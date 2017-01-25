Discussie: infectie fanli90.cn

ik heb een browserhijack vast....gekregen vlak na een verse install van win7.
AdwCleaner, Malewarebytes en AVG bijten er zich stuk op....
Graag jullie hulp om deze te verwijderen.
Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.5
Scan saved at 21:17:15, on 25/01/2017
Platform: Windows 7 SP1 (WinNT 6.00.3505)
MSIE: Internet Explorer v11.0 (11.00.9600.17840)
FIREFOX: 50.1.0 (x86 nl)
Boot mode: Normal
Running processes:
C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamtray.exe
C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avguix.exe
C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\On eDrive.exe
C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe
C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe
C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
C:\Users\M_C_M\Downloads\HijackThis.exe
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,SearchAssistant = www.google.com
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Bar = www.google.com
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = www.google.com
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = www.google.com
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/p/?LinkId=255141
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/p/?LinkId=255141
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,Default_Search_URL = www.google.com
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,SearchAssistant =
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Search,CustomizeSearch =
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Local Page = C:\Windows\SysWOW64\blank.htm
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Toolbar,LinksFolderName =
F2 - REG:system.ini: UserInit=userinit.exe,
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [AVGUI.exe] "C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGUI.exe" /nogui
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [IJNetworkScannerSelectorEX] C:\Program Files (x86)\Canon\IJ Network Scanner Selector EX\CNMNSST.exe /FORCE
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [OneDrive] "C:\Users\M_C_M\AppData\Local\Microsoft\OneDrive\O neDrive.exe" /background
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [Sidebar] %ProgramFiles%\Windows Sidebar\Sidebar.exe /autoRun (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\RunOnce: [mctadmin] C:\Windows\System32\mctadmin.exe (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [] (User 'SYSTEM')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'SYSTEM')
O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [] (User 'Default user')
O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\RunOnce: [SPReview] "C:\Windows\System32\SPReview\SPReview.exe" /sp:1 /errorfwlink:"http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=122915" /build:7601 (User 'Default user')
O8 - Extra context menu item: &Verzenden naar OneNote - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office15\ONBttnIE.dll/105
O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xporteren naar Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\Office15\EXCEL.EXE/3000
O11 - Options group: [ACCELERATED_GRAPHICS] Accelerated graphics
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Alg.exe,-112 (ALG) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\alg.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: AVG Antivirus - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\AVGSvc.exe
O23 - Service: AVG Firewall Service (AVG Firewall) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\afwServ.exe
O23 - Service: avgbIDSAgent - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Antivirus\x64\aswidsagenta.exe
O23 - Service: AVG Service (avgsvc) - AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o. - C:\Program Files (x86)\AVG\Framework\Common\avgsvca.exe
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\efssvc.dll,-100 (EFS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\lsass.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\fxsresm.dll,-118 (Fax) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\fxssvc.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ieetwcollectorres.dll,-1000 (IEEtwCollectorService) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\IEEtwCollector.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: iThemes5 - Unknown owner - rundll32.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @keyiso.dll,-100 (KeyIso) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management and Security Application Local Management Service (LMS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\LMS\LMS.exe
O23 - Service: Malwarebytes Service (MBAMService) - Malwarebytes - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamservice.exe
O23 - Service: Mozilla Maintenance Service (MozillaMaintenance) - Mozilla Foundation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Maintenance Service\maintenanceservice.exe
O23 - Service: @comres.dll,-2797 (MSDTC) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\msdtc.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\System32\netlogon.dll,-102 (Netlogon) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: Origin Client Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginClientService.exe
O23 - Service: Origin Web Helper Service - Electronic Arts - C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\OriginWebHelperService.exe
O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\psbase.dll,-300 (ProtectedStorage) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\Locator.exe,-2 (RpcLocator) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\locator.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\samsrv.dll,-1 (SamSs) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\snmptrap.exe,-3 (SNMPTRAP) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\snmptrap.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\spoolsv.exe,-1 (Spooler) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\spoolsv.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\sppsvc.exe,-101 (sppsvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\sppsvc.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: UC??????? (UCBrowserSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\UCBrowser\Application\UCService.exe
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\ui0detect.exe,-101 (UI0Detect) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\UI0Detect.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: Intel(R) Management & Security Application User Notification Service (UNS) - Intel Corporation - C:\Program Files (x86)\Intel\Intel(R) Management Engine Components\UNS\UNS.exe
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vaultsvc.dll,-1003 (VaultSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\lsass.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\vds.exe,-100 (vds) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\System32\vds.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\vssvc.exe,-102 (VSS) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\vssvc.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%SystemRoot%\system32\Wat\WatUX.exe,-601 (WatAdminSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\Wat\WatAdminSvc.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%systemroot%\system32\wbengine.exe,-104 (wbengine) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbengine.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%Systemroot%\system32\wbem\wmiapsrv.exe,-110 (wmiApSrv) - Unknown owner - C:\Windows\system32\wbem\WmiApSrv.exe (file missing)
O23 - Service: @%PROGRAMFILES%\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe,-101 (WMPNetworkSvc) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files (x86)\Windows Media Player\wmpnetwk.exe (file missing)
--
End of file - 7826 bytes
Favorieten/bladwijzers