskraid.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 17E6B6B2ADA2630E01EAE9F9AC7A1D63 242688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Mystify.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 AE55B3FC3D29593A9CEBA5909AB4A346 16896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\muifontsetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 6F3F29905F0EC4CE22C1FD8ACBF6C6DE 294912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WindowsAnytimeUpgradeResults. exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 56DAA6A090E528BD938B08616434717C 132608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpshell.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 4FFB0D0E913D8A2767F6D8B7C0375208 222208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpencom.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 3EB98CFF1C242167DF5FDBC6441CE3C5 172544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\perfmon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 25871B7114005B04B24A5114CD5234CF 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AzSqlExt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 EB3E45B0F5C5743863C86F38E8CDC151 213504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ActionQueue.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 E0773633E4193B183FB396192581BD86 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\NAPCRYPT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 A7A8CA53D9C9FD90C07AB0EB38E5316B 1087488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dbghelp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 9FCA3A84338ADEF2AFF67CDA46EF8539 59904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\umb.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 6CECA4C6A489C9B2E6073AFDAAE3F607 29184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 650CAEA856943E29F25A25D31E004B18 623104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 1B4A711265FEA91259553D7B4E83394B 73728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tlscsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 C5AC93CF3BA30D367FB49148A2B673B9 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PrintIsolationProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 BA94F132C66F2BD456854490C800C4F2 124928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wiavideo.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 B84CB0F6C83F5D515570334AC505720C 133120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Kswdmcap.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 AC3D7EE5F9EC2AB4BE0CDDE362D026A4 190976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vdsbas.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 6A84E68B538B8B04608BF2F0D426CE6F 337920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\raschap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 4B4CA7B9008C56E380BC0A97FE0F2B4D 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\syssetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 3EEC0FB1DDD317AA1E8933B912439736 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MdSched.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 2236436F5522E6F9153569AD24C4F70F 215040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpdwcn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 025E7DBDB98866ED3CB2D4DDA70B364D 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\runonce.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 DC81872E3E6BCA39B322A7FA1A044040 232448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bitsadmin.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 B23E4D796A3FEB91241A806EC18D5C32 395776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nltest.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 862596399AAFD2A21DB2AF9270CD4F70 238080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mstask.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 0BE09CD858ABF9DF6ED259D57A1A1663 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Mcx2Svc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 F8E722E173C976353881024088794450 431104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WPDSp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 EDEC311F8BC0C12117A6492C382BE4D7 181248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qcap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 EC5F6EE00337DB400229B69FB43F92C5 124416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QSVRMGMT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 98E7911BEFE83F76777317CE6905666D 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tabcal.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 765A0868EB29240873FB40E32F9C2053 527872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmdrmnet.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 4E9C2DB10F7E6AE91BF761139D4B745B 135168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shacct.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 4D85B1B44DC19C0C46E6DDE35895FD0F 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vss_ps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 1BF0CB861A48FEB1638228760750F3CB 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 E4A343322CF7F4463DF18DDF04109BF3 250880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qdv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 C5BC9544F0C5C6532EFA9508732244C2 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spbcd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 854D93A45BA56523FB73599BF0852604 224256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PortableDeviceSyncProvider.dl l
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 8166A3DAFCB98790436F9B8B686C0608 435712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PortableDeviceStatus.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 7961AAD46149CD5510DD405FA5DE1D3F 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmictimeprovider.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 48F714CD2DCD00E8E98172AA72CF358D 137216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CscMig.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 F848764F21653CB94037945A76A59171 62976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PnPUnattend.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 F0C6A924CAED0D26E7150F4009384AA6 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\desk.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 C6A4A29DD06F38D0045FBE3F3A1DBAD5 121344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fphc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 8888DC2ACEBFE75B3B52CE01AB2249C3 313344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3ui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 53F4BCD594CC2A791E16246AED525B6D 63488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\takeown.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 FE536088C8A94F0E6AEDAE34342B056E 79872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QCLIPROV.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 FCE23E27F62989AD0BB88E256E847A41 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CertPolEng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 B73A6E4B319AFFE64582AC5C1801BB3F 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nrpsrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 9BB99503D6A4DD62569EDE9E5E2672A5 27136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\HotStartUserAgent.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 74C6DA5522F420C394AE34B2D3D677E3 92160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cmstp.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 6B3E852970892B3033DC996C282C2C93 89088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\amstream.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 3DA66EF520D45081DCFFDAECD3DE17C8 61440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\djoin.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 1C8A7466E79B306C6D703FE8A6AC5612 68096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vfwwdm32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 03AB2A2E426C2AD400AC8315226347F8 144896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EhStorAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 00EED37FFA36C9FCF8370160596B891E 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shimgvw.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 C8994E2703410F8DFE19DE5BF82994C0 143360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mydocs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 C1A8C1D804EFB14D344E958BC6AA572C 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WavDest.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 A88D5A2FA2B16934A74C4B1138676560 75776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSDvbNP.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 4C6F525A346E80A8834CE2E7A870B203 198656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iasrecst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 3DC7F21CF94CC930E7E8F63D4AEBA71A 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MultiDigiMon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 387E72E739E15E3D37907A86D9FF98E2 90624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KMSVC.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 2A436796758BF2555A26C770FE8A6FEE 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fdProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 1A481461B004DBAC04C28CF70455A751 57856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\g711codc.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 FF80CAD87555E8E4D2CFD7B9058343F8 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 FAEE5377E2B48FAAF3702E73DB8D6F58 166400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diskpart.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 F024FD214655A287536026B00C08430F 194048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\itircl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 C58193D44CF096225288E351611C77A3 14848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\BWUnpairElevated.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 A5C09AA0017428B30BE3423CB84DEB61 152064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iscsicli.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 558C42D165DB5799B4072DC0A9C27C0B 35840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdmo.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 509E88FF7B257885775791FAF0965D6A 102400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mobsync.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 2B734931F36EF571816236D7C792BC80 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3msm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 0F8A86A636A774DBB63B3A8659723312 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vbisurf.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 FE043CC325B7095FEF9C8EE1567A662C 26624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qprocess.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 E674F9D3B685167F6C83EAE8BEF7F567 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mciqtz32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 BD3E64A49311E558C08F4F04B53F82D8 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\choice.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 9BDAEBDBDE7B98068F7F59E51476160C 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eappgnui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 43FA401CF9F3343F5B0CB800909506B5 434688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSTIFF.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 DB76DB15EFC6E4D1153A6C5BC895948D 145920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 6A2E9BBD516D064C925A9634A5632854 71168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\findstr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 5C18CD22BE4628865FCB63337A6E5EF6 10429 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ScavengeSpace.xml
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 35C2F5EE281D0CC00B6185435EE6D1A7 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\luainstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 31ABDD039F63BABBED8C031F87E0F6DE 1080320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\onexui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 17123DEF4E76086D759122DD864D9512 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chglogon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 FF6148B1C150DA05D35C68D143AD6DEA 147456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RDPENCDD.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 F97883C70C964AF913C4D1BD37D38A57 33792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\profprov.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 E811F8510B133E70CF6E509FB809824F 36352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdiasqmmodule.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 DDE008F644E8D33F726D5357FE52F447 24064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chgport.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 C4BFE4B61086416B0529212F92BCE081 24064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schedcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 90CC31E54E79E9E5800FFF3CCF2FC5DB 65536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetmib1.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 826E2C7B96B024A203D237E7AFB5A81C 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spopk.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 5A1976E146C82EE36611AD47DF626B1E 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\repair-bde.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 17A39E50921D061FB792F565B0849363 23040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qappsrv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 0B0A8CE57A798231C0B6E4F7ABBFE5D1 79872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\manage-bde.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 E48FCE3820487A9CDDD83BBABC6B962C 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmbusres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 D599A5E49043569C89804128ECBDA25C 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\logoff.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 D289D2E949609B696161039C3D86FFE9 38400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmstorfltres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 C92170F5FFAB62A94D5435AD5259F30A 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shadow.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 C59DC915FFC4E1BCEA09A2F9D1E0799D 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rwinsta.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 93BF245D8A1DB0BF1C8A3FFDFF3E2C83 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbcconf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 8DD050AFAC250837DF42514DEF72B2E2 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tskill.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 69A9B266835ED67C031322660F7B18E4 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chgusr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 55E3404EBA301BC8A420157BFE7184D2 1164800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UIRibbonRes.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 40EDE82A2D7E5336B12693D89B4F4466 22016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsdiscon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 2BA41198C6A0367B4FC61315E9E90020 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tscon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 19E41CCCEE697CC9465396B370929792 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSMON.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 12929BDE96189F4E968AD035573424F0 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\elsTrans.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 0FDEEF01CB054D8FE46682FB64EE99BB 53760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmicres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 F890B16A75982537CDDDD1F5F8298337 23040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdprefdrvapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 ABC58A1A2C4D527A358EEF2142268FE5 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TRAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 85CD6797A4EDE1E3E0378DCBDF227CF0 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\napdsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 786D0E9BE38BAD3C8FFFA9BAB6909582 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dsauth.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 748849C42DEA24C723048E24BCA1BD55 47104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshbth.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 715F03B4C7223349768013EA95D9E5B7 27648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\LogonUI.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 4C42CDF8B7CC00ADD1A1645F1500C3DC 16896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\change.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 3DBFBF22B2539FF7D1EB67DD2C5BB69D 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\query.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 2A520FF878C453E6CA3F2E6F7CA6E7ED 16896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\reset.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 7EE5F17A21D9A9101207DF4BC37B085D 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscdll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 3B1829281D9273D00AEEA7F749A688F9 18432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSUNATD.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 29409ED7400CA5BCCC30C0EE5147A60D 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bitsperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 F1D89890A434B46242DFB73EB2DAEE5A 28160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shgina.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 4C1244FEF74C60A4B1B151C76609CBE2 26112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsdchngr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 EF00EAD1A0C4978C685BEB83FF1C9EF6 10240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcfgex.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 D1AAFE4B6515002332DF389326BB6A87 15872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmbuspipe.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 3181F76ED237CC3D50D10CEA05AF8B60 10752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\riched32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 11A087ED1D82FF01F74CEA03CF25E348 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshirda.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 D5FED0C332BDF11698FBF8E59EA83434 129024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VmdCoinstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 98AA082059B23A7378A18B5D01824121 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IcCoinstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 7A20E304276A422F1FF0BBB640272DA0 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VmbusCoinstaller.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 12597124DF5E54B932945D326F916C9A 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\browseui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 103D54F329686C2CCF67156117A30D53 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\C_ISCII.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 33CFB33A0BBEA072A8BEE03618D9EC38 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shunimpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 B64E6DA93066E6DCECB046E3E75C61A5 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINBEN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 757BDC7D5870E23A83DAD7EB9132C6BE 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDNEPR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 6DFF455CE6D7338F9146578BE21594C2 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDSF.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 4B1D11E789F27C99B7D18F7765E256C1 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDPO.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 4572948BA797E6EE4D33B5B55A98A099 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDSG.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 35701AA2A2B63A97714B1016374E0557 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTUQ.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 1F9860C03FAC9A1052C96837649D7723 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINTAM.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 166930BF9AC87B8DC52EC4F77821D4B1 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDGR1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 14232FB0BCBB446352C37CF3260FC3E4 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDGKL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 110B1CB812D2A7208FC366654ABB80CE 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTUF.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 0BC9A864E8AC046A85613C451699D91A 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kbdlk41a.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 AE3821CB2E8CF9F6FB04ECA83E7A3C34 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDUGHR1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 A09DB2FEA18B9652F8D20B5CAEB5A44E 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDGEO.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 78523A26F5604C0568FE9D1CE86E36F4 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDUS.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 77EC39CBFDDD4B54F741B27004882542 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDCZ1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 6132CBC243CAB9B5462ED4419DAF3ECE 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTAJIK.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 3C6085842F154C350213511B0D3E381A 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDMON.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 C6E8BA35B529D33E2056C4922CC11336 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINORI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 C3E6B50E73E2212C3A2768054F9A523B 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINKAN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 AD20BF819D5C52F36CAAAE33EFB2AC14 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINHIN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 9CB174523429D757DC8B896F5C3967C7 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDBULG.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 79F73766D279D1842581EA60D6FD44F1 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDBLR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 78027FCA53D99FFF446C47B30C33890C 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\BlbEvents.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 59825A3288FDEC4D00FF99ADBD77AD79 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINTEL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 4E1EED4AC7C69E33BA461E68F748EFA0 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDLT1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 46302663F2E25F9877A10BC9F1E619D6 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINMAR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 3924400E5C14A561E3C7279B95523160 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pifmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 383345EA4003833B44D40E4F363034DD 3072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpnaddr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 28E9FE419779A4DB32F841CE8B572139 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDMAORI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 174E2AF0968A86D5FBFA7B00C79677B6 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTURME.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 10116D686A4DBA135E5C394E931E5D98 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwizres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:10 C236A8735A48B165A2A7724357DBE332 105559 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RacRules.xml
    2017-01-19 19:40:01 6369F960C28A16F4502C480EEDE3652C 399872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:38:41 7DB5AA22A8A8E5C2D335F44853C1F6DE 529408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wbemcomn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:30:17 11814D0A4C49CDEB407649B54655D5CC 359936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNMN6PPM.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:30:17 0960C2598BF391748FF90C2B6A9F6045 39424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNMN6UI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:29:15 C9D0BDB4D3589CA734BC662A94361F72 390656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNMLMBL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:29:07 7EBDF80C9E083BAF8B343253CBC00223 303104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNCALBL.DLL
    2017-01-18 14:42:33 F4E4D5A7C0E442FD58B359B23FAE7D65 397800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\avgBoot.exe
    2017-01-18 14:18:36 9DFF8DBA5D5A767D61EFFA68B9FFA523 135657872 -c--a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MRT.exe
    2017-01-18 13:59:54 9859ED8F58B9DF85FA001915EFAEC260 485032 ------w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MpSigStub.exe
    2017-01-18 13:59:48 AC915297ADD245AEBC63877FFAF40936 304128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EOSNotify.exe
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 D1DF74B41B2B0D76B832972D07CCACD6 78160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 AFF64AE0550FFD82DB4B6D0D913FB652 220496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFNHK64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 A88BE9A6C4E646A2B2A1BD3A7F4B58E7 198896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSHP64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 A028717B791416182959B325D5B40679 211184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSTSH64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 9B9C357BC00ECE03B86254AA2BD65958 98704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFSS_APO.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 9704C4815C41C81B312399D69BD76383 2045032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtPgEx64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 790DDAE7AD943492AA09900BCDCFB13F 332392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtlCPAPI64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 642AF5A67DD4778C812BEBE47F56E79B 2601816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WavesGUILib.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 534DA57AE5CC4841E96DAB53134A3248 1146984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTSnMg64.cpl
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 2FCADCC14F8E540F6ADE4BF92BD8AEDD 155888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSWOW64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 24827B761D21FCEC4114EEC1320483F9 81232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFCOM64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 018D3D2478754AA411DE6DA6DE5F8F21 518896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSTSX64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 CDB380C1138EDCDC5BE166DE887D581C 76488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEEG64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 CB3CF9915ED7888FDBAF3694775DCCC7 99016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEEL64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 95A95297D5689F61F1FBC6A328075356 307920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RP3DHT64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 8550EC52506F1CEB1D52E7EB26FF3AD1 1215592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTCOM64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 853A17F7CED7ADE5A177520D5EAEC895 2620008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtkAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 6D40149E45EAFA4D0E8C8D3CDFD8DDD1 540264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtkApi64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 6B0EBD56951F62D4E86B7CBE8613B05A 372936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEEP64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 5245E1443EE4DC110DF9217E1D0AEB0A 307920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RP3DAA64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 4CDF1C86D1E8096A057C7563B05EE9E8 403048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RCoRes64.dat
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 483849E481652C22BAFC8052414B3099 201928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEED64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 20757941042C6D1A88602A166D96808A 81000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RCoInst64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 19AD293EC84649D994E041A0DBEF9C5A 149608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtkCfg64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 ECFDE2019F1BFDC4E64F0C51EBC779B1 1756160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioRealtek.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 CF171618F3999FEB4F95C77A8C376C92 334680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxVolumeSDAPO.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 87B5AB256A5A068EDDA0F4B4FAC728CC 2197264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioEQ.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 7214D6F7175D0581F934C3393EEA8085 318808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioAPO20.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 55458412629AA2B34B2B25320257AAFE 334848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioAPO30.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 E729EBA9BEE6DAE905D6EB20FE99193E 124128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSLFXAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 DE6E5B926B9610EF56BDE4D0C786D5BD 504592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSBassEnhancementDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 D18563EACBA8F6A2A72D2F0E5FB2BA85 1110800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSBoostDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 C79535F6B49B48D1182A02D6A5B021D4 123104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSGFXAPONS64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 B507F4F5B3511AF5CC3C5B25F350553C 265488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSGainCompensatorDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 973ADB6AD47AC047F900C0D760AB6BE2 108960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AERTAR64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 8B878A97A0903B5CCE850B1C3E7019C0 489744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSSymmetryDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 7C13EC4E581AF7AA8807DE3B6E131440 315152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSNeoPCDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 789C3C3FDCA799F905861961F39BE174 474896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSVoiceClarityDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 73840FADF75C09A463039760BAB6CA1A 124128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSGFXAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 36A0F7B43CEB1D2BE3A0E41026ECFE42 338336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FMAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 2BBA69E37995CD5F7B55EAB7E2C0585F 268560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSLimiterDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 1DA288F5CE50BAF239B3DB2FFE406403 1178384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSS2HeadphoneDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 02D7167E5E263D2F3BA549D257911450 1325328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSS2SpeakerDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:32 A7138E6FFA25D5281A0E35ABF60D60A9 200800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AERTAC64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:46:43 49A88E6CD77939F5F7D443628A18A317 107552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTNUninst64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:45:13 6C05B28092A2072E9E042788B30458BD 16316 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\results.xml
    2017-01-18 13:41:32 E40FE85D7BE76A1B3D976FA5E950B8EE 70753 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\athrextx.cat
    2017-01-18 13:41:32 B4174564AD5834A1680610572477878C 2770944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\athrx.sys
    2017-01-18 13:41:32 601C66677B5271376B38DB6822236350 463634 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netathrx.inf
    ====== C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers =====
    2017-01-27 17:33:49 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_User_WUDFUsbccid Driver_01_09_00.Wdf
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 CFEAAF96E666E3DCBD8F6DFF516784AE 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbuhci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B626F048318DAE65A3317F0592BE592C 56320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbehci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B4DF0F4C1D9D25DFE1DAD1D8670F1D4F 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbohci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 614A71B78C6807D95A30A89B5A69669A 7808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbd.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 43F6BED028FA27D3F3CE852EDBBE0F81 327168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbport.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 390109E8E05BA00375DCB1ED64DC60AF 343552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbhub.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 28B81917A195B67617AF7DCF4DFE5736 99840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbccgp.sys
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 E9981ECE8D894CEF7038FD1D040EB426 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\TsUsbFlt.sys
    2017-01-27 11:23:06 313F68E1A3E6345A4F47A36B07062F34 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdpvideominiport.sys
    2017-01-27 11:20:48 19BEDA57F3E0A06B8D5EB6D619BD5624 39936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tssecsrv.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 AAAF44DB3BD0B9D1FB6969B23ECC8366 410496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\iaStorV.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 0A92CB65770442ED0DC44834632F66AD 148352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\nvraid.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 DAB0E87525C10052BF65F06152F37E4A 166272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\nvstor.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 D4121AE6D0C0E7E13AA221AA57EF2D49 107904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\amdsata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 540DAF1CEA6094886D72126FD7C33048 27008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\amdxata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 C51B07394A087DA666A410DBFD26663A 116736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\drmk.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 647599CAE8CA0EF2FB09C4B150BC97FF 230400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\portcls.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 26FE888505E5A945B0536AF9A2A27A6F 5632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\drmkaud.sys
    2017-01-25 19:35:33 BC67C1E4B36063968E54C3B2E4DB8978 204032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WinisoCDBus.sys
    2017-01-24 19:50:32 DDA4CAF29D8C0A297F886BFE561E6659 198656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WUDFRd.sys
    2017-01-24 19:50:31 AB886378EEB55C6C75B4F2D14B6C869F 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WUDFPf.sys
    2017-01-24 19:50:19 933222B19FF3E7EA5F65517EA1F7D57E 3 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MsftWdf_User_01_11_00 _Inbox_Critical.Wdf
    2017-01-23 18:38:44 EC666682FE8344CF7E6ED69E74FA9F4F 464896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\srv.sys
    2017-01-23 18:38:44 E450C0318DCE8ED28ED272C8806B8495 405504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\srv2.sys
    2017-01-23 18:38:44 9C12C78AD36C23D925711A4640228225 168960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\srvnet.sys
    2017-01-23 18:38:01 616387BBD83372220B09DE95F4E67BBC 73664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\disk.sys
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 6BD9295CC032DD3077C671FCCF579A7B 23408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\fs_rec.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:37 4371705697BBB2CAA7C7523058109CE9 264936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\dxgmms1.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:37 3A9D7D464BDB3B70D7ECF689ADABBD4D 986344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\dxgkrnl.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:32 059F00DEF82BF41E433B7ED465847726 155584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ataport.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:20 47B2D0B31BDC3EBE6090228E2BA3764D 1684416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ntfs.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:11 D029DD09E22EB24318A8FC3D8138BA43 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\USBSTOR.SYS
    2017-01-23 18:34:11 0E01641D96889BDEB22DE12D30575B08 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\RNDISMP.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:09 92B3172E8C14C1444682F510843A9988 19968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usb8023.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 EA4D67448BE493D543F1730D6CD04694 663552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\PEAuth.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 A98CED39AD91B445E2E442A9BD67E8B4 467392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\cng.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 98DB1790F0A584E0A2528B92B052417F 142336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxdav.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 0D9C05484F2F4BD9D33A615D5DBE67EA 291328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxsmb10.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 9B38580063D281A99E68EF5813022A5F 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\dfsc.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 8ADB5445B29941CB41AF2846FD5C93C7 94440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mountmgr.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 632E8A00090E4F85F304E152C92C7F2C 159744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxsmb.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 05529E53B286FD60E7EF04EF138CABFD 154856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ksecpkg.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 FCE5C79717A487BDC71F3DEC78A684CA 62464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\appid.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 ABA3984C822E4D3F889699912D85D6C5 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\bowser.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6F5F0C6160EF237F0243C1E416EEBA98 95464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ksecdd.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6123E6FECC1C164022868FB1982271BE 129536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxsmb20.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 E2C933EDBC389386EBE6D2BA953F43D8 785624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Wdf01000.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 AEA0A67275CFBA0E463E00C6E9A1DDAE 54376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WdfLdr.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 933222B19FF3E7EA5F65517EA1F7D57E 3 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MsftWdf_Kernel_01011_ Inbox_Critical.Wdf
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 5BD6B1EC997FF3DD779D62E05D2079A8 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rmcast.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:24 80B0F7D5CCF86CEB5D402EAAF61FEC31 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbcir.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:24 1F775DA4CF1A3A1834207E975A72E9D7 185344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbvideo.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:19 597C3699384E53CC59587ED50CCE5CA2 76800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hidclass.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:18 AA77EB517D2F07A947294F260E3ACA83 118272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tdx.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:18 9A4A1EEE802BF2F878EE8EAB407B21B7 497664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\afd.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:18 856E76B3641746ABBC2946BED1372098 32896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hidparse.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 B2875D7ABB82867DC3AA03D991940201 1896168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tcpip.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 7FE5586314EE7D6AA8483264A089E5AF 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tcpipreg.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 5545D2CB5DC6855ADAE275D50FEC1CFF 377576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\netio.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 1140F1415D3CF49B4038CD346C2AE91A 287976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\FWPKCLNT.SYS
    2017-01-23 18:29:35 E9766131EEADE40A27DC27D2D68FBA9C 75120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\partmgr.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:47 36E0DDD19038C92B7C7709BFA03F813F 69888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\stream.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:46 F61634BEC53F73702A10DE69F6DCAF57 754688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\http.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 B3222734D80013D2C73841B0C549FA63 27584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Diskdump.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 A3F0BC5897F9D3786A3CB695B163633A 190912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\storport.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 96BB922A0981BC7432C8CF52B5410FE6 274880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msiscsi.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 E47D571FEC2C76E867935109AB2A770C 262144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\netbt.sys
    2017-01-23 18:27:35 F7309F42555F8AAB7144A51A1F2585B0 950720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndis.sys
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 FE571E088C2D83619D2D48D4E961BF41 212480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdpwd.sys
    2017-01-23 18:26:28 8F6322049018354F45F05A2FD2D4E5E0 223752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\fvevol.sys
    2017-01-23 17:50:06 51C5ECEB1CDEE2468A1748BE550CFBC8 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tdtcp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 54DA3DFD29ED9F1619B6F53F3CE55E49 514560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\csc.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 2CE2DF28C83AEAF30084E1B1EB253CBB 215936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vhdmp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 759A9EEB0FA9ED79DA1FB7D4EF78866D 366976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msrpc.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 0D08D2F3B3FF84E433346669B5E0F639 295808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\volsnap.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 A87D604AEA360176311474C87A63BB88 229888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\1394ohci.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 77F665941019A1594D887A74F301FA2F 309248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdbss.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 FF4232A1A64012BAA1FD97C7B67DF593 328192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\udfs.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 86EA3E79AE350FEA5331A1303054005F 199552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vmbus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 DA6B67270FD9DB3697B20FCE94950741 289664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\fltMgr.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 94575C0571D1462A0F70BDE6BD6EE6B3 184704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\pci.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 471815800AE33E6F1C32FB1B97C490CA 129536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rasl2tp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 D2AAFD421940F640B407AEFAAEBD91B0 71552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\volmgr.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 DB801A638D011B9633829EB6F663C900 140672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msdsm.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 39D2ABCD392F3D8A6DCE7B60AE7B8EFC 78720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\HpSAMD.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 ACFAD0B512226C7A83C7CB09FD55A9AD 179072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Classpnp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 C9F0E1BD74365A8771590E9008D22AB6 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ipfltdrv.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 561E7E1F06895D78DE991E01DD0FB6E5 63360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\termdd.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 53F7305169863F0A2BDDC49E116C2E11 164352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndiswan.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 D81D9E70B8A6DD14D42D7B4EFA65D5F2 334208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\acpi.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 C25F0BAFA182CBCA2DD3C851C2E75796 31104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msahci.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 F92A2C41117A11A00BE01CA01A7FCDE9 111104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\raspptp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 AC03AF3329579FFFB455AA2DAABBE22B 103808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\sbp2port.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 24FBF5CC5C04150073C315A7C83521EE 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ks.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 356AFD78A6ED4457169241AC3965230C 88576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\wanarp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 1B1E264203D4EF9D3DA1987AD70355AB 171392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\scsiport.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 FE88B288356E7B47B74B13372ADD906D 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\winusb.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 A255814907C89BE58B79EF2F189B843B 363392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\volmgrx.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 B4A1002206F6810EABC027DBBCE3B737 52096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\winhv.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 34ED295FA0121C241BFEF24764FC4520 213888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdyboost.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 D34E4943D5AC096C8EDEEBFD80D76E23 34688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\storvsc.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 A5462BD6884960C9DC85ED49D34FF392 14720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hwpolicy.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 A44B420D30BD56E145D6A2BC8768EC58 155008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mpio.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 1B6163C503398B23FF8B939C67747683 165888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdpdr.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 015C0D8E0E0421B4CFD48CFFE2825879 57856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndproxy.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 7785DC213270D2FC066538DAF94087E7 46464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vmstorfl.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 DC54A574663A895C8763AF0FA1FF7561 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\umbus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 136185F9FB2CC61E573E676AA5402356 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndisuio.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 0557CF5A2556BD58E26384169D72438D 131584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\pacer.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 3566A8DAAFA27AF944F5D705EAA64894 125440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tunnel.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 6F020A220388ECA0AB6062DC27BD16B6 26624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tdi.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 C3EC945DEC43C00E2AD4C98DDDD064C7 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbrpm.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 99F8E788246D495CE3794D7E7821D2CA 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\acpipmi.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 292A8E03B3FCE04E39B5BE9B14132030 32896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\USBCAMD2.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 03EDB043586CCEBA243D689BDDA370A8 38912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\CompositeBus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 9592090A7E2B61CD582B612B6DF70536 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hidusb.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 0705EFF5B42A9DB58548EEC3B26BB484 33280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\kbdhid.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 975761C778E33CD22498059B91E7373A 350208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\HdAudio.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 0FC1AEA580957AA8817B8F305D18CA3A 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\IPMIDrv.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 F036CE71586E93D94DAB220D7BDF4416 147456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\cdrom.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 DD85B78243A19B59F0637DCF284DA63C 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\sffp_sd.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 97BFED39B6B79EB12CDDBFEED51F56BB 122368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hdaudbus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 253F38D0D7074C02FF8DEB9836C97D2B 29696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\scfilter.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 E60C0A09F997826C7627B244195AB581 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vms3cap.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:10 7DE90B48F210D29649380545DB45A187 21760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\VMBusHID.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:20 3BEC6134F1E45AEF5E971F69F0D38510 176064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MBAMChameleon.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:16 E8922903632E78D9E60375E117089088 110536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\farflt.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:16 295FAD9ADB5D07F447CB0E1FC6396E20 81696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mwac.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:09 88BD122C3A35DE63D75D382DF75554CE 43968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mbam.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:03 BDE2FC7213C0897524C1357BAAE30239 251848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MBAMSwissArmy.sys
    2017-01-19 19:16:51 BE8117569CAA36E03683CC1BACEA1347 77416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mbae64.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:38 EE66FB46C83DE112E8541C65EF038B4E 163512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgStm.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 E0C0C7267FD9A0D8383F2501E72711FB 39288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgHwid.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 D12CC9E382EC9A1C3C4818E21F231453 992488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgsnx.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 D0F204D7F8623FBCFC5494C50126F578 75664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgRvrt.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 AF4B8D4AB93B3D22FD05510E7C687ABB 311472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgVmm.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 AE0949B49BFE506F7D1E04E3A3EFEFEC 336920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbloga.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 A008AAA84A5F7BD9080E5E54A60AE0EF 555152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgSP.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 86455C80252923A6E6E1C3CE314A7861 50848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbuniva.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 5FA09A1BBF088FAAA68A82544C5BB3D4 101624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgRdr2.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 55D7E76F34AEE011F2A060DDF15F09E3 127072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgMonFlt.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 D2FE9B157A2253AAC0BC24E317969274 192096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbidsha.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 932EC1F8105B06CFA9B4D0A8E60FFA09 311592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbidsdrivera.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 605DBE01041E198D20DEB610EE4274B2 456936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgNetSec.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 352E3109F4E9D37DE0B86AE34A0A5D7F 165624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbdiska.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:20 ABDE253551B1F67B5778FDFB8F3E71AB 29944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgNetNd6.sys
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 3C4B4EE54FEBB09F7E9F58776DE96DCA 2484072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\RTKVHD64.sys
    2017-01-18 13:46:03 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_Kernel_Smb_drive r_Intel_01009.Wdf
    2017-01-18 13:46:02 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_Kernel_SynTP_010 09.Wdf
    2017-01-18 13:40:02 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_User_WpdFs_01_09 _00.Wdf
    ====== C:\Windows\Tasks ======
    2017-01-28 16:44:01 CA0C6C04ECCE4387A13A4B987AF720FA 292 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore.job
    2017-01-28 16:44:01 542C8C7AFDAAE566E8E02509FE581ED3 2556 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore
    2017-01-27 17:42:12 99E154C20D2B10456A6A3700406FC34C 3488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachine UA
    2017-01-27 17:42:11 075FC79F55555E51AAB5E5C02CAB342F 3360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachine Core
    2017-01-22 11:23:46 B49291E16DBF489C33E8D5D6DC16C920 3430 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdater
    2017-01-22 11:23:46 56FC7BEC031A6B4EE93105B3CD6F33E3 456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdater.job
    2017-01-18 19:04:58 E59B7C7DD65BF63BADD4AFC67B548D4C 3180 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\OneDrive Standalone Update Task v2
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 C9F66DA20F180D36D760D838024B307F 218 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\AutoKMSDaily.job
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 B73DDAAD891ECAF5431EB419480C37EE 2756 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\AutoKMSDaily
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 862E82457CA6D58AEC6E5738C18F2EE4 216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\AutoKMS.job
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 0F23DB7AC13A53D627B58735CA84F1C3 2448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\AutoKMS
    2017-01-18 17:21:40 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\OfficeSoftwareProtectio nPlatform
    2017-01-18 14:42:41 746B236B6774C5959F3828B9A11C3765 4178 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\Antivirus Emergency Update
    2017-01-18 14:37:34 68504961B214FCE53593E1FCC6D3B4D8 3600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\AVG EUpdate Task
    2017-01-18 13:50:41 3F12992B051E48FA73A99B2759F8FFA8 3122 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\{37694810-DA02-42C1-9F3E-6CBD3596C546}
    ====== C:\Windows\Temp ======
    ======= C:\Program Files =====
    2017-01-27 19:04:25 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\WinZip
    2017-01-25 20:23:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Common Files\DESIGNER
    2017-01-25 20:22:58 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft Synchronization Services
    2017-01-25 20:22:38 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server Compact Edition
    2017-01-25 20:20:35 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft Analysis Services
    2017-01-25 20:20:11 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office
    2017-01-19 19:28:57 -------- d--h--w- C:\Program Files\CanonBJ
    2017-01-18 13:48:15 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\DIFX
    2017-01-18 13:47:47 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Realtek
    2017-01-18 13:45:59 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Synaptics
    2017-01-18 13:44:15 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Common Files\Intel
    ======= C:\PROGRA~2 =====
    2017-01-27 17:50:36 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Belgium Identity Card
    2017-01-27 17:42:09 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Google
    2017-01-27 17:38:55 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\Java
    2017-01-27 17:38:07 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Java
    2017-01-25 20:21:19 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft Visual Studio 8
    2017-01-25 20:20:35 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft Analysis Services
    2017-01-25 20:20:13 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft Office
    2017-01-25 19:35:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\WinISO Computing
    2017-01-25 07:44:19 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\o0asda6a
    2017-01-22 16:03:29 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\EAInstaller
    2017-01-22 14:36:04 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Origin Games
    2017-01-22 14:33:51 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Origin
    2017-01-22 11:20:40 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\UCBrowser
    2017-01-22 11:17:09 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\KMSPico 10.0.6
    2017-01-19 19:31:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Canon
    2017-01-18 19:04:58 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft OneDrive
    2017-01-18 16:03:05 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Mozilla Maintenance Service
    2017-01-18 14:37:33 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\AVG
    2017-01-18 14:23:19 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft.NET
    2017-01-18 13:49:50 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\postureAgent
    2017-01-18 13:47:30 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~2\Temp
    2017-01-18 13:47:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\InstallShield
    2017-01-18 13:46:37 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Realtek
    2017-01-18 13:44:14 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\Intel
    2017-01-18 13:42:45 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Intel
    2017-01-18 13:41:31 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~2\InstallShield Installation Information
    2017-01-18 13:41:31 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Qualcomm Atheros WiFi Driver Installation
    ======= C: =====
    2017-01-17 20:39:18 340A76557D6F5BF98558CE5C6D585E82 8192 --sha-r- C:\BOOTSECT.BAK
    2017-01-17 20:39:18 259525CFB422E6AC8E87BC9777B1DF73 383786 --sha-r- C:\bootmgr
    ====== C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming ======
    2017-01-27 19:04:35 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\WinZip
    2017-01-27 19:04:25 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinZip 21.0
    2017-01-27 18:50:04 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Nowina Solutions
    2017-01-27 18:50:02 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU
    2017-01-27 17:42:05 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google
    2017-01-27 17:38:57 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Sun
    2017-01-27 17:38:48 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocallow\Sun
    2017-01-27 17:38:48 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Sun
    2017-01-26 17:31:43 -------- d-s---w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo callow\Microsoft
    2017-01-25 20:08:08 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\ElevatedDiagnostics
    2017-01-25 19:35:41 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\WinISO Computing
    2017-01-25 19:35:41 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\WinISO Computing
    2017-01-25 19:35:31 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinISO
    2017-01-25 19:26:12 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Adobe
    2017-01-23 17:27:36 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\UCBrowser
    2017-01-22 14:35:37 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:35:32 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Ro aming\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:35:32 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:31:20 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Origin
    2017-01-22 11:23:51 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser
    2017-01-22 11:19:58 013A5F040C82FDC36D873BFCB5372E3F 18432 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Main.dat
    2017-01-22 11:19:24 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\ITQsoft
    2017-01-22 11:19:17 81B15B9317F092A499DFA21DC6176293 140288 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Installer.dat
    2017-01-22 11:19:01 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\AdvinstAnalytics
    2017-01-22 11:19:01 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Local\AdvinstAnalytics
    2017-01-22 11:18:47 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Egtion
    2017-01-22 11:18:46 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Profiles
    2017-01-19 19:16:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Programs
    2017-01-19 19:04:52 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\AvgSetupLog
    2017-01-18 19:50:20 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Chromium
    2017-01-18 19:04:10 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Skype
    2017-01-18 17:18:14 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft Help
    2017-01-18 15:16:06 -------- d-s---w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Temp
    2017-01-18 14:44:14 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\AVG
    2017-01-18 14:43:02 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:38:42 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\SysNative\config\systemprofile\AppData\ Local\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:35:41 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\CEF
    2017-01-18 14:34:47 9CBB4934B77824976D2F932638F9EF8F 111520 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\GDIPFONTCACHEV1.DAT
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\AvgSetupLog
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:19:59 FC1484E5784C62B0241B313E11F73214 138664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\FontCache3.0.0.0.dat
    2017-01-18 14:04:31 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Mozilla
    2017-01-18 14:04:24 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla
    2017-01-18 14:04:24 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Mozilla
    2017-01-18 14:02:29 -------- d-sh--w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Microsoft
    2017-01-18 14:01:05 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\PnrpSqm
    2017-01-18 13:58:49 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Ro aming\PeerNetworking
    2017-01-18 13:50:25 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\InstallShield
    2017-01-17 21:07:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Diagnostics
    2017-01-17 21:03:38 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Startup
    2017-01-17 21:03:38 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Administrative Tools
    2017-01-17 21:03:32 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Identities
    2017-01-17 21:03:30 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\VirtualStore
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-s---w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Media Center Programs
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Maintenance
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Accessories
    ====== C:\Users\M_C_M ======
    2017-01-27 19:14:56 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner.exe
    2017-01-27 19:11:31 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\adwcleaner_6.043.exe
    2017-01-27 19:09:45 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\.NexU-Nowina
    2017-01-27 19:04:39 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\WinZip 21.0
    2017-01-27 19:04:28 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\WinZip
    2017-01-27 19:03:01 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\UniqueId
    2017-01-27 19:02:53 FEEC03FA6E86F1E7818C5951B5A44F6E 712888 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winzip21-home.exe
    2017-01-27 17:51:08 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID
    2017-01-27 17:50:06 68A8065415FA3996A15B7727F0A7B83D 26243360 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Belgium-eID-QuickInstaller-4.1.20-signed.exe
    2017-01-27 17:41:44 480D4532287D2095D56A56E9994BB428 1065376 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ChromeSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:34 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java
    2017-01-27 17:38:17 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle
    2017-01-27 17:37:08 A22DFE973C542EE36372F0586D4CF699 738880 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall(2).exe
    2017-01-25 20:23:48 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\SharePoint
    2017-01-25 20:23:48 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office
    2017-01-25 19:34:49 4AFA3D03FC432AA26FB658FE784B6783 7898096 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winiso.exe
    2017-01-22 16:21:50 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Electronic Arts
    2017-01-22 16:03:31 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4
    2017-01-22 14:33:55 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:31:30 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\.QtWebEngineProcess
    2017-01-22 14:31:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\.Origin
    2017-01-22 14:31:27 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:28:35 5EF3E4E0A83637C6598FC69E0417F9FA 55365224 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\OriginThinSetup.exe
    2017-01-22 11:18:49 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Avira
    2017-01-19 19:31:28 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities
    2017-01-19 19:31:14 -------- d--h--w- C:\ProgramData\CanonIJFAX
    2017-01-19 19:30:01 -------- d--h--w- C:\ProgramData\CanonBJ
    2017-01-19 19:27:34 738C8C3B57B752018BED6FE27BCC6D0A 40410752 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\mp68-win-mx920-1_01-ea32_2.exe
    2017-01-18 19:04:58 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\OneDrive
    2017-01-18 19:04:06 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft OneDrive
    2017-01-18 18:06:23 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft Toolkit
    2017-01-18 17:28:46 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Firetrust
    2017-01-18 17:28:26 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Firetrust
    2017-01-18 17:18:11 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft Help
    2017-01-18 16:45:54 D1FD677582820AB3A60528EAC18FE31C 1243328 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\wlsetup-web.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:46 7B49F08980175F3523AFCBE5A2521BD5 86989752 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Win7Vista_64_152258.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:33 A7E3EC42048061A0A1FF7BFE8F76AFB2 87412106 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Win7Vista_64_152257.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:26 CB3921DEBF7705D5B3B4C21983767280 13801072 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\VLCStreamerSetup_2.73.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:22 B09246BD966A14B530C8B67505914896 17370624 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\VitaDock_PC_Setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:38:19 E698A6808D94604C7DC4B518BBBF1596 30092360 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\videoconverter_setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:37:54 8ABCA91DD762F7438ABEE38260F25C87 38988984 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Smart_Switch_PC_4.0.15093 _11.exe
    2017-01-18 16:37:51 8045ABB21A3BDD66A48E1ED5C0F0EF6A 1222144 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\RSITx64.exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:49 9DF52F28A425E3AA3165C29BD9C8DFE7 1246752 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ModMii Installer (Dutch).exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:35 FD5E74BFA85F82E4D6533624E43F9175 562784 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall.exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:35 CD8D0B237F2A599D4376FDFBA1460503 584288 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall(1).exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:16 0505DCB39CBC7031975E4F8AD9573DFB 929872 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\googledrivesync.exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:10 B299B574D71C3277CAD4C98E66F5A240 47933832 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\GarminExpressInstaller.ex e
    2017-01-18 16:33:44 DCA5E4455F20EF4C3F2F0FDDF4E1403E 6300816 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\FileZilla_3.16.1_win32-setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:33:43 6C915F7D2F29D6AF692F979D608F261D 6617154 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\f4vplayer_setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:52 33C2D3E823B37E63271310DE50F21A03 46585520 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\DataCenter-win-4.0.11-021.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:43 E685378E3E936C3B28ADE43A8074222B 50945632 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\DataCenter-win-3.0.0-001.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:36 B68039551724AEB76C113EE6D1E493A2 22975717 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\DataCenter-win-2.1.0-000.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:34 D6EA42AB6E9ACE16ADD80BA889E36D6C 1853960 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\CrystalDiskInfo5_6_2-en.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:31 72D02CEE57BE5EB6B95DE7CD27882389 4020520 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ConnectifyHotspotInstalle r.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:13 5DA5CC3F4BA8F9A7C137BDB48F00451B 56324562 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\64bit_Vista_Win7_Win8_R27 0.exe
    2017-01-18 14:39:13 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\AVG Zen
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d--h--w- C:\ProgramData\Common Files
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Avg
    2017-01-18 13:40:41 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Qualcomm Atheros
    2017-01-17 21:03:38 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Searches
    2017-01-17 21:03:31 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Contacts
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 6FC234AD3752E1267B34FB12BCD6718B 20 --sh--w- C:\Users\M_C_M\ntuser.ini
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d--h--w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Videos
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Saved Games
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Pictures
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Music
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Links
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Favorites
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Documents
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop

    ====== C: exe-files ==
    2017-01-28 15:42:19 11C9CEC90CFB70F2440FF9586B09B347 935904 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\EAInstaller\The Sims 4\The Sims 4 Vampires\Cleanup.exe
    2017-01-27 19:14:56 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner.exe
    2017-01-27 19:11:31 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\adwcleaner_6.043.exe
    2017-01-27 19:02:53 FEEC03FA6E86F1E7818C5951B5A44F6E 712888 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winzip21-home.exe
    2017-01-27 18:50:04 37E8E8161633D84DAFF213395FA18223 3774 ----a-r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Installer \{C5D5B85D-06E9-4138-8FD9-9B64AD8F415D}\StartMenuIcon.exe
    2017-01-27 18:45:12 096164D829C3FE809AA131CFD8034291 2301432 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\SwReporter\15.86.0\software_reporter_tool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:50:06 68A8065415FA3996A15B7727F0A7B83D 26243360 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Belgium-eID-QuickInstaller-4.1.20-signed.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 FCAEDFFAA41EA74BA53FDADABBB8B21A 1129376 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 5E7ADCF81096860FED5AB569A8ADE3AB 96920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateOnDemand. exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 57769E78CCB9F3DE92B507B72D49AF99 96920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateBroker.ex e
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 33DF23DDDE222C6270C99885D7A70DE2 96920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateWebPlugin .exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 FE9E6388A039441098EB09C070EA5049 601752 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateCore.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 FE40EC349D80C0ED24A5808DCFE9A0D2 288920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleCrashHandler.ex e
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 FACC7DC5EEF8AF0D969BC2481AAA3EFC 174232 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateComRegist erShell64.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 B5C7D56B6DB76C66E24B4B735BB66509 366232 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleCrashHandler64. exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 2D8BBF6C7241AAD9EDE7708EBB7B43A4 153752 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdate.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:12 FCAEDFFAA41EA74BA53FDADABBB8B21A 1129376 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\Download\{430FD4D0-B729-4F61-AA34-91526481799D}\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:42:35 FEC3FA55EA7B05353D22DF1A8D0DBB93 48721000 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\Download\{8A69D345-D564-463C-AFF1-A69D9E530F96}\56.0.2924.76\56.0.2924.76_chrome_ins taller.exe
    2017-01-27 17:42:10 A8FD9222E4D72596BB37DA8BE95C0BA4 153752 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
    2017-01-27 17:41:44 480D4532287D2095D56A56E9994BB428 1065376 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ChromeSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 9F8C5EAF561629D9323720ED6A80E9F8 191552 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath_target_412482\ javaw.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 9F8C5EAF561629D9323720ED6A80E9F8 191552 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath\javaw.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 068F32452896883AC346F82C0F3C4652 191040 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath_target_412482\ java.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 068F32452896883AC346F82C0F3C4652 191040 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath\java.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 03FBBFC587F2D6D06B6F085F2E745EC8 268864 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath_target_412482\ javaws.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 03FBBFC587F2D6D06B6F085F2E745EC8 268864 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath\javaws.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 D644B1241088C3A6DFB233EDB3E8B4F9 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jjs.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 C985AF01EA996411BC9D7A13137EE457 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\rmiregistry.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 BF6BCC0BC35AE1E1CC220DD13D0C14DB 83008 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jp2launcher.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 AB263A4210AE7104C31E0179AAF09721 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\servertool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 A07322088F339B3CD49230B4BB99618C 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\rmid.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 8D07726A3CC4AE3835FFC6DBE9584468 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\kinit.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 6EDF068A2741192CB8C297FC4004AA6B 16448 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\orbd.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 6791321A5CFEB19A85CC4265D368A0A0 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\policytool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 62128FBE88671C6CBAC00B82E16F0071 159296 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\unpack200.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 5D883A670304684DAC4CE788DC866DC2 16448 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\tnameserv.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 5CF6A00237CF6318819FE63644210693 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\klist.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 5CE9A44FAAEC31DECA6CE7A368F6BE7F 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\keytool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 347EF202FD465A219020FC2BFB1DEFAA 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\ktab.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 28048A3ED6A2E3DE080FAAD19A432356 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\pack200.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 1C3EF5399F815FDC3C47D41CC529BCE8 52800 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\ssvagent.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 E9383995672CF0B911AD652A2D5469CF 70208 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 9F8C5EAF561629D9323720ED6A80E9F8 191552 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javaw.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 9F5FA433B4892218EEAE24C79126EEB3 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\java-rmi.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 68417B588D482A945EA48C9F90AF26C2 30784 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jabswitch.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 068F32452896883AC346F82C0F3C4652 191040 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\java.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 03FBBFC587F2D6D06B6F085F2E745EC8 268864 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javaws.exe
    2017-01-27 17:37:08 A22DFE973C542EE36372F0586D4CF699 738880 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall(2).exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:27 2686F572B3CAF633C4A350A3671835F2 429568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wksprt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:22 C17021807EEDE0695C1389EDDF06E425 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 EE16D4205B0C692B9C3BA6DF7855FCDB 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 34356D8A4183B33E8097A3D80833FAAE 140288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wuauclt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:50:51 2A9C3ADBC3B9D061CACDEFFBED67683C 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\TSWbPrxy.exe
    2017-01-27 11:47:01 2E17BDB0E6C7B6813BD3BB5A60F7EB3F 663248 ----a-w- C:\AdwCleaner\quarantine\files\wfuqrcllezmgurofgld javkrokigsrig\wintool.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 108C257D765AAD2E6EC46557DA0B02BD 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\TsUsbRedirectionGroupPolicyCon trol.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 8E75B1112C374EBDF18FD640DA2F0655 1147392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 4676AAA9DDF52A50C829FEDB4EA81E54 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 7150E809474BBD4D4AD24B13FA2454E5 1239720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\aitstatic.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 1196C89EC7B5F9C7EA223C3B987510E1 77032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\CompatTelRunner.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:12 CCF0EAACC822EC72830AB56EA29D952F 88256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\CompatTel\diagtrackrunner.exe
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 6804A0B4AAF1F65277FB8A58DE40EABC 96768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 B4834F08230A2EB7F498DE4E5B6AB814 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 34FDA9F3BC789514D4759411C225F7FA 114688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\ieetwcollector.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 C08A0A6FAC9AC084E98488AFF152A348 725504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\ie4uinit.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 44B4892B3208AA735E68F414CADA3EDF 221184 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\ielowutil.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:12 38AB93B04777486F93C206A05D7C831A 222720 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\ielowutil.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 EE79D654A04333F566DF07EBDE217928 815312 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 5D44C4AACDE24A1537FDF7896B5FC9E8 115712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 558AF23CDA512F5928796086EEEFD622 475648 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\ieinstal.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 3B112E6CB92FF4C3D39F9DC172D0DE8B 968704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\MsSpellCheckingFacility.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:08 FBE4C579BB164069C045D19F7DC29720 814280 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:08 C840EB5FD0ED4A05F6ADDD0700135B84 492032 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\ieinstal.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 DEE7F131FB55F8809AB3806BC4366E34 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:35:42 D64E326A83156B326F3777A5967C851B 109944 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\WinISO Computing\WinISO\update_2318\bin\updater.exe
    2017-01-25 19:35:30 7CC3884B32815E9F5BBA698CDAC6759F 81866 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\uninst.exe
    2017-01-25 19:35:30 4AFA3D03FC432AA26FB658FE784B6783 7898096 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\setup\setup.exe
    2017-01-25 19:34:49 4AFA3D03FC432AA26FB658FE784B6783 7898096 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winiso.exe
    2017-01-25 19:17:21 3CEC96DE223E49EAAE3651FCF8FAEA6C 1255736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\Wat\WatAdminSvc.exe
    2017-01-25 19:17:21 05E9265E2228799B68DC0F58A94E1AB8 249656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\Wat\WatUX.exe
    2017-01-25 18:11:36 2D01F001F8E45924E57B7BB77CF96BC2 28368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\IEUDINIT.EXE
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 C1A6E565B2782C09BC40AD749B46D9ED 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 ABDFC692D9FE43E2BA8FE6CB5A8CB95A 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 9A33FDDD687A836A1FD478B43C5A95FD 151552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 6A92CEC8532056791C6832B2725D170D 139264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 53FC62C51CB18C9100A7DFAF2D2A6C47 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 887055A3C8DD6C87D200D11EAFDBD45B 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 7F7F391491C315A4A72EFCAC0D34FA93 25600 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\ExtExport.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 4399857346DD183683332921500046B1 86016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 E4A6577D74B2439974C8018AB5F1BFEA 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 5141B67F14E2B6CBB6ADF851ABE364A5 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 41F922D6A794C0F8425C8436D7077C84 359632 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iediagcmd.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 95828D670CFD3B16EE188168E083C3C5 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 46FD16F9B1924A2EA8CD5C6716CC654F 167424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 1EA6500C25A80E8BDB65099C509AF993 143872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:15:46 F8202343229A1BA0DF1B9F6277F7DD18 32478720 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Documents\Vuze Downloads\Office 2010 Pro Plus x32 x64 NL UK\Office 2010 Toolkit.exe
    === C: other files ==
    2017-01-29 13:19:01 F97E39709C69E5F62DF59FB76CF2D52C 19740 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\6.0.1471.813\Dumps\bro wser_ucdrv_6.0.1471.813_7b4a00d777cc5df616c01af25a 9ee579v0000002a3eb1e94_ea7eb1517d24e0418684ac6702d 67fbb_0.zip
    2017-01-29 07:46:37 709E3FEED9C75E65CDAB8D6F71969D82 1179341 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Avg\Antivirus\IDS\outbox\tmp_593e84 a3-d80d-47cf-9e39-9128c050e9b9.zip
    2017-01-28 11:46:22 44723504910BED4531232FBD7B939D51 1261430 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Avg\Antivirus\IDS\outbox\tmp_b6ad23 38-db52-47cf-9428-9128c050e9b9.zip
    2017-01-27 20:29:03 46BFEF617A9E407E679566AADAD3A34A 18662 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\6.0.1471.813\Dumps\bro wser_ucdrv-49_6.0.1471.813_7b4a00d777cc5df616c01af25a9ee579v0 000002a3eb1e94_a9b0a1e98319ea4b90da70f17b8a75d3_0. zip
    2017-01-27 19:04:52 F26DFC5E2823742386D81B59E236800B 5034558 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\Tem porary Internet Files\Content.IE5\KROKZ1QB\WzProdAdv[1].zip
    2017-01-27 17:48:22 180BCA10C60BDE6B3DFB45379C878CB5 29541 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Pro files\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be .xpi
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 821A76771E3F87FD065108A943FE9D70 14156 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\lib\deploy\ffjcext.zip
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 CFEAAF96E666E3DCBD8F6DFF516784AE 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbuhci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B626F048318DAE65A3317F0592BE592C 56320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbehci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B4DF0F4C1D9D25DFE1DAD1D8670F1D4F 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbohci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 614A71B78C6807D95A30A89B5A69669A 7808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbd.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 43F6BED028FA27D3F3CE852EDBBE0F81 327168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbport.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 390109E8E05BA00375DCB1ED64DC60AF 343552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbhub.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 28B81917A195B67617AF7DCF4DFE5736 99840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbccgp.sys
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 E9981ECE8D894CEF7038FD1D040EB426 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\TsUsbFlt.sys
    2017-01-27 11:23:06 313F68E1A3E6345A4F47A36B07062F34 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\rdpvideominiport.sys
    2017-01-27 11:20:48 19BEDA57F3E0A06B8D5EB6D619BD5624 39936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\tssecsrv.sys
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 7EBB5DAD11B1D0B12317A191C8325991 21128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\appraiser\nxquery.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 AAAF44DB3BD0B9D1FB6969B23ECC8366 410496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\iaStorV.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 0A92CB65770442ED0DC44834632F66AD 148352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\nvraid.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 DAB0E87525C10052BF65F06152F37E4A 166272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\nvstor.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 D4121AE6D0C0E7E13AA221AA57EF2D49 107904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\amdsata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 540DAF1CEA6094886D72126FD7C33048 27008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\amdxata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 C51B07394A087DA666A410DBFD26663A 116736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\drmk.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 647599CAE8CA0EF2FB09C4B150BC97FF 230400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\portcls.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 26FE888505E5A945B0536AF9A2A27A6F 5632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\drmkaud.sys
    2017-01-25 19:35:33 BC67C1E4B36063968E54C3B2E4DB8978 204032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\WinisoCDBus.sys

    ==== Orphaned Tasks deleted from Registry ======================

    WinZip Update Notifier deleted
    WinZipBackGroundToolsTask deleted

    ==== Startup Registry Enabled ======================

    [HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Cur rentVersion\Run]

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-19\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]
    "Sidebar"="%ProgramFiles%\Windows\Sidebar.exe /autoRun"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-20\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]
    "Sidebar"="%ProgramFiles%\Windows\Sidebar.exe /autoRun"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-530071863-3920810785-4043493421-1000\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]
    "OneDrive"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft \OneDrive\OneDrive.exe /background"
    "NexU"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-18\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]

    [HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Cur rentVersion\RunOnce]
    "SPReview"="C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview. exe /sp:1 /errorfwlink:http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915 /build:7601"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-19\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOn ce]
    "mctadmin"="C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-20\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOn ce]
    "mctadmin"="C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-18\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOn ce]
    "SPReview"="C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview. exe /sp:1 /errorfwlink:http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915 /build:7601"

    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\Curr entVersion\Run]
    "AVGUI.exe"="C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe /nogui"
    "IJNetworkScannerSelectorEX"="C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe /FORCE"
    "SunJavaUpdateSched"="C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Java\Java Update\jusched.exe"

    [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Curre ntVersion\Run]
    "OneDrive"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft \OneDrive\OneDrive.exe /background"
    "NexU"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe"

    ==== Startup Registry Enabled x64 ======================

    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\Curr entVersion\Run]
    "RtHDVCpl"="C:\Program Files\Realtek\Audio\HDA\RAVCpl64.exe -s"
    "IgfxTray"="C:\Windows\system32\igfxtray.exe"
    "HotKeysCmds"="C:\Windows\system32\hkcmd.exe"
    "Persistence"="C:\Windows\system32\igfxpers.ex e"
    "AvgUi"="C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguirna.exe /lps=fmw"
    "Malwarebytes TrayApp"="C:\PROGRAM FILES\MALWAREBYTES\ANTI-MALWARE\mbamtray.exe"
    "BCSSync"="C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\Office14\BCSSync.exe /DelayServices"
    "SynTPEnh"="%ProgramFiles%\Synaptics\SynTP\SynTPEn h.exe "

    ==== Startup Folders ======================

    2017-01-27 19:04:39 1980 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\FAH.lnk
    2017-01-27 19:04:39 2347 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\Update-melder.lnk
    2017-01-27 19:04:39 1971 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\WinZip Preloader.lnk

    ==== Task Scheduler Jobs ======================

    C:\Windows\tasks\AutoKMS.job --a------ C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe [18/01/2017 19:05]
    C:\Windows\tasks\AutoKMSDaily.job --a------ C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe [18/01/2017 19:05]
    C:\Windows\tasks\UCBrowserUpdater.job --a------ [Undetermined Task]
    C:\Windows\tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore.job --a------ C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\update_task.exe [16/01/2017 12:25]

    ==== Other Scheduled Tasks ======================

    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\Antivirus Emergency Update" [C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AvEmUpdate.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\AutoKMS" [C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\AutoKMSDaily" [C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\AVG EUpdate Task" [avgsetupx.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachin eCore" [C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachin eUA" [C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\OneDrive Standalone Update Task v2" [%localappdata%\Microsoft\OneDrive\OneDriveStandalo neUpdater.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\UCBrowserUpdater" [C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\update_task.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCo re" [C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\update_task.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\OfficeSoftwareProtecti onPlatform\SvcRestartTask" [%systemroot%\system32\sc.exe start osppsvc]

    ==== Folders in C:\PROGRA~3 0-6 Months Old ======================

    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Bureaublad
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Documenten
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Favorieten
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Menu Start
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Sjablonen
    2017-01-18 13:40:41 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Qualcomm Atheros
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~3\Common Files
    2017-01-18 17:18:11 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Microsoft Help
    2017-01-18 17:28:26 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Firetrust
    2017-01-18 18:06:23 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Microsoft Toolkit
    2017-01-18 19:04:06 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Microsoft OneDrive
    2017-01-19 19:16:44 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Malwarebytes
    2017-01-19 19:30:01 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~3\CanonBJ
    2017-01-19 19:31:14 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~3\CanonIJFAX
    2017-01-22 11:18:49 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\AVAST Software
    2017-01-22 11:18:49 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Avira
    2017-01-22 14:31:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Origin
    2017-01-22 16:21:50 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Electronic Arts
    2017-01-27 17:38:17 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Oracle
    2017-01-27 19:03:01 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\UniqueId
    2017-01-27 19:04:28 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\WinZip

    ==== Firefox Start and Search pages ======================

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Profiles\Nuvesy.def ault
    user_pref("keyword.URL", "http://go.mail.ru/distib/ep/?product_id=%7B6E1CC965-F5C6-43BF-B21F-C327B92F3F43%7D&gp=811010");

    ==== Firefox Extensions Registry ======================

    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\Mozilla\Fi refox\Extensions]
    "belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be"="C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be" [27/01/2017 18:50]

    ==== Firefox Extensions ======================

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Pro files\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727
    - Belgium eID - %ProfilePath%\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be .xpi

    AppDir: C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox
    - Belgium eID - %AppDir%\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be
    - Undetermined - %AppDir%\browser\extensions\{972ce4c6-7e08-4474-a285-3208198ce6fd}.xpi

    ==== Firefox Plugins ======================


    ==== Chromium Look ======================

    Google Slides - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\aapocclcgogkmnckokdopfmhon fmgoek
    Google Docs - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\aohghmighlieiainnegkcijnfi lokake
    Google Drive - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\apdfllckaahabafndbhieahigk jlhalf
    YouTube - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\blpcfgokakmgnkcojhhkbfbldk acnbeo
    Google Sheets - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\felcaaldnbdncclmgdcncolpeb giejap
    Google Docs Offline - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\ghbmnnjooekpmoecnnnilnnbdl olhkhi
    Chrome Web Store Payments - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\nmmhkkegccagdldgiimedpiccm gmieda
    Gmail - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\pjkljhegncpnkpknbcohdijeoe jaedia
    Chrome Media Router - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\pkedcjkdefgpdelpbcmbmeomcj beemfm
    UCæµè§ˆå™¨æ´»åŠ¨ - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\acbckhilidhkcoenjgmejpgnnm cbhjhi
    UC Image Previewer - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\hdgdpmpallofembldhflnlkcfa ppghhc
    UC Resource Hunter - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\hkmogefbfdmboplojeicpibfpc ndjjbm
    Generate QR code of this webpage - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\pbnmnlipmkfkadfcdocgblonoc cmolpe
    UC Nexus - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\pogijhnlcfmcppgimcaccdkmbe djkmhi

    ==== Set IE to Default ======================

    Old Values:
    [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main]
    "Start Page"="http://www.google.com/"
    "Use Search Asst"="yes"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "Default"="https://%66%65%65%64.%73%6F%6E%69%63-%73%65%61%72%63%68.%63%6F%6D/?p=mKO_AwFzXIpYRaHdGKBFnYN5R-SRTQR4zPSPkbNFA5i_N_-AUrU0rHHOrAWC3rZQoFDjxlJ4ZXen2RanTyk5ofq5oi-meXNOw3SBviuxihDRLY_P1maT5r5_Ha2Fq19PmRAZT4rM8myWW 4EjrwoPD7ZBR0XDtejDl7oV2mW4Qz-swVbiaJcLDo7YQQbHmNKzYKxX4n9AKbec&q={searchTerms}"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\ Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "Default"="https://%66%65%65%64.%73%6F%6E%69%63-%73%65%61%72%63%68.%63%6F%6D/?p=mKO_AwFzXIpYRaHdGKBFnYN5R-SRTQR4zPSPkbNFA5i_N_-AUrU0rHHOrAWC3rZQoFDjxlJ4ZXen2RanTyk5ofq5oi-meXNOw3SBviuxihDRLY_P1maT5r5_Ha2Fq19PmRAZT4rM8myWW 4EjrwoPD7ZBR0XDtejDl7oV2mW4Qz-swVbiaJcLDo7YQQbHmNKzYKxX4n9AKbec&q={searchTerms}"

    New Values:
    [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main]
    "Start Page"="http://www.google.com/"
    "Use Search Asst"="no"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "(Default)"="http://search.msn.com/results.asp?q=%s"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\ Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "(Default)"="http://search.msn.com/results.asp?q=%s"

    ==== All HKLM and HKCU SearchScopes ======================

    HKLM\SearchScopes "DefaultScope"="{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A}"
    HKLM\SearchScopes\{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A} - http://www.bing.com/search?q={searchTerms}&FORM=IE8SRC
    HKLM\Wow6432Node\SearchScopes "DefaultScope"="{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A}"
    HKLM\Wow6432Node\SearchScopes\{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A} - http://www.bing.com/search?q={searchTerms}&FORM=IE8SRC
    HKCU\SearchScopes "DefaultScope"="{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A}"
    HKCU\SearchScopes\{012E1000-F331-11DB-8314-0800200C9A66} - http://www.google.com/search?q={searchTerms}
    HKCU\SearchScopes\{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A} - http://www.bing.com/search?q={searchTerms}&src=IE-SearchBox&FORM=IE8SRC

    ==== shortcuts on Users Desktops ======================

    C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\WinISO.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\bin\winiso.exe

    ==== shortcuts on All Users Desktop ======================

    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Canon IJ Network Tool.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\Canon IJ Network Tool\CNMNPUT.EXE
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\De Sims 4.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Game\Bin\TS4.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\eID Viewer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\EidViewer\eID Viewer.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Malwarebytes.lnk - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbam.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Origin.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\Origin.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\WinZip.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WINZIP64.EXE

    ==== shortcuts in Users Start Menu ======================

    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows \Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft OneDrive.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft OneDrive\OneDriveSetup.exe
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft OneDrive.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft OneDrive\OneDriveSetup.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Internet Explorer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Microsoft OneDrive.lnk - C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\On eDrive.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Accessories\System Tools\Internet Explorer (No Add-ons).lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe -extoff
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Nowina Solutions\NexU.lnk - C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinISO\WinISO Web Site.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\website.url
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinISO\WinISO.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\bin\winiso.exe

    ==== shortcuts in All Users Start Menu ======================

    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Update-melder.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WZUpdateNotifier.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\WinZip Achtergrondgereedschap.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WzBGTools.exe /bgtconfig
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\WinZip.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WINZIP64.EXE
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Media Center.lnk - C:\Windows\ehome\ehshell.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Windows DVD Maker.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Math Input Panel.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Ink\mip.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Mobility Center.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\NetworkProjection.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Remote Desktop Connection.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\mstsc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Snipping Tool.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Sticky Notes.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Welcome Center.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\rundll32.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Tablet PC\ShapeCollector.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Tablet PC\TabTip.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Administrative Tools\Print Management.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\printmanagement.msc
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Administrative Tools\Security Configuration Management.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\AVG Zen\AVG.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguix.exe /zen.open_ui
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID\eID Viewer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\EidViewer\eID Viewer.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID\Utilities\MS Office 2010 XAdES XL signature configuration.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\beidoffice2010_XAdES_XL.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID\Utilities\MS Outlook registry configuration.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\beidoutlooksnc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities\IJ Network Tool\IJ Network Tool.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\Canon IJ Network Tool\CNMNPUT.EXE
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities\IJ Scan Utility\IJ Scan Utility.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Scan Utility\SCANUTILITY.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\De Sims 4.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Game\Bin\TS4.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\Leesmij.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Support\readme\Leesmij.txt
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\Licentieovereenkomst voor eindgebruikers van De Sims 4.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Support\eula\nl_NL_eula.rtf
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\Technische ondersteuning.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Support\EA Help\Technische ondersteuning.rtf
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Games\De Sims™ 4.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java\About Java.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe -tab about
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java\Check For Updates.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe -tab update
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java\Configure Java.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Malwarebytes\Malwarebytes.lnk - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbam.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Malwarebytes\Uninstall Malwarebytes.lnk - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\unins000.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Access 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\accicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Excel 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\xlicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft InfoPath Designer 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\inficon.exe /design
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft InfoPath Filler 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\inficon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft OneNote 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\joticon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Outlook 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\outicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft PowerPoint 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\pptico.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Publisher 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\pubs.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft SharePoint Workspace 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\grvicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Word 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\wordicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Digitaal certificaat voor VBA-projecten.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\misc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Microsoft Mediagalerie.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\cagicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Microsoft Office 2010 Upload Center.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\msouc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Microsoft Office Picture Manager.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\oisicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Taalvoorkeuren voor Microsoft Office 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\misc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin\Origin verwijderen.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginUninstall.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin\Origin-foutrapportage.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginER.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin\Origin.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\Origin.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\SharePoint\Microsoft SharePoint Workspace 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\grvicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\FAH.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\FAHConsole.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\Update-melder.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WZUpdateNotifier.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\WinZip Preloader.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WzPreloader.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\WinZip 21.0\WinZip 21.0.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WINZIP64.EXE

    ==== shortcuts in Quick Launch ======================

    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Interne t Explorer\Quick Launch\Shows Desktop.lnk -
    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Interne t Explorer\Quick Launch\Window Switcher.lnk -
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Shows Desktop.lnk -
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Window Switcher.lnk -
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Launch Internet Explorer Browser.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Microsoft Outlook.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\OUTLOOK.EXE /recycle
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Shows Desktop.lnk -
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Window Switcher.lnk -
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\ImplicitAppShortcuts\7e4dca80246863e3\pinne d.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\control.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Microsoft Outlook 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\outicon.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Windows Explorer.lnk - C:\Windows\explorer.exe

    ==== shortcuts After Repair ======================

    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Internet Explorer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Launch Internet Explorer Browser.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe

    ==== HijackThis Entries ======================

    F2 - REG:system.ini: UserInit=userinit.exe,
    O2 - BHO: Groove GFS Browser Helper - {72853161-30C5-4D22-B7F9-0BBC1D38A37E} - C:\PROGRA~2\MICROS~1\Office14\GROOVEEX.DLL
    O2 - BHO: Java(tm) Plug-In SSV Helper - {761497BB-D6F0-462C-B6EB-D4DAF1D92D43} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\ssv.dll
    O2 - BHO: URLRedirectionBHO - {B4F3A835-0E21-4959-BA22-42B3008E02FF} - C:\PROGRA~2\MICROS~1\Office14\URLREDIR.DLL
    O2 - BHO: Java(tm) Plug-In 2 SSV Helper - {DBC80044-A445-435b-BC74-9C25C1C588A9} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jp2ssv.dll
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [AVGUI.exe] "C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe" /nogui
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [IJNetworkScannerSelectorEX] C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe /FORCE
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [SunJavaUpdateSched] "C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Java\Java Update\jusched.exe"
    O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [OneDrive] "C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\O neDrive.exe" /background
    O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [NexU] C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [] (User 'SYSTEM')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'SYSTEM')
    O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [] (User 'Default user')
    O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'Default user')
    O4 - Global Startup: FAH.lnk = C:\Program Files\WinZip\FAHConsole.exe
    O4 - Global Startup: Update-melder.lnk = C:\Program Files\WinZip\WZUpdateNotifier.exe
    O4 - Global Startup: WinZip Preloader.lnk = C:\Program Files\WinZip\WzPreloader.exe
    O8 - Extra context menu item: &Verzenden naar OneNote - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office14\ONBttnIE.dll/105
    O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xporteren naar Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office14\EXCEL.EXE/3000
    O9 - Extra button: Verzenden naar OneNote - {2670000A-7350-4f3c-8081-5663EE0C6C49} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIE.dll
    O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: &Verzenden naar OneNote - {2670000A-7350-4f3c-8081-5663EE0C6C49} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIE.dll
    O9 - Extra button: &Gekoppelde notities van OneNote - {789FE86F-6FC4-46A1-9849-EDE0DB0C95CA} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIELinkedNotes.dll
    O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: &Gekoppelde notities van OneNote - {789FE86F-6FC4-46A1-9849-EDE0DB0C95CA} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIELinkedNotes.dll
    O11 - Options group: [ACCELERATED_GRAPHICS] Accelerated graphics
    O18 - Filter hijack: text/xml - {807573E5-5146-11D5-A672-00B0D022E945} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\OFFICE14\MSOXMLMF.DLL
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Alg.exe,-112 (ALG) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\alg.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: AVG Antivirus - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGSvc.exe
    O23 - Service: AVG Firewall Service (AVG Firewall) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\afwServ.exe
    O23 - Service: avgbIDSAgent - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\x64\aswidsagenta.exe
    O23 - Service: AVG Service (avgsvc) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avgsvca.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\efssvc.dll,-100 (EFS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\fxsresm.dll,-118 (Fax) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\fxssvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Google Update-service (gupdate) (gupdate) - Google Inc. - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
    O23 - Service: Google Update-service (gupdatem) (gupdatem) - Google Inc. - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ieetwcollectorres.dll,-1000 (IEEtwCollectorService) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\IEEtwCollector.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @keyiso.dll,-100 (KeyIso) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management and Security Application Local Management Service (LMS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\LMS\LMS.exe
    O23 - Service: Malwarebytes Service (MBAMService) - Malwarebytes - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamservice.exe
    O23 - Service: Mozilla Maintenance Service (MozillaMaintenance) - Mozilla Foundation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Maintenance Service\maintenanceservice.exe
    O23 - Service: @comres.dll,-2797 (MSDTC) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\msdtc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\System32\netlogon.dll,-102 (Netlogon) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Origin Client Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginClientService.exe
    O23 - Service: Origin Web Helper Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginWebHelperService.exe
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\psbase.dll,-300 (ProtectedStorage) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\Locator.exe,-2 (RpcLocator) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\locator.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\samsrv.dll,-1 (SamSs) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\snmptrap.exe,-3 (SNMPTRAP) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\snmptrap.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\spoolsv.exe,-1 (Spooler) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\spoolsv.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\sppsvc.exe,-101 (sppsvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\sppsvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: UC??????? (UCBrowserSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\UCService.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ui0detect.exe,-101 (UI0Detect) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\UI0Detect.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management & Security Application User Notification Service (UNS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\UNS\UNS.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vaultsvc.dll,-1003 (VaultSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vds.exe,-100 (vds) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\vds.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\vssvc.exe,-102 (VSS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\vssvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Wat\WatUX.exe,-601 (WatAdminSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\Wat\WatAdminSvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\wbengine.exe,-104 (wbengine) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbengine.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%Systemroot%\system32\wbem\wmiapsrv.exe,-110 (wmiApSrv) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbem\WmiApSrv.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%PROGRAMFILES%\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe,-101 (WMPNetworkSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe (file missing)

    ==== Empty IE Cache ======================

    C:\Windows\system32\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\T emporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\Tem porary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\Tem porary Internet Files\Low\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\SysNative\config\systemprofile\AppData\ Local\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\networkservice\AppData\ Local\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\sysWOW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully

    ==== Empty FireFox Cache ======================

    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Mozilla\Firefox\Profi les\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727\cache2 emptied successfully

    ==== Empty Chrome Cache ======================

    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Cache emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Cache emptied successfully

    ==== Empty All Flash Cache ======================

    No Flash Cache Found

    ==== Empty All Java Cache ======================

    Java Cache cleared successfully

    ==== C:\zoek_backup content ======================

    C:\zoek_backup (files=20 folders=21 14108122 bytes)

    ==== Empty Temp Folders ======================

    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Local\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp will be emptied at reboot
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\networkservice\AppData\ Local\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\Temp will be emptied at reboot

    ==== After Reboot ======================

    ==== Empty Temp Folders ======================

    C:\Windows\Temp successfully emptied
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp successfully emptied

    ==== Empty Recycle Bin ======================

    C:\$RECYCLE.BIN successfully emptied

    ==== EOF on wo 01/02/2017 at 12:52:33,99 ======================
    Beter ten halve gekeerd dan helemaal verkeerd.
    Met citaat reageren Met citaat reageren
  9. 1 februari 2017, 13:54 #9
    g_man
    g_man is offline
    Erelid  
    Geregistreerd
    3 mei 2005
    Berichten
    6.751
    Bedankjes
    1.658
    Bedankt
    8.406 keer in 3.302 posts
    Zoek.exe v5.0.0.1 Updated 19-September-2016
    Tool run by M_C_M on wo 01/02/2017 at 10:31:37,80.
    Microsoft Windows 7 Professional 6.1.7601 Service Pack 1 x64
    Running in: Normal Mode Internet Access Detected
    Launched: C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\zoek.exe [Scan all users] [Script inserted]

    ==== System Restore Info ======================

    1/02/2017 10:34:16 Zoek.exe System Restore Point Created Successfully.

    ==== Torpig Check ======================

    HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shellex\CopyHookHandle rs\FileSystem {217FC9C0-3AEA-1069-A2DB-08002B30309D} %SystemRoot%\system32\shell32.dll
    HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shellex\CopyHookHandle rs\Sharing {40dd6e20-7c17-11ce-a804-00aa003ca9f6} %SystemRoot%\system32\ntshrui.dll


    ==== Empty Folders Check ======================

    C:\Program Files\log deleted successfully
    C:\PROGRA~3\Canon IJ Network Tool deleted successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Firetrust deleted successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\PowerMonitor deleted successfully

    ==== Deleting CLSID Registry Keys ======================


    ==== Deleting CLSID Registry Values ======================


    ==== Running Processes ======================

    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGSvc.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\afwServ.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\LMS\LMS.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguix.exe
    C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamtray.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\On eDrive.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Java\Java Update\jusched.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\UCService.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\UNS\UNS.exe
    C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\6.0.1471.813\UCAgent.e xe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\zoek.exe
    C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe
    C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe
    C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

    ==== Services(whitelist) ======================
    Powered by E Dev

    R2 - [avgsvc] - AVG Service - c:\program files (x86)\avg\framework\common\avgsvca.exe
    R2 - [LMS] - Intel(R) Management and Security Application Local Management Service - c:\program files (x86)\intel\intel(r) management engine components\lms\lms.exe
    R2 - [MBAMService] - Malwarebytes Service - c:\program files\malwarebytes\anti-malware\mbamservice.exe
    R2 - [UCBrowserSvc] - UCæµè§å¨åºç¡æå¡ - c:\program files (x86)\ucbrowser\application\ucservice.exe
    R2 - [UNS] - Intel(R) Management & Security Application User Notification Service - c:\program files (x86)\intel\intel(r) management engine components\uns\uns.exe
    R2 - [WMPNetworkSvc] - Windows Media Player Network Sharing Service - c:\program files\windows media player\wmpnetwk.exe
    R2 - [WSearch] - Windows Search - c:\windows\system32\searchindexer.exe
    R3 - [osppsvc] - Office Software Protection Platform - c:\program files\common files\microsoft shared\officesoftwareprotectionplatform\osppsvc.ex e
    S2 - [clr_optimization_v4.0.30319_32] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v4.0.30319_X86 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework\v4.0.30319\msco rsvw.exe
    S2 - [clr_optimization_v4.0.30319_64] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v4.0.30319_X64 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v4.0.30319\ms corsvw.exe
    S2 - [gupdate] - Google Update-service (gupdate) - c:\program files (x86)\google\update\googleupdate.exe
    S2 - [Origin Web Helper Service] - Origin Web Helper Service - c:\program files (x86)\origin\originwebhelperservice.exe
    S2 - [sppsvc] - Software Protection - c:\windows\system32\sppsvc.exe
    S3 - [ALG] - Application Layer Gateway Service - c:\windows\system32\alg.exe
    S3 - [avgbIDSAgent] - avgbIDSAgent - c:\program files (x86)\avg\antivirus\x64\aswidsagenta.exe
    S3 - [COMSysApp] - COM+ System Application - c:\windows\system32\dllhost.exe
    S3 - [ehRecvr] - Windows Media Center Receiver Service - c:\windows\ehome\ehrecvr.exe
    S3 - [ehSched] - Windows Media Center Scheduler Service - c:\windows\ehome\ehsched.exe
    S3 - [Fax] - Fax - c:\windows\system32\fxssvc.exe
    S3 - [FontCache3.0.0.0] - Windows Presentation Foundation Font Cache 3.0.0.0 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v3.0\wpf\pres entationfontcache.exe
    S3 - [gupdatem] - Google Update-service (gupdatem) - c:\program files (x86)\google\update\googleupdate.exe
    S3 - [IEEtwCollectorService] - Internet Explorer ETW Collector Service - c:\windows\system32\ieetwcollector.exe
    S3 - [Microsoft SharePoint Workspace Audit Service] - Microsoft SharePoint Workspace Audit Service - c:\program files\microsoft office\office14\groove.exe
    S3 - [MozillaMaintenance] - Mozilla Maintenance Service - c:\program files (x86)\mozilla maintenance service\maintenanceservice.exe
    S3 - [MSDTC] - Distributed Transaction Coordinator - c:\windows\system32\msdtc.exe
    S3 - [msiserver] - Windows Installer - c:\windows\system32\msiexec.exe
    S3 - [Origin Client Service] - Origin Client Service - c:\program files (x86)\origin\originclientservice.exe
    S3 - [ose64] - Office 64 Source Engine - c:\program files\common files\microsoft shared\source engine\ose.exe
    S3 - [PerfHost] - Performance Counter DLL Host - c:\windows\syswow64\perfhost.exe
    S3 - [RpcLocator] - Remote Procedure Call (RPC) Locator - c:\windows\system32\locator.exe
    S3 - [SNMPTRAP] - SNMP Trap - c:\windows\system32\snmptrap.exe
    S3 - [TrustedInstaller] - Windows Modules Installer - c:\windows\servicing\trustedinstaller.exe
    S3 - [vds] - Virtual Disk - c:\windows\system32\vds.exe
    S3 - [VSS] - Volume Shadow Copy - c:\windows\system32\vssvc.exe
    S3 - [WatAdminSvc] - Windows Activation Technologies-service - c:\windows\system32\wat\watadminsvc.exe
    S3 - [wbengine] - Block Level Backup Engine Service - c:\windows\system32\wbengine.exe
    S3 - [wmiApSrv] - WMI Performance Adapter - c:\windows\system32\wbem\wmiapsrv.exe
    S4 - [aspnet_state] - ASP.NET-statusservice - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v4.0.30319\as pnet_state.exe
    S4 - [clr_optimization_v2.0.50727_32] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v2.0.50727_X86 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework\v2.0.50727\msco rsvw.exe
    S4 - [clr_optimization_v2.0.50727_64] - Microsoft .NET Framework NGEN v2.0.50727_X64 - c:\windows\microsoft.net\framework64\v2.0.50727\ms corsvw.exe

    ==== Deleting Services ======================


    ==== FireFox Fix ======================

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Profiles\Nuvesy.def ault

    user.js not found
    ---- Lines searchengine removed from prefs.js ----
    user_pref("browser.search.searchengine.uid", "MicronXM500DCXMTFDDAK480MBB_14190C20F0B50C20F0B5" );
    ---- Lines searches removed from prefs.js ----
    user_pref("browser.urlbar.suggest.searches", true);
    ---- Lines browser.startup.page removed from prefs.js ----
    user_pref("browser.startup.page", 1);
    ---- FireFox user.js and prefs.js backups ----

    prefs_20170102_1056_.backup

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Pro files\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727

    user.js not found
    ---- FireFox user.js and prefs.js backups ----

    prefs_20170102_1056_.backup

    ==== Deleting Files \ Folders ======================

    C:\Windows\syswow64\appdata deleted
    C:\PROGRA~3\Package Cache deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\tasks\WinZip Update Notifier deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\tasks\WinZipBackGroundToolsTa sk deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\GroupPolicy\Machine deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\GroupPolicy\User deleted
    C:\windows\SysNative\GroupPolicy\GPT.INI deleted
    C:\Windows\Syswow64\GroupPolicy\gpt.ini deleted

    ==== System Specs ======================

    Windows: Windows 7 Professional Edition (64-bit) Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)
    Memory (RAM): 3887 MB
    CPU Info: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3 CPU M 350 @ 2.27GHz
    CPU Speed: 2261,4 MHz
    Sound Card: Luidsprekers (Realtek High Defi |
    Display Adapters: Intel(R) HD Graphics | Intel(R) HD Graphics | RDPDD Chained DD | RDP Encoder Mirror Driver | RDP Reflector Display Driver
    Monitors: 1x; Algemeen PnP-beeldscherm |
    Screen Resolution: 1366 X 768 - 32 bit
    Network: Network Present
    Network Adapters: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller | 802.11bgn 1T1R Mini Card Wireless Adapter
    CD / DVD Drives: 1x (D: | ) D: HL-DT-STDVDRAM GT32N
    Ports: COM Ports NOT Present. LPT Port NOT Present.
    Mouse: 5 Button Wheel Mouse Present
    Hard Disks: C: 447,1GB
    Hard Disks - Free: C: 363,7GB
    Manufacturer *: American Megatrends Inc.
    BIOS Info: AT/AT COMPATIBLE | 05/26/10 | MSI_NB - 6222004
    Time Zone: Romance (standaardtijd)
    Motherboard *: Micro-Star International CR620
    Country: Belgi
    Language: NLB

    ==== System Specs (Software) ======================

    AV: Malwarebytes *Enabled/Updated* {23007AD3-69FE-687C-2629-D584AFFAF72B}
    AV: AVG Antivirus *Disabled/Updated* {4D41356F-32AD-7C42-C820-63775EE4F413}
    SP: Malwarebytes *Enabled/Updated* {98619B37-4FC4-67F2-1C99-EEF6D47DBD96}
    SP: Windows Defender *Disabled/Updated* {D68DDC3A-831F-4fae-9E44-DA132C1ACF46}
    SP: AVG Antivirus *Disabled/Updated* {F620D48B-1497-73CC-F290-58052563BEAE}
    FW: AVG Antivirus *Disabled* {757AB44A-78C2-7D1A-E37F-CA42A037B368}
    Default Browser: Firefox 51.0.1
    Internet Explorer Version: 11.0.9600.18537
    Mozilla Firefox version: 51.0.1 (x86 nl)
    Google Chrome version: 56.0.2924.76
    Sun Java version: 1.8.0_121 (32-bit)
    Sun Java version: 1.8.0_121 (64-bit)

    ==== Files Recently Created / Modified ======================

    ====== C:\Windows ====
    2017-01-27 20:28:25 B8E9931A4205D8F5D0F41F5B06D41A52 494993943 ----a-w- C:\Windows\MEMORY.DMP
    2017-01-23 18:30:37 B32189BDFF6E577A92BAA61AD49264E6 193536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\notepad.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:42 38AE1B3C38FAEF56FE4907922F0385BA 3229696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\explorer.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 D01628AF9F7FB3F415B357D446FBE6D9 67072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\splwow64.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 163A95975E1D8819E653AA3E961371CA 51200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\twain_32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 317CD1CE327B6520BF4EE007BCD39E61 71168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\bfsvc.exe
    2017-01-18 18:05:33 485055033BCDDFDE56325C0D2FEEA4F2 151552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\KMSEmulator.exe
    2017-01-18 13:47:29 8607F29F810824690CB2CCB5B39EC49E 1251944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\RtlExUpd.dll
    ====== C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp ====
    2017-01-27 18:46:11 9F5055E72B07552E83EB3C58A5DC4949 31167576 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\6136_994\pepflas hplayer.dll
    2017-01-22 11:31:39 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\{b4d4d3e316de49f e82ba2330fb933375}\K2Ih7cLkLo\uninstall.exe
    2017-01-22 11:21:13 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\GBC2XYN9E\APTAO2 DS9.exe
    2017-01-22 11:20:55 90771B0EE6AC9E13A1A6B16D4D949A1E 1427456 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\{8a6-77-c7-4e4a8-920e1-af10-3a756}\xrAhOj-pçb.exe
    2017-01-22 11:20:18 E9824A2C14126FDB7627CE83F16E3A4C 51175312 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\00028321\Browser _V6.0.1471.813_r_4043_(Build1701181557).exe
    2017-01-22 11:20:02 E42F5081765ADDABAB5C5AF3D8541AD3 1233121 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\10C2.tmp.exe
    2017-01-22 11:19:25 40C5883CB020A949EAB64D85BCDA423F 51197840 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\Browser_V6.0.112 1.13_r_4728_(Build1612191708).exe
    2017-01-22 11:18:11 5F13DBC378792F23E598079FC1E4422B 40960 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\YjaeUiPFW3Rt5VC\ yZvWSsXxcDUukLwXNnrSdEbC.dll
    2017-01-22 11:18:05 44DAC7F87BDF94D553F8D2CF073D605D 5632 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\YjaeUiPFW3Rt5VC\ UugHSsEez1SsaBz1bCz1Ttz1fGhI67jKCc.dll
    2017-01-22 11:07:32 C958917CB5007EF33B8B510343FBEA3E 348160 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\RarSFX0\System.D ata.SQLite.dll
    2017-01-22 11:07:32 6E750CF085C372ADF21215D581150FCF 204800 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\RarSFX0\System.D ata.SQLite.Linq.dll
    2017-01-18 19:50:08 CF051E8F68497B061D020A5477FF4129 64938720 ------w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\H6ZdnC89c8WY.exe
    2017-01-18 13:40:36 0D749511A86C185C58F5CD911144D8DD 126976 ------w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp\{0EDFAC85-FA25-4598-9D40-62C99B40D7CF}\{7D916FA5-DAE9-4A25-B089-655C70EAF607}\InstallHelper.dll
    ====== Java Cache =====
    2017-01-27 17:39:40 C1BBA7F1278F193AB584FFF460DB5E2A 17878 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\LocalLow\Sun\Java\Deploymen t\cache\6.0\0\a69c80-5ca34db8
    2017-01-27 17:39:32 33E6A7F07217C4DAFA9AA4E7714A0CCA 8513 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\LocalLow\Sun\Java\Deploymen t\cache\6.0\12\2afc474c-2d207253
    2017-01-27 17:41:04 F7DB5A8E5F73D3840726E068C994AC94 181667 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\LocalLow\Sun\Java\Deploymen t\cache\6.0\33\18f3f621-734620cf
    2017-01-27 17:39:32 4F85459CEC4F78A3987FFFD5B6A816C5 605 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\LocalLow\Sun\Java\Deploymen t\cache\6.0\4\39ba0a44-15f385cb
    2017-01-27 17:39:32 722E128A85D54784D70D65F530D383E5 429 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\LocalLow\Sun\Java\Deploymen t\cache\6.0\4\39ba0a44-688f43ff70552e1e5729d3d88fa07cedfe6cd31c5920b3375f 93ff861c1ecdcf-6.0.lap
    2017-01-27 17:41:02 51D83D3501378BE8B46FEA1BD8B1A1B2 78 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\LocalLow\Sun\Java\Deploymen t\cache\6.0\47\18ee8e2f-70eb09259f34b38b77d03c9691de267fbd866c66d72160942f de33a35948c699-6.0.lap
    ====== C:\Windows\SysWOW64 =====
    2017-01-27 17:38:34 C348CD5D964585C7B639BC1DFD150471 97856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WindowsAccessBridge-32.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 AF0EC95144F76EA4B40A7ED1DD34616C 856064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdvidcrl.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 A27593907607A692D0DE105DE29BBC33 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tsgqec.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 90E480789256D852FA3EADD39D56FDDA 6131200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mstscax.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 EE16D4205B0C692B9C3BA6DF7855FCDB 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 B7EACDF250F0F9E3EEC97C29970C71C7 93696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wudriver.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 9B2CA35A812596333B44AD59857AD07D 573440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wuapi.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 4CD379CD6698D360B7005F09BC8EA655 174080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wuwebv.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 FBEA64C4AC884FC735A0C23216E9B562 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wups.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:18 307A6D4F7CD94E384ECFF05AFA30B42C 90624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\olepro32.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 AB5EFB103DB01C1912C9D2F545EA5621 17920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wksprtPS.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 4676AAA9DDF52A50C829FEDB4EA81E54 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 2EFB1279E7BEA7D12D9F4D6508D27880 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MsRdpWebAccess.dll
    2017-01-27 11:23:04 8999F18D38D55E34D356796507FFD639 192000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdpendp_winip.dll
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 B51A17A1820E8940C0F99D5CCE6CD97E 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDAZEL.DLL
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 4D1ED276529A0EA7177A6830BC842A92 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kbdgeoqw.dll
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 4768E74F674F6DF9AEF172F738A1342B 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDAZE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 C7673B3F8BB35221B42D67BF7ADAFDFD 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDYAK.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 730B7C639957EA0BF37C1459831A1E19 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDRU1.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 72222991598E173BBE1429426926C020 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDTAT.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 45B308F20FEF040BD7321E85F69DF5E2 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDRU.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 2BD0519015E899A2FF52210CC5875F88 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDBASH.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:07 14800BD31701A5047AC3145BB1E698AE 3419136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d2d1.dll
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 5C3F9DBA818CD93379D1A0F215270374 1699328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\esent.dll
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 B4834F08230A2EB7F498DE4E5B6AB814 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-26 16:43:22 7C135C38EC6586F7562CFBC184A514E2 2285056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msmpeg2vdec.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 FEAEA5182DB9072EBD493466F8608EB8 1568768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMVENCOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 EDCAA72A69E36517F1493F09B8A834F7 829952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MSMPEG2ENC.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 EDB8F80672DBF24C6C522A29F5854F14 153600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\COLORCNV.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 D6A767B747F4D58EBDAAD1925DC863FA 206848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RESAMPLEDMO.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 D1450810490EB170A182C4AC915CB87C 1620992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMVDECOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 BE2D4165A6845FEE05CBD36D8B41E518 193536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ksproxy.ax
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 B25C60E9ED641AFF18198CBF6C288DB8 740352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmpmde.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 A7FAA81D1622D6AF4467A81B42D30DBE 241152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MPG4DECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 A4C85F362EBB7815676F1CD9CFC5BA59 4608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ksuser.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 A0448DC7978E550FE64B9A984522B963 815616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMADMOE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 96FF617934E6A87AA810719D1D911DA9 541184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMVSDECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 92BBFF13DE00F30DABC03CFF59D8678E 609280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MFWMAAEC.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 8A2A7AA90CBA77DD44FBAE713B4B3877 415744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MP4SDECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 7368176B23E9BE5D23ED9BFE1D58AC0C 902144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMADMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 71C9DDA9ED939361C1CA2CE21EA84DBF 665088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMVXENCD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 6B1BB70E72B573EBDF1235B77DF5706D 1325056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMSPDMOE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 62851F0D13AD06F0042C8109E680421F 739328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMSPDMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 5DCE986C8D7E91B455FB3D57BF955A2A 79872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MP3DMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 5CF623B21998B8F1D081D55910A0BDA7 206848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\qasf.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 4FBCDC326769C31CB283981A51C867F3 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfvdsp.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 3CC0EF43C256D0A28C908F36AD06963D 970240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msmpeg2adec.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 2C838797F2F6138EF36C8964487775B9 358400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMVSENCD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 24D74CF313DC62C65EEA4726AE2EB3F8 154112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\VIDRESZR.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 0697FF546D6D70AE7F77EF6398004153 241152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MP43DECD.DLL
    2017-01-25 19:38:16 B60005DA58BF35F6F80699DB387469EA 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iernonce.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:16 540184C88B69473A5478DB126EBBB99D 47616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieetwproxystub.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 B2A5AE6CBC95555995241DB8C6EF902D 91136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\inseng.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 6FB95020712772F0BA8BF4A8C5A791DC 64000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MshtmlDac.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 0135906B2D02978D8234A6289B756324 76288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshtmled.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 FF0D7F6E62B3508EDA1AFF16DEFEC3A6 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\occache.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 D3E1C9DF5EB2FCCA4C2E7E47934CB410 1312256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\urlmon.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 A6EA4FEF58E880BAAF35BEE12DEEAA78 498688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vbscript.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 A683DF04FC8FC60EC2DBB0CC3D1B66B3 60416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\JavaScriptCollectionAgent.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 654E339AED4903E7FADCB414B187A5CF 346320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iedkcs32.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 4FF053435E24CC845D5A4182A013574C 2287616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iertutil.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:13 766562B91B5312A3220142383BFD67CE 20302848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshtml.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:13 74DD581657824B8F5907C114A0BC07A2 693248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msfeeds.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:13 65AD1C12F1AD29EF56976E2E1D9CF5A0 279040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dxtrans.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:12 BD297D4B2877E52A919C0DDDB68AE114 62464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iesetup.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:12 84CCDA182B5C8E8A05757DF1DD40A844 710144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieapfltr.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 E20E379A69AE9C9F37F6A996B4BE0282 620032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\jscript9diag.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 5D44C4AACDE24A1537FDF7896B5FC9E8 115712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 23ADEE784D374D1C7EAD1A9862FD81B7 47104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\jsproxy.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 16C100872F41862877C115828B0D1569 2055680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\inetcpl.cpl
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 0EBBF3AA0BE120BF981CB8FB53679D5F 663552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\jscript.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 A5A915A7AADFB13BE900A2B25AD80FE7 476160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieui.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 85577FA0AFC3B602509266DFB7250F41 416256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dxtmsft.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 4739A0A6A9CDFA27594FF7CFB76FCCA5 13653504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieframe.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 F4F5123B45BFCFD2F035280FDCB5BBBE 2444800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wininet.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 90CDD9EF6B0CD5BF52FE4DD0B3154002 1155072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshtmlmedia.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 848F6B9F171037579C9186A52AA095DB 230400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\webcheck.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 1D72AE3A2525BF5D18D130BFD9CE9BF6 4608000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\jscript9.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:06 E5272D4E58EBABA7F269C38255CDF8B2 341504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\html.iec
    2017-01-25 19:38:06 A473B16C3C1D028EFC021F0937EC1CD0 168960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msrating.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:54 71683207CC0B8BF691BBB3C815AB50A7 1251328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\DWrite.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:53 F944208F70D6F30FEFC5FA115D1B643E 2724864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshtml.tlb
    2017-01-25 19:37:53 75ED258371A0A40705B68B0EA8357A46 187392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\UIAnimation.dll
    2017-01-25 19:36:46 965CFC7687F0D188F215DC142FC8F6A1 1987584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d10warp.dll
    2017-01-25 19:36:43 8098ED20E478CC1BCBB335FFF6764EF2 603648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d10level9.dll
    2017-01-25 19:34:09 525B93B761DCCB2D33A58ED603178228 1230848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WindowsCodecs.dll
    2017-01-25 19:34:08 9566C8BBD2271A7962D4432A624762AD 417792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMPhoto.dll
    2017-01-25 18:18:37 4FA66A573E9A45D05AD5A25B1E76A35D 103120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PresentationCFFRasterizerNativ e_v0300.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:19 AD27563BC16AB1EAACAE3033E99C2F78 194048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\elshyph.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 C1A6E565B2782C09BC40AD749B46D9ED 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 9E170B0AF156B478BD2B1FD6A2250C9E 62464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tdc.ocx
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 9B8701A380CEE1B05D651B4ED4048C8F 645120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\jsIntl.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 298FDE634538B62CEEEC266D8773B21A 182272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msls31.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 CFCE4EFF1D6D909EE2EA3AFCB8F1E677 233472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\url.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 C17139EAF939964142C7A1AEEE02DC81 616104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieapfltr.dat
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 ABDFC692D9FE43E2BA8FE6CB5A8CB95A 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 AB3B2CA52AFB695AFCDD2620A21E5B21 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\licmgr10.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 9A33FDDD687A836A1FD478B43C5A95FD 151552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 6EB0B7301E00F717BD68A742D1391FAF 36352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\imgutil.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 6A92CEC8532056791C6832B2725D170D 139264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 55969AADF0210A614700F89B48976F68 43008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msfeedsbs.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 53FC62C51CB18C9100A7DFAF2D2A6C47 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 4F032F1FDEFEA5EC8EEA3562643B5EE8 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\icardie.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 4BCC7EB5F20840DA67943BD86AE95735 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pngfilt.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 2CBD6D22499EB13A2666F62EF33D00E2 16303 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieuinit.inf
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 1AFBAA54BDF637F69B8E02A5578286B0 116736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iepeers.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 F7B6E341F4B1947BEC0E14EEBE3C627E 111616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\IEAdvpack.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 AE6A2C5ECD3E96556E22F12816842F60 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshtmler.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 887055A3C8DD6C87D200D11EAFDBD45B 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 83F49FD1BC0A999B006D564C540C7258 86016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iesysprep.dll
    2017-01-25 17:47:13 50E0E935B4B91CECEC52E6AAAF449F73 772 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ping.cfg
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 C7A730AFB80B11F93EFC81B1D6F920D7 364544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\XpsGdiConverter.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 6A7B5A3EFCCDB53DA41CF6838056990F 1158144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\XpsPrint.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 6A13B4F3B3F575F1E24B877B9359AABA 10752 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-advapi32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 6951562DC4625EEFC6EACD52AD165866 9728 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-shlwapi-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 60F4AEFA103D421EA4A40E31409B4756 3072 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-shell32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 589CBC4989F750E1DA35625AB481CF43 4096 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-user32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 49ACA548B2423F1C67898E6AC719A9A6 3584 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-advapi32-l2-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 3BE0D923AA45A4DBE091C2D84F0B4FE7 3072 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-version-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 2E33DFD10F28F86C3FC40EE123CC3904 2560 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-normaliz-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 1C60E09CA1C3A045BC4D367F67C915B7 5632 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-ole32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 007863E45F25AA47A4C30D0930BBFD85 5632 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-downlevel-shlwapi-l2-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 FB3F036EF6A467F7AF46C821FF5D198D 220160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d10core.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 D4F264FE23F8953D840904418220C15E 293376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dxgi.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 D4212AB475A3B25EC4DF574536C3EDC5 249856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d10_1core.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 8504944851DF6175CC489A8F3328459E 1080832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d10.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 62A6EB5771580CAE445804389F3F7432 207872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WindowsCodecsExt.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 3C1936A12C62254F914A01BBC6A8DC69 161792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d10_1.dll
    2017-01-25 09:59:07 2DDA8132BCAA35B8CD1436EC13FCD705 1644228 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PerfStringBackup.INI
    2017-01-24 19:54:14 A139A5E6B34F136405B030EA04595A20 156824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mscorier.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:14 8580484193CE0A0788830FBAB97CF13B 1131664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dfshim.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:13 D5D5BBF6AA45D820BAA0BD1303B8AAF6 81560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mscories.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:52 AF6655214DEBB2C8446DE843A02AAEBA 99480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\infocardapi.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:51 8D466B36076BCD7997838C0DDB69764C 619672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\icardagt.exe
    2017-01-24 18:28:49 370FC4421ADE62FC89AC93B345570388 8856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\icardres.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:34 28A8B99DE70F376B18709E6B07D6A352 35480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\TsWpfWrp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:40:32 DDE994E9159497D0D5AB2CDF66D1EAD6 76800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wdi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 4489D5077C5D2396E3A94D652ADAE1CA 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fixmapi.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 2BB34CC2D6DF7194F46C6508589EF8FD 76800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mapistub.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 2BB34CC2D6DF7194F46C6508589EF8FD 76800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:50 C86AFCDD4584CFDF7B57335FEC7546E4 111616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mtxoci.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:50 936AF75B1A7A663C24F999029A84142C 176128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msorcl32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:38 D25FCA441C69C3E6E78DE1BBCBF97BBC 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msxml3r.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:38 8007E4C5C9B40FB30F816F6E74284DF1 1240576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msxml3.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:33 E518B37F8C82A4320732352E4DA9BF41 1414144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ole32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 65A5E27C2217D606E212B6088CCD6104 92160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sechost.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 629AD3FDA168D82D459164044A29F9BB 40448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\typeperf.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 3C1BE79C3CE6EB378108B11D94CA1072 364544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tracerpt.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 3B5DA649BF7B7D07510C06DE0AEEB4EB 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\logman.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:20 FB224B0A63B8F58E91FE8A314AD295AD 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\diskperf.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:20 3E6731BF36A7D6C62D09671B427B6B67 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\relog.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 E5DE5F75FF6739AC9AABBDD4740B22A9 14176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-time-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 E37EC711D51AAF9FD8570739ED8A1AC0 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-environment-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 DB9FEFF915F895BE960E9D1D47639324 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-heap-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 D07F2E1FF3CA24A06ADDE429A0130E50 16224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 BCBE1BD34AA5E3E585E8A186ECE49FA0 13664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-filesystem-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 B05D416F3162D1686914606E9C794997 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-locale-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 924E2F51DE0177D08AABAB725421D70C 22368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 85CF361F1388D42FEEDD3E2516D50CE7 66400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 74126D3BED0E43DE875B66C63C608F42 19808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-multibyte-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 5E98B6B1D884AE801EEF41C42A080084 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-conio-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 522226C519CDD233360BF0CE80B0CEBA 15712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-convert-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 3DF1D7DA8C1493A5A00C0474323FEF20 922432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ucrtbase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 3A2E6016FF209066F3129543660BE0B5 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-utility-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 386C6B538AC4F36737819B79E679132D 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-process-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 1D96A0D2EF83C6C1176806C02F96384A 17760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 0E9D1BCE1BB8A5E25B505CE7B52CCE74 17760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\api-ms-win-crt-string-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:37:33 6E91F67335D57DDFFE798C815444B0E3 210432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cewmdm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:55 EDF2A5E96BEC469DA3F64E9BDD386111 180224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\xmllite.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:39 AFA53BD631FB0509A91A99391209BB70 301568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msieftp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 EF37EDC20412A01DDD9A42E8D939A5A3 163840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbctrac.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 E2D83DAA6A229CFDAF129189A9245889 86016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbccu32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 66ABBF38123D3113BB55EBAFCF37AB92 122880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbccp32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 534BF06B2DEE965A1389A9312545AE03 81920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbccr32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 3FDB77D0BBEEB36AE35077ABC0BF80EC 319488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbcjt32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 B28BD86791468F427321458985F6A0E3 252928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\drvinst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:36:12 F436E847FA799ECD75AD8C313673F450 145920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cfgmgr32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:12 2EEFF4502F5E13B1BED4A04CCAD64C08 64512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\devobj.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:12 162D247E995EAEBF3EF4289069E1111C 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\devrtl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:10 EF71BA5DF59034962B0C62314A71351A 193536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dhcpcore6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:10 81F6C1AE23B1C493D9E996C3103915D7 44032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dhcpcsvc6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:07 4D05D7A79E970398D8C687712E65A9B0 850944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sbe.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:07 246560C5B7995489F25BF9175F2B6380 199680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mpg2splt.ax
    2017-01-23 18:35:47 03F3B770DFBED6131653CEDA8CA780F0 442880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntshrui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 B8C1ED09E8F557634B263ABDDD1007BF 297472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntprint.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 34BE8D3FE5114F3776E4BAA6260F226C 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntprint.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 E1AC89F6C5252057E6062843E36A6701 164352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SearchProtocolHost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 DB67C7C62038BDE813CB6486581A7611 337408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mssph.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 987323F0247D023AD1AE52195540ECE0 666624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mssvp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 465DBF63A5049E4DB4BC5C12FFE781CB 1549312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tquery.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 236F286E103FD44BD85FDD93097FD5DD 427520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SearchIndexer.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 0241CB16136B9A4939CA0395768AE286 1401344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mssrch.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:43 A6CD6B3F71E13E2E45B727FB8A47EA87 86528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SearchFilterHost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:43 5BDF8B0B9A3EADE3A2A6F2ED8D44E36D 197120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mssphtb.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:43 2DC6285EC4F902BE08E7C5FA6D3FD017 59392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msscntrs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:30 A8DDB7ACB122FC36FF0D7C9B3099A380 793600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\TSWorkspace.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 A691D4B4B4167F56A717C421F9CF58C7 1372160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dwmcore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 52213D271F6804AAA44F57AEFD2B778A 67584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dwmapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 4F8CCD3E7D9F17A7C60FA0AE2466CACF 381440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wer.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 E7B9D5FF20FFDD4AAE2EF1D1B8C27A37 159232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\imagehlp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 907281ED4AD35D41B29FFDC211EBAD80 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:55 7E9917D5309A90E7576653BFE39F80D8 478720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\timedate.cpl
    2017-01-23 18:34:54 FE48346938C1CDDDF4E4097DB9B99764 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\nlaapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:54 92940397DFFB4D237EA5BB22FF912BDC 156672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ncsi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:38 C6A991D7DF17EBD8DE4739CD1F283133 646144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\osk.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:32 B804EAA9E037580F96C22537C2ECB62A 171520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ubpm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:30 744AB3C1A73A57DEED49D631F1BDEA1D 2311168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wpdshext.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:28 E9BB0CD09DA17C71FD1B9954D75AEEF7 168960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\credui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:28 4BCC63ED1C3D15B2635A8AE2B854B3EB 152576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SmartcardCredentialProvider.dl l
    2017-01-23 18:34:24 DC6612A9EE015A36BA2A27BC9CC12537 1137664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfc42.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:24 24CAEDCD73B5B0E22226283B7B2468C7 1164288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfc42u.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 C2E392F3CE66FE21ADB7CA1158790BAA 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tbs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 E01D2AC63453534DB8AD1EA97DEE9C3A 594944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RMActivate_isv.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 BBCE3E9E74C7CEA47FA4115B360AC2C6 423936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\secproc_isv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 9158DBE2F8483434FC72F320690C9DB8 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\secproc_ssp_isv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 7FA485555BF802FE3DB5598004DBDFAC 390144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msdrm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 6142C5540C8D2764D59CBC11AF4A5900 572416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RMActivate.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 58712A48D31B40EBCB35B47205F87771 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\secproc_ssp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 12A9F24DC9F465DA79AC2272D829A81E 428032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\secproc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 0F5FEF37588AF457E02125674F171A4F 508928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RMActivate_ssp_isv.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 08D323750350A8A29611D1004C0CF319 510976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RMActivate_ssp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:13 6DE66FE7C526637E74CD066461C7C871 1505280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d11.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:09 58788565442368B0615DDAF1D452B843 530432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\comctl32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:58 9CAD748C59DBD8EDB53ABDA364FF376A 11410432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 D7206CB1BCAD3FFA2C8233517AB70F19 4000488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntkrnlpa.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 CA53F14726F15B1B50A5197DBEED2FEC 3944680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntoskrnl.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 B9207CFAB9E4D7B4F015694FBAFBD8EA 744960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\blackbox.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 8EB808138DEE25BA53D331A14BFD39D8 3209216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 9C11D851979D4E8BF71091580AA073C2 2365440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 9B4F4DBBC088BAFACF92890FC2D2A01A 988160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\drmv2clt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 8949A93520F7008C3B7AD320A0EEA267 1178112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WsmSvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 78C2B9F66D4242AA9CC0A8693E2001F9 2291712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MSVidCtl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 F64C98170F9D37237EE404245C7E1726 1314112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntdll.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8D9C6CD3966AA8322D3F15533D08CC47 1329664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\quartz.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 7FFD2F8E8C9AB7ADFB2286B78CDCB031 1176064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\crypt32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 730D1A6314222A79058F78D4CB96EC85 617984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmdrmsdk.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 DFA4FC62E591AFE142B21D11DE145687 581632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\oleaut32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 DC54D7A40B6E18E5C7F592F836D163FF 208896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WebClnt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 A9B552F2F039119661A388B986EF3DCA 489984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\evr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 8BA94352C881197F31FA6CAE2AF429B3 406016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\drmmgrtn.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 855F1BDDCD7541F2CDBB49608D2C55D8 644096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\advapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 7D64E699ED2153099A27681C50FF6286 497152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\win32spl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 4C7A52467D41DE158258A551C49CC169 829952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msctf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 43FF98F4DEDA983D5B5B5F5FBE914CAB 1114112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kernel32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 3528127B3B004A5A41245E11DD14B64D 701440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\IMJP10K.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 248F7D11EEA0B85158343942B4967D0C 519680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\qdvd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 217E1BBAB85862194CA05333949CCA85 1806848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\authui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 194764870AAB21ECA33EABC1960AE925 254464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\schannel.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 119A0ABD71231A0631D0398CDE59B398 553472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kerberos.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 001A349F5C7C0A98F5957BAC52F58F80 741888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\inetcomm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 E94C5EBE93727712236FAD4F4116378F 312832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\gdi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 D55A6842A7B9AF46DFE1990FAA802BED 1005056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cryptui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 D14F44C54BE1418853E5ED90B4E4B346 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\davclnt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 CE9D85D7DAD9F1F866E58AEF5ACE40FF 261120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msv1_0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 CE257A97D20DD8BC28E8D720BE980F09 442368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AUDIOKSE.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 B2ABA92F93B3B1BD241EC284BBF53DE1 195072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AudioSes.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 A9DEBA92E58E4BA20D99E8C0EA911642 214016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WsmWmiPl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 954974105C84D78C52595E2D4C02419B 179200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wintrust.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 79FED832C161DFA33201352891478D7F 419648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\locale.nls
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 78447010471493D83301BDC26A7DC178 374784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AudioEng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 6211282EDFB9577773CCFFFA8D97ED67 354816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfplat.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 596D1F332737FFC909E1C821A3238D28 308456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\atmfd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3CB074875AC88A7C1010A2A7F9881A8C 833024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\user32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3AE4191A320803F49BA101C15221C0B3 199168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WSManHTTPConfig.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 348B3A4DD922F590EB39DB231F7AEE4D 145920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cryptsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 31EB4BD6ED72AE69382F427A221D3498 249344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WSManMigrationPlugin.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 25EAA581087B7D95EB497678E2D4B0B9 627712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\usp10.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 0632439227EE10B807054F234C85FE8D 337408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msihnd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 DACADD12EAB0D4105C67BC1A4CB0BE04 1027584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\IMJP10.IME
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 ADE1853922C226DC1A9EA154A2EDEE05 12574208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmploc.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 A907DF685CADF1AB9D49573F417E7AB8 690688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\adtschema.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 918F91656FEB3D896A790A95FDAF47B8 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WsmAuto.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 7AC6ACDBF5FAF53F786E66D43635C819 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 64EE5C9920B495CB64495AD71D3D107E 666112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rpcrt4.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 25820DDAF94FE89A211AA5BB74AF1F7E 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cryptnet.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 1888DFC754ABECC01D466C42F553547A 275456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KernelBase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 FFE8DC32786ED2CFF21AB907A51B332D 126976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 D4798407E750CDA7C3885D5B8E37403F 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\chajei.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 D161CB594609D47C8E9B7599F3195E56 80896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cryptsp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 C7DE0A1BDFA4F2A391F54AE896B42184 172032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wdigest.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 C45CD99002A4BA7F14842375E1C442F3 430080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\imkr80.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 BA839D2035576E2D20ABB9D053B8BDF2 141312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rpchttp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 B272B56CB1C49B8F1213FEE3109817A5 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\bcrypt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 B0FFC9181E27904FD5257D2FC7BDC2E8 50688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\appidapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 AF40161FD6CC6F243A6E3F2181CA7FD0 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6B98026761228F913E9FA3F974920A20 249352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\bcryptprimitives.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6B2128FF407CFE6A6CD0FD75FA582762 342528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\certcli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 5D32D5DF5540BCE030AFEF8A6B64259C 76800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\adsmsext.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 579E21723234BB05DC46B19C3BC65CCD 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\qintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 474E6D5718A08617EF48699DAC1C67EE 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\phon.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 435C9129A479D912F53292DBDA5B1191 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\quick.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 14884F65DB8EA930AE53F1853BE02C67 223232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ncrypt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 0F9B73CA9BD4C4A2ABD7BE71CAA76695 103424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfps.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 D9EAF7B56E4C2D5E11B8CEBDA6880192 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\credssp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 D1454D4A036F52E101F3E6536A7EE1AE 36352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cryptbase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 B8C26E61ABBDD9F47FCA9EAA613A3A9F 23040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfpmp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 B6D5D5A08AC21B315B36849137FCF5BE 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rrinstaller.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 AF3D83788189A26497EE1F0EB5250AA6 22016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\secur32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A116C624FF8D9522C0FB7271B8679075 67584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\asycfilt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A0FD64EB357DF7FC1ABFB0AE8DA8D5B9 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntvdm64.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 9AAAAB3F548633FBA501DDA9FDE22900 65536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\TSpkg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 768AE3DA0B2121776060E7F19B11D3B8 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\setup16.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 6B4B084760AE7BD1C4723FE4AD46BCD4 146432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msaudite.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 658011BB05284DD95B51F1A4565A9B5A 43008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\srclient.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 57A806DF3C9F5E75B405152A5ACF71A6 265216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msnetobj.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 4315D6ECAE85024A0567DF2CB253B7B0 73216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msiexec.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 42F81C6A3835FE279B254AA2CB7B38FE 12288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wsmprovhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 3C48DAA0A29DCC3150CE6ABA291DB511 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\nlsbres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 31CA273CC39FB99AA8E784A190E58074 202240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\input.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 14EFDAE9DF1EE21633C499A32E083E00 96768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sspicli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 148651465E24BB7D5F35FD87E5837025 504320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msscp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 0FA09838E6827727A4B6B8B8AA412D07 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\auditpol.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 0E6A08BBAA27D52F77D5E502B13FDBFD 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\hlink.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 FA36C46C3C35335093C36B8E28FBB0C4 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\spwmp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 D1231DA7AC171483B85685F0AD325DCE 54272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WsmRes.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 C0F972C9D4E74545A94716329B28B31B 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mferror.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 B75BCDAA17C0699B22230F690A798B2E 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\instnm.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 AD8A1DE73DF23E495F93C908622CAFE9 60416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msobjs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A3D5E866C7CD38AF97DD54304674FDDB 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tzres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 9F55D5E1D7C62F51F021F2B81F51FC62 70656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fontsub.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 938F0523F6D4DAC09DB0ECF1E5339CAA 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wow32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 73BDA490A7B9FE900AFEF093F572EB42 34304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\atmlib.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 659867EFA2105808220C3B5BFD696285 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\INETRES.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 5E0DEF87D65768C38758254A8AB05180 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\lpk.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 5BE192986C0F85E369A8267AB5A153F2 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\user.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 4CFD96C18DC103E5D92E4333BB663EC1 10240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wsmplpxy.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 49AA29F3997392CF627767B0AD9D9CE9 25088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msimsg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 441766E9D3DC1548799F16F3B1464037 10240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dciman32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 3E81615CA44C00F84102079240A8048B 4096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msdxm.ocx
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 3E81615CA44C00F84102079240A8048B 4096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dxmasf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0FEB30B2DC922BF3080FFD92DA4D2F7B 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\apisetschema.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 EB11947B250AD259755939A2DE349FBB 14848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wshrm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:25 F60154A0DD1DCCF2EE75BE45A676BA51 1242624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\comsvcs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:25 169BDD4EF6E99E43720534E07798400C 487936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\catsrvut.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 5078492B9CAC9CB721698DB51F039035 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netcorehc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 23FC8068953C9BE2D63AE4EF1129112A 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netevent.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:19 73B2226CA11907E2AE3427BBF4C09967 296448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfds.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 B40420876B9288E0A1C8CCA8A84E5DC9 270336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dnsapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 ACBC1FB1950AC0C41944A6C8917032EF 28672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dnscacheugc.exe
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 310F6F492A3B4B1020ED9BF9CCBBE6B6 376832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dpnet.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:49 795F356F6027FCA3FD4AD5F3CCD904B7 60416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\samlib.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:42 995B39A08421C7725D1DF8DACEBBFC89 538112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\objsel.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 FBC78B5D12A4F5A62D9C91E0E0E46D46 49664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\adprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 834A859BB331B0B2CCAE25BB1986F80D 47616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dpapiprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 62C0798CC68EBF42F29C92E6CD6DC3D6 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dimsroam.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 5E11C55CC4D9330E55CCB22B1F20BB33 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wincredprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 38A30B8E4216BE24D30F766EF3BAC2C7 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\capiprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 335FA669FC952BC4888CEDBDB42607E2 51200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cngprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 D5AFC3A476925CE740B7079D9BD2D269 295936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\apphelp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 2996B3E7BBA42BEA62D386D9386EDE97 20992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sdbinst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 15DDF8D059752C6CBE3DCDCAA1264F45 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shimeng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:23 0E1490FB24DF3386AF80F66107A8515C 635392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tdh.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:37 A4F6DF0E33E644E802C8798ED94D80EA 179712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\notepad.exe
    2017-01-23 18:30:16 22F2EFADEAEEB66D8C7E22D9457AB7E0 363520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\StructuredQuery.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 ED59143843560B5EDB543C2A48CB9E4B 45568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\oflc-nz.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 A704E750245D5D4EE4A23E99A00F27D5 46592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fpb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 9EDCFA23CC081E38C86CA309D0F7E3DC 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\usk.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 9B7D7F4D1F79E8B7D727BE94B1630D59 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pegibbfc.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 6EC618588447B82EA8D88719EE46F725 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\csrr.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 41CE7975CAD7BCF92538D2C452239523 40960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cob-au.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 27828AAA24AA46F11036954ADE355C1C 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\djctq.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 A067A19A91C2AA0198F9BD01A5CEF5C6 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\grb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 64E211E0FDFCE4D186DF58BB7D0503BC 2576384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\gameux.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 5109C45498BC709C8A7E016D5FFCCAC2 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pegi.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 4F5C56DBF076D5BBB1D22B37BF281396 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pegi-pt.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 43C9CF6825CEA58F1815B7C3DBBB385C 308736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Wpc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:09 DDD1C4AB9A9DAE6D4092C4C95E714650 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\esrb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 CBC69A055EF410CBD65593E4808B6DB4 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\oflc.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 7752619457598CF057C4CC02A0867029 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cero.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 72035C97983745E742D71E9A8EF70BBB 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pegi-fi.rs
    2017-01-23 18:29:59 68DCA1777D7224A79A9DC3D47BED6D32 75776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\psisrndr.ax
    2017-01-23 18:29:59 00ADF21DE55AA97297FAC65E4F3A0256 465408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\psisdecd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:50 BBCD95BC468665A596D7ED2D6233A34E 509952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\qedit.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:50 66EB4C814BF7BD76CF7CBC7F562234BA 67584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\devenum.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:31 98B3C919C6B9C5F810FF2CAFA339822B 186880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pku2u.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:43 ABC113054366C0102F134D181162CB86 12880384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shell32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:42 6DDCA324434FFA506CF7DC4E51DB7935 2972672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\explorer.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:42 6DDBA73DD781D6CC3CC5A2E8A3E99092 1499648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ExplorerFrame.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 8229618C90801E957BADC332CE32A6C5 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iologmsg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:36 D23E615E0969AECC1134E372B0B295D1 78336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\synceng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:33 F615574BF6B81533F3382856BE359237 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msxml6r.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:33 2032B7698A8DCA5E157FD4ED153E9A76 1391104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msxml6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:25 2C4A87CA8C00E98EFDCFA2E8EC9A3503 180224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shdocvw.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:22 9EA3783672D21817B9DF1061B54C3B3C 155136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\charmap.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 37C395C075E6FA66623C82DE50A8FAED 372736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rastls.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 EAD314F2142162AE4DE91355580F6607 351744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\winhttp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 A88241C2A519AFD2C99A40000F9113E6 231424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mswsock.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 895962CB2049447EFD2DBE61DEDE596A 26624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netbtugc.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 59EA5753EBDAE42CF92FD5B6E7AE4D53 206336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ws2_32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:10 6AF4B613D9EAC33034D2B5776B89394D 535040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\EncDec.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:10 3F37385824263575518137EB6D60C90B 642048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CPFilters.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 FBE4E7975289230F84D9DA2222448AC3 79360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\gpapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 C0DC9F7398238C17E480BCBF2C080B25 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\gpscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 8C31021343FA64CDC9BCB69831744000 70144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\winipsec.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 84CDD4457746E78BC13B935B6C5B2635 274944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\polstore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 6FAB14EF21421A893B2117DF03087A75 44032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\FwRemoteSvr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 1ABEA9BAD90A14EC79923E63E3C09057 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\gpscript.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 124380826D6CBA8B19DE4609017A6CF1 591872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\gpprefcl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:47 45FBAFFA68CBC29AC2563985CEE72B9C 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cryptdlg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:24 CB52DEF1B1E1B9950F29548F2F19115A 316416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\webio.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:24 0F39AC3274312EFFD03928291E8BA7CA 67584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\packager.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 FD67683FBA9B2C4BB551780BD8846F64 157696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\winsta.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 72910F1DEB838E6E08A9017BFB7D4F0B 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\browcli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 2FCA0D2C59A855C54BAFA22AA329DF0F 57344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:29 5D1BFF0FCE80F9E2E539F436710D4A79 31232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\prevhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:29 1F1D2BEAB6295511F5FF121ADDC1FF28 216064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\InkEd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:27 9DC80A8AAAAAC397BDAB3C67165A824E 690688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcrt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:26 B3BC38B886CA53C92D52EF724A9F0D45 308224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\scesrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:25 E7CA874DA58A607E11ACAB33718AE9FA 179712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\els.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:22 CC917AC4D3F8756FF13174980B474791 43008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\certenc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:22 0D52559AEF4AA5EAC82F530617032283 903168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\certutil.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 A3B1D1312602280839A4A2AFBDFD066E 163840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\scrrun.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 A3A35EE79C64A640152B3113E6E254E2 126976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 979D74799EA6C8B8167869A68DF5204A 141824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 09F65975C1C9793B923BB52A7FA83453 121856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wshom.ocx
    2017-01-23 18:26:07 8E01332CC4B68BC6B5B7EFFE374442AA 233472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\oleacc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:06 D824C1C235349B67E652A5CA70D1AA49 58880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\clfsw32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:00 3B7C1A53047FF6ACEFD9BA6E281DEBB7 805376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cdosys.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 F0D0E883EBBDC7615DC9EDEA0FFB2817 216576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\FWPUCLNT.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 CE2A48CD0D2B39FB77FA4797C6434E71 656896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\nshwfp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:00:03 81FCF3B7A0C63AB9C3EC37DF01C642B0 123904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\poqexec.exe
    2017-01-23 17:50:06 86F34E7288DA428E38E2D8C7E806A871 826880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdpcore.dll
    2017-01-22 16:03:29 4B0C0A8C960AF22761FB6A25D8A50DF2 447752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vp6vfw.dll
    2017-01-22 10:44:45 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\last.dump
    2017-01-19 19:42:03 AB9EB3745B03AE67AB241A82338DEA7B 954288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfc40u.dll
    2017-01-19 19:42:03 2A6C1373D88B6D5933383B9F5C034CB9 954752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfc40.dll
    2017-01-19 19:42:01 2BCF9DD935DAE5A34BACE0F76DD0B581 629760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pmcsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:53 D683E64BB0D3AE0FDEB5BCC4EC04FACE 51200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PushPrinterConnections.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:53 78403BDE1B60FDE8CB1F918DC52F8BA4 238080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ppcsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:51 D83947A58613E9091B4C9CC0F1546A8D 297808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mscoree.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:49 29BC473072568C072EC8B176498DE996 1334272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CertEnroll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 A2AEEAB451AD341070F9B8F8E1A2EC28 99176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PresentationHostProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 6A08F1C87BBF6197F5DAD95CF41E5175 295264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PresentationHost.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:43 198366199A9F342EF87978D79308B49F 1115136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RacEngn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:43 13A1F9A72F81509658F3E0B6AC2AD994 5066752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AuthFWSnapin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 6EF5F3F18413C367195F06E503AB86A6 1828352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d9.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 6581B52E133CC6D00661C58968C7E212 646144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SearchFolder.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 13337A3FB17F2242487FD45488ED0485 1128448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vssapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 544EFF88AC6C85DF5A4D6F18DFE08CFC 505856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskschd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 7D34AF98A706230CC2DEDFE0CABF87AB 573440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbc32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 4AA222561FEACF1DD52813D46180FD52 61440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tcpmonui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 8DCB990113DEF9255445B17D7F6DA64A 270848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tsmf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 10FB16B50AFFDA6D44588F3C445DC273 1667584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\setupapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 04B88428A872390D235BE52D38A9D4EF 91136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dot3api.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 8E8C92DD50F6B34907813AFDC0C8F7DD 2522624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dbgeng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:28 C1809B9907ADEDAF16F50C894100883B 563712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netlogon.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:28 1FF7E4F548C7C372C804938F0D5B36AE 406528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netcfgx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 63B282FB2550893724647A359BA2323F 1363456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Query.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 C9FB8C3D650EF8BD76865EC20A19A5BC 252928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\DShowRdpFilter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 C02F50BBC064689FE3FCD89348C884EB 49488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netfxperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 954EA9B34F155C844B11F4047A8F6F89 206848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\upnp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 653CF8E759C4B13C5507B70BD383F158 2151936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mmcndmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 E98278865E8DABA21CFE5FE4BE34210A 547840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PortableDeviceApi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 8CC3C111D653E96F3EA1590891491D71 350208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shlwapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 7A82634C75F5CD12EFCF43897A2E28CE 732160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\imapi2fs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 4AE380F39A0032EAB7DD953030B26D28 113664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SessEnv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 5232D090B7540F90E9BF6DDC2EBB5CA2 220672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mcbuilder.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 34BEF0783E17E760BE6DBEFB888A94B8 1555456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\certmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 ED04627EF998D04182C00ECD211FACBD 323072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\drvstore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 D1DE1EAFDE97BE41CF6585027FF3E732 485888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\comdlg32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 D15618A0FF8DBC2C5BF3726BACC75A0B 81920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\userenv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 9C8E9CAAF237E8CD8BEBDE700AAFF9E0 1712640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\xpsservices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 AD7B9C14083B52BC532FBA5948342B98 302592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 D0481FB85BEEDD30A0884BE327880F80 206336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\framedynos.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 12C45E3CB6D65F73209549E2D02ECA7A 988160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\propsys.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 B85B7368F6EC16CE2DF2A87E7EE20F0B 140800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdpendp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 A8BB45F9ECAD993461E0FEF8E2A99152 269824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Wldap32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 F68878CF6A7EA29EACEAD49A268FC447 339968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\appmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 2F6C94BA73C976FAF939358D84E653E9 762880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\azroles.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 971A36C4827AD1AE2A54E6407478921A 172544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\spp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 5992A9DF57FD5E6960FDCC2DB69867F7 2755072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\themeui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 4F2659160AFCCA990305816946F69407 192000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskeng.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 E9E01EB683C132F7FA27CD607B8A2B63 254464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dhcpcore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 BFEBB6F76A0988A38260870C61A6D1B7 196608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mfreadwrite.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 B47CD1B9551DA3DE9166D6DD17E6FD82 144768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\basecsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 8B57A1AD493653BB57F281FE75DD175B 801280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\NaturalLanguage6.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 53223B673A3FA2F9A4D1C31C8D3F6CD8 854016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dbghelp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 1C3E8371377E988B683797A132EFFE1B 305152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskcomp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 81C0FA250EF6DC1C6B3FA2BCE81D6C2E 335872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WinSATAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 60B7C0FEAD45F2066E5B805A91F4F0FC 776192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\calc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 4470B0943469C4AF5B114E420DCB1AEF 778240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sqlsrv32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 EAB975DB4C2805927FE5BD047D05C9AA 2494464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netshell.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 B85B0267A743607052263447E6091E8C 2983424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\UIRibbon.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 919001D2BB17DF06CA3F8AC16AD039F6 380416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sxs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 912649A1B3F9E6ACB3899FBDABA2ED5F 228352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\stobject.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 9DF9B31EAC1669F244C02B61F10D123A 932352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\printui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 50AF423CC8915B0010F0A96BF78672E9 116736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\prncache.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 3B91EA6DC3AE6088C880AB9073A833C2 352256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmpeffects.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:10 73F6C5223F7E9B5780DD4A6C30FCF569 458752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WSDApi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:10 3E63222185341DCB8EEEDB8E2761EE6F 246272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\scansetting.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:10 2041012726EF7C95ED51C15C56545A7F 142336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\net1.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 243974EC02F7AE49E4179C54624143AB 213504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MMDevAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 F99A4D145C862CBAD61B409C0AB0CD65 411648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wlangpui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 34391196FE00480C9ADBFBE215B6B28C 167936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\QSHVHOST.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 0F416E23DD2EB4DEBE70608020CFD283 2504192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMVCORE.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:07 DB846EECA70EE9D2E2FF31147C57B0F4 782336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\webservices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:07 B70B2E022318E7EF942EEAC7126E6972 124416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fde.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:07 6B140B1382F1FE04BA57B196AEB19725 109056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\t2embed.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:07 3D6F22551D422F97AACB0BB927E4C846 1750528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pnidui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:07 342E7165807B7C0BC9E810F3A9E2527E 464896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\scrptadm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 C6FA3CBF5C6BD7B9BCB63441C6D67EA7 225792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netdiagfx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 A8CDF3768604FF95B54669E20053D569 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wscapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 2DDEA2C345DA5BC589EFD398F220DB0E 2146304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SyncCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 CF4274CEEA9F7791FB7FC40A066BC2C7 139264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cscobj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 9419ABF3163B6F0E3AD3DD2B381C879F 134656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WinSCard.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 938F39B50BAFE13D6F58C7790682C010 34304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msasn1.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 414BBA67A3DED1D28437EB66AEB8A720 1508864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pla.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 9E4B0E7472B4CEBA9E17F440B8CB0AB8 320000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\winspool.drv
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 2D11BC8B460957E62E4420373A0D8BDA 392192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\imapi2.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:02 1078F4A06BE5DACDC8429215ADAE8104 630784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\DXPTaskRingtone.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 F748F53FE09D21D8ECBB6421E6792024 199168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\onex.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 D5AEFAD57C08349A4393D987DF7C715D 194048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\winmm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 80C5342074711F098A00F71FFF262B3B 1624064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMPEncEn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 414DA952A35BF5D50192E28263B40577 328192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shsvcs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 F88A52EB62019D6A62FDD9E08034DBD8 668160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\autochk.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 CFE599FA85D52F82327FA8C549AD9296 66560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\hbaapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 A90DC9ABD65DB1A8902F361103029952 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\IPHLPAPI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 A475B7BB0CCCFD848AA26075E81D7888 658944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\autofmt.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 68ECCA523ED760AAFC03C5D587569859 51200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\samcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 38CACBEB75E3F85CBF7E65522DFDA1B0 166400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netiohlp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 2E77BAB79F078654782F83F0A0AEFE31 28672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\proquota.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 B81E879AE660F9D244FC20EC8A26783E 42496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mimefilt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 B1603F0A972B94927B8EF5F04DF11855 400896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ipsmsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 672D7C5080ACB003343006405DA2E621 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\thumbcache.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 5F2122888583347C9B81724CF169EFC6 303104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msinfo32.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 56CEED370508F69A1BA04939BD1BADDA 167936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msutb.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 2607A85B6466C0110EA8ABB9D8CC83FC 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\regapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 09D786401F6CA6AEB16B2811B169F944 679424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\autoconv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 E362FAA5E232D9A326F42D8F78AEA2D8 202752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\framedyn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 CAFC0B884E5590B5E80D84F592388B3D 181760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tcpipcfg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 9A892B3439884C62B04718F0303A49E9 222208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\eapphost.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 674B0C0F6A448EB185CAAB9C51D44032 301568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\srchadmin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 3925944734DFC5D2253F3DC5923F797D 441856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\powercpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 34EEE0DFAADB4F691D6D5308A51315DC 276992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wcncsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 2003E9B15E1C502B146DAD2E383AC1E3 179712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\schtasks.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 FCA71F6230075CD687189AC29AB06945 665600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AuxiliaryDisplayCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 53E054880ADBB856ECE6EB10EDBB8A32 905216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mmsys.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 02530B0B7E048DD5AC8D52DAEACAEB2B 171520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\QAGENT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 D2958325C1AE1AE37A83334C6229E3BC 309760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\actxprxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 8BCF1DCE05F4494C8891F33EEA450D0A 1227776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wdc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 6E79D0D90AB03DC45AFACA52A6699963 204288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MSNP.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 67BCB4490E9C7307E39C150CC09BEF9A 117248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netid.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 CC88EF08712C08C5F5FE74A395BA25AC 1326592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wlanpref.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 82E7ECE9096EEACB2EAC5644FE19A6F2 346624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\untfs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 669E18322F05A14356E8F6DA16D15DA0 933376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Vault.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 5997D769CDB108390DCFAEBF442BF816 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RpcRtRemote.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 45D9F6CD2469CDB6A640DD4BD2B01471 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\nci.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 39B9273CA01364E115B464416CFB729B 98816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Robocopy.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 12C1BBE5B01F554DC2FA3225131E2D2B 1003008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WMNetMgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 ABA2AAA6F31EE934A76C87B537515EC6 1400320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\DxpTaskSync.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 545BF7EAA24A9E062857D0742EC0B28A 227328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskmgr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 8483DD8F87DBE86AAB55BBF95C207061 320512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mtxclu.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 14558D849EC14160AC3DACD8AC36E10A 1040384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Display.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 9FC4D46F7BCAD9EE8517171195917776 352768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\termmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 909C11946AC04EA54A98C97792DC3C18 324608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\puiobj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 8A244E6F8004A421359812C3FC55AE1B 135168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\XpsRasterService.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 61AC3EFDFACFDD3F0F11DD4FD4044223 26624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\userinit.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 050A774CF85E04EE4387515994B8455D 288256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\eudcedit.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 E3AE23569749DE12D45BA3B489A036AE 193536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sppcomapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 8EA53101FF2B15BDFF934B62A8FB326D 127488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\logoncli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 67F9B5C7E215B48F9256757E9CC09A7B 176640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rasppp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 5E6E37DC2EFE39EC146271E22A16844F 111104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shsetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 4D7B1415719FFCC700118318D86FD7EC 416768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wiadefui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 41E215F560028DBAA897DEAEF8390A7A 132608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cabview.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 E8CB091A918C1C687B087389D9A66B39 2202624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SensorsCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 8EC00CCCBB3436D534FC8DA85FF943BF 649216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\appwiz.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 84897874906481E0B3F4045DAD90D69F 856576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\FirewallControlPanel.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 7DC1FABD139B6AE5743C5DF75EEC5958 109056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dnscmmc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 64B628C5258625129288F2D0C75268DA 2157568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\themecpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 C7952D0A4C43A965A1741916BB134751 312832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\hgcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 8124944EC89D6A1815E4E53F5B96AAF4 175616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\scecli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 7F8678C59F188528D60104E697C2361E 481792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mscms.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 69C81451DCE63069A036FBF646A86996 828928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fontext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 613BF4820361543956909043A265C6AC 242176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tapisrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 573EF199073CE66169B4A8166EB8581B 429056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\localsec.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 0BA4982FE2C21D3D4A68B81FB25474D7 413696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PhotoScreensaver.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 EB9B8B2C75FFC489F57E16794FD41215 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iasacct.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 D83841B6EE406B58461ACE8A6308AA2D 600064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\usercpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 D56D2F498713BD66F50763D5285F4F38 268800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mprddm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 A882CD13F68656CFD657E6639D3D3E17 410112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wlanui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 370349F79315D4DB86CD992CACEFEE61 638976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\VAN.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 2CFA4569350B7F84F815E9EC34E85766 220160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SndVolSSO.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 013CB5286ABB32259349AD858087068C 600576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PerfCenterCPL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 BEFF01C9F044BA2AD7F5FB837972FC90 326656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sysdm.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 96FE583424174CF7926250ED16C4EA01 66048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\w32tm.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 67C1B58706B47EEBA4E117AC197289E6 740864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\batmeter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 5ABBEF3B5984C29BD9D7CB1C7F35B323 1644032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netcenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 2305BFF2966D73694972FD7531BC5BAA 314368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SndVol.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 0FC7E6C8DFB1052F121638485A675761 120320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\prntvpt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 DC190EB70C5C15BB087F893D6E77E5C6 226304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MSAC3ENC.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 BA2B249CD7C8CE15E1A8D69ECAEE5FA3 516096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\main.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 A2F0B6A45EF5B68173AAA2A39690904E 327680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\zipfldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 6F241D9C35D157A376003CDEF2E26CAE 59904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fdeploy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 5BAC1C3853E2D1F3F65CBB578228A268 314368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\azroleui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 45C0DF404182850C21749AF7763C095F 3727872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\accessibilitycpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 1EB40CEBF58C2983497A77442B99B2D0 352768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\spwizeng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 EA72CAE0FFA2D86522888320ADE6B33E 2130944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\networkmap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 E343CABBD8D600ABAF3F11625D33B3D0 161792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netjoin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 C8333F1F77A1B2E25F2202E892CAF634 395264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\prnfldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 8CBD6FDACDCC0ED48BAF607226D6D0C9 314880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wusa.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 477B711EBF491226FA40301290F66BAC 312168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MCEWMDRMNDBootstrap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 3E709F7BFA217CD3B6FC338780465E20 186880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\adsldp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 1E8D06AAE74FED674C1156B3FEA911C2 320512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Faultrep.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 F1E9A22C1D4F5D3AC7BA555D4E95329C 755200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sud.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 E82CEFE0D2F98651D556E2437163486B 389632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sysmon.ocx
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 9A39A2A5F443A756C568C6ED5748AFE4 744448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ActionCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 59079D4288FF7175758E838A489DD992 295424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\photowiz.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 4A6554C141450D2B6AA6DE17A298AEDA 218112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\OnLineIDCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 3206ADC4D06BB764C9A4936C8E22708C 266752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MediaMetadataHandler.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 186147C89867B66CB02667D4037C7550 172032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iasrad.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 F44CCA639625EC735667BD8B8E523A33 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sisbkup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 E9B7D9BBD3E78E7DD053A5108B7649AC 428544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shwebsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 E3D5E244807AD655787FCD25477CC1BC 692736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\bthprops.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 D8B2F66671C13C4C2F22FE3A588945F8 271360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iprtrmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 B06B2FEC249F48C4E7F628B689859AC7 82432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dot3cfg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 9996103F8A650BDB3586C9AAE1101912 42496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ftp.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 82A9C6ADDCC4D392293AF15C09192DEC 148992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ifsutil.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 73CB55D2E8099D24FD077C990FFE3DDB 220672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\defaultlocationcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 0FE24BD8E67F3A6757A5D193A7A9B287 345088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\intl.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 DFA05B91BA331F7407F5F50EEAA9E2B2 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\autoplay.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 54DEFF61C4E6AF1581DA2F236154BA4C 537600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ActionCenterCPL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 3F6D9269E7B3A754B1C2F8533DC7F318 205312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\efscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 2A39F32E0067CBF221611FE1FA8C6D8F 484864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\DeviceCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 20A20A911CD79A6F6839167149A05668 159232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\syncui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 D7B7159BC8374E87D8C45A30377A3440 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntlanman.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 A912933C92B9C4C70E9039C0B597AE4E 68608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WSTPager.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 97D7CC94EEA6EBB6B928EA3DD91A2A0C 196608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dskquoui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 8C545F6F1BA83C15B8B02EE4AA62FF11 270336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sethc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 4AC64014668BB2B4834A66B73406AB63 410624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\systemcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 468D6989581E6AEA75DE74D4B3722CC3 859648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\OobeFldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 102CF6879887BBE846A00C459E6D4ABC 473600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\riched20.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 0915C4DB6DBC3BB9E11B7ECBBE4B7159 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rtutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 E9CFC1884D1E579E82073103827FA62B 107008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\NAPHLPR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 E62AA52713617C1F402829EBF79653AB 175616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netplwiz.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 D205C24A9D069049FE2DF2A1B38726A7 172032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wdmaud.drv
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 B86FB49A715157C49E2C7205E1817012 182272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmpsrcwp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 737AFC772243C75E6AD17A7A8E8E23F9 93696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fms.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 6EC16BBD14906A59EA8A9A3F71B7F9AD 101888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\migisol.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 521B748A7F9923302CA18B7E6AA2EEAE 202752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\activeds.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 0C0DF0F05BAEA320FA301F34E256E08B 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dpx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 DBC02D918FFF1CAD628ACBE0C0EAA8E8 165376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\provsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 8CD1DEE212E52B9C22E66DBA44991D32 34816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\httpapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 404B123E9460395E3A7338B12C681B92 346112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\nshipsec.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 3FE9A20ECA67745948FD536F8A9E00D9 86528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\isoburn.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 3CC04CB09FAFAD87942437FDDEE11EE3 247808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ReAgent.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 3C9035085141162416A0DD34DBF3F3C1 428032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wlanmsm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 3A16EA01FCFAAB40882DB5BFEE632322 592384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msftedit.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 2097D9A13CDB88213612E3E8479185F5 222208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wavemsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 FB036244DBD2FADC225AD8650886B641 586752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dfrgui.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 C5A99A4C0DC9F0F5A95BA0C83D30A549 209920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mstask.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 C06A8EB439D3451DF15828FF1CB7D0F8 209920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PkgMgr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 B4D3BDF863B81BF84658396666CF7200 197632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ocsetup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 918379B6C94AA59F567E06FB4E0E5E1B 685056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dsuiext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 8FBE98499ADC541C63BB10B722DA00D4 333824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dot3ui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 8DDD47810EE260744BEAA82EFA2DB9BB 47616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tzutil.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 861A80C7DCA93A95327463D7F8C9CE64 406528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wimgapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 6A6B2EE4565A178035BE2A4FF6F2C968 40448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wtsapi32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 5862A867BB6228D427CB784F610662F7 438272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AdmTmpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 0BD483CECD8DAC86E04347589ADC71EE 444928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:37 C9708C9F3DBA3DBFB1D2FEE1E9DABAD0 146432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\twext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:37 377F0C1DDBFA6A43CB7E7568BC0ECED0 281088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\unimdm.tsp
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 FD4C4F9EC7D6D23E282F9375B4029AE5 118784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\uxlib.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 CC5BF60E9D3F181C0B62AC91AD8634B8 190976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\qcap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 C335EC1182AC10B188705554E0BC1186 120320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvfw32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 AD6DB3F85D329ABA90EAF7B2D8A2EEA9 293888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ssText3d.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 824E84AC88AC9F82D772960657E094D1 113152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\setupugc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 4634B0EE4098F0F2B972BDAC19A802E7 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\audiodev.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 451E47CF063A37D105A1D2111FD4C4E5 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mciavi32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 19F75D71E4256F5113D64CE2BB66B838 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\slwga.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 AE9898D5600A232CD8AE3298692162E5 230912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\clusapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 735263DA17BF5BAF9CCD483843BF9D5A 105984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WPDShServiceObj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 5E3830EE3282A53920E00784FEC44CFD 98304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\nslookup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 5DC6DBFC22911C58FD2C9208A9756021 211456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\DevicePairingFolder.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 F6FD7F8147A591317E57D9008C8C7541 327680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wimserv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 DC661CF87F2501A8B8D9628C006AA3BD 157184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\perfmon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 BF1EAD0561F37CEA65F76DD276F90E04 276480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\diskraid.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 B57053CD59114D36952461EE638D3784 45568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\acppage.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 9D30A820EAB9C146BB59557CA0236875 186368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdpencom.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 F645EF77ED0735B927E9804E28855E17 299520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmpdxm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 CF3CD3F466D84C9E2F66490D9578A563 160256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vdsbas.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 BD626EF05967D14C772B8096292731A3 80896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\QUTIL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 ACA1F50844E08F3F5178E8FF3F21FBC2 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\UserAccountControlSettings.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 A77E0E5B15E6956C19E7269566ABE6C7 1111552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\onexui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 93C4029DABC19166076BE347283AB969 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\NAPCRYPT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 5845B1C54380FB980F68024B3A8B1E66 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vpnikeapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 3D57FFBAD3ED16B63DE3879BAB0FB56F 1661440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\networkexplorer.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 292F2FA57EB9B773DA1C15AFCC4A4F90 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\remotepg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 207CF171B1C6B8AE50C1FBF87363EEBC 318976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\raschap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 1274A7FD37E2DA781282CEE1D2131374 174592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ocsetapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 00F48A9D03F672F7EBE601FFA9BB6F28 219648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iTVData.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 EA7D55E6964AA852BC7AE6F1C3349A55 95232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\logagent.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 D44741F65A1D71F65814A12CF6E2400A 50688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\runonce.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 CA63BC9F834A42DAA8375FAC76B5CE83 198144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wpdwcn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 69C85737F4CA5634E7A19B818579D176 210432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dxdiagn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 F14A9B1778376D0B1788E402AC1F831A 108032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shacct.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 E9C7D94D71857409BF741F1B7561D0E6 105472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmpshell.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 9B9EF57993ECC02CE7469F3F3AC3CE10 242176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\eapp3hst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 9204A9C716B7B4AA451010DEDB0BB5BE 176128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MFPlay.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 5CF15474FFDB5005E54958DF6EDD97AB 507392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmdrmdev.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 45DC6C69CE5759666EC758BAD657B040 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvidc32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 E783DE1447EC0EED7B768BB69705D8E3 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kstvtune.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 D4191EFAB91E00FC09257AA5EBAF503B 158720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mprapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 D0C94D78DC8652153F020F5B6ACED36F 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdpd3d.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 B21B85E60DA18D7D338599D95D4CB211 77824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\olethk32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 A29E036A5A3B37C7530F3EA1CF385129 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\lsmproxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 9D67B55896F679CD6C0FC7EAD0F4BDEA 183296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PortableDeviceSyncProvider.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 98F657555DD1C1A30362927DF8FBB266 28672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iscsium.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 7DF45A1E1A4AAFDEEFF2CA8F8200F37B 350720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WPDSp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 775C41C2F2EF3DD150A7444B95E631D0 878592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Bubbles.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 5CCDCD40E732D54E0F7451AC66AC1C87 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\srvcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 53CA6BF58658815FCB472205291DD953 59392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\unimdmat.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 487F44B08EFEAF5AD087878357B9403D 236544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pdh.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 465BEA35F7ED4A4A57686DEA7EA10F47 34816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cscapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 37485CC09B7E6E70093A4DF62B3CC744 1160192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\OpcServices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 33CDDA42E768A997827CC480EC13DAD5 60928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ncryptui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 13CDD3FF0961A2EC6D9829A1640DD6DC 309760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sqlcese30.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 0920B14AA67A8B04ACF48FFE7C6F0927 186368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\bitsadmin.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 F7CF764F8155492EB50E4505A6DA8D87 427520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\PortableDeviceStatus.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 F65D14471F76F9C91315352932408939 99328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\QSVRMGMT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 D8868258E3F26B40ECB8E945C2DA8BD9 142336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\powercfg.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 D15880276D208AF03521B8F922C1F3B5 221184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Mystify.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 831319977C168FFCF4E9ABB83A992F80 220672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Ribbons.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 E9AEF26AEEBFAAB901FAB3D93677DF98 72704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Mpeg2Data.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 DCEABBA22E12CC44C2E7785C0EB9C6E3 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\avifil32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 D25958B2A71EF488959272878EF934BE 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\utildll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 CE292C4C10B8DB6070F262EA2733F0DC 189952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sqmapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 AF2E7640E72F005DDB86158E1F8BA1FC 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wiavideo.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 92DF43A9CDD39C67F2B2D2F98799E086 283136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\qdv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 8126CB6DEA909054E4ECA1F0D55B7579 98304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fphc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 8007508CEF6A5B10C24F7971DAF00F09 51200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\takeown.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 630A31F277349109299E590856A4B004 107008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\Kswdmcap.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 55663BED58AEDDE8ADE37A582CD8380C 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iyuv_32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 4D6262D5CFFA7D932126D2B85C373F87 153600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\VBICodec.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 41A2EEB3FC7C4677787C612478DBD69A 436736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmdrmnet.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 1060D60CCA69A8136A87DBE3C8F4A467 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\EhStorAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 0CE0812F2BDFED908FB1066AD4B868C7 115200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dot3msm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 D30117DB43F48C4DBA9B41C08156A339 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msyuv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 925AE681543B4E666E172B5BD7E45B32 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\QCLIPROV.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 7BD10646253ED4F6FD361279181362E7 70656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MuiUnattend.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 7B47059ADEA2983C073562DD40F3FD73 46592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pdhui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 6357E2B68753A1F5CF4A68A25C4FD14A 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wsnmp32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 5A220C5CFC74AB3C2517D1F1B670D5D3 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sppinst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 3FBBE458FB60D5F38EF5E19F53772088 66560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cca.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 3F5A4F3A11EAA28DCD5C85C06C09D853 115712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\setupcln.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 24498D084FAA7A459C91066EC241E1CE 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vfwwdm32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 04FAE971A77E76B3F4EF44053AEE0905 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msrle32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 00263CA2071DC9A6EE577EB356B0D1D9 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmstp.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 E5A4A1326A02F8E7B59E6C3270CE7202 47104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wkscli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 D4496F4DC6B90F6915CEB1DB20B44C07 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netiougc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 CC0C2CF2EBD58234C45C5D0C046ABB79 28160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\AzSqlExt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 BC080CEA43CB990F28B049742706581F 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\spbcd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 665AAD05AEE9E37A7A9BAEDCAC775989 12288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tsbyuv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 50BB4FBC720D23497EEB5C9DAC497405 136192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mydocs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 4EA584FCC419E66E9ADCEEAE0B0A7301 122880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iasrecst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 4542DED3177F52CF075565987885EB0D 144896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iscsicli.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 382BDDDE3438F9A65935ABC6B3F76D1B 70656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\amstream.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 2C60338287CB0AEC009D0B48CEA864D2 133632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\diskpart.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 079D12BFED9E3E03D02A44BAF8FFA3A9 128000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\desk.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:25 B2E1E4A16EDD02396F451F915FA3CBFA 69632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rastapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:25 56D80B7E622338AF0F93B25A85D97188 14848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\syssetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:25 44F5C1CF70AC8F7239F3B3667E58697A 65024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CertPolEng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:25 3D97D200A1449F3995E88BEA8F7D0C81 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ksxbar.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:25 2AF094C822BD6094F14A8E85FB51D52A 71168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\resutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:25 100733DAEA508929EDDF1A3A3B7324CE 158720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\itircl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 3F2B83695E5BF11930C16AF50E991F96 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wmpps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 E460AFD3A201408919ADB05977095E8D 69632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tlscsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 CCA67BD391CFC9F036323B2522887A6A 101376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mobsync.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 AA5F3F417DF0F470D67A7862451EA8E1 36352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mciqtz32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 6DB7ECBA34165ACB99A1A3C7F739E757 94208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\eappgnui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 4DAD175C07B982A1518FE64FDBB7071A 28672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WerFaultSecure.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 2BF84985DE59544A0460BB33F804DA3A 22016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ReAgentc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 20B3934DB73EABA2B49B7177873CB81F 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\netutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 18F02C555FBC9885DF9DB77754D6BB9B 62976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\findstr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 FAA05DD44E5DF264AEBE3F03BA4211BB 35840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shimgvw.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 C2DF5544931944AE00C59A0B3080EBFE 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\luainstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 8E4B58E12B3FA65ED1462846906E0B59 121344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sppc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 7A6986DD659B96398A11AF5173892715 73216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cabinet.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 5F8B3561CD7024C0F488A2E43434AE22 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\muifontsetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 3C519BC7767F41F1C88DB0395F31A817 19968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\spopk.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 2C098921217204301D76BF3BD5D953BB 34304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\unlodctr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 2883942DF154A6CEBDB75B42C0093CF3 59904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\MSDvbNP.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 1DE21EC4A2232FF4F5298ADCAE7B3690 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iccvid.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 E84735F79C272FCEC320A6BED2861475 45568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\g711codc.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 BF7DDBE14FA4B68AAB6A3C78EF5C96B8 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\inetmib1.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 86B9E27CDB040DE1C981BEC2A56326A7 1164800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\UIRibbonRes.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 7069AAB8536F29ED7323140973A2894B 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msdmo.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 6E2C504C11A2D0B3820EDAF66E6DF06B 40960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\odbcconf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 6C796F88B7D9BF52A45757E2C837185A 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\rdprefdrvapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 373A87DBFD387DDC54375F547834FBBD 33792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\vbisurf.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 FB1BA42D1A1440E99C6B8667E141CFB1 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\perfts.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 A6F09E5669D9A19035F6D942CAA15882 119808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\imm32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 AC122407B29378FF9646F03404AC7C54 36352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wshbth.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 A42E7748BE906434C5FD17161D168C20 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\schedcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 9E122E5CD1BB79CF8F0BCEAC947B81C0 68096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\napdsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 7B3FD36359DE5D2EE49D213CCAD13427 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\elsTrans.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 6D666983C638F5E507C4A11AED1291CC 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dsauth.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 57A51217581614DE07F30E34D6BB4993 23040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cscdll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 543324F86787BFA31AABBAA7A91D08D0 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\TRAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 0552A8684BF7566F744D5B19FF6AEC6B 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\bitsperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 CFD8B8537036CF35F6254192997A4D8E 20992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shgina.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 B5506B451BFE7148ECA7056BDA2970BD 8704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\riched32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 AAF7BEB63E2CC499834B608A85A55E4E 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wsdchngr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 89E783711AF91AF09E1EF30EF3107446 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\sscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 21CE1E98A17FD46BE371719DFD046958 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wshirda.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 F977BE7B8C5462087374364EAFB3C15B 10752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\browseui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 0A8E209F3C1D1FB6889465D1019CC5BF 10752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\shunimpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 035074DAEB2333A248FD9C6B88AD16CD 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\C_ISCII.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 CE2900082FA2FCFF84DB7C54E8157AE7 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDTUF.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 7092786358683785D33750D5065E582B 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kbdlk41a.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 4A386B6D98985211DD53230E021D96DB 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDGKL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 2D4B571E791864812B1E16593DB04059 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDGR1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 15A3B56FC389403885B34D80F16F7F19 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDTUQ.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 088F89DE9FC7B7B2987A8FD56283E8AE 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDSG.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 FEA475B6EA19F97552FF8DB32A7CA466 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDBLR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 E78640D09AD4B39741DB1348977F7440 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDUGHR1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 D6801E2ABA69BC4E3D054B95672D2375 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDCZ1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 BB6A8AF899EF1B083D5598E4FC5AFCEF 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDTAJIK.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 71C4F42DC8DB668E826DA79462EA741E 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDUS.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 51844675D4825C7C0DA4CABB339076BA 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDMON.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 50FBE3673400D829F1B2F862E506B7DE 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINHIN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 3CA70549F8DAD444D338C1764DBECE8A 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDTURME.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 38F0CE2CAAD25209E332E4F6875408E4 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINTEL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 3296259F0A8869B43ED7A1780019A3B6 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDGEO.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 FB675B46C2CD4A6CFBF2E4FC1E9E78D8 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDPO.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 E56C4703D0D9B476EF6195AD22C2ACC0 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\pifmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 E48A447DC871F38DCBE1E6968BAC724B 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINKAN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 D667E487B72FEB7FFEAD869ECC0467CF 2560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\dpnaddr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 A6D9ECB19815C28B7F46CD7C78277A90 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDMAORI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 A17F329C13843466533858226FA79863 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDNEPR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 8023492406076F27EE87F9FB797306BA 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINBEN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 7E6E8F04A776F832809BD983AE754C09 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINMAR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 3F0BB313E64983FF701D43C930530AC7 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\spwizres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 3BF12A89957899B2051F681478D4BCC3 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINORI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 3B98C3BA686360321BAA7CD3B1596BEE 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDBULG.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 238B267A88D47051F681E08B323BA61A 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDINTAM.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 2272041C588CFC769B81B7CF1DEF8C85 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDSF.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 1CB227CE60A8FC9B6CFDC52842F27A8E 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KBDLT1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:10 C236A8735A48B165A2A7724357DBE332 105559 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RacRules.xml
    2017-01-19 19:40:01 A399514D3B28C9A3453A486BBAAFF1C7 189952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wdscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:39:51 C059C6B7518A9D6DE3616A3143392FE6 1041 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\tcpbidi.xml
    2017-01-19 19:39:51 4856202475EFE0D66FA11EE1DCF6D0D3 146389 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\printmanagement.msc
    2017-01-19 19:39:36 704314FD398C81D5F342CAA5DF7B7F21 363008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wbemcomn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:31:23 D16CF34B17899F90A8FCF2A3F77B4A27 15872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNHMCA.dll
    2017-01-19 19:31:23 784F4F0A39F2A8B4B630822E36750238 321024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNC_BLL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:31:23 4196A88D3295D360F157F26B4D43BA23 98048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNC176BD.TBL
    2017-01-19 19:31:23 165A32D25A89D95C89108395A8D7E875 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNC_BLU.dll
    2017-01-19 19:30:17 985EA86390FA6F306AE4B2926D602CA4 366592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CNMNPPM.DLL
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 FDDC4D6EC3B2BD3B5A04C22881305621 74064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SFCOM.dll
    2017-01-18 13:42:45 2AB1B18CC889677DF25177AEA6225D1F 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\CSVer.dll
    ====== C:\Windows\SysWOW64\drivers =====
    ====== C:\Windows\Sysnative =====
    2017-01-27 14:53:27 C01DC60229F41D33AF2DF4162EDA0F44 7077376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mstscax.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:27 2686F572B3CAF633C4A350A3671835F2 429568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wksprt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 CDA122FCC691D14D3971A83AB035156D 62976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsgqec.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:26 35A97817FDA4C8F421D8478DCCF045B1 1057792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdvidcrl.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:22 C17021807EEDE0695C1389EDDF06E425 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 9A61B81B35B13ECAF2965B4371AF75C8 91136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSetupUI.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 8D85C1A3A9ABBF017E91CCE4F7B5C8EB 3156480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wucltux.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 82BADDAAC75360E26A0401EDEB11A1B8 709120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuapi.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 34356D8A4183B33E8097A3D80833FAAE 140288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuauclt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 32F45ACEAEE42571D073B5B7BB472C99 98816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wudriver.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 31F32E0C1A8BA9A37EEC23DE5F27F847 2607104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuaueng.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 06D4BE9539D4CC0236272782E2257401 192512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wuwebv.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 9BA64DDB52B87FAC36C46886CFCA4C2B 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wups2.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 4079968F0045D92422F720BB51C79F9F 12288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wu.upgrade.ps.dll
    2017-01-27 14:53:19 23257822EAF8FC8CD4D683A1A82AA3AF 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wups.dll
    2017-01-27 14:52:55 AC69F6A26A7AAA42E62BBCD52D843626 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RdpGroupPolicyExtension.dll
    2017-01-27 14:52:55 5A856B0FBB74E353973A9AEE105B604A 3180544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcorets.dll
    2017-01-27 14:52:55 45B77AA9D455A8291D957CEDADDB08C1 243200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpudd.dll
    2017-01-27 14:50:51 2A9C3ADBC3B9D061CACDEFFBED67683C 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TSWbPrxy.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:31 DDED7C5558B3AE09F568945281A9A6D1 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsUsbGDCoInstaller.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 FEC6178962DFF33074D39CA907971405 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsUsbRedirectionGroupPolicyEx tension.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 108C257D765AAD2E6EC46557DA0B02BD 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsUsbRedirectionGroupPolicyCo ntrol.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 8E75B1112C374EBDF18FD640DA2F0655 1147392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 7BD2E6E2458A5B95F8341244C7FC7DD4 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wksprtPS.dll
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 149A388C17F04AD1F99B477A43BE1A9F 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MsRdpWebAccess.dll
    2017-01-27 11:23:04 D346E07D62E3D4BEAB040939744EC31B 228864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpendp_winip.dll
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 E77440D732DA943BA77C38BD9C8FF75D 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kbdgeoqw.dll
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 8A4415ED740AA7303FDC98853F7DF6C2 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDAZEL.DLL
    2017-01-27 11:21:00 307C6A4E1A08B232E6E6A1A0839C5616 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDAZE.DLL
    2017-01-27 11:20:48 2CE2E6C71FD01B1DF8992EE5768A8CAD 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icaapi.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 BE67D99EDA34A68B827868371B5529AD 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTAT.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 80EDA24B00478FA795F90DFA09C12E86 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDRU1.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:15 353C4A38042819CA83AEFC6F2E7051CD 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDRU.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:14 EA21295A386C6DB2A2A90E657B37C5F4 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDYAK.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:14 920B5C1CC0BAB6E574297BC3D945DA31 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDBASH.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 EF4D61F4AFEE3DBB12A2A2EA30009DF4 575488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\devinv.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 D74DEBDEF73B93B2215AC63016B2C306 1226752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aeinv.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 A363951E94FFA936AC56553A00D97F7B 129024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\acmigration.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 896CD1F56C3D604BB82BC8E8DE8A4D23 1629184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appraiser.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 7150E809474BBD4D4AD24B13FA2454E5 1239720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aitstatic.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 4D2F66A8775AB4A35A2C4093852D706B 224256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aepic.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 2233899980C339A50D58ECB671F26A0A 586752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\generaltel.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 1196C89EC7B5F9C7EA223C3B987510E1 77032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CompatTelRunner.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 0EACDF59A4FFE08C7585596926D0A51C 273408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\centel.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:12 89A83A2E2E47508AD5CB9F9A572B6DF4 314368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\invagent.dll
    2017-01-26 16:49:07 C676E5EA388AF7C4C031F56F9B42E362 3928064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d2d1.dll
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 6804A0B4AAF1F65277FB8A58DE40EABC 96768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 522B0466ED967A0762E9AF5B37D8F40A 2565632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\esent.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:22 A54381C84F3CEBF4D339778339D141F0 2777088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msmpeg2vdec.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 FF5D49FAA86DBD9033DABC1ABCEA3429 1232896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMADMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 DB018B9F38BC34E9AE21C01448E810D2 1575424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMSPDMOE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 D66AE152C1EE7DA2548EC2AF4203025D 653824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MP4SDECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 BF9CFEE3D22CE61E5B57C9B8A14F172D 1026048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpmde.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 BEFEDC65A88D44153983455C699F81C8 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MP3DMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 B7CBAC1F4175C1D59B197020268A290B 1153024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMADMOE.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 B62CEF4A731EE983D440804A2B9DA0B1 642048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVXENCD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 A64D697EA82530530693AA2102FCA420 292352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VIDRESZR.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 9A2DCBE0A803AF0DF58D8B3EB041065E 447488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVSENCD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 9524717B1B183A066E0516BFF2888D51 70144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfvdsp.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 91E1D7BE8513032B5CCA26AFD0BF0ADC 666112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVSDECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 759DF4479855EED0D78249798325D373 1955328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVENCOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 65BA8738CC3C21C62E746A1DDF04EC74 223744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MP43DECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 60957C2BD1C03CF395006FDBC29D2569 189952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\COLORCNV.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 5EA57A6AD59D0785C9A390DF14736899 978944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMSPDMOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 5BAEB6D045DA253787F3F1984B712835 1888768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVDECOD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 55C3F89354C086EFFF1C5AAD1E808134 1160192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSMPEG2ENC.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 530B3A72692DB253DE8BB8E8C11468DD 1010688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mcmde.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 2F0BA9348CB8D62FF8C28B4B83D57FA3 378880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SysFxUI.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 2A8760952F296D6208FE5FC358ECD59A 484864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MFWMAAEC.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 294B7F30B70E0D7867F5EB69E630884A 225792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RESAMPLEDMO.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 27221616A71A25E0B7065926FCC417A7 1307136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msmpeg2adec.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 18A11A96B3C1C9E2FD1E6137C8BD4018 224768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MPG4DECD.DLL
    2017-01-26 16:43:20 D624DE0DED716916F69D495807C9D787 254464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qasf.dll
    2017-01-26 16:43:20 ACA7F078CAD7D225D4F2D973C9812225 250880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ksproxy.ax
    2017-01-26 16:43:20 6D21051C8EA17C1DD0A6FD07CCAB8232 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ksuser.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 81A6D62B2EE125437F561ADFDA3230E5 2896384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iertutil.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 34FDA9F3BC789514D4759411C225F7FA 114688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieetwcollector.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 297628B7B2FDF81743795D90C64250C7 34304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iernonce.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 287BB1C23B1295329A96C15FB7CB801C 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieetwproxystub.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 C08A0A6FAC9AC084E98488AFF152A348 725504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ie4uinit.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 A714F9929B0E2704DC1B2D94D126B362 107520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inseng.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:13 3C71D43A7A02A60B95C8B958507E70A9 77824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\JavaScriptCollectionAgent.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:12 19713264CC441BE4001D635CA8FA8733 152064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\occache.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 E594B2C9DB43441524D7E70C096ACD58 394448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iedkcs32.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 BF340EDE35941C88C86A14215270D98F 1543680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\urlmon.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 922ED80A1AA9441FB9E9EDF6C8009D9C 4096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieetwcollectorres.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 3B112E6CB92FF4C3D39F9DC172D0DE8B 968704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MsSpellCheckingFacility.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 8F72C06D4BE07E7EB5D13F7A82C4B416 315392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxtrans.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:10 50CB53984F493C05A06CA91D521D63FB 806912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msfeeds.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:09 CA1A040202A9D836291F2D85302CC542 800768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieapfltr.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:09 98B463C6A516410459EBE43FEBE68DC7 66560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iesetup.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:08 5A297B37F246F5DF68DDF8803AB1D615 2131456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetcpl.cpl
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 DEE7F131FB55F8809AB3806BC4366E34 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 DD60F2870E1569107498A54FF78AC355 576000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vbscript.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 A8793DC0961C32744793C4602BBFE9D5 54784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jsproxy.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:06 0C23659D499AEFABB162ED85050772AC 489984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxtmsft.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:05 B6DCB1497E2516F771A92A7659AAF238 15257088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieframe.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:05 2763831DD0914226A33F3D2A7506526B 615936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieui.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:04 E3CBF48C921170D3110051B325E1EE53 1359360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtmlmedia.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:04 C3350B4EF99D3EFC28103256FED7C1EB 92160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtmled.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:03 3D34C73BD327C86BDE0357F2AECAE356 262144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\webcheck.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:02 B6135EC4807ECAE321E3C706D1D92098 817664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jscript.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:01 D2FBCAE25B66A63B52687A17C145357E 6049280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jscript9.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:01 8957B2E4F8FFF0BFE5A6F1BD8196B123 814080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jscript9diag.dll
    2017-01-25 19:38:00 105954F9BEAD700A6DF4B5B489FCCB4B 2920960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wininet.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:59 BC753B8789CED6C26876014D807FC77F 417792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\html.iec
    2017-01-25 19:37:58 D0C71B1D9DD6D5691B947A639DAF1319 88064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MshtmlDac.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:58 CE18D981152392C46CDB4D8906C09FA1 199680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msrating.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:57 27242553CF6CC1E4B6BD10231E43C0B8 25759744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtml.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:54 700A5373FA66F1DAAECBD2CFB88C73ED 1180160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FntCache.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:54 6B09D4030878D2E54F9E0B455235A08B 1648128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DWrite.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:53 7F0729442EADB6425634505B743398F0 221184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UIAnimation.dll
    2017-01-25 19:37:53 0F2067587B1943D0A14C2B533D23DB73 2724864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtml.tlb
    2017-01-25 19:36:45 D4FB2E00F49711C9DD3E2C2646D7C767 2565120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10warp.dll
    2017-01-25 19:36:43 DF1D2F062B9D41650221C3786DB7EFDE 647680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10level9.dll
    2017-01-25 19:34:09 7B1377FEF37A1A05B964660025D6FC76 1424896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WindowsCodecs.dll
    2017-01-25 19:34:08 CBA2694BFC61F371181F2BE2BCD66C40 465920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMPhoto.dll
    2017-01-25 18:18:37 52ED64BF80D360B0EA2B6E5F1504CDFF 124624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationCFFRasterizerNati ve_v0300.dll
    2017-01-25 18:11:36 2D01F001F8E45924E57B7BB77CF96BC2 28368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IEUDINIT.EXE
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 8F7FBD0177F79727CF945ABDA657A0AC 235008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\elshyph.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 6F1AF8E1206E92256459E3012C20472A 942592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\jsIntl.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 4399857346DD183683332921500046B1 86016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 E4A6577D74B2439974C8018AB5F1BFEA 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 D31AE751B6DACAFD0D7CC99EAE9606C2 131072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IEAdvpack.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 CE8831D2DCB5803A4CBC8EDCCBBC2A05 77312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tdc.ocx
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 C92173481A58935BE15172079CF122B8 235520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\url.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 C17139EAF939964142C7A1AEEE02DC81 616104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieapfltr.dat
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 5141B67F14E2B6CBB6ADF851ABE364A5 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 2EBD0C5B090125AECF017C57344C45AB 247808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msls31.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 2CBD6D22499EB13A2666F62EF33D00E2 16303 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ieuinit.inf
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 2405D24AA28CCC4CC7E0CC0AE008746F 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshtmler.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 0FBEBD36FEFFEE5AF25FDAEE5E35EE99 105984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iesysprep.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 0A9D5716CB1F3AFA73703F39647BB8C2 81408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icardie.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 038ABC9BCC86DFF9E181D44E43E2CEBA 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msfeedsbs.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 E70D4270C43CE6C46841B684315B9EFF 62464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pngfilt.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 ADA5C3D49A12CED9F07913DC00E547A8 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imgutil.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 9675B272086CF5D22B83B541FAA8D4EA 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\licmgr10.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 95828D670CFD3B16EE188168E083C3C5 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 46FD16F9B1924A2EA8CD5C6716CC654F 167424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 1FCBE949A67939ADEAE7279E423AA684 135680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iepeers.dll
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 1EA6500C25A80E8BDB65099C509AF993 143872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 FB4045578F5180BDB1963AB352B78548 5632 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-shlwapi-l2-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 FA428BDBCFAB9DC3D58F0BD2CCD50EA2 1682432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\XpsPrint.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 F5CEF064C7E6D95DA86B9D064A56A969 3584 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-advapi32-l2-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 F49E92B50CED5C9F1725D3C0329FD933 10752 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-advapi32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 AFC3DB5C6EB8CA8017DDB81D6C0AD02A 9728 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-shlwapi-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 9108540E866F75C7AF2B91DD921A8091 3072 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-shell32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 9094039A00485F71C4DE64BF51F64C46 3072 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-version-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 8DFB5752FCE145A6B295093C0A8BE131 363008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxgi.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 72723D3E4781BADC62C3180C137E7B23 4096 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-user32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 6F623BD09CBB4C3F97374F12976E5EA5 522752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\XpsGdiConverter.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 64A4AB126E24FD3F58EBE64852773DB5 2560 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-normaliz-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:06 0E6FBF19D9DFBB77316C23DF91F8A101 5632 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-downlevel-ole32-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 F1C19F0AA151B90A7416FA1D50DDB582 245248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WindowsCodecsExt.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 B2CA1AC17E78D986B22FD6C2261CD84F 1238528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 AFB73882AE41E1629A63E6713FE30FB9 296960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10core.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 9AE80F6A66B30E3ED8CDF858CF28B11B 194560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10_1.dll
    2017-01-25 17:34:05 63F72417CA38D8FC8F53709649B589E3 333312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d10_1core.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:14 5083CC5456FE8A5D21ECF9E32ACC779F 1943696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dfshim.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:14 2D6C77A3DB3D8EE00FB55834A67E4073 156312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscorier.dll
    2017-01-24 19:54:13 50EC828370CB5F5E9FF08B10F1B701C8 73880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscories.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:27 B20F051B03A966392364C83F009F7D17 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFSvc.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:27 B1DF2D87DC8BF6072699AC8301B37796 194048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFPlatform.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:21 F1617F1014D51987D517A4C37A7C733B 45056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFCoinstaller.dll
    2017-01-24 19:50:20 8ABFE00F213F2571498F1B8FD7939A98 229888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFHost.exe
    2017-01-24 19:50:20 25AE683DCB4AE7E6F1B193A0CB9DB35F 744448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WUDFx.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:52 9C44FB5B3A8A192FCE1103AC9BA4E576 171160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\infocardapi.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:52 8A08BB0D12BE40DC09632CD5D04A48A0 1389208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icardagt.exe
    2017-01-24 18:28:49 EE415EC9288182BCFB6E6896A376EA53 8856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\icardres.dll
    2017-01-24 18:28:34 E4312738B500577BABC232A49F67A67D 35480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TsWpfWrp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:40:33 AA7079AD52B8BFBAE94167D54C32F84F 29696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\powertracker.dll
    2017-01-23 18:40:32 D713D6446DDBB474D801F361B4B186EA 950272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\perftrack.dll
    2017-01-23 18:40:32 C6F7473B55510F0B93961DA03D8E3B38 91136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 73DC9840FE246158ECCBC8270847CCBC 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mapistub.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 73DC9840FE246158ECCBC8270847CCBC 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:57 2FFBA1EAE28B45A92E2EA70C61C66F14 17920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fixmapi.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:50 A575C471CCFC7CBF32F446FA305E7341 156672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mtxoci.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:45 71C85477DF9347FE8E7BC55768473FCA 328704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\services.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:41 622C96AFB07BB82C8650B47172137AC4 511488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rpcss.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:41 40686B59C127F0C93B4234E4A1E3472A 1110016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schedsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:38 F8A05F48B79CB5C087F089BA6C0659FB 1885696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml3.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:38 D303AC584429678DB27DEBD4282CA1DF 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml3r.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:34 10F466EF4048CA32CAF98FE4A3A16982 2084864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ole32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 E20BF3FA89DE67B00ED713B5254C0BF0 47104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\typeperf.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 858F04B3C39239972959E9EE97CACAE4 43008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\relog.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 6703266C1E56157B5965F9AC868A20AC 404992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tracerpt.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 4F90A7A0FCBC0ED18E573917860062FF 113664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sechost.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:21 210E7D1EA34369194BE09493784E27BE 104448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\logman.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:20 1B93381366141875D8EE7EC1085236B9 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diskperf.exe
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 EBA98AF7BA9FC4696BFD3F03D43CE07B 13664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-filesystem-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 E9C7DF2BC9C5157F2195737948DBFA0B 19808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-multibyte-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 D8F7A8440C5B23A587D981E7B9A4892C 15712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-convert-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 CB20CCF93E34CC08AB4B58A344E76DD1 14176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-time-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 CAB18EAC01B9FCF6A0CA74E95FADB8B7 20832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 C2F694722F8D98990B218ECAB729B0FE 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-heap-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 A98EC7EDB339CD967E5CBD5EEC174CEB 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-conio-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 A4FA9CA07855A7F237D1908E62B5B1C7 12640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-process-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 92375150AD3F19431B49793DC7111962 63840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 6A2C655BC6B7E2EDFC98B632B521697D 17760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-string-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 62ED9DA33AFE5624A08D9427527536FE 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-locale-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 4CDCE034568C1177325799A60F987F27 16224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-runtime-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 1EB17F650462EEA820F4CD727D2D3AB1 994760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ucrtbase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 1EA4F3D5312C15A64904A6E9E457612D 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-utility-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 0753722E5BD0AF130C1B465F2981477C 12128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-environment-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:38:00 020E0DCC82A7C5AFDEE3FBA57C5F30D3 17760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:37:33 60696836CAD56F1B47059E1BA739787D 254976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cewmdm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:55 6F8B48F3D343E4B186AB6A9E302B7E16 199680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\xmllite.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:39 AC38EC8D0C1B4C783CA6A24D239A71B7 335360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msieftp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 F4F36FEABB4F86ACA6FFD8819D7642C5 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbccr32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 D10E13E494C5B4437549BE6A4987125E 163840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbccp32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 97DC40842B54AD4E961DECC9345F16FC 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbccu32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:33 935AE3DFF21465D600185305479A03F7 212992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbctrac.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 30B1489F2DCD8DC1AB6BB60CA6093615 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wwanprotdim.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 25FBDEF06C4D92815B353F6E792C8129 404480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\umpnpmgr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:13 04F82965C09CBDF646B487E145060301 228864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wwansvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:10 3CC16A849E6092E43909F48EF0E60306 226816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dhcpcore6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:10 3C06D5A929B798D0B13F6481242A0FD2 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dhcpcsvc6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:08 A5AE40808B72A25379A5499AD9977743 1118720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sbe.dll
    2017-01-23 18:36:07 1E452D8F44D82BFC256E02D0D6FD9608 259072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mpg2splt.ax
    2017-01-23 18:36:00 2E730941CC5BF6200A4F56D1E9C24AAD 1743360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysmain.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:47 037A719DAD50603202C978CD802623E4 509952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntshrui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 F58223A8B772E419330A7A8BB7575647 166400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetpp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 6F9807DF2A447FD6214269F43C6C7138 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpnpinst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 6148007CCB981A9B8E26B0B878F9048F 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetppui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 4B119D9E0DA564BB62CA42CBA479A1EE 970240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\localspl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 3625F8F8CB796745FE6E94BCD899F3CE 344576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntprint.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:46 172E44C1ECEB2293B6AB4758C6DC57C2 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntprint.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:45 E0B340996A41C9A75DFA3B99BBA9C500 591872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchIndexer.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:45 7568CC720ACE4D03B84AF97817E745EF 2223616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssrch.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:45 589DF683A6C81424A6CECE52ABF98A50 2315776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tquery.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 E503E15C88B4BBDA3F6345E34FED3E92 778752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssvp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 D9E21CBF9E6A87847AFFD39EA3FA28EE 249856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchProtocolHost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 4C219239ED8CC35CA41AD26B33A15624 288256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssphtb.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 49A3AD5CE578CD77F445F3D244AEAB2D 113664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchFilterHost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:35:44 48041BAEB60CE5F34F13CC2A1361E49C 491520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mssph.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:43 093747DAE1C1A7F6DEA8D16E26D4F648 75264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msscntrs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:30 EFF3FF9D9E5BFD2A05390D959A1C3AD0 1031168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TSWorkspace.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:27 B6A58491307B4CADA572583D863DC602 210432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\profsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 B8542140074D2B51FDC55E6907996CC4 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dwmapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 502237267638281B1365D1F20082AECF 1632256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dwmcore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:25 1075AB2C077B415760C0E948856B5126 484864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wer.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 C00DB14550E4BD49737F311C644E45FF 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 B4F29F65AD3114051F01E9403346047F 81408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imagehlp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:15 008CD4EBFABCF78D0F19B3778492648C 683520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\termsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:35:03 168EA9CD9BD6056BB6F60B57D5304BBE 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\basesrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:55 FB10715E4099AF9FA389C71873245226 515584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\timedate.cpl
    2017-01-23 18:34:54 8B301D474B478E9A92823BAB50A7BC49 303616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nlasvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:38 A064A1D9CBD7F6959AAEAEAFF96DB2E9 692736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\osk.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:37 678A360CC45EADC5D3DAB4908A2A5583 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cdd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:32 1FB81632476857E8451DDA8A456EF3CE 215552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ubpm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:31 E5404072A5A9E0B452ADDF1D1339176C 2543104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpdshext.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:29 8563BA40DF4F1E93A61B70E2C8B60CF8 190464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SmartcardCredentialProvider.d ll
    2017-01-23 18:34:28 4403D5ECE7D8323CAF1207D1AA38FA01 197120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\credui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:24 7E1CF52C347D8755E5CA5ED0E99B401E 1395712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfc42.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:24 19F9B524A525D202194247E96656CB88 1359872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfc42u.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 D99F8968C0C5CAD46A6B93A1FA6738B2 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fveapibase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 D1035B8EFC83165612F7AAB1816A81B4 451080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fveapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:22 8F39E301AD8B219DADF83BD7DBE9842E 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tbs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 DC6DD779F35BB42E2E76FDFEC565C251 123392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc_ssp_isv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 C6AC2C91541D24F9E236A670C0CA793D 528384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdrm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 B41B1FEDEBBD955B4E25676B42087885 123392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc_ssp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 5693212AB2EBCACBBE05EC3A642113E2 485888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc_isv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 399FC1B75790EE606A6FD9F2FB4C891C 488448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secproc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 297926B15AE5390409F1007EB28A8EFB 552960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate_ssp_isv.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 1B3741488AA7E237961A29D1E7A44C0A 626176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 17CF3B3F68272BD40C878D4DBAB0EBC9 658432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate_isv.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:18 03F8F411F118CFDA508E77C747BB05EA 553984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RMActivate_ssp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:34:13 4C92EB7535CAA1681A77D928FBF9771F 1887232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d11.dll
    2017-01-23 18:34:09 51F89CE2D0FEC66070354504E6C4C3E4 633856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\comctl32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:59 1539E704316A2E9576F8557AD58B8764 14632960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:58 A4BEE5EE486E2C458B0B3FF19167D1F9 5547752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntoskrnl.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 FB442A0B6833A871BDDE927A9E72E063 842240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\blackbox.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 EE9954237F15BE4DD9304D12E4D305ED 1386496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diagtrack.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 C679AAD000EC16FEDEA563DAF1830D31 3219456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\win32k.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 A81EFD2BF60C73A090C276AEC02A68D1 1202176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drmv2clt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 A661B5183C88B8E6F8F54973D26BFE91 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UtcResources.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 9BFD7573A63315FE03FE636D9B739729 4121600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:57 6CCAD181B5120CD5822D91A5583907F1 3649536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSVidCtl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 EBDA1B0F15CB9B2CBCC6C94824E4E054 2023424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmSvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 BEB3102A720070645849B9EBB9C1238F 1573888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\quartz.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 BBF25B345B457322618E28585B6AD93C 461312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scavengeui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 5C5243BA42188F31CF6BF9667011E94F 1732864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntdll.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 439B0973C025FF5663A07D76FAB85EE2 3244032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:56 379B8ACC7646F1309559F2AFB0AD48F0 1483264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\crypt32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 F60CF28E4BE56C813755777CDFD63DE4 631176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winresume.efi
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 E7FF09DA4AEE1E006343F5FB861C02DA 880640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\advapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 D1D2AFEA0DD07916515B82D78D65306C 730624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kerberos.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 C44560F142B85256707D688EEA23AC61 1941504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\authui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8A76D3248C253BA8E47E0E9F00ACBDE6 1212928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rpcrt4.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8567C536C923941859615E0377EFF06A 877056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oleaut32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 8170DC98A586807273E2B8AE4353B91D 782848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmdrmsdk.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 7AED4A1659AAA0EC8F4C7AE58B8C560A 756736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\win32spl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 77A271A950ADA116D6D740AC1466F520 633296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winload.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 67C717EC24FCAAE7B518D9E06AD036AB 680448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\audiosrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 4ADD5DBC4156B51DC0A72DD9CEF9EB45 1460736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsasrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 27BACCB4856BEC0DD4A794531BB13AAA 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msctf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 21C24895F8F29F55C0F3BA1FAFE35AC3 706792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winload.efi
    2017-01-23 18:33:55 0B5A8B1E0A3CF06802CEF191FC802736 1163264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kernel32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 FA778FD134FCF78C6B8553034A30EB09 345600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schannel.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 EE841B6D1F2B9508D3ABAE52AC05A94F 263680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WebClnt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 D9AC95554394C596E909FD1A45519FCC 419840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KernelBase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 D02200FD73974A81F4C082C10B8A4C62 347136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSManMigrationPlugin.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 C6F9222F39A035540D6D53C139C5740C 499712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AUDIOKSE.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 BEAF50AC3812C2D5809BAD0E2D04303E 310784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmWmiPl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 A967FC1415366B4493EF45D4020836EE 976896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetcomm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 8D81291A03E00B76A14A4324FACE8487 878080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IMJP10K.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 88B02459B2E7FB56A9C64B36545D6AB8 632320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\evr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 879F46C608C08E5FC24E0B9952E7E60E 497664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drmmgrtn.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 848F036116D69AC4B2EA9F5D19519C9A 457400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ci.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 6F9E5FFDB3D22D6DF6D60C99D4DA2DBA 546656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winresume.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 6F075F832A8DAED15A1D780339040BD0 316928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msv1_0.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 67BACF78C7034AA407933BAD373B35FF 382696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\atmfd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:54 34BA256FBF83457F9D5E51A56DB54542 1009152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\user32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 FBE484A6F52433170CAE73EC61A6018E 440320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AudioEng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 F620F03630DD4BEAB76AC7246CB1B563 182272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmAuto.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 E947878385B88B3D1050E6D026945CBD 802304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\usp10.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 DA9178604B988BF067BED58A3AB5D981 141824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptnet.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 ABE3A0BCB2D57A5FE2B11545C066E148 108544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\davclnt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 A6305DC5442E3C31CA405FD4923FB297 362496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wow64win.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 8D7E3D8832E810C476C8122660A75C1B 148480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidpolicyconverter.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 8BF9B33C595DD7382068F5BA5D372C5C 371712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qdvd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 79FED832C161DFA33201352891478D7F 419648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\locale.nls
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 774A965EE0932641E0ABE88EB3FE7D12 295936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AudioSes.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 727BFA9DA828063D6117DB003AC02FE6 190464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rpchttp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 6D336EFEEC96A80FC3532F6201730104 229376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wintrust.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 5D00514114842A7AB3F4AD6910FBA0FE 404992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gdi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 5837A94C88991C5506D7BE0FC9A5683D 503808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srcore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 571DA0C23404613A97FD06F940C81959 266752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSManHTTPConfig.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3D67C27DD17B254D7915FA16A5AE3573 370920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\clfs.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3CD83692C43D87088E85E3C916146FFB 187904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcasvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 3B5411975BE627B9A705F76B82E0DA87 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptui.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 2FA456BF912F3D55D61B8696D2624B9A 338432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\conhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 2C6632CECFDBBE793FDA8AF9CA55A9CC 190976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 2188DE5FA5C741FB2B81EB9F37D26BA7 433152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfplat.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 D24E542075CEDE62E665D2BD0B05BF75 312320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ncrypt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 BDDD20CEB520E59863C62BA74CDBA997 114408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\consent.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 B5DC814BC4CEA7333F87AEE9085BF281 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wow64.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 AC2E7152124CEED36846BD1B6592A00F 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msiexec.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 A5D19345AE598AAB59F7160B0A8EE206 12574720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmploc.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 96444A8B9376FA8154C0564E2577B7D8 284672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EncDump.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 93E5D2B763374F484918A0909724B3EB 215552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 67FB2FF173E0C6890D667322B9A243F5 463872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certcli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 67A57A47EB806E1064A81A9B2291BD7A 346112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcdedit.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 06175F9EC59D198B6EE35C78339588C3 690688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\adtschema.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 F6DA7E54AC3B749F1627244575A7BE4C 59904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 EBDF13A76F776A46D8ACC6D9A9FA6E29 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 E75C0FEF3E9DF899A58657C2D1115DB7 81920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptsp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 DE23E052E557580674785CDF45B613F3 70144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appinfo.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 D204193AE858F18F901EF2B004A01CD6 125952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\audiodg.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 CDA14CCE4D7495BB2FC4D7D664C4FD93 297984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcryptprimitives.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 CA260EFA523C65B90AD646826B8601B7 123904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcrypt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 C5D926B411F7D1AF7933D93CAD77A4F0 1148416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IMJP10.IME
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 C1EDF38682613357B9B6393BDA8C7F4B 132608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 A71ADA4E6F61E0EA5E6FC45F020AEB1D 112640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\smss.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 9880BD74BE764D04F303C03DB821FD7A 107520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\adsmsext.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 906414D610D234B69B9C000C5293A42C 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 8921E1D8AE5171691F186A7C5B98B630 34816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 876CAB310F5DDC3C4031B09C6505B815 210432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdigest.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6BA042AF0ED8A41AD8CE3598AB437C91 44032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\csrsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 62589BC2175B1B7025FD679EDB60213C 176128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tintlgnt.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 55123EEC2DD8769E1425A2F5C920AE2B 206848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfps.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 526E62DEF3A178FF5BD920486A1E3FE8 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\quick.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 4B913C4E7EACC3A2441C78864DFA6D17 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chajei.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 47CF5397595827DD5E63D6E4115171DE 246784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\input.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 356008B6E9E550880CC671FE968D4A87 86528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TSpkg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 0622A1F4DBC57DB61D9C6F137E3188AE 175104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\phon.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 FFBA0B0CD143EFB3EF4E5EF2ECC5F200 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\atmlib.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 FAF3A8ED74438524DD041DFC8F705E8F 457216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imkr80.ime
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 FA5DB1F2D5E849E683C2DDDBF0CDE8E7 641024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msscp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 EB076BC497AEBB367B6FDCA38B759956 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hlink.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 E13C6738D73F92AC0165C9F8FE95FF0C 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srclient.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 CBD0E56A0B75697C55933C32DB28588D 55808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rrinstaller.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 C6E26D95BEE05EDC8192D4EA582BBC0D 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\asycfilt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 C6CA690108CD85F91D11EC49340D651F 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcalua.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 C416416F8AFA6A88BC8C9D0A63FA82D2 296960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rstrui.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 BC39870DE7CE2C2D8995C024F6152480 504320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msihnd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 AA1511B6284FA984305DA2D673B86ABE 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfpmp.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A302E5E06464CF850CB7A0E034E411FA 135680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sspicli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A2F18D0131FDA834AEEA6C46759B3752 17920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appidcertstorecheck.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A2D4C84FB6D01FCCF26C896C170AE117 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcadm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 A27BD16585219577C70FD8CDE22A5742 22016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\credssp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 9266E0DD597F313882AC3BE3D0A4FFB5 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcawrk.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 909B071A015DFBC4247D7501E638DF4C 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntvdm64.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 7C028FA9C9FDDE04E4924F6D30CEC6E8 146432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msaudite.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 74033C3E75522F7707DFFAB1A169561B 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nlsbres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 5BB200BCAB35AF071C041FD478699358 325632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msnetobj.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 4C4134E04984DA651B9DFFF2F553668B 28160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\secur32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 4AB1E1E0ECF0BD2686574A0AD7DD4AA6 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsmprovhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 30D8D88B22F969C923BD563D1F9D5C05 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptbase.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 1F9335A2C68B65E7D95985FA50968EA0 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsass.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 1D83AB813D47DC253F543AC94229DBDE 63488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\setbcdlocale.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:50 1038294D707409DC510AED77BA65DE8B 64000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\auditpol.exe
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 EAB56B1ABB511154630D149938359C88 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fontsub.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 D198B3EB6CA58D957F1791596A0A9221 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwmp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 B1869960D1CECD49995494372AD72774 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wow64cpu.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 AE1E16AACBFA9EC432C1E65847CB077A 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dciman32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A75960CA7EEA8E23F97986984BB67899 8704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pcaevts.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A5BCBA42E3D095EA64A46BE8336E32C0 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdxm.ocx
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A5BCBA42E3D095EA64A46BE8336E32C0 5120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxmasf.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 A0B5A130AFE29CCF62889808B0120515 54272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WsmRes.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 72164450A57F51D1100D982D84A9C976 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lpk.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 541862A51B3B4C1758B21DC38F782A1C 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\apisetschema.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 4D8A6E702F5715003D8C8BCF0C4E255D 28672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sspisrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 4D7B44D937F9B927E8DD8FCCE395E886 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msmmsp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 3311BD3B38C290B1D5CBFAA65881627A 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\INETRES.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 32F5B725B0A52DE93B62A0F7B4197957 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mferror.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0F988A3924AAF91267BF5E5E331BBD2B 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tzres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0E7257A86BB4BD0D61271BE578981737 25088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msimsg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 0DDDBF9B5EB614966C82069C1A30E5C4 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsmplpxy.dll
    2017-01-23 18:33:49 01E934271840EFA62D90C79A8B9D4054 60416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msobjs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 51DFBD18A435BAEC1F71A692373ECE4F 9728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Wdfres.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 2DA9EB73046595D79ADE306BC22B02C4 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshrm.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:25 E385472FF300F2BFD323B667EBAE93C7 1735680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\comsvcs.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:25 75DFE3CE6A8BFC995CC1D615B74DF8B0 525312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\catsrvut.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:23 D4FAC263861BAE06971C7F7D0A8EBF15 216576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ncsi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 DC4382E93770B3BF0774DB7FE46C8239 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netevent.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 59B3BE37BAFBD40715F45D580783738B 246272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netcorehc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 46BB91A169B9B31FF44EB04C48EC1D41 70656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nlaapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:22 08C2957BB30058E663720C5606885653 569344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iphlpsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:19 C63EFDE6CA3BA3FEFA4943DDF2051D4B 381440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfds.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 C7AC9A4D827774B19221D5FE068BF190 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnscacheugc.exe
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 492D07D79E7024CA310867B526D9636D 357888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnsapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 16835866AAA693C7D7FCEBA8FFF706E4 183296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnsrslvr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 374CE9DAB2F0CB173B8FCF3AB8DB5D1B 478208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpnet.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:50 48AF282E07C70E053D4E3EE2C732AD0D 760320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\samsrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:49 C91E969FDEB819E63E7D6BECF5A8B8D0 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\samlib.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:42 89EF1CE0CE43AB8F55247D746739A321 722944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\objsel.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 CF13522172342AD8196B329C15D68E23 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dimsroam.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 BDA8B14AFE99A0C52BFEA64C5AC62171 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpapiprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 9D942180B5B6CE1C882B9CC54EA1F275 57344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cngprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 9A3C6D8593F29A9F66744A3D4E6309B2 39936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wincredprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 692E9886B2A475684F7E3294BF66E97D 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\adprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:41 4959DE74643CBC4B83E5BC99486A4FC9 53760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\capiprovider.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 E9DE8D0A3A7306AF26B25F52F13A9234 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdbinst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 BBD257696E3FB0B8B1D3C115072116C6 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shimeng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 262D7C87D0AC20B96EF9877D3CA478A0 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aelupsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:32 07EAEA9D3E09340E64918EED526A5FFE 342016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\apphelp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:31:31 A236B1646E96AB06BE0F8D592B6D9A0D 245760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OxpsConverter.exe
    2017-01-23 18:31:24 3B5D6CAC765E86BE07AA7959A35D553C 879104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tdh.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:37 B32189BDFF6E577A92BAA61AD49264E6 193536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\notepad.exe
    2017-01-23 18:30:16 BA4107750C9F39D1FB9F65FC5C9E3E97 483840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\StructuredQuery.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 EBB73E4E8CA01089CF74ECE506EB7607 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\csrr.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 C4B0793E4B97AA36A2A8C81A7AA1979A 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegibbfc.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 A2E0F1E01A0983E9C94565BBEC862BF7 40960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cob-au.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 997938D423CE830161CB6059434E3C9F 45568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oflc-nz.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 5C48A43FC30FC61ECB1335DC646686BC 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\usk.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:11 54B11BB2AFBC3D5EBA9C96F0C1820B9B 46592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fpb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 6D540AF9B183FC97DC4CC54369561548 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegi-pt.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 661AE5EAC62C4598DD01795CEB915BAE 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegi.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 65A8302C7551CFE45FAA2BC085C9E7E2 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\djctq.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 4489D5D2CB4BA0799F3FB4625DE181CF 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\grb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 2BCBA6052374959A30BD7948444DBB79 2746368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gameux.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:10 027675ED9B34EE1B91505C3B8752649F 441856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Wpc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:30:09 9BB05674E013C35F4DAED51F5015355D 20480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pegi-fi.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:09 51D25C805A01A2C4F930F9720CF51FFE 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\esrb.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 D0C01412FBF59C1C25630C49F0C1B803 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cero.rs
    2017-01-23 18:30:08 4773EB5962548068547214A620E9ACC3 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oflc.rs
    2017-01-23 18:29:59 78394F2B354BDC28C5C61837872DD132 108032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\psisrndr.ax
    2017-01-23 18:29:59 050AF06F8B0463417E4AED9DA5816A65 613888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\psisdecd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:50 D33DF59002203FED8DE6087256DFDE89 624640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qedit.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:50 6C6CF29B05DBCA772AED1551AF0DF6DF 76288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\devenum.dll
    2017-01-23 18:29:31 1306E6A1BF4D506CD687DF9F947270F2 241152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pku2u.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:47 A19623BDD61E66A12AB53992002B4F3A 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\seclogon.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:43 F7961998A082806CF71CF63F0E81EAC8 14183424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shell32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:42 BCFAF911FE43F80124C3A68BB07130A9 1867776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ExplorerFrame.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 1F34470A484B001CC95B66CFE4753960 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iologmsg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:36 8699D17DFCFCD327784034DB6BD3A422 95744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\synceng.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:35 CDD0C92A653CAC881D780003E0C4E813 17792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kdcom.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:35 722258D597A0CC4EEFF3AF338681E5B6 19328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kd1394.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:35 539AA23C29FAC72FB29D58F33E6931B1 20352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kdusb.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:33 FDE5C7F271A8424B019EEFDAFD8CBD75 2004480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml6.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:33 3940461513FE8C7D94D76CCDBC783B93 2048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msxml6r.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:25 23B001185B7C3CB1F4BDEB143E6B45B7 197120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shdocvw.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:22 36E5E9D0400475230A7F57F274B88321 165888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\charmap.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 FBE1086227040618A569C27F74A12F3D 296448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ws2_32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 DD7C31F12936795C0516BB6C59CBCCD8 424448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rastls.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:21 963D7FA2110EB9E03AB0D200E6AE2614 327168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mswsock.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 D375BC432646A4B7324A8F6CC31301C7 25088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netbtugc.exe
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 B2ED0DC061D3C83A1AF47626E1F23B78 444928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winhttp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:11 EC51D04CF0ED31C8B0FDEB00A7155596 723968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EncDec.dll
    2017-01-23 18:28:11 3D0AB0FA5B425420B6F6AD261874200D 961024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CPFilters.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 E9032AF448904A9FA6F05AB3E542B6F8 105472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winipsec.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 E4AE497857409127ED57562AF913A903 794624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpsvc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 B0759657CB9718C2CA21A7C239C93676 96256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpapi.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 AA63A902CF5AB1061EBF330DD85EE3B8 32768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpscript.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 8DDCEFC1270DEF544F0BE148532F698E 373760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\polstore.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 80D6B0563ED2BF10656B1D4748331082 502272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IPSECSVC.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 3B6769F724C179C18CA5C114F825512B 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 366463C59B3D6D705403231DCE06D580 793088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\gpprefcl.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:55 2150D5ACD6A55F606134665E3795C193 75776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FwRemoteSvr.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:53 639774C9ACD063F028F6084ABF5593AD 68608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:47 C06FAAF13E37CE482F612AFF2D2331F3 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cryptdlg.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:24 934735F508E297504460935B71E99F0B 77824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\packager.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:24 1351A63BEC87BF81E540251966648C5D 396800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\webio.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:18 8CEBD9D0A0A879CDE9F36F4383B7CAEA 455168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winlogon.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 C23B6D9D16FD86F446BE607CA18389D9 235520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winsta.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 9E5D9177660A76FC8DECDC37A91A5B0D 9216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdrmemptylst.exe
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 0374D83D003043E7DE33036294A2EFAE 150528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcorekmts.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:16 6D5DCC1579B3961D791ABDE286A1CB5E 77312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpwsx.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 EEEA40F0EDB0A6E5359E539E15D0BC77 73216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netapi32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 05F5A0D14A2EE1D8255C2AA0E9E8E694 136704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\browser.dll
    2017-01-23 18:27:09 012787CEB35505EB78DF82E0A0072888 59392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\browcli.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:29 5FAC5F264D61D99EE8961480818B9DEF 31232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prevhost.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:29 3CDA7F5C412D07AA8BC04694AA21402D 275456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\InkEd.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:28 81A85BA8B536B70E035A9976F9D42873 267776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSCOVER.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:27 C391FC68282A000CDF953F8B6B55D2EF 634880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msvcrt.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:26 FE72C89986E1BA32AD926A820491F23F 406528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scesrv.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:25 218D2848CDDE80DD9AF72D5DD78F225C 241664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\els.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:23 4586B77B18FA9A8518AF76CA8FD247D9 1192448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certutil.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:22 189B0BAE1B0EDD51CEF1CD3F4CDEE02E 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certenc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 ECB021CA3370582F0C7244B0CF06732C 156160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 731131A477F69476F2D739B0DB6A9281 202752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scrrun.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 05D80FF3483BD8F268B01703C859198A 150016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshom.ocx
    2017-01-23 18:26:17 045451FA238A75305CC26AC982472367 168960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wscript.exe
    2017-01-23 18:26:08 CF636C92B762B26F0B39B38E92380A09 331776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\oleacc.dll
    2017-01-23 18:26:06 745DE455E02693423B1B78F448D52961 79360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\clfsw32.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:59 1FEB1694B13247A451B274E114AFAC45 1133568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cdosys.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 D07EB640618F96490DB88C3CE58DB608 324096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FWPUCLNT.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 660C06F663F27760F565FD567B57625C 830464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nshwfp.dll
    2017-01-23 18:25:36 344789398EC3EE5A4E00C52B31847946 859648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IKEEXT.DLL
    2017-01-23 18:00:03 126EB6B7C25D25ADB55D555E36EB4ABC 142336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\poqexec.exe
    2017-01-23 17:50:06 4474A8AEABD056DF636FD4FBEF49353B 1031680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:42:27 0F02C3FF97EAB0D8295854D6C4F82BEE 48976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netfxperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:58 A08C010D859F8EB42BDD7E1D55B8CA27 444752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscoree.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:57 9E3C848BBDB5521271B3B038ECE8CC88 3205120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mmcndmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:56 3D840598CECAAE8470804918EE5A00B5 3008000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\xpsservices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:52 364E7E33289341D4EB83CFA95D7B23AF 263168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwizui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:51 BAAFAF9CEAEC0B73C2A3550A01F6CECB 1197056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskschd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:50 B24450E38722F69F338533A36ECFFC29 1556992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RacEngn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:50 6011714C8C5C55CBFFAD24D61E879FBD 1646080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wevtsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:50 4449D23E8F197862F1B16F1E6C89C36C 1340416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diagperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:49 0E2F58F6E698EDCB9E58FAD0CBCD0567 1753088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vssapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:49 01E2855FB06C422E721D890AF201C2D7 1326080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\NaturalLanguage6.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:48 739BDC031DF0790FF8BB1AB244152C50 3860992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UIRibbon.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:48 06CBA28981689B96B1E6A16F463F2260 299392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mcupdate_GenuineIntel.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:47 5EC92F0EAE3CA59F647C3CA5AA7CB053 347904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\systemsf.ebd
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 9864D52F15AD32094A636C6B5281D9E7 3027968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMVCORE.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 8A1846C0817513AD18BA48B4427771FC 320352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationHost.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:46 33E4AFE6DCBC638771AFD25D556D8E5D 109928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationHostProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 86CC31F0A3D05C1DBD587552FF2DADFF 3957760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSAT.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 704CD4CAC010E8E6D8DE9B778ED17773 301568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spreview.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 54FFC9C8898113ACE189D4AA7199D2C1 828416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MPSSVC.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 29C1D5B330B802EFA1A8357373BC97FE 598016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spinstall.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 263B26106606A010CF877472B535E4BB 1975296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CertEnroll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:45 0BF4362E18DFC52382F418278DCC52C4 274944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpdd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:44 4C3DAEE652B005B483F16B8E9131C99D 2067456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\d3d9.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:43 B0F69B9DE0AEBFD7E4CEADE6758DF627 867840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SearchFolder.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:43 1BC6D282FF30D768515EAE0431F91552 5066752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AuthFWSnapin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:42 B60BA0BC31B0CB414593E169F6F21CC2 1600512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VSSVC.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:42 990EA3103E06D68CE0E755A9C3D70107 3391488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dbgeng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:39 E6F0F82788E8BD0F7A616350EFA0761C 958464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\actxprxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:39 1EA7969E3271CBC59E1730697DC74682 849920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:38 D92420AC58F49F173D7E1CAE32629F3E 1244160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imapi2fs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:38 27B9E163740A226B65E4B9E186117911 244736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sqmapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 F06BB4E336EA57511FDBAFAFCC47DE62 1212416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\propsys.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 AA339DD8BB128EF66660DFBBB59043D3 695808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netlogon.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 5D8E6C95156ED1F79A63D1EADE6F9ED5 1900544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\setupapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:37 582AC6D9873E31DFA28A4547270862DD 476160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QAGENTRT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 F9959237F106F2B2609E61A290C0652E 1281024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\werconcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 7FF8E121AFA05BDAB23B9FEDCDAB7A33 720896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbc32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 78F4E7F5C56CB9716238EB57DA4B6A75 1504256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wbengine.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 65EA57712340C09B1B0C427B4848AE05 464384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskeng.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:36 0C4DED0FF69B4EBCC487295C68EDB1AA 55296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PushPrinterConnections.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:35 F1B205F932F62F94506A5F332C895DAF 577536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSDApi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:35 43D808F5D9E1A18E5EEB5EBC83969E4E 317952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dhcpcore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:34 A293DCD756D04D8492A750D03B9A297C 214528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\umrdp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:34 60EB9DB7A449FC083D2F02B0A0425104 1796096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 EAF32CB8C1F810E4715B4DFBE785C7FF 448512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shlwapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 E64D9EC8018C55873B40FDEE9DBEF5B3 758272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PortableDeviceApi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 D971173B54CA16810F138518A08F9566 299520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsmf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:33 80F720E3C6B85A5FA9F359F881510880 1509888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdtctm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 A42F2C1EB3B66C54FB3C7B79D30C1A6D 2652160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netshell.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 9F4EA339FD6315CBDC4E543B2A222F45 524288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmicmiplugin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 1484B9EBF567346582DE571B0E164AE0 295936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\framedynos.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:32 03706015DB44368375AEBE6339490E66 519680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netcfgx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 DDA6773DACE0774160AAA927ECF8ADCD 479232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 9835E63E09F824D22B689D2BB789BAB9 594432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\comdlg32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 9662EE182644511439F1C53745DC1C88 343040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsm.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 355A138ABDFD43FBABCAE3A1B06AB93D 481280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 FF2B106909EED48C536DA04742C0324A 2055680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Query.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 82974D6A2FD19445CC5171FC378668A4 705024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\BFE.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 6B851E682A36453E1B1EE297FFB6E2AB 266240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\QAGENT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 356E96B2FE133373116D1AEBBCA896A3 422912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drvstore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:30 0ADD464D92D6189A7697C0C5BBEE1909 897536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\azroles.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 F8297797CC1993E25B8967D6032BFB31 1098240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Vault.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 DD72849FE94E6F49732E1E9A6484FBAF 281600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DShowRdpFilter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 5746BD7E255DD6A8AFA06F7C42C1BA41 345088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cmd.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:29 50D28F3F8B7C17056520C80A29EFE17C 653312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lpksetup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:28 3AB183AB4D2C79DCF459CD2C1266B043 692224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:28 25D284EB2F12254C001AFE9A82575A81 210944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpclip.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 9CEAD32E79A62150FE9F8557E58E008B 582656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sxs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 8CA406EF4805B7097D3E5CED50540A50 272896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mcbuilder.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 6DC4A7242F565C9E9C9CCC7BB0FA75C7 473600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskcomp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 4E4FFB09D895AA000DD56D1404F69A7E 312832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Wldap32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 234AFA322624B3203A2E720F08292B03 240640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscobj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 F145002386400162C9F66DD29702976F 167424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpendp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 ED3AF52CE4FFBE152BD27D0B6CE676F5 584192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ipsmsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 C55516D98DD5D8F0153C2A9B4227DA86 1158656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\webservices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 A0524499F4C63CADA7E1529FC77F5DC1 235008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hgprint.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 10F815BE90A66AAFC6C713D1BD626064 1808384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pnidui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:26 0B6231BF38174A1628C4AC812CC75804 121856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SessEnv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 F9AFD12BB4B1CFA5FCC0A5B37C604FD2 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3api.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 B96C17B5DC1424D56EEA3A99E97428CD 559104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spoolsv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 AAEF1B0563D6EDD324E834F64D0A0ED5 933888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sqlsrv32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 B86399C64A19EB45519466413FA5E361 1441280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlanpref.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 B862B1040C5D9843678ECEA8EB4099C0 288256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSNP.ax
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 A1CDE92DDC170D307DB3C5BAA348811B 183808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prncache.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 97E0EC3D6D99E8CC2B17EF2D3760E8FC 285696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schtasks.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 2383B9314592FEC47900BC5A6C7AEC83 1243136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMNetMgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 7A17485DC7D8A7AC81321A42CD034519 109056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\userenv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 19A6EDD4236403AE9869D12BEDF2B11E 409600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\photowiz.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 0FE5CD5F9C9248F42D1EF56E495B182E 263168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vpnike.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 DBEFD454F8318A0EF691FDD2EAAB44EB 689152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSSVC.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 62D2B05F7426D4735F50DC207D569281 279040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\framedyn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 612F1A6DA62A004128943A184123D184 605696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpeffects.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 2B373B5F7E36B5ED5DA176D4400EF091 1082880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppobjs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 105B83027DD0C664242CFD74EE70C11D 2072576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WMPEncEn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:22 101797BA603D227946B4B5109867EB19 2262528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SyncCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 E8706A051BFFC9DA9E9B935AAA432AAC 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mfreadwrite.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 D9F42719019740BAA6D1C6D536CBDAA6 236032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srvsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 AAF932B4011D14052955D4B212A4DA8D 370688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shsvcs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 79E14B291CA96A02F1EB22BD721DECCD 244224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmicsvc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 4947AB26D8C3E402B153B3A5BB615495 200192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tscfgwmi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:21 0A98C4E4975F5D735F8361FFEBF2793D 171520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fde.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 F4EA461A9DDF4861A0BDE2B0DD5645BA 324096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netdiagfx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 C3761661C17C2248A9379A8FB89E3DE1 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\stobject.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 8130391F82D52D36C0441F714136957F 503296 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\imapi2.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 77FD3C1F628FDA66DEA1D8234CEC7E52 551936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\localsec.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 021287C2050FD5DB4A8B084E2C38139C 501248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSATAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 DD853B7E91F22F842B8C8CB5096EE3B3 223232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QSHVHOST.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 B7AC66C1CCD87D7C49256B5451DED4FA 244224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 55DE45B116711881C852D2841E4C84DD 253440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tcpipcfg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 32802C0F6FC7C8F561B9D91F52A46421 498688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 2F1A635997A0E86AAF99F974E72905B1 165376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netid.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 20FACCF61372C1C6BBAAA5CE413875EA 504320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\biocpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 F62B62E3CAAB44E6C6056955954AE86F 303616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scansetting.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 D291620D4C51C5F5FFA62CCDC52C5C13 378880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msinfo32.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 C7CF6A6E137463219E1259E3F0F0DD6C 1389056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pla.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 BA0F80C7878558C28B1B298E94D259FF 1050624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\printui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 B0951D9AF84D9639CF81BC99BE4084C0 477696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PhotoScreensaver.scr
    2017-01-19 19:41:18 5A9290C6413880C3C109522124AB0981 571904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mspbda.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 DDB88D0BB116D468B2B3EFBB6E3D6D06 122880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\aitagent.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 D38535978F93F9FC9F28BE6093A87DBE 552960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdri.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 C15B3D813F4382ADE98F1892350F21C7 307200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wusa.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 C0EB0E804F596CC1C7283D2D7FF980E7 577024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AdmTmpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 8DD52E8E6128F4B2DA92CE27402871C1 580096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wiaservc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 8D6B481601D01A456E75C3210F1830BE 533504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vds.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 2B81776DA02017A37FE26C662827470E 145920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IPHLPAPI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 1834B31C749B86DAC233BBBA1C03BC48 625664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mscms.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 6F1AC6100B372F22709B24CFC9E2CC16 934912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FirewallControlPanel.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 57528A746F7A1026B41FB8447F9591B5 229888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\XpsRasterService.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 4E39FFB3BEB58A232429E44C60ED1264 199168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PkgMgr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 066DA0F1237E3AFD48792739EEEEC03D 186368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ocsetup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 02E20372D9D6D28E37BA9704EDC90B67 405504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wisptis.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 0015ACFBBDD164A8A730009908868CA7 442368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\winspool.drv
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 F6F22291024906E43D135A4B1705FEAC 418816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppwinob.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 76CB184041C6D21838BC1DF903E3C155 161792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ocsetapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 42A9CB6906D9A8BEDC83B57163E62924 459776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DXP.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 2477A28081BDAEE622CF045ACF8EE124 207872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cfgmgr32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 CF1A231594E1B7D59D9279FAA38AD4C2 348160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eapp3hst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 93221146D4EBBF314C29B23CD6CC391D 117248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpdbusenum.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 7368A2AFD46E5A4481D1DE9D14848EDD 367104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wcncsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 2DF29664ED261F0FC448E58F338F0671 221184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mprapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 CFB8C673F9188F99466E76C6972191E0 263040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hal.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 96DB78C9C50CEED9DA5050EFFEE272A2 264192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\upnp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 87356377F31DA5F20A833811CD59499C 303616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eapphost.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 649F5F47EA85C08AEE9353CEEF810233 850944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mmsys.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 24F4B480F335A6C724AF352253C5D98B 112640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\thumbcache.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 0A551CCDEF9D6F99A008B5B075354650 128000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Robocopy.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 040B198DA82AC2C4DB22E088BBAFD10B 148992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\t2embed.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 FCFCD1101C5DA23B4B95F93D02B2C169 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dwmredir.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 ED78427259134C63ED69804D2132B86C 232960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scecli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 DE418798DA91AAA067A2EF41D8A7B886 429568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\puiobj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 DC8560036F238C904DC9FBCEA7796D54 658432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PerfCenterCPL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 D7111757FCB56070D15D37DAD910CC35 1457664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DxpTaskSync.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 884415BD4269C02EAF8E2613BF85500D 46592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msasn1.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 047AD05DE61C166A1BED4CF5A9083ED8 217088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iasrad.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 73FCB7919DEE80EE556F2E498594EBAE 235520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\onex.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 5CBB682DF172AC4D818E2E49DA2B4A19 568832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\scrptadm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 3D991793E642D063508503FE68907BA4 675328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DXPTaskRingtone.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 2C647ABE9A424E55B5F3DAE4629B4277 2851840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\themeui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:10 6E26EE228F60D75C732D209688FB546C 1363968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 F7E418D5BB71996347A8C431E6DC778C 462336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wiadefui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 EE867A0870FC9E4972BA9EAAD35651E2 344064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rasmans.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 C4DF22EC976FF51A8A4057BE3C3D3F03 475136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlangpui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 9EDB0A8337529D69F96DD1B2E70FA2F7 691200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VAN.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 6D3E70937228FD90F2A7185D33D4C46E 239616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dskquoui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 56BEB546F3F6EEAAAD5759E0B32E7C58 1689600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netcenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 1EAC1A8CA6874BF5B15E2EFB9A9A7B86 799744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msftedit.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:09 11C405A2DCF38E098316FD904A4FB662 1120768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdengin2.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 FC51229C7D4AFA0D6F186133728B95AB 67584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\samcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 E3C61FD7B7C2557E1F1B0B4CEC713585 92672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TabSvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 E377BBA01F34E4183C32E5BBD688CE83 95232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\regapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 C3489639EC8E181044F6C6BFD3D01AC9 273920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SndVol.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 B9F0A4020AA98B7A20287BF7FE99A1FD 107520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QUTIL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 A6F309DD01DC5BD7BFB3E3C1C413573F 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iasacct.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 8569E35D00F45972E506502EEE622BA4 340992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srchadmin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 218A400108F280428FA22282D3268BBC 63488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wscapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 F731DB7489A0994F682D68A2B21AA5AE 684032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TabletPC.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 C6B0B5AA20C8E51234A039472ABA75B2 88576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\setupcl.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 587BB0FA7D11F81251539A630C097C8C 726528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\appwiz.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 EFDFB3DD38A4376F93E7985173813ABD 232448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ListSvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 E19D102BAF266F34592F7C742FBFA886 300032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msconfig.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 98BB7E40685F7F79C20E2ABA93818346 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mimefilt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 6A5C1A8AC0B572679361026D0E900420 332288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hgcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 40F0849F65D13EE87B9A9AE3C1DD6823 316928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tapisrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 1473768973453DE50DC738C2955FC4DD 217088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdmaud.drv
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 0FE14E3B3C0DAA77DFB5B60E1D274D6F 215552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netiohlp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 E5E13FCBD1D247BF4CCD8BE3C7D8A5EA 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fdeploy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 D95AD0B6A27A14DCD31B3E5BAF635898 166784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\basecsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 988121D083B7AB61D4A7E244290BAAB0 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\lsmproxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 8956BA8E83F83ED3B54B292CEB42F219 726528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AuxiliaryDisplayCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 81749E073AC5857B044A686B406E5244 314368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\clusapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 ACB4F32174EB5066D4684369CEA925E9 372736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mtxclu.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 A943D670747778C7597987A4B5B9A679 974336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WFS.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:03 850BD2D2D9CB5894935C3B6333CAD6FD 633344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\riched20.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:02 7881A5557CD9A9D40D994A57D24001AB 118272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dnscmmc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 FEB91B4DA0D540865260A33838654FA3 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nci.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 CFA6B4D4A70D67C6387C29FA6FD703D0 2193920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\themecpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 C2A8CB1275ECB85D246A9ECC02A728E3 65536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RpcRtRemote.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 B4296172C4766788BA1D087941372E54 357888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sharemediacpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 B3F03B594E7A6353273D43F6E7EA1D25 2250752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SensorsCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 8FFE297B8449386E7B6851458B6E474E 186880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\logoncli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 55EDFADBEFB5B1C28DCE340DDCD2206E 486400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\powercpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:01 35E397D6CA8407B86D8A7972F0C90711 359936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eudcedit.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 F152755F131ADFE452D534F4E9383590 355328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Faultrep.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 C6505DE3561537BA1004D638C2F93F2F 188928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netjoin.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 AFA10DB13B9A0537297AEEF2CD66352F 1077248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Narrator.exe
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 851A1382EED3E3A7476DB004F4EE3E1A 118784 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wkssvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 77B5035BC6EDF4D1B6265391AECEE4C0 38912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vpnikeapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:41:00 067FA52BFB59A56110A12312EF9AF243 232448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppcomapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 DB55D6EA72B92C8F8268A5B795156433 139264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cabview.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 C3F3509C9127B1EFF9012CBC152ADF56 793088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autoconv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 3B536A8BEC3B4F23FFDFD78B11A2AB93 777728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autochk.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:59 04FAFCAF36632E03B6BFC48275178349 763904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autofmt.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 F5F9D892E8196C074C3A159569EEB886 156160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prntvpt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 F41831D2A3D6E2152525EA3F75316ACD 611840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpd_ci.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 E62E6C6E0ECE74CD8345808F5A5F9F00 414208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlanui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 CDEBD55FFBDA3889AA2A8CE52B9DC097 1264640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdclt.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 A6585E85184E3E6B45AE833536CAA282 168448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcdsrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 97BA1A7979EB66F4E8E95270854DFBDC 455168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nshipsec.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 431DC374BB338D99400B24FAC576D7D1 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shsetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 36F3D6CF6842573E5955D0B7CD2BF281 222720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wwanconn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 345BC7CADBE91E78B52497EF3B0D910B 116224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fms.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 B26F4F737E8F9DF4F31AF6CF31D05820 162816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 9613BEA1E1509884EC472A10858EC61D 861184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fontext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 4BE691DE828BFC1CB1EBBC767586D73A 933376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SmiEngine.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 FA4C36B574BF387D9582ED2C54A347A8 957440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mblctr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 F832EEEA97CDDA1AF577E721F652A0D1 749568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\batmeter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 F0074CEB72EA93608037C98A1F187DB5 1066496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Display.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 A6BF31A71B409DFA8CAC83159E1E2AFF 114688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AxInstSv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:56 621B74BFCE49F9372AED2859FD87343C 211456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mprddm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 DC50B0FE1C3F654AC25B5484BF3A458C 1202176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DiagCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 B53C4B69B695EDA1B7E41D35CA4244E2 52224 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rtutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 AE57DB2CCE48C85D0AD1EB38AE67EAA3 223232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpsrcwp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 908ACB1F594274965A53926B10C81E89 187904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\provsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 887EB84BB2EC3F4C1510C98E8C1ADFC0 625664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\usercpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:55 26653D1C26E9E2AA5DD596354BA9FAF3 2217856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bootres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 E17E0188BB90FAE42D83E98707EFA59C 3524608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppsvc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 BE306D6E345A5FD8A049726C6F9DE6F8 98304 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WSTPager.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 A717A35120DBAB5AB707AB40662AF9DD 211456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rasppp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 89C92686DED63EEAF1DB03F97A1898F2 433512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MCEWMDRMNDBootstrap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 01073F2BA36792C9BFD1BD622A6247B3 812032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpccpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 D7F1EF374A90709B31591823B002F918 225280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SndVolSSO.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 7C58DEFD1306691C43837CEC18BC64A3 279552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dxdiagn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 7A09F960C73A63D68293EFDFD843A5FF 69120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3cfg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 CF6850A72BEB4845A3BFFB3F5E8014B2 300032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pdh.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 C8FDF0FA9E97E2FAAF3F814716AAA881 115200 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WPDShServiceObj.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 C6C83C0DF40E11FA1F06625E95E41DE7 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\proquota.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 C418F8085C61D3B6911EE82157CA3775 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\hbaapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 2D2A6EC8EAD30EC3ACE2FD6FB1B3E122 416256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\prnfldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:52 09F7401D56F2393C6CA534FF0241A590 257024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskmgr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 FD28E3B46F63337EAF905120F1E00070 3745792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\accessibilitycpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 BAFE84E637BF7388C96EF48D4D3FDD53 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\userinit.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 B4CE0CAB186EBF4DF54BD34B4F0C0A06 403968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\untfs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:51 8699D60D780483F2A1B6B35EF967A78A 268288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSAC3ENC.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 C5CE5CE799387E82B7698A0EE5544A6D 349696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\slui.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 BBAAE027C176402E221CADBFCAEB5407 366080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\zipfldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 894B39B50E4FD1580884085D59352839 233984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\defaultlocationcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 EC84D7DCAE6AE0FE87EE5D4F0D50DC55 769536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sud.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 B1FB3DDCA0FDF408750D5843591AFBC6 252416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3svc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 4C2C4640BF23AAFCF90519E0F34436CE 508928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DeviceCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:49 14DBF43745F54326CBBC7211750B6D20 104960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Mpeg2Data.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 F0112F2DDAC14DFD4B3A69BB0164D005 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\taskbarcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 DAAF9C77603F77988D3B0E74400F5038 352768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysdm.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 D2D30DAC4DE4EC8BF09564BB51915263 2146816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\networkmap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 C4E28504E92F7D34C830C9D767B9948D 221696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OnLineIDCpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 92DBF0A4C9239169010FC6E07859C82E 780800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ActionCenter.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 534D84434D9DB1D1E1E865F64E52AA8E 172544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\twext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:48 2C2FBB6DC3CE8FAF4AB2F7C6C5071C4C 373248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\intl.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 FCF433BFE9F44C8FD2FAF1E8DED23D72 898560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OobeFldr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 F8051F06E1C4AA3F2EFE4402AF5919B1 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\isoburn.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 DD48B7D93771674F330763613AA7C095 472064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\azroleui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 BC4A4569F5E50EE9993E9DD9784C2FE3 95232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cca.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 A3D570EEADFFA62D3DC8AB10E281FF8B 701440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dsuiext.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 713B611F6B796EECDA6F9970ACD9845B 154624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\uxlib.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 2F6DA6A2C092BC61F0324E3C52935252 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\recovery.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 F7A256EC899C72B4ECDD2C02CB592EFD 721408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bthprops.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 F3B306179F1840C0813DC6771B018358 238080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\recdisc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 E7B1B5D5A1D1E4C77AE995D725A1FEE5 762368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 BCEA9AB347E53BC03B2E36BE0B8BA0EF 45056 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\httpapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 BB074F35B49EB2EA416962B596281E1E 419840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\systemcpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 A10B048B681C38E26CA90CD1BC123604 200192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\syncui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 7F8E83B9466A0A002D4AB15C104062A7 304128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\efscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 67B6B783979C8CF96DCCC2813CB21C10 24064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sisbkup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 4A6305A5386DA8293E218F60B0BA12FA 451072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shwebsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 4659DD732B02A7593469882ACEF1BFF6 193024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netplwiz.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 4179D7F2872EA3BCB6A2BE95340D2FAA 345600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MediaMetadataHandler.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 3DC58E2CA9A146A65F2066F2DC983898 196096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VBICodec.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 29B19D564600319FD3746C48F888717C 58368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tzutil.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 1FB6588DDF991124D49475C99BBC9C5B 155136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\autoplay.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 AE67E6224419C1A88800DF29E6A95F88 135680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AuxiliaryDisplayServices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 A648C4A06DE367065B24056D067B4460 414720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wlanmsm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 7D067C851FD270E7C3495788AD487CDE 549888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ActionCenterCPL.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 6EA4234DC55346E0709560FE7C2C1972 170496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sdrsvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 6A1B51F414E2F83ECC2B9AFA0121FEF6 207360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysclass.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 69A4347A8EAD86185EFF2F75755176E6 38912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msvidc32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 6140A1493EC6FFFE2DF350EA0E9A7D8B 66048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ncryptui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 5F7C94678DAE6EF130CDDC1BBDC1738E 66048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ksxbar.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 FF71E16F8F5672A77F4B8689AA50D38A 474112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sysmon.ocx
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 CA4166E8424EA3E8053876B47603DBE6 445952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwizeng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 B6F9B45112E56992EF3EFA369FB7F047 185856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vdsutil.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 AAFAF68D1A450325DA58D9EAD997B427 240640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MFPlay.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:44 2F794096269B32C1611B29341AD4A599 421888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\termmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 BC566D17914B07ABAAB3A5A385CC3300 129536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ntlanman.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 9C75CB8B98610F0CD85D99BB5876308B 446976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sqlcese30.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 8CE1C165396F2453012B3E23ADD9DF76 313856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ReAgent.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 3BCB70DA9B5A2011E01E35ED29A3F3F3 279040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sethc.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 FA2F60F09DDF459CB4AA9DE8A83B65B3 68096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpd3d.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 EAFA08FDE52AF3C564D2D4D7B8BF66E3 84480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UserAccountControlSettings.dl l
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 D2A0FFA75AB181B19B5EB93BB29C7686 321536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\unimdm.tsp
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 B6D6886149573278CBA6ABD44C4317F5 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\slwga.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 8DEDB880C3CB1B7024F2C8EE2F3E1151 333824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ssText3d.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 5CE9241C030C004FF92037DF8F7401B0 54272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iyuv_32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 56840D971042FA448E9F75062BB26DAD 282624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iTVData.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 40308014B44489795DA132D3F2CC13DA 281088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iprtrmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 3A9C9BAF610B0DD4967086040B3B62A9 128000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srvcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 AC2170D1DDEEA5CEDE106DA188F18138 173568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\powercfg.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 A3D4197E5DC267D488C467133E8407DF 270848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\srrstr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 A302DA1404664CEF1D416ED4DE49EA2B 133632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\NAPHLPR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 8B22B0CF8912F810B28AFBFC8B42727F 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\acppage.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 891C5270AFE8A69366702C88F3E24768 109568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nslookup.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 60E8C91E58AB800C3879BE11DD8D6BD5 225280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DevicePairingFolder.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 4A3B1F516F2CD426CA0562DDABE3C6B9 255488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wavemsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:41 3A66846F45BE2E46F7EA16B2F7D2EF34 175616 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bcdboot.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 FA43D418BC945D27D0625B697B8442B5 94720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cabinet.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 F17D1D393BBC69C5322FBFAFACA28C7F 80384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\certprop.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 405F4D32D2185F1F1BD753D8EEAFFB3A 1672704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\networkexplorer.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:40 2A796B7E73673B960B1EA963A70DBC4F 102400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppnp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 C7301A1D3DB09DE86528D9D916069859 606208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dfrgui.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 C07CEEF7737E9101E06CD656192B4BCB 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ftp.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 A6F8D318F6041334889481B472000081 176640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PresentationSettings.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 9EB716B82B5CB2E26524BC3A37FB7BA2 358400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpdxm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 9498656CAE8A5047B9CD4C69075FF66B 153088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\remotepg.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 90C06682302B3F911EA22211A2FFC6ED 102912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kstvtune.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 7D5645EE0EA77D539828433D9B95F5EB 217600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WinSCard.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:39 3C91392D448F6E5D525A85B7550D8BA9 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wkscli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 FFF9D00CF16397C64317F213484F94BD 67072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsnmp32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 B94D3DACCF5882B697A1C53D00BE643A 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msyuv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 8FAFCA21FE9B20C420CE9D4DC50A7169 293888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsqmcons.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 5088595871D94EAD05CFD9351002B589 594432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wvc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 423982DD851406A52B6399DDB196C606 636416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmdrmdev.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 3B6928BC39E5530CEAD1E99269E7B1EE 152064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\net1.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:38 285DEA88F17836A6D5EE2C2116750982 26112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WerFaultSecure.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:37 515F6B0BBC6E3A09B57C5AE6C41765D2 899584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Bubbles.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:37 03DC34242009D26061A4B1E91DF51C9B 1911808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\OpcServices.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 E060CAF6D6C303A2C9BC13435F7F81A1 180736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ifsutil.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 D45BE8BAED0B82F6BBC9D9421FA8FA1C 241664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Ribbons.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 CEED624D1291081B1B7D921FBB9C61D9 14848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsbyuv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 6E90B7A6C66355AA8DDC5CABF6073DE1 497664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\main.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 45989C268EC2CC9EEA80030AF96CDA5A 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msrle32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 2472BDF30C62F3E81AE27A968C25608C 73216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\unimdmat.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 22D98BF27F3DAE2B3E9559B9C40D49A1 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iscsium.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 2102EE1AC5A82401C93DDEE67B66EE67 363520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diskraid.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 17E6B6B2ADA2630E01EAE9F9AC7A1D63 242688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Mystify.scr
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 AE55B3FC3D29593A9CEBA5909AB4A346 16896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\muifontsetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 6F3F29905F0EC4CE22C1FD8ACBF6C6DE 294912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WindowsAnytimeUpgradeResults. exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 56DAA6A090E528BD938B08616434717C 132608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmpshell.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 4FFB0D0E913D8A2767F6D8B7C0375208 222208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpencom.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 3EB98CFF1C242167DF5FDBC6441CE3C5 172544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\perfmon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:35 25871B7114005B04B24A5114CD5234CF 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AzSqlExt.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 EB3E45B0F5C5743863C86F38E8CDC151 213504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ActionQueue.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 E0773633E4193B183FB396192581BD86 50176 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\NAPCRYPT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 A7A8CA53D9C9FD90C07AB0EB38E5316B 1087488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dbghelp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 9FCA3A84338ADEF2AFF67CDA46EF8539 59904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\umb.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 6CECA4C6A489C9B2E6073AFDAAE3F607 29184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netutils.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 650CAEA856943E29F25A25D31E004B18 623104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:34 1B4A711265FEA91259553D7B4E83394B 73728 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tlscsp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 C5AC93CF3BA30D367FB49148A2B673B9 48128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PrintIsolationProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 BA94F132C66F2BD456854490C800C4F2 124928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wiavideo.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 B84CB0F6C83F5D515570334AC505720C 133120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Kswdmcap.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 AC3D7EE5F9EC2AB4BE0CDDE362D026A4 190976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vdsbas.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 6A84E68B538B8B04608BF2F0D426CE6F 337920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\raschap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 4B4CA7B9008C56E380BC0A97FE0F2B4D 17408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\syssetup.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 3EEC0FB1DDD317AA1E8933B912439736 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MdSched.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 2236436F5522E6F9153569AD24C4F70F 215040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wpdwcn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:33 025E7DBDB98866ED3CB2D4DDA70B364D 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\runonce.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 DC81872E3E6BCA39B322A7FA1A044040 232448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bitsadmin.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 B23E4D796A3FEB91241A806EC18D5C32 395776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nltest.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 862596399AAFD2A21DB2AF9270CD4F70 238080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mstask.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:32 0BE09CD858ABF9DF6ED259D57A1A1663 84992 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Mcx2Svc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 F8E722E173C976353881024088794450 431104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WPDSp.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 EDEC311F8BC0C12117A6492C382BE4D7 181248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qcap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 EC5F6EE00337DB400229B69FB43F92C5 124416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QSVRMGMT.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 98E7911BEFE83F76777317CE6905666D 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tabcal.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 765A0868EB29240873FB40E32F9C2053 527872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wmdrmnet.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 4E9C2DB10F7E6AE91BF761139D4B745B 135168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shacct.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 4D85B1B44DC19C0C46E6DDE35895FD0F 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vss_ps.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:31 1BF0CB861A48FEB1638228760750F3CB 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 E4A343322CF7F4463DF18DDF04109BF3 250880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qdv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 C5BC9544F0C5C6532EFA9508732244C2 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spbcd.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 854D93A45BA56523FB73599BF0852604 224256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PortableDeviceSyncProvider.dl l
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 8166A3DAFCB98790436F9B8B686C0608 435712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PortableDeviceStatus.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 7961AAD46149CD5510DD405FA5DE1D3F 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmictimeprovider.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:30 48F714CD2DCD00E8E98172AA72CF358D 137216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CscMig.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 F848764F21653CB94037945A76A59171 62976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\PnPUnattend.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 F0C6A924CAED0D26E7150F4009384AA6 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\desk.cpl
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 C6A4A29DD06F38D0045FBE3F3A1DBAD5 121344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fphc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 8888DC2ACEBFE75B3B52CE01AB2249C3 313344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3ui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 53F4BCD594CC2A791E16246AED525B6D 63488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\takeown.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 FE536088C8A94F0E6AEDAE34342B056E 79872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\QCLIPROV.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 FCE23E27F62989AD0BB88E256E847A41 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CertPolEng.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 B73A6E4B319AFFE64582AC5C1801BB3F 15360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\nrpsrv.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 9BB99503D6A4DD62569EDE9E5E2672A5 27136 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\HotStartUserAgent.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 74C6DA5522F420C394AE34B2D3D677E3 92160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cmstp.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 6B3E852970892B3033DC996C282C2C93 89088 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\amstream.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 3DA66EF520D45081DCFFDAECD3DE17C8 61440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\djoin.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 1C8A7466E79B306C6D703FE8A6AC5612 68096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vfwwdm32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 03AB2A2E426C2AD400AC8315226347F8 144896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EhStorAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:28 00EED37FFA36C9FCF8370160596B891E 37376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shimgvw.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 C8994E2703410F8DFE19DE5BF82994C0 143360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mydocs.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 C1A8C1D804EFB14D344E958BC6AA572C 61952 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WavDest.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 A88D5A2FA2B16934A74C4B1138676560 75776 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MSDvbNP.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 4C6F525A346E80A8834CE2E7A870B203 198656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iasrecst.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 3DC7F21CF94CC930E7E8F63D4AEBA71A 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MultiDigiMon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 387E72E739E15E3D37907A86D9FF98E2 90624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KMSVC.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 2A436796758BF2555A26C770FE8A6FEE 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\fdProxy.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 1A481461B004DBAC04C28CF70455A751 57856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\g711codc.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 FF80CAD87555E8E4D2CFD7B9058343F8 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sscore.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 FAEE5377E2B48FAAF3702E73DB8D6F58 166400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\diskpart.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 F024FD214655A287536026B00C08430F 194048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\itircl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 C58193D44CF096225288E351611C77A3 14848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\BWUnpairElevated.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 A5C09AA0017428B30BE3423CB84DEB61 152064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\iscsicli.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 558C42D165DB5799B4072DC0A9C27C0B 35840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\msdmo.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 509E88FF7B257885775791FAF0965D6A 102400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mobsync.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 2B734931F36EF571816236D7C792BC80 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dot3msm.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:26 0F8A86A636A774DBB63B3A8659723312 43520 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vbisurf.ax
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 FE043CC325B7095FEF9C8EE1567A662C 26624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qprocess.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 E674F9D3B685167F6C83EAE8BEF7F567 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\mciqtz32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 BD3E64A49311E558C08F4F04B53F82D8 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\choice.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 9BDAEBDBDE7B98068F7F59E51476160C 103936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\eappgnui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:23 43FA401CF9F3343F5B0CB800909506B5 434688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSTIFF.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 DB76DB15EFC6E4D1153A6C5BC895948D 145920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\sppc.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 6A2E9BBD516D064C925A9634A5632854 71168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\findstr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 5C18CD22BE4628865FCB63337A6E5EF6 10429 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\ScavengeSpace.xml
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 35C2F5EE281D0CC00B6185435EE6D1A7 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\luainstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 31ABDD039F63BABBED8C031F87E0F6DE 1080320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\onexui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 17123DEF4E76086D759122DD864D9512 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chglogon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 FF6148B1C150DA05D35C68D143AD6DEA 147456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RDPENCDD.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 F97883C70C964AF913C4D1BD37D38A57 33792 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\profprov.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 E811F8510B133E70CF6E509FB809824F 36352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wdiasqmmodule.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 DDE008F644E8D33F726D5357FE52F447 24064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chgport.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 C4BFE4B61086416B0529212F92BCE081 24064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\schedcli.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 90CC31E54E79E9E5800FFF3CCF2FC5DB 65536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\inetmib1.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 826E2C7B96B024A203D237E7AFB5A81C 18944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spopk.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 5A1976E146C82EE36611AD47DF626B1E 51712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\repair-bde.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 17A39E50921D061FB792F565B0849363 23040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\qappsrv.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:21 0B0A8CE57A798231C0B6E4F7ABBFE5D1 79872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\manage-bde.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 E48FCE3820487A9CDDD83BBABC6B962C 44544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmbusres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 D599A5E49043569C89804128ECBDA25C 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\logoff.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 D289D2E949609B696161039C3D86FFE9 38400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmstorfltres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 C92170F5FFAB62A94D5435AD5259F30A 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shadow.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 C59DC915FFC4E1BCEA09A2F9D1E0799D 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rwinsta.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 93BF245D8A1DB0BF1C8A3FFDFF3E2C83 53248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\odbcconf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 8DD050AFAC250837DF42514DEF72B2E2 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tskill.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 69A9B266835ED67C031322660F7B18E4 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\chgusr.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 55E3404EBA301BC8A420157BFE7184D2 1164800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\UIRibbonRes.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 40EDE82A2D7E5336B12693D89B4F4466 22016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tsdiscon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 2BA41198C6A0367B4FC61315E9E90020 22528 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\tscon.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 19E41CCCEE697CC9465396B370929792 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSMON.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 12929BDE96189F4E968AD035573424F0 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\elsTrans.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:20 0FDEEF01CB054D8FE46682FB64EE99BB 53760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmicres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 F890B16A75982537CDDDD1F5F8298337 23040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdprefdrvapi.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 ABC58A1A2C4D527A358EEF2142268FE5 21504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\TRAPI.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 85CD6797A4EDE1E3E0378DCBDF227CF0 72192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\napdsnap.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 786D0E9BE38BAD3C8FFFA9BAB6909582 36864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dsauth.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 748849C42DEA24C723048E24BCA1BD55 47104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshbth.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 715F03B4C7223349768013EA95D9E5B7 27648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\LogonUI.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 4C42CDF8B7CC00ADD1A1645F1500C3DC 16896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\change.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 3DBFBF22B2539FF7D1EB67DD2C5BB69D 16384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\query.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 2A520FF878C453E6CA3F2E6F7CA6E7ED 16896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\reset.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 7EE5F17A21D9A9101207DF4BC37B085D 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\cscdll.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 3B1829281D9273D00AEEA7F749A688F9 18432 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FXSUNATD.exe
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 29409ED7400CA5BCCC30C0EE5147A60D 24576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\bitsperf.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 F1D89890A434B46242DFB73EB2DAEE5A 28160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shgina.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 4C1244FEF74C60A4B1B151C76609CBE2 26112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wsdchngr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 EF00EAD1A0C4978C685BEB83FF1C9EF6 10240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\rdpcfgex.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 D1AAFE4B6515002332DF389326BB6A87 15872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\vmbuspipe.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 3181F76ED237CC3D50D10CEA05AF8B60 10752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\riched32.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 11A087ED1D82FF01F74CEA03CF25E348 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wshirda.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 D5FED0C332BDF11698FBF8E59EA83434 129024 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VmdCoinstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 98AA082059B23A7378A18B5D01824121 128512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\IcCoinstall.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 7A20E304276A422F1FF0BBB640272DA0 130048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\VmbusCoinstaller.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 12597124DF5E54B932945D326F916C9A 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\browseui.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 103D54F329686C2CCF67156117A30D53 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\C_ISCII.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 33CFB33A0BBEA072A8BEE03618D9EC38 11264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\shunimpl.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 B64E6DA93066E6DCECB046E3E75C61A5 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINBEN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 757BDC7D5870E23A83DAD7EB9132C6BE 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDNEPR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 6DFF455CE6D7338F9146578BE21594C2 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDSF.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 4B1D11E789F27C99B7D18F7765E256C1 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDPO.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 4572948BA797E6EE4D33B5B55A98A099 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDSG.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 35701AA2A2B63A97714B1016374E0557 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTUQ.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 1F9860C03FAC9A1052C96837649D7723 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINTAM.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 166930BF9AC87B8DC52EC4F77821D4B1 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDGR1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 14232FB0BCBB446352C37CF3260FC3E4 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDGKL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 110B1CB812D2A7208FC366654ABB80CE 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTUF.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:13 0BC9A864E8AC046A85613C451699D91A 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\kbdlk41a.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 AE3821CB2E8CF9F6FB04ECA83E7A3C34 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDUGHR1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 A09DB2FEA18B9652F8D20B5CAEB5A44E 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDGEO.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 78523A26F5604C0568FE9D1CE86E36F4 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDUS.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 77EC39CBFDDD4B54F741B27004882542 8192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDCZ1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 6132CBC243CAB9B5462ED4419DAF3ECE 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTAJIK.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 3C6085842F154C350213511B0D3E381A 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDMON.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 C6E8BA35B529D33E2056C4922CC11336 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINORI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 C3E6B50E73E2212C3A2768054F9A523B 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINKAN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 AD20BF819D5C52F36CAAAE33EFB2AC14 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINHIN.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 9CB174523429D757DC8B896F5C3967C7 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDBULG.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 79F73766D279D1842581EA60D6FD44F1 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDBLR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 78027FCA53D99FFF446C47B30C33890C 52736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\BlbEvents.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 59825A3288FDEC4D00FF99ADBD77AD79 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINTEL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 4E1EED4AC7C69E33BA461E68F748EFA0 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDLT1.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 46302663F2E25F9877A10BC9F1E619D6 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDINMAR.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 3924400E5C14A561E3C7279B95523160 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\pifmgr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 383345EA4003833B44D40E4F363034DD 3072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpnaddr.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 28E9FE419779A4DB32F841CE8B572139 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDMAORI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 174E2AF0968A86D5FBFA7B00C79677B6 7168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\KBDTURME.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:40:11 10116D686A4DBA135E5C394E931E5D98 7680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\spwizres.dll
    2017-01-19 19:40:10 C236A8735A48B165A2A7724357DBE332 105559 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RacRules.xml
    2017-01-19 19:40:01 6369F960C28A16F4502C480EEDE3652C 399872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\dpx.dll
    2017-01-19 19:38:41 7DB5AA22A8A8E5C2D335F44853C1F6DE 529408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\wbemcomn.dll
    2017-01-19 19:30:17 11814D0A4C49CDEB407649B54655D5CC 359936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNMN6PPM.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:30:17 0960C2598BF391748FF90C2B6A9F6045 39424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNMN6UI.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:29:15 C9D0BDB4D3589CA734BC662A94361F72 390656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNMLMBL.DLL
    2017-01-19 19:29:07 7EBDF80C9E083BAF8B343253CBC00223 303104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\CNCALBL.DLL
    2017-01-18 14:42:33 F4E4D5A7C0E442FD58B359B23FAE7D65 397800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\avgBoot.exe
    2017-01-18 14:18:36 9DFF8DBA5D5A767D61EFFA68B9FFA523 135657872 -c--a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MRT.exe
    2017-01-18 13:59:54 9859ED8F58B9DF85FA001915EFAEC260 485032 ------w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MpSigStub.exe
    2017-01-18 13:59:48 AC915297ADD245AEBC63877FFAF40936 304128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\EOSNotify.exe
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 D1DF74B41B2B0D76B832972D07CCACD6 78160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 AFF64AE0550FFD82DB4B6D0D913FB652 220496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFNHK64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 A88BE9A6C4E646A2B2A1BD3A7F4B58E7 198896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSHP64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 A028717B791416182959B325D5B40679 211184 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSTSH64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 9B9C357BC00ECE03B86254AA2BD65958 98704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFSS_APO.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 9704C4815C41C81B312399D69BD76383 2045032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtPgEx64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 790DDAE7AD943492AA09900BCDCFB13F 332392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtlCPAPI64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 642AF5A67DD4778C812BEBE47F56E79B 2601816 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\WavesGUILib.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 534DA57AE5CC4841E96DAB53134A3248 1146984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTSnMg64.cpl
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 2FCADCC14F8E540F6ADE4BF92BD8AEDD 155888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSWOW64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 24827B761D21FCEC4114EEC1320483F9 81232 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SFCOM64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:37 018D3D2478754AA411DE6DA6DE5F8F21 518896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\SRSTSX64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 CDB380C1138EDCDC5BE166DE887D581C 76488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEEG64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 CB3CF9915ED7888FDBAF3694775DCCC7 99016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEEL64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 95A95297D5689F61F1FBC6A328075356 307920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RP3DHT64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 8550EC52506F1CEB1D52E7EB26FF3AD1 1215592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTCOM64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 853A17F7CED7ADE5A177520D5EAEC895 2620008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtkAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 6D40149E45EAFA4D0E8C8D3CDFD8DDD1 540264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtkApi64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 6B0EBD56951F62D4E86B7CBE8613B05A 372936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEEP64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 5245E1443EE4DC110DF9217E1D0AEB0A 307920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RP3DAA64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 4CDF1C86D1E8096A057C7563B05EE9E8 403048 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RCoRes64.dat
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 483849E481652C22BAFC8052414B3099 201928 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTEED64A.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 20757941042C6D1A88602A166D96808A 81000 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RCoInst64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 19AD293EC84649D994E041A0DBEF9C5A 149608 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RtkCfg64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 ECFDE2019F1BFDC4E64F0C51EBC779B1 1756160 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioRealtek.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 CF171618F3999FEB4F95C77A8C376C92 334680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxVolumeSDAPO.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 87B5AB256A5A068EDDA0F4B4FAC728CC 2197264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioEQ.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 7214D6F7175D0581F934C3393EEA8085 318808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioAPO20.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:35 55458412629AA2B34B2B25320257AAFE 334848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\MaxxAudioAPO30.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 E729EBA9BEE6DAE905D6EB20FE99193E 124128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSLFXAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 DE6E5B926B9610EF56BDE4D0C786D5BD 504592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSBassEnhancementDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 D18563EACBA8F6A2A72D2F0E5FB2BA85 1110800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSBoostDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 C79535F6B49B48D1182A02D6A5B021D4 123104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSGFXAPONS64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 B507F4F5B3511AF5CC3C5B25F350553C 265488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSGainCompensatorDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 973ADB6AD47AC047F900C0D760AB6BE2 108960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AERTAR64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 8B878A97A0903B5CCE850B1C3E7019C0 489744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSSymmetryDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 7C13EC4E581AF7AA8807DE3B6E131440 315152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSNeoPCDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 789C3C3FDCA799F905861961F39BE174 474896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSVoiceClarityDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 73840FADF75C09A463039760BAB6CA1A 124128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSGFXAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 36A0F7B43CEB1D2BE3A0E41026ECFE42 338336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\FMAPO64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 2BBA69E37995CD5F7B55EAB7E2C0585F 268560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSLimiterDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 1DA288F5CE50BAF239B3DB2FFE406403 1178384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSS2HeadphoneDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:33 02D7167E5E263D2F3BA549D257911450 1325328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\DTSS2SpeakerDLL64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:47:32 A7138E6FFA25D5281A0E35ABF60D60A9 200800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\AERTAC64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:46:43 49A88E6CD77939F5F7D443628A18A317 107552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\RTNUninst64.dll
    2017-01-18 13:45:13 6C05B28092A2072E9E042788B30458BD 16316 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\results.xml
    2017-01-18 13:41:32 E40FE85D7BE76A1B3D976FA5E950B8EE 70753 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\athrextx.cat
    2017-01-18 13:41:32 B4174564AD5834A1680610572477878C 2770944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\athrx.sys
    2017-01-18 13:41:32 601C66677B5271376B38DB6822236350 463634 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\netathrx.inf
    ====== C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers =====
    2017-01-27 17:33:49 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_User_WUDFUsbccid Driver_01_09_00.Wdf
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 CFEAAF96E666E3DCBD8F6DFF516784AE 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbuhci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B626F048318DAE65A3317F0592BE592C 56320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbehci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B4DF0F4C1D9D25DFE1DAD1D8670F1D4F 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbohci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 614A71B78C6807D95A30A89B5A69669A 7808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbd.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 43F6BED028FA27D3F3CE852EDBBE0F81 327168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbport.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 390109E8E05BA00375DCB1ED64DC60AF 343552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbhub.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 28B81917A195B67617AF7DCF4DFE5736 99840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbccgp.sys
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 E9981ECE8D894CEF7038FD1D040EB426 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\TsUsbFlt.sys
    2017-01-27 11:23:06 313F68E1A3E6345A4F47A36B07062F34 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdpvideominiport.sys
    2017-01-27 11:20:48 19BEDA57F3E0A06B8D5EB6D619BD5624 39936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tssecsrv.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 AAAF44DB3BD0B9D1FB6969B23ECC8366 410496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\iaStorV.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 0A92CB65770442ED0DC44834632F66AD 148352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\nvraid.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 DAB0E87525C10052BF65F06152F37E4A 166272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\nvstor.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 D4121AE6D0C0E7E13AA221AA57EF2D49 107904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\amdsata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 540DAF1CEA6094886D72126FD7C33048 27008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\amdxata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 C51B07394A087DA666A410DBFD26663A 116736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\drmk.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 647599CAE8CA0EF2FB09C4B150BC97FF 230400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\portcls.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 26FE888505E5A945B0536AF9A2A27A6F 5632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\drmkaud.sys
    2017-01-25 19:35:33 BC67C1E4B36063968E54C3B2E4DB8978 204032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WinisoCDBus.sys
    2017-01-24 19:50:32 DDA4CAF29D8C0A297F886BFE561E6659 198656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WUDFRd.sys
    2017-01-24 19:50:31 AB886378EEB55C6C75B4F2D14B6C869F 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WUDFPf.sys
    2017-01-24 19:50:19 933222B19FF3E7EA5F65517EA1F7D57E 3 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MsftWdf_User_01_11_00 _Inbox_Critical.Wdf
    2017-01-23 18:38:44 EC666682FE8344CF7E6ED69E74FA9F4F 464896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\srv.sys
    2017-01-23 18:38:44 E450C0318DCE8ED28ED272C8806B8495 405504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\srv2.sys
    2017-01-23 18:38:44 9C12C78AD36C23D925711A4640228225 168960 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\srvnet.sys
    2017-01-23 18:38:01 616387BBD83372220B09DE95F4E67BBC 73664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\disk.sys
    2017-01-23 18:35:24 6BD9295CC032DD3077C671FCCF579A7B 23408 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\fs_rec.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:37 4371705697BBB2CAA7C7523058109CE9 264936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\dxgmms1.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:37 3A9D7D464BDB3B70D7ECF689ADABBD4D 986344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\dxgkrnl.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:32 059F00DEF82BF41E433B7ED465847726 155584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ataport.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:20 47B2D0B31BDC3EBE6090228E2BA3764D 1684416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ntfs.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:11 D029DD09E22EB24318A8FC3D8138BA43 91648 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\USBSTOR.SYS
    2017-01-23 18:34:11 0E01641D96889BDEB22DE12D30575B08 41472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\RNDISMP.sys
    2017-01-23 18:34:09 92B3172E8C14C1444682F510843A9988 19968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usb8023.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 EA4D67448BE493D543F1730D6CD04694 663552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\PEAuth.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 A98CED39AD91B445E2E442A9BD67E8B4 467392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\cng.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 98DB1790F0A584E0A2528B92B052417F 142336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxdav.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:53 0D9C05484F2F4BD9D33A615D5DBE67EA 291328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxsmb10.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 9B38580063D281A99E68EF5813022A5F 106496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\dfsc.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 8ADB5445B29941CB41AF2846FD5C93C7 94440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mountmgr.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 632E8A00090E4F85F304E152C92C7F2C 159744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxsmb.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:52 05529E53B286FD60E7EF04EF138CABFD 154856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ksecpkg.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 FCE5C79717A487BDC71F3DEC78A684CA 62464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\appid.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 ABA3984C822E4D3F889699912D85D6C5 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\bowser.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6F5F0C6160EF237F0243C1E416EEBA98 95464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ksecdd.sys
    2017-01-23 18:33:51 6123E6FECC1C164022868FB1982271BE 129536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mrxsmb20.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 E2C933EDBC389386EBE6D2BA953F43D8 785624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Wdf01000.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 AEA0A67275CFBA0E463E00C6E9A1DDAE 54376 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\WdfLdr.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 933222B19FF3E7EA5F65517EA1F7D57E 3 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MsftWdf_Kernel_01011_ Inbox_Critical.Wdf
    2017-01-23 18:32:26 5BD6B1EC997FF3DD779D62E05D2079A8 146944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rmcast.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:24 80B0F7D5CCF86CEB5D402EAAF61FEC31 100864 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbcir.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:24 1F775DA4CF1A3A1834207E975A72E9D7 185344 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbvideo.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:19 597C3699384E53CC59587ED50CCE5CA2 76800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hidclass.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:18 AA77EB517D2F07A947294F260E3ACA83 118272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tdx.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:18 9A4A1EEE802BF2F878EE8EAB407B21B7 497664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\afd.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:18 856E76B3641746ABBC2946BED1372098 32896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hidparse.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:17 B2875D7ABB82867DC3AA03D991940201 1896168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tcpip.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 7FE5586314EE7D6AA8483264A089E5AF 46080 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tcpipreg.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 5545D2CB5DC6855ADAE275D50FEC1CFF 377576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\netio.sys
    2017-01-23 18:32:16 1140F1415D3CF49B4038CD346C2AE91A 287976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\FWPKCLNT.SYS
    2017-01-23 18:29:35 E9766131EEADE40A27DC27D2D68FBA9C 75120 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\partmgr.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:47 36E0DDD19038C92B7C7709BFA03F813F 69888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\stream.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:46 F61634BEC53F73702A10DE69F6DCAF57 754688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\http.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 B3222734D80013D2C73841B0C549FA63 27584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Diskdump.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 A3F0BC5897F9D3786A3CB695B163633A 190912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\storport.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:39 96BB922A0981BC7432C8CF52B5410FE6 274880 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msiscsi.sys
    2017-01-23 18:28:20 E47D571FEC2C76E867935109AB2A770C 262144 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\netbt.sys
    2017-01-23 18:27:35 F7309F42555F8AAB7144A51A1F2585B0 950720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndis.sys
    2017-01-23 18:27:17 FE571E088C2D83619D2D48D4E961BF41 212480 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdpwd.sys
    2017-01-23 18:26:28 8F6322049018354F45F05A2FD2D4E5E0 223752 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\fvevol.sys
    2017-01-23 17:50:06 51C5ECEB1CDEE2468A1748BE550CFBC8 23552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tdtcp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:31 54DA3DFD29ED9F1619B6F53F3CE55E49 514560 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\csc.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:27 2CE2DF28C83AEAF30084E1B1EB253CBB 215936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vhdmp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:25 759A9EEB0FA9ED79DA1FB7D4EF78866D 366976 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msrpc.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:24 0D08D2F3B3FF84E433346669B5E0F639 295808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\volsnap.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 A87D604AEA360176311474C87A63BB88 229888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\1394ohci.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:23 77F665941019A1594D887A74F301FA2F 309248 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdbss.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 FF4232A1A64012BAA1FD97C7B67DF593 328192 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\udfs.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:20 86EA3E79AE350FEA5331A1303054005F 199552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vmbus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:19 DA6B67270FD9DB3697B20FCE94950741 289664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\fltMgr.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:17 94575C0571D1462A0F70BDE6BD6EE6B3 184704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\pci.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:16 471815800AE33E6F1C32FB1B97C490CA 129536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rasl2tp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:15 D2AAFD421940F640B407AEFAAEBD91B0 71552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\volmgr.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:14 DB801A638D011B9633829EB6F663C900 140672 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msdsm.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:13 39D2ABCD392F3D8A6DCE7B60AE7B8EFC 78720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\HpSAMD.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:12 ACFAD0B512226C7A83C7CB09FD55A9AD 179072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Classpnp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:11 C9F0E1BD74365A8771590E9008D22AB6 82944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ipfltdrv.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 561E7E1F06895D78DE991E01DD0FB6E5 63360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\termdd.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:08 53F7305169863F0A2BDDC49E116C2E11 164352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndiswan.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 D81D9E70B8A6DD14D42D7B4EFA65D5F2 334208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\acpi.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:06 C25F0BAFA182CBCA2DD3C851C2E75796 31104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\msahci.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:05 F92A2C41117A11A00BE01CA01A7FCDE9 111104 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\raspptp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 AC03AF3329579FFFB455AA2DAABBE22B 103808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\sbp2port.sys
    2017-01-19 19:41:04 24FBF5CC5C04150073C315A7C83521EE 243712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ks.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 356AFD78A6ED4457169241AC3965230C 88576 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\wanarp.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:58 1B1E264203D4EF9D3DA1987AD70355AB 171392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\scsiport.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 FE88B288356E7B47B74B13372ADD906D 41984 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\winusb.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:57 A255814907C89BE58B79EF2F189B843B 363392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\volmgrx.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:54 B4A1002206F6810EABC027DBBCE3B737 52096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\winhv.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:53 34ED295FA0121C241BFEF24764FC4520 213888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdyboost.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:50 D34E4943D5AC096C8EDEEBFD80D76E23 34688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\storvsc.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:47 A5462BD6884960C9DC85ED49D34FF392 14720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hwpolicy.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:46 A44B420D30BD56E145D6A2BC8768EC58 155008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mpio.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:45 1B6163C503398B23FF8B939C67747683 165888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\rdpdr.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:43 015C0D8E0E0421B4CFD48CFFE2825879 57856 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndproxy.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:42 7785DC213270D2FC066538DAF94087E7 46464 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vmstorfl.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:36 DC54A574663A895C8763AF0FA1FF7561 48640 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\umbus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:29 136185F9FB2CC61E573E676AA5402356 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\ndisuio.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:27 0557CF5A2556BD58E26384169D72438D 131584 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\pacer.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:22 3566A8DAAFA27AF944F5D705EAA64894 125440 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tunnel.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:19 6F020A220388ECA0AB6062DC27BD16B6 26624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\tdi.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 C3EC945DEC43C00E2AD4C98DDDD064C7 31744 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\usbrpm.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:18 99F8E788246D495CE3794D7E7821D2CA 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\acpipmi.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 292A8E03B3FCE04E39B5BE9B14132030 32896 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\USBCAMD2.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:17 03EDB043586CCEBA243D689BDDA370A8 38912 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\CompositeBus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 9592090A7E2B61CD582B612B6DF70536 30208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hidusb.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:16 0705EFF5B42A9DB58548EEC3B26BB484 33280 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\kbdhid.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 975761C778E33CD22498059B91E7373A 350208 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\HdAudio.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:15 0FC1AEA580957AA8817B8F305D18CA3A 78848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\IPMIDrv.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 F036CE71586E93D94DAB220D7BDF4416 147456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\cdrom.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 DD85B78243A19B59F0637DCF284DA63C 14336 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\sffp_sd.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 97BFED39B6B79EB12CDDBFEED51F56BB 122368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\hdaudbus.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:14 253F38D0D7074C02FF8DEB9836C97D2B 29696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\scfilter.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:12 E60C0A09F997826C7627B244195AB581 6656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\vms3cap.sys
    2017-01-19 19:40:10 7DE90B48F210D29649380545DB45A187 21760 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\VMBusHID.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:20 3BEC6134F1E45AEF5E971F69F0D38510 176064 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MBAMChameleon.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:16 E8922903632E78D9E60375E117089088 110536 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\farflt.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:16 295FAD9ADB5D07F447CB0E1FC6396E20 81696 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mwac.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:09 88BD122C3A35DE63D75D382DF75554CE 43968 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mbam.sys
    2017-01-19 19:17:03 BDE2FC7213C0897524C1357BAAE30239 251848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\MBAMSwissArmy.sys
    2017-01-19 19:16:51 BE8117569CAA36E03683CC1BACEA1347 77416 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\mbae64.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:38 EE66FB46C83DE112E8541C65EF038B4E 163512 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgStm.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 E0C0C7267FD9A0D8383F2501E72711FB 39288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgHwid.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 D12CC9E382EC9A1C3C4818E21F231453 992488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgsnx.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 D0F204D7F8623FBCFC5494C50126F578 75664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgRvrt.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 AF4B8D4AB93B3D22FD05510E7C687ABB 311472 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgVmm.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 AE0949B49BFE506F7D1E04E3A3EFEFEC 336920 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbloga.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 A008AAA84A5F7BD9080E5E54A60AE0EF 555152 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgSP.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 86455C80252923A6E6E1C3CE314A7861 50848 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbuniva.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 5FA09A1BBF088FAAA68A82544C5BB3D4 101624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgRdr2.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:37 55D7E76F34AEE011F2A060DDF15F09E3 127072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgMonFlt.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 D2FE9B157A2253AAC0BC24E317969274 192096 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbidsha.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 932EC1F8105B06CFA9B4D0A8E60FFA09 311592 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbidsdrivera.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 605DBE01041E198D20DEB610EE4274B2 456936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgNetSec.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:36 352E3109F4E9D37DE0B86AE34A0A5D7F 165624 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgbdiska.sys
    2017-01-18 14:42:20 ABDE253551B1F67B5778FDFB8F3E71AB 29944 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\avgNetNd6.sys
    2017-01-18 13:47:36 3C4B4EE54FEBB09F7E9F58776DE96DCA 2484072 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\RTKVHD64.sys
    2017-01-18 13:46:03 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_Kernel_Smb_drive r_Intel_01009.Wdf
    2017-01-18 13:46:02 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_Kernel_SynTP_010 09.Wdf
    2017-01-18 13:40:02 D41D8CD98F00B204E9800998ECF8427E 0 ---ha-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\drivers\Msft_User_WpdFs_01_09 _00.Wdf
    ====== C:\Windows\Tasks ======
    2017-01-28 16:44:01 CA0C6C04ECCE4387A13A4B987AF720FA 292 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore.job
    2017-01-28 16:44:01 542C8C7AFDAAE566E8E02509FE581ED3 2556 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore
    2017-01-27 17:42:12 99E154C20D2B10456A6A3700406FC34C 3488 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachine UA
    2017-01-27 17:42:11 075FC79F55555E51AAB5E5C02CAB342F 3360 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachine Core
    2017-01-22 11:23:46 B49291E16DBF489C33E8D5D6DC16C920 3430 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdater
    2017-01-22 11:23:46 56FC7BEC031A6B4EE93105B3CD6F33E3 456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdater.job
    2017-01-18 19:04:58 E59B7C7DD65BF63BADD4AFC67B548D4C 3180 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\OneDrive Standalone Update Task v2
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 C9F66DA20F180D36D760D838024B307F 218 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\AutoKMSDaily.job
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 B73DDAAD891ECAF5431EB419480C37EE 2756 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\AutoKMSDaily
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 862E82457CA6D58AEC6E5738C18F2EE4 216 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Tasks\AutoKMS.job
    2017-01-18 18:05:29 0F23DB7AC13A53D627B58735CA84F1C3 2448 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\AutoKMS
    2017-01-18 17:21:40 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\OfficeSoftwareProtectio nPlatform
    2017-01-18 14:42:41 746B236B6774C5959F3828B9A11C3765 4178 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\Antivirus Emergency Update
    2017-01-18 14:37:34 68504961B214FCE53593E1FCC6D3B4D8 3600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\AVG EUpdate Task
    2017-01-18 13:50:41 3F12992B051E48FA73A99B2759F8FFA8 3122 ----a-w- C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\{37694810-DA02-42C1-9F3E-6CBD3596C546}
    ====== C:\Windows\Temp ======
    ======= C:\Program Files =====
    2017-01-27 19:04:25 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\WinZip
    2017-01-25 20:23:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Common Files\DESIGNER
    2017-01-25 20:22:58 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft Synchronization Services
    2017-01-25 20:22:38 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server Compact Edition
    2017-01-25 20:20:35 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft Analysis Services
    2017-01-25 20:20:11 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office
    2017-01-19 19:28:57 -------- d--h--w- C:\Program Files\CanonBJ
    2017-01-18 13:48:15 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\DIFX
    2017-01-18 13:47:47 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Realtek
    2017-01-18 13:45:59 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Synaptics
    2017-01-18 13:44:15 -------- d-----w- C:\Program Files\Common Files\Intel
    ======= C:\PROGRA~2 =====
    2017-01-27 17:50:36 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Belgium Identity Card
    2017-01-27 17:42:09 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Google
    2017-01-27 17:38:55 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\Java
    2017-01-27 17:38:07 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Java
    2017-01-25 20:21:19 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft Visual Studio 8
    2017-01-25 20:20:35 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft Analysis Services
    2017-01-25 20:20:13 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft Office
    2017-01-25 19:35:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\WinISO Computing
    2017-01-25 07:44:19 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\o0asda6a
    2017-01-22 16:03:29 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\EAInstaller
    2017-01-22 14:36:04 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Origin Games
    2017-01-22 14:33:51 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Origin
    2017-01-22 11:20:40 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\UCBrowser
    2017-01-22 11:17:09 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\KMSPico 10.0.6
    2017-01-19 19:31:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Canon
    2017-01-18 19:04:58 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft OneDrive
    2017-01-18 16:03:05 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Mozilla Maintenance Service
    2017-01-18 14:37:33 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\AVG
    2017-01-18 14:23:19 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Microsoft.NET
    2017-01-18 13:49:50 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\postureAgent
    2017-01-18 13:47:30 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~2\Temp
    2017-01-18 13:47:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\InstallShield
    2017-01-18 13:46:37 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Realtek
    2017-01-18 13:44:14 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\COMMON~1\Intel
    2017-01-18 13:42:45 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Intel
    2017-01-18 13:41:31 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~2\InstallShield Installation Information
    2017-01-18 13:41:31 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~2\Qualcomm Atheros WiFi Driver Installation
    ======= C: =====
    2017-01-17 20:39:18 340A76557D6F5BF98558CE5C6D585E82 8192 --sha-r- C:\BOOTSECT.BAK
    2017-01-17 20:39:18 259525CFB422E6AC8E87BC9777B1DF73 383786 --sha-r- C:\bootmgr
    ====== C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming ======
    2017-01-27 19:04:35 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\WinZip
    2017-01-27 19:04:25 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinZip 21.0
    2017-01-27 18:50:04 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Nowina Solutions
    2017-01-27 18:50:02 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU
    2017-01-27 17:42:05 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google
    2017-01-27 17:38:57 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Sun
    2017-01-27 17:38:48 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocallow\Sun
    2017-01-27 17:38:48 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Sun
    2017-01-26 17:31:43 -------- d-s---w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo callow\Microsoft
    2017-01-25 20:08:08 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\ElevatedDiagnostics
    2017-01-25 19:35:41 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\WinISO Computing
    2017-01-25 19:35:41 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\WinISO Computing
    2017-01-25 19:35:31 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinISO
    2017-01-25 19:26:12 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Adobe
    2017-01-23 17:27:36 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\UCBrowser
    2017-01-22 14:35:37 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:35:32 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Ro aming\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:35:32 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:31:20 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Origin
    2017-01-22 11:23:51 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser
    2017-01-22 11:19:58 013A5F040C82FDC36D873BFCB5372E3F 18432 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Main.dat
    2017-01-22 11:19:24 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\ITQsoft
    2017-01-22 11:19:17 81B15B9317F092A499DFA21DC6176293 140288 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Installer.dat
    2017-01-22 11:19:01 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\AdvinstAnalytics
    2017-01-22 11:19:01 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Local\AdvinstAnalytics
    2017-01-22 11:18:47 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Egtion
    2017-01-22 11:18:46 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Profiles
    2017-01-19 19:16:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Programs
    2017-01-19 19:04:52 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\AvgSetupLog
    2017-01-18 19:50:20 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Chromium
    2017-01-18 19:04:10 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Skype
    2017-01-18 17:18:14 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft Help
    2017-01-18 15:16:06 -------- d-s---w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Temp
    2017-01-18 14:44:14 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\AVG
    2017-01-18 14:43:02 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:38:42 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\SysNative\config\systemprofile\AppData\ Local\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:35:41 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\CEF
    2017-01-18 14:34:47 9CBB4934B77824976D2F932638F9EF8F 111520 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\GDIPFONTCACHEV1.DAT
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\AvgSetupLog
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:19:59 FC1484E5784C62B0241B313E11F73214 138664 ----a-w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\FontCache3.0.0.0.dat
    2017-01-18 14:04:31 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Mozilla
    2017-01-18 14:04:24 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla
    2017-01-18 14:04:24 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Mozilla
    2017-01-18 14:02:29 -------- d-sh--w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Locallow\Microsoft
    2017-01-18 14:01:05 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\PnrpSqm
    2017-01-18 13:58:49 -------- d-----w- C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Ro aming\PeerNetworking
    2017-01-18 13:50:25 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\InstallShield
    2017-01-17 21:07:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Diagnostics
    2017-01-17 21:03:38 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Startup
    2017-01-17 21:03:38 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Administrative Tools
    2017-01-17 21:03:32 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Identities
    2017-01-17 21:03:30 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\VirtualStore
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-s---w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Media Center Programs
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Maintenance
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Accessories
    ====== C:\Users\M_C_M ======
    2017-01-27 19:14:56 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner.exe
    2017-01-27 19:11:31 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\adwcleaner_6.043.exe
    2017-01-27 19:09:45 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\.NexU-Nowina
    2017-01-27 19:04:39 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\WinZip 21.0
    2017-01-27 19:04:28 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\WinZip
    2017-01-27 19:03:01 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\UniqueId
    2017-01-27 19:02:53 FEEC03FA6E86F1E7818C5951B5A44F6E 712888 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winzip21-home.exe
    2017-01-27 17:51:08 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID
    2017-01-27 17:50:06 68A8065415FA3996A15B7727F0A7B83D 26243360 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Belgium-eID-QuickInstaller-4.1.20-signed.exe
    2017-01-27 17:41:44 480D4532287D2095D56A56E9994BB428 1065376 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ChromeSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:34 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java
    2017-01-27 17:38:17 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle
    2017-01-27 17:37:08 A22DFE973C542EE36372F0586D4CF699 738880 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall(2).exe
    2017-01-25 20:23:48 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\SharePoint
    2017-01-25 20:23:48 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office
    2017-01-25 19:34:49 4AFA3D03FC432AA26FB658FE784B6783 7898096 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winiso.exe
    2017-01-22 16:21:50 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Electronic Arts
    2017-01-22 16:03:31 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4
    2017-01-22 14:33:55 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:31:30 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\.QtWebEngineProcess
    2017-01-22 14:31:29 -------- d-----w- C:\Users\M_C_M\.Origin
    2017-01-22 14:31:27 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Origin
    2017-01-22 14:28:35 5EF3E4E0A83637C6598FC69E0417F9FA 55365224 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\OriginThinSetup.exe
    2017-01-22 11:18:49 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Avira
    2017-01-19 19:31:28 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities
    2017-01-19 19:31:14 -------- d--h--w- C:\ProgramData\CanonIJFAX
    2017-01-19 19:30:01 -------- d--h--w- C:\ProgramData\CanonBJ
    2017-01-19 19:27:34 738C8C3B57B752018BED6FE27BCC6D0A 40410752 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\mp68-win-mx920-1_01-ea32_2.exe
    2017-01-18 19:04:58 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\OneDrive
    2017-01-18 19:04:06 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft OneDrive
    2017-01-18 18:06:23 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft Toolkit
    2017-01-18 17:28:46 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Firetrust
    2017-01-18 17:28:26 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Firetrust
    2017-01-18 17:18:11 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft Help
    2017-01-18 16:45:54 D1FD677582820AB3A60528EAC18FE31C 1243328 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\wlsetup-web.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:46 7B49F08980175F3523AFCBE5A2521BD5 86989752 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Win7Vista_64_152258.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:33 A7E3EC42048061A0A1FF7BFE8F76AFB2 87412106 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Win7Vista_64_152257.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:26 CB3921DEBF7705D5B3B4C21983767280 13801072 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\VLCStreamerSetup_2.73.exe
    2017-01-18 16:45:22 B09246BD966A14B530C8B67505914896 17370624 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\VitaDock_PC_Setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:38:19 E698A6808D94604C7DC4B518BBBF1596 30092360 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\videoconverter_setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:37:54 8ABCA91DD762F7438ABEE38260F25C87 38988984 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Smart_Switch_PC_4.0.15093 _11.exe
    2017-01-18 16:37:51 8045ABB21A3BDD66A48E1ED5C0F0EF6A 1222144 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\RSITx64.exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:49 9DF52F28A425E3AA3165C29BD9C8DFE7 1246752 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ModMii Installer (Dutch).exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:35 FD5E74BFA85F82E4D6533624E43F9175 562784 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall.exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:35 CD8D0B237F2A599D4376FDFBA1460503 584288 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall(1).exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:16 0505DCB39CBC7031975E4F8AD9573DFB 929872 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\googledrivesync.exe
    2017-01-18 16:34:10 B299B574D71C3277CAD4C98E66F5A240 47933832 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\GarminExpressInstaller.ex e
    2017-01-18 16:33:44 DCA5E4455F20EF4C3F2F0FDDF4E1403E 6300816 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\FileZilla_3.16.1_win32-setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:33:43 6C915F7D2F29D6AF692F979D608F261D 6617154 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\f4vplayer_setup.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:52 33C2D3E823B37E63271310DE50F21A03 46585520 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\DataCenter-win-4.0.11-021.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:43 E685378E3E936C3B28ADE43A8074222B 50945632 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\DataCenter-win-3.0.0-001.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:36 B68039551724AEB76C113EE6D1E493A2 22975717 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\DataCenter-win-2.1.0-000.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:34 D6EA42AB6E9ACE16ADD80BA889E36D6C 1853960 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\CrystalDiskInfo5_6_2-en.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:31 72D02CEE57BE5EB6B95DE7CD27882389 4020520 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ConnectifyHotspotInstalle r.exe
    2017-01-18 16:32:13 5DA5CC3F4BA8F9A7C137BDB48F00451B 56324562 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\64bit_Vista_Win7_Win8_R27 0.exe
    2017-01-18 14:39:13 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\AVG Zen
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d--h--w- C:\ProgramData\Common Files
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Avg
    2017-01-18 13:40:41 -------- d-----w- C:\ProgramData\Qualcomm Atheros
    2017-01-17 21:03:38 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Searches
    2017-01-17 21:03:31 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Contacts
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 6FC234AD3752E1267B34FB12BCD6718B 20 --sh--w- C:\Users\M_C_M\ntuser.ini
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d--h--w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Videos
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Saved Games
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Pictures
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Music
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Links
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Favorites
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Documents
    2017-01-17 21:03:28 -------- d-----r- C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop

    ====== C: exe-files ==
    2017-01-28 15:42:19 11C9CEC90CFB70F2440FF9586B09B347 935904 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\EAInstaller\The Sims 4\The Sims 4 Vampires\Cleanup.exe
    2017-01-27 19:14:56 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\adwcleaner.exe
    2017-01-27 19:11:31 F794CDF8E5979DDDA760A4F82DE4AAC5 4015056 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\adwcleaner_6.043.exe
    2017-01-27 19:02:53 FEEC03FA6E86F1E7818C5951B5A44F6E 712888 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winzip21-home.exe
    2017-01-27 18:50:04 37E8E8161633D84DAFF213395FA18223 3774 ----a-r- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Installer \{C5D5B85D-06E9-4138-8FD9-9B64AD8F415D}\StartMenuIcon.exe
    2017-01-27 18:45:12 096164D829C3FE809AA131CFD8034291 2301432 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\SwReporter\15.86.0\software_reporter_tool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:50:06 68A8065415FA3996A15B7727F0A7B83D 26243360 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\Belgium-eID-QuickInstaller-4.1.20-signed.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 FCAEDFFAA41EA74BA53FDADABBB8B21A 1129376 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 5E7ADCF81096860FED5AB569A8ADE3AB 96920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateOnDemand. exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 57769E78CCB9F3DE92B507B72D49AF99 96920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateBroker.ex e
    2017-01-27 17:48:20 33DF23DDDE222C6270C99885D7A70DE2 96920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateWebPlugin .exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 FE9E6388A039441098EB09C070EA5049 601752 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateCore.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 FE40EC349D80C0ED24A5808DCFE9A0D2 288920 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleCrashHandler.ex e
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 FACC7DC5EEF8AF0D969BC2481AAA3EFC 174232 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateComRegist erShell64.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 B5C7D56B6DB76C66E24B4B735BB66509 366232 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleCrashHandler64. exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:15 2D8BBF6C7241AAD9EDE7708EBB7B43A4 153752 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdate.exe
    2017-01-27 17:48:12 FCAEDFFAA41EA74BA53FDADABBB8B21A 1129376 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\Download\{430FD4D0-B729-4F61-AA34-91526481799D}\1.3.32.7\GoogleUpdateSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:42:35 FEC3FA55EA7B05353D22DF1A8D0DBB93 48721000 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\Download\{8A69D345-D564-463C-AFF1-A69D9E530F96}\56.0.2924.76\56.0.2924.76_chrome_ins taller.exe
    2017-01-27 17:42:10 A8FD9222E4D72596BB37DA8BE95C0BA4 153752 ----atw- C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
    2017-01-27 17:41:44 480D4532287D2095D56A56E9994BB428 1065376 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\ChromeSetup.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 9F8C5EAF561629D9323720ED6A80E9F8 191552 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath_target_412482\ javaw.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 9F8C5EAF561629D9323720ED6A80E9F8 191552 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath\javaw.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 068F32452896883AC346F82C0F3C4652 191040 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath_target_412482\ java.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 068F32452896883AC346F82C0F3C4652 191040 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath\java.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 03FBBFC587F2D6D06B6F085F2E745EC8 268864 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath_target_412482\ javaws.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:35 03FBBFC587F2D6D06B6F085F2E745EC8 268864 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Oracle\Java\javapath\javaws.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 D644B1241088C3A6DFB233EDB3E8B4F9 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jjs.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 C985AF01EA996411BC9D7A13137EE457 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\rmiregistry.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 BF6BCC0BC35AE1E1CC220DD13D0C14DB 83008 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jp2launcher.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 AB263A4210AE7104C31E0179AAF09721 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\servertool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 A07322088F339B3CD49230B4BB99618C 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\rmid.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 8D07726A3CC4AE3835FFC6DBE9584468 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\kinit.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 6EDF068A2741192CB8C297FC4004AA6B 16448 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\orbd.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 6791321A5CFEB19A85CC4265D368A0A0 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\policytool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 62128FBE88671C6CBAC00B82E16F0071 159296 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\unpack200.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 5D883A670304684DAC4CE788DC866DC2 16448 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\tnameserv.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 5CF6A00237CF6318819FE63644210693 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\klist.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 5CE9A44FAAEC31DECA6CE7A368F6BE7F 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\keytool.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 347EF202FD465A219020FC2BFB1DEFAA 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\ktab.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 28048A3ED6A2E3DE080FAAD19A432356 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\pack200.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 1C3EF5399F815FDC3C47D41CC529BCE8 52800 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\ssvagent.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 E9383995672CF0B911AD652A2D5469CF 70208 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 9F8C5EAF561629D9323720ED6A80E9F8 191552 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javaw.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 9F5FA433B4892218EEAE24C79126EEB3 15936 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\java-rmi.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 68417B588D482A945EA48C9F90AF26C2 30784 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jabswitch.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 068F32452896883AC346F82C0F3C4652 191040 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\java.exe
    2017-01-27 17:38:28 03FBBFC587F2D6D06B6F085F2E745EC8 268864 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javaws.exe
    2017-01-27 17:37:08 A22DFE973C542EE36372F0586D4CF699 738880 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\jxpiinstall(2).exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:27 2686F572B3CAF633C4A350A3671835F2 429568 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wksprt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:22 C17021807EEDE0695C1389EDDF06E425 37888 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 EE16D4205B0C692B9C3BA6DF7855FCDB 35328 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wuapp.exe
    2017-01-27 14:53:21 34356D8A4183B33E8097A3D80833FAAE 140288 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wuauclt.exe
    2017-01-27 14:50:51 2A9C3ADBC3B9D061CACDEFFBED67683C 87040 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\TSWbPrxy.exe
    2017-01-27 11:47:01 2E17BDB0E6C7B6813BD3BB5A60F7EB3F 663248 ----a-w- C:\AdwCleaner\quarantine\files\wfuqrcllezmgurofgld javkrokigsrig\wintool.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 108C257D765AAD2E6EC46557DA0B02BD 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\TsUsbRedirectionGroupPolicyCon trol.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 8E75B1112C374EBDF18FD640DA2F0655 1147392 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-27 11:24:28 4676AAA9DDF52A50C829FEDB4EA81E54 1068544 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mstsc.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 7150E809474BBD4D4AD24B13FA2454E5 1239720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\aitstatic.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 1196C89EC7B5F9C7EA223C3B987510E1 77032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\CompatTelRunner.exe
    2017-01-26 16:49:12 CCF0EAACC822EC72830AB56EA29D952F 88256 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\CompatTel\diagtrackrunner.exe
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 6804A0B4AAF1F65277FB8A58DE40EABC 96768 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 B4834F08230A2EB7F498DE4E5B6AB814 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\fsutil.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:15 34FDA9F3BC789514D4759411C225F7FA 114688 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\ieetwcollector.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 C08A0A6FAC9AC084E98488AFF152A348 725504 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\ie4uinit.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:14 44B4892B3208AA735E68F414CADA3EDF 221184 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\ielowutil.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:12 38AB93B04777486F93C206A05D7C831A 222720 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\ielowutil.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 EE79D654A04333F566DF07EBDE217928 815312 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 5D44C4AACDE24A1537FDF7896B5FC9E8 115712 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 558AF23CDA512F5928796086EEEFD622 475648 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\ieinstal.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:11 3B112E6CB92FF4C3D39F9DC172D0DE8B 968704 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\MsSpellCheckingFacility.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:08 FBE4C579BB164069C045D19F7DC29720 814280 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:08 C840EB5FD0ED4A05F6ADDD0700135B84 492032 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\ieinstal.exe
    2017-01-25 19:38:07 DEE7F131FB55F8809AB3806BC4366E34 144384 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\ieUnatt.exe
    2017-01-25 19:35:42 D64E326A83156B326F3777A5967C851B 109944 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\WinISO Computing\WinISO\update_2318\bin\updater.exe
    2017-01-25 19:35:30 7CC3884B32815E9F5BBA698CDAC6759F 81866 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\uninst.exe
    2017-01-25 19:35:30 4AFA3D03FC432AA26FB658FE784B6783 7898096 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\setup\setup.exe
    2017-01-25 19:34:49 4AFA3D03FC432AA26FB658FE784B6783 7898096 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\winiso.exe
    2017-01-25 19:17:21 3CEC96DE223E49EAAE3651FCF8FAEA6C 1255736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\Wat\WatAdminSvc.exe
    2017-01-25 19:17:21 05E9265E2228799B68DC0F58A94E1AB8 249656 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\Wat\WatUX.exe
    2017-01-25 18:11:36 2D01F001F8E45924E57B7BB77CF96BC2 28368 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\IEUDINIT.EXE
    2017-01-25 17:53:14 C1A6E565B2782C09BC40AD749B46D9ED 71680 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 ABDFC692D9FE43E2BA8FE6CB5A8CB95A 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 9A33FDDD687A836A1FD478B43C5A95FD 151552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 6A92CEC8532056791C6832B2725D170D 139264 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:13 53FC62C51CB18C9100A7DFAF2D2A6C47 12800 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 887055A3C8DD6C87D200D11EAFDBD45B 74240 ----a-w- C:\Windows\SysWOW64\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 7F7F391491C315A4A72EFCAC0D34FA93 25600 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\ExtExport.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:12 4399857346DD183683332921500046B1 86016 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\RegisterIEPKEYs.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 E4A6577D74B2439974C8018AB5F1BFEA 13312 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\msfeedssync.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 5141B67F14E2B6CBB6ADF851ABE364A5 90112 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\SetIEInstalledDate.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:11 41F922D6A794C0F8425C8436D7077C84 359632 ----a-w- C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iediagcmd.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 95828D670CFD3B16EE188168E083C3C5 13824 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\mshta.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 46FD16F9B1924A2EA8CD5C6716CC654F 167424 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\iexpress.exe
    2017-01-25 17:53:10 1EA6500C25A80E8BDB65099C509AF993 143872 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\wextract.exe
    2017-01-25 17:15:46 F8202343229A1BA0DF1B9F6277F7DD18 32478720 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\Documents\Vuze Downloads\Office 2010 Pro Plus x32 x64 NL UK\Office 2010 Toolkit.exe
    === C: other files ==
    2017-01-29 13:19:01 F97E39709C69E5F62DF59FB76CF2D52C 19740 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\6.0.1471.813\Dumps\bro wser_ucdrv_6.0.1471.813_7b4a00d777cc5df616c01af25a 9ee579v0000002a3eb1e94_ea7eb1517d24e0418684ac6702d 67fbb_0.zip
    2017-01-29 07:46:37 709E3FEED9C75E65CDAB8D6F71969D82 1179341 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Avg\Antivirus\IDS\outbox\tmp_593e84 a3-d80d-47cf-9e39-9128c050e9b9.zip
    2017-01-28 11:46:22 44723504910BED4531232FBD7B939D51 1261430 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Avg\Antivirus\IDS\outbox\tmp_b6ad23 38-db52-47cf-9428-9128c050e9b9.zip
    2017-01-27 20:29:03 46BFEF617A9E407E679566AADAD3A34A 18662 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\6.0.1471.813\Dumps\bro wser_ucdrv-49_6.0.1471.813_7b4a00d777cc5df616c01af25a9ee579v0 000002a3eb1e94_a9b0a1e98319ea4b90da70f17b8a75d3_0. zip
    2017-01-27 19:04:52 F26DFC5E2823742386D81B59E236800B 5034558 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\Tem porary Internet Files\Content.IE5\KROKZ1QB\WzProdAdv[1].zip
    2017-01-27 17:48:22 180BCA10C60BDE6B3DFB45379C878CB5 29541 ----a-w- C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Pro files\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be .xpi
    2017-01-27 17:38:29 821A76771E3F87FD065108A943FE9D70 14156 ----a-w- C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\lib\deploy\ffjcext.zip
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 CFEAAF96E666E3DCBD8F6DFF516784AE 30720 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbuhci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B626F048318DAE65A3317F0592BE592C 56320 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbehci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 B4DF0F4C1D9D25DFE1DAD1D8670F1D4F 25600 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbohci.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 614A71B78C6807D95A30A89B5A69669A 7808 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbd.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 43F6BED028FA27D3F3CE852EDBBE0F81 327168 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbport.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 390109E8E05BA00375DCB1ED64DC60AF 343552 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbhub.sys
    2017-01-27 14:50:41 28B81917A195B67617AF7DCF4DFE5736 99840 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\usbccgp.sys
    2017-01-27 11:24:29 E9981ECE8D894CEF7038FD1D040EB426 56832 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\TsUsbFlt.sys
    2017-01-27 11:23:06 313F68E1A3E6345A4F47A36B07062F34 19456 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\rdpvideominiport.sys
    2017-01-27 11:20:48 19BEDA57F3E0A06B8D5EB6D619BD5624 39936 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\tssecsrv.sys
    2017-01-26 16:49:13 7EBB5DAD11B1D0B12317A191C8325991 21128 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\appraiser\nxquery.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 AAAF44DB3BD0B9D1FB6969B23ECC8366 410496 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\iaStorV.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:45 0A92CB65770442ED0DC44834632F66AD 148352 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\nvraid.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 DAB0E87525C10052BF65F06152F37E4A 166272 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\nvstor.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 D4121AE6D0C0E7E13AA221AA57EF2D49 107904 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\amdsata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:48:44 540DAF1CEA6094886D72126FD7C33048 27008 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\amdxata.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 C51B07394A087DA666A410DBFD26663A 116736 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\drmk.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 647599CAE8CA0EF2FB09C4B150BC97FF 230400 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\portcls.sys
    2017-01-26 16:43:21 26FE888505E5A945B0536AF9A2A27A6F 5632 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\drmkaud.sys
    2017-01-25 19:35:33 BC67C1E4B36063968E54C3B2E4DB8978 204032 ----a-w- C:\Windows\System32\drivers\WinisoCDBus.sys

    ==== Orphaned Tasks deleted from Registry ======================

    WinZip Update Notifier deleted
    WinZipBackGroundToolsTask deleted

    ==== Startup Registry Enabled ======================

    [HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Cur rentVersion\Run]

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-19\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]
    "Sidebar"="%ProgramFiles%\Windows\Sidebar.exe /autoRun"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-20\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]
    "Sidebar"="%ProgramFiles%\Windows\Sidebar.exe /autoRun"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-530071863-3920810785-4043493421-1000\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]
    "OneDrive"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft \OneDrive\OneDrive.exe /background"
    "NexU"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-18\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run]

    [HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Cur rentVersion\RunOnce]
    "SPReview"="C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview. exe /sp:1 /errorfwlink:http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915 /build:7601"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-19\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOn ce]
    "mctadmin"="C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-20\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOn ce]
    "mctadmin"="C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe"

    [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-18\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunOn ce]
    "SPReview"="C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview. exe /sp:1 /errorfwlink:http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915 /build:7601"

    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\Curr entVersion\Run]
    "AVGUI.exe"="C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe /nogui"
    "IJNetworkScannerSelectorEX"="C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe /FORCE"
    "SunJavaUpdateSched"="C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Java\Java Update\jusched.exe"

    [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Curre ntVersion\Run]
    "OneDrive"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft \OneDrive\OneDrive.exe /background"
    "NexU"="C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe"

    ==== Startup Registry Enabled x64 ======================

    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\Curr entVersion\Run]
    "RtHDVCpl"="C:\Program Files\Realtek\Audio\HDA\RAVCpl64.exe -s"
    "IgfxTray"="C:\Windows\system32\igfxtray.exe"
    "HotKeysCmds"="C:\Windows\system32\hkcmd.exe"
    "Persistence"="C:\Windows\system32\igfxpers.ex e"
    "AvgUi"="C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguirna.exe /lps=fmw"
    "Malwarebytes TrayApp"="C:\PROGRAM FILES\MALWAREBYTES\ANTI-MALWARE\mbamtray.exe"
    "BCSSync"="C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\Office14\BCSSync.exe /DelayServices"
    "SynTPEnh"="%ProgramFiles%\Synaptics\SynTP\SynTPEn h.exe "

    ==== Startup Folders ======================

    2017-01-27 19:04:39 1980 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\FAH.lnk
    2017-01-27 19:04:39 2347 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\Update-melder.lnk
    2017-01-27 19:04:39 1971 ----a-w- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\WinZip Preloader.lnk

    ==== Task Scheduler Jobs ======================

    C:\Windows\tasks\AutoKMS.job --a------ C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe [18/01/2017 19:05]
    C:\Windows\tasks\AutoKMSDaily.job --a------ C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe [18/01/2017 19:05]
    C:\Windows\tasks\UCBrowserUpdater.job --a------ [Undetermined Task]
    C:\Windows\tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore.job --a------ C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\update_task.exe [16/01/2017 12:25]

    ==== Other Scheduled Tasks ======================

    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\Antivirus Emergency Update" [C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AvEmUpdate.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\AutoKMS" [C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\AutoKMSDaily" [C:\Windows\AutoKMS\AutoKMS.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\AVG EUpdate Task" [avgsetupx.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachin eCore" [C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\GoogleUpdateTaskMachin eUA" [C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\OneDrive Standalone Update Task v2" [%localappdata%\Microsoft\OneDrive\OneDriveStandalo neUpdater.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\UCBrowserUpdater" [C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\update_task.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCo re" [C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\update_task.exe]
    "C:\Windows\SysNative\tasks\OfficeSoftwareProtecti onPlatform\SvcRestartTask" [%systemroot%\system32\sc.exe start osppsvc]

    ==== Folders in C:\PROGRA~3 0-6 Months Old ======================

    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Bureaublad
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Documenten
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Favorieten
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Menu Start
    2017-01-17 21:03:24 -------- d-sh--we C:\PROGRA~3\Sjablonen
    2017-01-18 13:40:41 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Qualcomm Atheros
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Avg
    2017-01-18 14:34:46 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~3\Common Files
    2017-01-18 17:18:11 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Microsoft Help
    2017-01-18 17:28:26 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Firetrust
    2017-01-18 18:06:23 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Microsoft Toolkit
    2017-01-18 19:04:06 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Microsoft OneDrive
    2017-01-19 19:16:44 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Malwarebytes
    2017-01-19 19:30:01 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~3\CanonBJ
    2017-01-19 19:31:14 -------- d--h--w- C:\PROGRA~3\CanonIJFAX
    2017-01-22 11:18:49 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\AVAST Software
    2017-01-22 11:18:49 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Avira
    2017-01-22 14:31:27 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Origin
    2017-01-22 16:21:50 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Electronic Arts
    2017-01-27 17:38:17 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\Oracle
    2017-01-27 19:03:01 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\UniqueId
    2017-01-27 19:04:28 -------- d-----w- C:\PROGRA~3\WinZip

    ==== Firefox Start and Search pages ======================

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Profiles\Nuvesy.def ault
    user_pref("keyword.URL", "http://go.mail.ru/distib/ep/?product_id=%7B6E1CC965-F5C6-43BF-B21F-C327B92F3F43%7D&gp=811010");

    ==== Firefox Extensions Registry ======================

    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\Mozilla\Fi refox\Extensions]
    "belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be"="C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be" [27/01/2017 18:50]

    ==== Firefox Extensions ======================

    ProfilePath: C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Pro files\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727
    - Belgium eID - %ProfilePath%\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be .xpi

    AppDir: C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox
    - Belgium eID - %AppDir%\extensions\belgiumeid@eid.belgium.be
    - Undetermined - %AppDir%\browser\extensions\{972ce4c6-7e08-4474-a285-3208198ce6fd}.xpi

    ==== Firefox Plugins ======================


    ==== Chromium Look ======================

    Google Slides - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\aapocclcgogkmnckokdopfmhon fmgoek
    Google Docs - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\aohghmighlieiainnegkcijnfi lokake
    Google Drive - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\apdfllckaahabafndbhieahigk jlhalf
    YouTube - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\blpcfgokakmgnkcojhhkbfbldk acnbeo
    Google Sheets - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\felcaaldnbdncclmgdcncolpeb giejap
    Google Docs Offline - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\ghbmnnjooekpmoecnnnilnnbdl olhkhi
    Chrome Web Store Payments - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\nmmhkkegccagdldgiimedpiccm gmieda
    Gmail - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\pjkljhegncpnkpknbcohdijeoe jaedia
    Chrome Media Router - M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Extensions\pkedcjkdefgpdelpbcmbmeomcj beemfm
    UCæµè§å¨æ´»å¨ - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\acbckhilidhkcoenjgmejpgnnm cbhjhi
    UC Image Previewer - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\hdgdpmpallofembldhflnlkcfa ppghhc
    UC Resource Hunter - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\hkmogefbfdmboplojeicpibfpc ndjjbm
    Generate QR code of this webpage - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\pbnmnlipmkfkadfcdocgblonoc cmolpe
    UC Nexus - M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Extensions\pogijhnlcfmcppgimcaccdkmbe djkmhi

    ==== Set IE to Default ======================

    Old Values:
    [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main]
    "Start Page"="http://www.google.com/"
    "Use Search Asst"="yes"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "Default"="https://%66%65%65%64.%73%6F%6E%69%63-%73%65%61%72%63%68.%63%6F%6D/?p=mKO_AwFzXIpYRaHdGKBFnYN5R-SRTQR4zPSPkbNFA5i_N_-AUrU0rHHOrAWC3rZQoFDjxlJ4ZXen2RanTyk5ofq5oi-meXNOw3SBviuxihDRLY_P1maT5r5_Ha2Fq19PmRAZT4rM8myWW 4EjrwoPD7ZBR0XDtejDl7oV2mW4Qz-swVbiaJcLDo7YQQbHmNKzYKxX4n9AKbec&q={searchTerms}"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\ Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "Default"="https://%66%65%65%64.%73%6F%6E%69%63-%73%65%61%72%63%68.%63%6F%6D/?p=mKO_AwFzXIpYRaHdGKBFnYN5R-SRTQR4zPSPkbNFA5i_N_-AUrU0rHHOrAWC3rZQoFDjxlJ4ZXen2RanTyk5ofq5oi-meXNOw3SBviuxihDRLY_P1maT5r5_Ha2Fq19PmRAZT4rM8myWW 4EjrwoPD7ZBR0XDtejDl7oV2mW4Qz-swVbiaJcLDo7YQQbHmNKzYKxX4n9AKbec&q={searchTerms}"

    New Values:
    [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main]
    "Start Page"="http://www.google.com/"
    "Use Search Asst"="no"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "(Default)"="http://search.msn.com/results.asp?q=%s"
    [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\ Internet Explorer\SearchUrl]
    "(Default)"="http://search.msn.com/results.asp?q=%s"

    ==== All HKLM and HKCU SearchScopes ======================

    HKLM\SearchScopes "DefaultScope"="{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A}"
    HKLM\SearchScopes\{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A} - http://www.bing.com/search?q={searchTerms}&FORM=IE8SRC
    HKLM\Wow6432Node\SearchScopes "DefaultScope"="{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A}"
    HKLM\Wow6432Node\SearchScopes\{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A} - http://www.bing.com/search?q={searchTerms}&FORM=IE8SRC
    HKCU\SearchScopes "DefaultScope"="{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A}"
    HKCU\SearchScopes\{012E1000-F331-11DB-8314-0800200C9A66} - http://www.google.com/search?q={searchTerms}
    HKCU\SearchScopes\{0633EE93-D776-472f-A0FF-E1416B8B2E3A} - http://www.bing.com/search?q={searchTerms}&src=IE-SearchBox&FORM=IE8SRC

    ==== shortcuts on Users Desktops ======================

    C:\Users\M_C_M\Desktop\WinISO.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\bin\winiso.exe

    ==== shortcuts on All Users Desktop ======================

    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Canon IJ Network Tool.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\Canon IJ Network Tool\CNMNPUT.EXE
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\De Sims 4.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Game\Bin\TS4.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\eID Viewer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\EidViewer\eID Viewer.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Malwarebytes.lnk - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbam.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Origin.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\Origin.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\WinZip.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WINZIP64.EXE

    ==== shortcuts in Users Start Menu ======================

    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows \Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft OneDrive.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft OneDrive\OneDriveSetup.exe
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft OneDrive.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft OneDrive\OneDriveSetup.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Internet Explorer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Microsoft OneDrive.lnk - C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\On eDrive.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Accessories\System Tools\Internet Explorer (No Add-ons).lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe -extoff
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Nowina Solutions\NexU.lnk - C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinISO\WinISO Web Site.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\website.url
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\WinISO\WinISO.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinISO Computing\WinISO\bin\winiso.exe

    ==== shortcuts in All Users Start Menu ======================

    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Update-melder.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WZUpdateNotifier.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\WinZip Achtergrondgereedschap.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WzBGTools.exe /bgtconfig
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\WinZip.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WINZIP64.EXE
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Media Center.lnk - C:\Windows\ehome\ehshell.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Windows DVD Maker.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Math Input Panel.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Ink\mip.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Mobility Center.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\NetworkProjection.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Remote Desktop Connection.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\mstsc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Snipping Tool.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Sticky Notes.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Welcome Center.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\rundll32.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Tablet PC\ShapeCollector.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Accessories\Tablet PC\TabTip.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Administrative Tools\Print Management.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\printmanagement.msc
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Administrative Tools\Security Configuration Management.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\AVG Zen\AVG.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguix.exe /zen.open_ui
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID\eID Viewer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\EidViewer\eID Viewer.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID\Utilities\MS Office 2010 XAdES XL signature configuration.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\beidoffice2010_XAdES_XL.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Belgium - eID\Utilities\MS Outlook registry configuration.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Belgium Identity Card\beidoutlooksnc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities\IJ Network Tool\IJ Network Tool.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\Canon IJ Network Tool\CNMNPUT.EXE
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Canon Utilities\IJ Scan Utility\IJ Scan Utility.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Scan Utility\SCANUTILITY.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\De Sims 4.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Game\Bin\TS4.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\Leesmij.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Support\readme\Leesmij.txt
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\Licentieovereenkomst voor eindgebruikers van De Sims 4.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Support\eula\nl_NL_eula.rtf
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\De Sims 4\Technische ondersteuning.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games\The Sims 4\Support\EA Help\Technische ondersteuning.rtf
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Games\De Sims 4.lnk -
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java\About Java.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe -tab about
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java\Check For Updates.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe -tab update
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Java\Configure Java.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\javacpl.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Malwarebytes\Malwarebytes.lnk - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbam.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Malwarebytes\Uninstall Malwarebytes.lnk - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\unins000.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Access 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\accicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Excel 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\xlicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft InfoPath Designer 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\inficon.exe /design
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft InfoPath Filler 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\inficon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft OneNote 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\joticon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Outlook 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\outicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft PowerPoint 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\pptico.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Publisher 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\pubs.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft SharePoint Workspace 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\grvicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Word 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\wordicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Digitaal certificaat voor VBA-projecten.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\misc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Microsoft Mediagalerie.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\cagicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Microsoft Office 2010 Upload Center.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\msouc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Microsoft Office Picture Manager.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\oisicon.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Microsoft Office\Microsoft Office 2010-hulpprogramma's\Taalvoorkeuren voor Microsoft Office 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\misc.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin\Origin verwijderen.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginUninstall.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin\Origin-foutrapportage.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginER.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Origin\Origin.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\Origin.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\SharePoint\Microsoft SharePoint Workspace 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\grvicons.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\FAH.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\FAHConsole.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\Update-melder.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WZUpdateNotifier.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup\WinZip Preloader.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WzPreloader.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\WinZip 21.0\WinZip 21.0.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\WinZip\WINZIP64.EXE

    ==== shortcuts in Quick Launch ======================

    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Interne t Explorer\Quick Launch\Shows Desktop.lnk -
    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Interne t Explorer\Quick Launch\Window Switcher.lnk -
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Shows Desktop.lnk -
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Window Switcher.lnk -
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Launch Internet Explorer Browser.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Microsoft Outlook.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\OUTLOOK.EXE /recycle
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Shows Desktop.lnk -
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Window Switcher.lnk -
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\ImplicitAppShortcuts\7e4dca80246863e3\pinne d.lnk - C:\Windows\system32\control.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Microsoft Outlook 2010.lnk - C:\Windows\Installer\{90140000-0011-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}\outicon.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe http://fanli90.cn/
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Windows Explorer.lnk - C:\Windows\explorer.exe

    ==== shortcuts After Repair ======================

    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
    C:\Users\Public\Desktop\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\Internet Explorer.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Google Chrome.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\Launch Internet Explorer Browser.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Quick Launch\User Pinned\TaskBar\Mozilla Firefox.lnk - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe

    ==== HijackThis Entries ======================

    F2 - REG:system.ini: UserInit=userinit.exe,
    O2 - BHO: Groove GFS Browser Helper - {72853161-30C5-4D22-B7F9-0BBC1D38A37E} - C:\PROGRA~2\MICROS~1\Office14\GROOVEEX.DLL
    O2 - BHO: Java(tm) Plug-In SSV Helper - {761497BB-D6F0-462C-B6EB-D4DAF1D92D43} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\ssv.dll
    O2 - BHO: URLRedirectionBHO - {B4F3A835-0E21-4959-BA22-42B3008E02FF} - C:\PROGRA~2\MICROS~1\Office14\URLREDIR.DLL
    O2 - BHO: Java(tm) Plug-In 2 SSV Helper - {DBC80044-A445-435b-BC74-9C25C1C588A9} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_121\bin\jp2ssv.dll
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [AVGUI.exe] "C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe" /nogui
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [IJNetworkScannerSelectorEX] C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe /FORCE
    O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [SunJavaUpdateSched] "C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Java\Java Update\jusched.exe"
    O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [OneDrive] "C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\O neDrive.exe" /background
    O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [NexU] C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\NexU\NexU-1.4.exe
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [] (User 'SYSTEM')
    O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'SYSTEM')
    O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [] (User 'Default user')
    O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'Default user')
    O4 - Global Startup: FAH.lnk = C:\Program Files\WinZip\FAHConsole.exe
    O4 - Global Startup: Update-melder.lnk = C:\Program Files\WinZip\WZUpdateNotifier.exe
    O4 - Global Startup: WinZip Preloader.lnk = C:\Program Files\WinZip\WzPreloader.exe
    O8 - Extra context menu item: &Verzenden naar OneNote - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office14\ONBttnIE.dll/105
    O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xporteren naar Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office14\EXCEL.EXE/3000
    O9 - Extra button: Verzenden naar OneNote - {2670000A-7350-4f3c-8081-5663EE0C6C49} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIE.dll
    O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: &Verzenden naar OneNote - {2670000A-7350-4f3c-8081-5663EE0C6C49} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIE.dll
    O9 - Extra button: &Gekoppelde notities van OneNote - {789FE86F-6FC4-46A1-9849-EDE0DB0C95CA} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIELinkedNotes.dll
    O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: &Gekoppelde notities van OneNote - {789FE86F-6FC4-46A1-9849-EDE0DB0C95CA} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office14\ONBttnIELinkedNotes.dll
    O11 - Options group: [ACCELERATED_GRAPHICS] Accelerated graphics
    O18 - Filter hijack: text/xml - {807573E5-5146-11D5-A672-00B0D022E945} - C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\OFFICE14\MSOXMLMF.DLL
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Alg.exe,-112 (ALG) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\alg.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: AVG Antivirus - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGSvc.exe
    O23 - Service: AVG Firewall Service (AVG Firewall) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\afwServ.exe
    O23 - Service: avgbIDSAgent - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\x64\aswidsagenta.exe
    O23 - Service: AVG Service (avgsvc) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avgsvca.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\efssvc.dll,-100 (EFS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\fxsresm.dll,-118 (Fax) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\fxssvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Google Update-service (gupdate) (gupdate) - Google Inc. - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
    O23 - Service: Google Update-service (gupdatem) (gupdatem) - Google Inc. - C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ieetwcollectorres.dll,-1000 (IEEtwCollectorService) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\IEEtwCollector.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @keyiso.dll,-100 (KeyIso) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management and Security Application Local Management Service (LMS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\LMS\LMS.exe
    O23 - Service: Malwarebytes Service (MBAMService) - Malwarebytes - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamservice.exe
    O23 - Service: Mozilla Maintenance Service (MozillaMaintenance) - Mozilla Foundation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Maintenance Service\maintenanceservice.exe
    O23 - Service: @comres.dll,-2797 (MSDTC) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\msdtc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\System32\netlogon.dll,-102 (Netlogon) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Origin Client Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginClientService.exe
    O23 - Service: Origin Web Helper Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginWebHelperService.exe
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\psbase.dll,-300 (ProtectedStorage) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\Locator.exe,-2 (RpcLocator) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\locator.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\samsrv.dll,-1 (SamSs) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\snmptrap.exe,-3 (SNMPTRAP) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\snmptrap.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\spoolsv.exe,-1 (Spooler) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\spoolsv.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\sppsvc.exe,-101 (sppsvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\sppsvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: UC??????? (UCBrowserSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\UCService.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ui0detect.exe,-101 (UI0Detect) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\UI0Detect.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management & Security Application User Notification Service (UNS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\UNS\UNS.exe
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vaultsvc.dll,-1003 (VaultSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vds.exe,-100 (vds) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\vds.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\vssvc.exe,-102 (VSS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\vssvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Wat\WatUX.exe,-601 (WatAdminSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\Wat\WatAdminSvc.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\wbengine.exe,-104 (wbengine) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbengine.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%Systemroot%\system32\wbem\wmiapsrv.exe,-110 (wmiApSrv) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbem\WmiApSrv.exe (file missing)
    O23 - Service: @%PROGRAMFILES%\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe,-101 (WMPNetworkSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe (file missing)

    ==== Empty IE Cache ======================

    C:\Windows\system32\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\T emporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\Tem porary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\Tem porary Internet Files\Low\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\SysNative\config\systemprofile\AppData\ Local\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\networkservice\AppData\ Local\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\sysWOW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\Microsoft\Windows\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5 emptied successfully

    ==== Empty FireFox Cache ======================

    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Mozilla\Firefox\Profi les\w39rtx4g.default-1485209083727\cache2 emptied successfully

    ==== Empty Chrome Cache ======================

    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Cache emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\UCBrowser\User Data\Default\Cache emptied successfully

    ==== Empty All Flash Cache ======================

    No Flash Cache Found

    ==== Empty All Java Cache ======================

    Java Cache cleared successfully

    ==== C:\zoek_backup content ======================

    C:\zoek_backup (files=20 folders=21 14108122 bytes)

    ==== Empty Temp Folders ======================

    C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Local\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp will be emptied at reboot
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\networkservice\AppData\ Local\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\serviceprofiles\Localservice\AppData\Lo cal\Temp emptied successfully
    C:\Windows\Temp will be emptied at reboot

    ==== After Reboot ======================

    ==== Empty Temp Folders ======================

    C:\Windows\Temp successfully emptied
    C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Temp successfully emptied

    ==== Empty Recycle Bin ======================

    C:\$RECYCLE.BIN successfully emptied

    ==== EOF on wo 01/02/2017 at 12:52:33,99 ======================
    Sluit eerst alle openstaande programma's en browsers.
    Kopieer nu onderstaande code en plak die in het grote invulvenster:
    Note: Dit script is speciaal bedoeld voor deze computer, gebruik dit dan ook niet op andere computers met een gelijkaardig probleem.

    C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser;fs
    C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore;f
    C:\Windows\Tasks\UCBrowserUpdaterCore.job;f
    C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\UCBrowserSecureUpdater; f
    C:\Windows\Sysnative\Tasks\Ploingatupether Monitor;f
    C:\PROGRA~2\UCBrowser;fs
    C:\Windows\sysWoW64\config\systemprofile\AppData\L ocal\UCBrowser;fs
    C:\Users\Geert\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\S tart Menu\Programs\UC???;fs
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\??????;fs
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\360????;fs
    C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\???;fs
    C:\Users\Geert\AppData\Local\UCBrowser;fs
    C:\Program Files (x86)\Wiverphrupay;fs
    acbckhilidhkcoenjgmejpgnnmcbhjhi;chr
    hdgdpmpallofembldhflnlkcfappghhc;chr
    hkmogefbfdmboplojeicpibfpcndjjbm;chr
    pbnmnlipmkfkadfcdocgblonoccmolpe;chr
    pogijhnlcfmcppgimcaccdkmbedjkmhi;chr
    UCBrowserSvc;s

    Klik nu op de knop "Run script".
    Wacht nu geduldig af tot er een logje opent (dit kan na een herstart zijn als deze benodigd is).
    Mocht na de herstart geen logje verschijnen, start zoek.exe dan opnieuw, de log verschijnt dan alsnog.
    Voeg nu het geopende logbestand in je volgende bericht (Dit logbestand kunt u tevens terug vinden op de systeemschijf als C:\Zoek-results.log.)








    Vertel er ook bij hoe het hierna gaat?
    Met citaat reageren Met citaat reageren

